Spoiler Brady looks most likely to take this... (12 min)



Thompson reads it well to clear the ball (12 min)

Spoiler Charles controls the ball with his chest, and stabs past the onrushing keeper (16 min)



Goal Scored by Charles for Betty Blue on (16 min)



Score: Popcorn 0 - 1 Betty Blue

Spoiler Gascoigne looks most likely to take this... (23 min)



Alexander-Arnold reads it well to clear the ball (23 min)

Spoiler Gascoigne looks most likely to take this... (25 min)



Neal heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (25 min)

Spoiler Brady looks most likely to take this... (28 min)



King reads it well to clear the ball (28 min)

Spoiler Joe Cole skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (39 min)



Goal Scored by Joe Cole for Popcorn on (39 min)



Score: Popcorn 1 - 1 Betty Blue

Spoiler Half Time Score: Popcorn 1 - 1 Betty Blue

Spoiler Barry looks most likely to take this... (63 min)



Keown climbs highest to win the ball, and powers it into the bottom corner. Goal!!! (63 min)



Goal Scored by Keown for Popcorn on (63 min)



Score: Popcorn 2 - 1 Betty Blue

Spoiler Barry looks most likely to take this... (70 min)



King reads it well to clear the ball (70 min)

Spoiler Barry looks most likely to take this... (73 min)



Thompson reads it well to clear the ball (73 min)

Spoiler Full Time Score: Popcorn 2 - 1 Betty Blue



Goals Scored by: Joe Cole, Keown - Charles

Spoiler Category Popcorn Betty Blue Goal 2 1 Shot 12 8 Shot on Target 6 4 Successful Pass 526 399 Missed Pass 133 150 Successful Cross 4 6 Missed Crossed 13 6 Duel Won 30 25 Duel Lost 25 30 Fouls Committed 15 12 Saves 2 4 Interceptions 23 33

Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1D.JamesAlexander-Arnold Carragher Keown Ashley ColeHargreaves BarryJoe Cole Brady YoungFowlerLine Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2GreggNeal King Thompson JonesCase Mackay WhelanGascoigneWright CharlesThe referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by FowlerNeal plays it across the six yard box to Wright(2 min)Wright stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (2 min)Brady tries to thread the ball forward, but King reads it well and clears (3 min)Jones swings it across the box, but Keown gets there first (5 min)Joe Cole swings it across the box, but King gets there first (6 min)Young swings it across the box, but Neal gets there first (8 min)Charles tries to thread the ball forward, but Carragher reads it well and clears (9 min)Joe Cole with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (9 min)Carragher is dispossessed by Charles(11 min)Brady bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Mackay. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (12 min)Charles looks to slide it between the defenders to Whelan(13 min)Whelan with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (13 min)Jones swings it across the box, but Carragher gets there first (16 min)Charles plays the ball down the wing to Whelan(17 min)Whelan plays it across the six yard box to Charles(16 min)Barry shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (20 min)Brady swings it across the box, but Jones gets there first (20 min)Joe Cole plays it across the six yard box to Young(22 min)Young stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (22 min)Whelan with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (22 min)Wright bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Young. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (23 min)Wright bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Young. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (25 min)Joe Cole bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Case. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (28 min)Charles finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (29 min)Gascoigne finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (30 min)Alexander-Arnold plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(30 min)Fowler brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (30 min)Joe Cole finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (34 min)Young with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (39 min)Young plays it across the six yard box to Brady(40 min)Brady stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (40 min)Jones tries to thread the ball forward, but Ashley Cole reads it well and clears (42 min)Joe Cole plays it across the six yard box to Young(43 min)Young brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (43 min)Barry beats Gascoigne with a calm drop of the shoulder (43 min)Joe Cole tries to thread the ball forward, but King reads it well and clears (43 min)Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Charles(43 min)Charles stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (43 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!The match resumes and the ball is with CharlesGascoigne tries to thread the ball forward, but Carragher reads it well and clears (46 min)Neal swings it across the box, but Ashley Cole gets there first (49 min)Hargreaves tries to thread the ball forward, but Jones reads it well and clears (52 min)Brady swings it across the box, but Thompson gets there first (53 min)Brady swings it across the box, but Thompson gets there first (58 min)Young bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Case. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (63 min)Charles plays the ball down the wing to Wright(64 min)Wright plays it across the six yard box to Charles(64 min)Charles brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (64 min)Brady swings it across the box, but Thompson gets there first (67 min)Young shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (67 min)Neal plays it across the six yard box to Charles(69 min)Charles brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (69 min)Joe Cole bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Mackay. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (70 min)Case tries to thread the ball forward, but Carragher reads it well and clears (71 min)Brady swings it across the box, but King gets there first (71 min)Brady beats Mackay with a calm drop of the shoulder (72 min)Brady bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Whelan. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (73 min)Brady with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (74 min)Brady swings it across the box, but Neal gets there first (76 min)Gascoigne swings it across the box, but Carragher gets there first (76 min)Case beats Brady with a calm drop of the shoulder (76 min)Jones swings it across the box, but Carragher gets there first (76 min)Jones swings it across the box, but Keown gets there first (77 min)Brady with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (77 min)Ashley Cole swings it across the box, but King gets there first (78 min)Young swings it across the box, but Jones gets there first (78 min)Fowler tries to thread the ball forward, but Thompson reads it well and clears (84 min)Brady swings it across the box, but King gets there first (84 min)Gascoigne plays it across the six yard box to Wright(84 min)Wright brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (84 min)Case finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (85 min)Brady swings it across the box, but Jones gets there first (85 min)Keown beats Case with a calm drop of the shoulder (86 min)Brady with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (87 min)Brady plays the ball down the wing to Fowler(87 min)Fowler swings it across the box, but King gets there first (86 min)Mackay is dispossessed by Brady(88 min)Joe Cole tries to thread the ball forward, but Thompson reads it well and clears (89 min)That's the full time whistle!