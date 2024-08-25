Spoiler Saka!!!! Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (17 min)



Spoiler Half Time Score: Tubby 0 - 1 Draex

Spoiler J.Robertson takes the freekick from wide (62 min)



Bellingham heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (62 min)

Spoiler Lineker takes a touch to set himself, before lashing it home at the far post (84 min)



Spoiler Kane is away from his marker, and slams it home (85 min)



Spoiler Full Time Score: Tubby 1 - 2 Draex



Goals Scored by: Kane - Saka, Lineker

Spoiler Category Tubby Draex Goal 1 2 Shot 14 20 Shot on Target 6 14 Successful Pass 532 444 Missed Pass 112 103 Successful Cross 4 7 Missed Crossed 5 8 Duel Won 29 33 Duel Lost 33 29 Fouls Committed 10 11 Saves 11 5 Interceptions 26 22

Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3FlowersK.Walker Gillespie Lawrenson BridgeLambertWilkins McAllisterFoden Kane BestLine Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1GivenNeville McNeill Hendry GreigBellingham CarrickSaka Dalglish J.RobertsonLinekerThe referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by BestBest with a brilliantly weigthed ball to McAllister(0 min)McAllister clips it towards the back post, but Greig reads it well and clears (0 min)Saka shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Dalglish(1 min)Dalglish with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (1 min)Bridge brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill has too much pace and covers (2 min)Saka brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Lawrenson has too much pace and covers (3 min)Dalglish skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (3 min)Saka runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (4 min)McNeill takes it past Best with a calm drop of the shoulder (7 min)J.Robertson brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but K.Walker has too much pace and covers (7 min)Foden skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (7 min)Dalglish runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (9 min)Best clips it towards the back post, but Neville reads it well and clears (10 min)Carrick skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (11 min)Best runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (12 min)Hendry is dispossessed by Bridge(16 min)K.Walker brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig has too much pace and covers (18 min)Neville with a brilliantly weigthed ball to J.Robertson(18 min)J.Robertson clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker reads it well and clears (18 min)Dalglish with a brilliantly weigthed ball to J.Robertson(20 min)J.Robertson clips it towards the back post, but Bridge reads it well and clears (18 min)J.Robertson skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (20 min)Carrick skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (20 min)Saka shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Lineker(21 min)Lineker with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (21 min)Wilkins takes it past Carrick with a calm drop of the shoulder (21 min)Best runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (21 min)McAllister picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (23 min)Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but Gillespie reads it well and clears (23 min)Carrick is dispossessed by Wilkins(26 min)Carrick carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Lineker(26 min)Lineker is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (26 min)J.Robertson shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Saka(27 min)Saka finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(27 min)Dalglish carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Saka(28 min)Saka loses his marker, but the shot doesn't have enough on it and the keeper gathers (28 min)McAllister skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (29 min)McAllister brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hendry has too much pace and covers (30 min)Best clips it towards the back post, but McNeill reads it well and clears (33 min)Dalglish skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (33 min)Saka clips it towards the back post, but Gillespie reads it well and clears (36 min)Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but Bridge reads it well and clears (37 min)Lambert brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill has too much pace and covers (40 min)McAllister runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (43 min)Neville picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (43 min)Kane brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hendry has too much pace and covers (43 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!The match resumes and the ball is with LinekerSaka shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Dalglish(46 min)Dalglish finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(46 min)Carrick is dispossessed by Wilkins(47 min)Greig picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (49 min)Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Bridge has too much pace and covers (50 min)McAllister with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Foden(51 min)Foden shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Kane(50 min)Kane with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (50 min)Best shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Foden(53 min)Foden finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(53 min)Bellingham brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Lawrenson has too much pace and covers (54 min)J.Robertson shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Saka(55 min)Saka with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (55 min)Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but Bridge reads it well and clears (55 min)Dalglish shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Lineker(58 min)Lineker with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (58 min)Best clips it towards the back post, but Hendry reads it well and clears (59 min)Wilkins takes it past Carrick with a calm drop of the shoulder (61 min)J.Robertson turns sharply but is brought down by Foden. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (62 min)Lineker brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Lawrenson has too much pace and covers (64 min)Greig picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (64 min)Best runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (67 min)J.Robertson brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but K.Walker has too much pace and covers (68 min)J.Robertson skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (68 min)Best shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Foden(70 min)Foden finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(70 min)Lineker brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Lawrenson has too much pace and covers (71 min)McAllister brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neville has too much pace and covers (73 min)Foden carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Best(74 min)Best is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (74 min)Carrick runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (74 min)McAllister brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill has too much pace and covers (75 min)Dalglish runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (75 min)Kane brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig has too much pace and covers (75 min)Saka clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker reads it well and clears (77 min)K.Walker brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neville has too much pace and covers (78 min)Best shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Kane(79 min)Kane with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (79 min)J.Robertson clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker reads it well and clears (82 min)Lambert takes it past Saka with a calm drop of the shoulder (82 min)J.Robertson picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (82 min)Dalglish shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Lineker(84 min)Best carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Kane(85 min)McAllister with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Best(85 min)Best clips it towards the back post, but McNeill reads it well and clears (85 min)Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but K.Walker has too much pace and covers (86 min)Foden takes it past Hendry with a calm drop of the shoulder (88 min)Wilkins skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (89 min)Foden runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (89 min)That's the full time whistle!