« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season  (Read 1838 times)

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,897
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #120 on: August 25, 2024, 06:26:36 pm »
Kerry Dixon back with a bang.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #121 on: August 25, 2024, 09:26:06 pm »
Thats 3 misses from 3 penalties for McMahon possibly 4.
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #122 on: August 25, 2024, 10:38:14 pm »
Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2

                                   Hart

            Nicol        Gomez        Cahill        A.Robertson

                    Wilshere        Rice        Lallana

                                  Gerrard

                          Strurridge        Owen


Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                                 Clemence

            Anderson        Martin        Southgate        Shaw

                 Henderson        Souness        Houghton

                                  Ramsey

                         Bellamy        Collymore


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Collymore

Collymore dribles past Cahill with good footwork (1 min)

Henderson dribles past Gerrard with good footwork (1 min)

Collymore is dispossessed by Cahill(5 min)

Souness looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (7 min)

Collymore looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (8 min)

Gerrard hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (8 min)

Souness with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Houghton(9 min)

Houghton clips it towards the back post, but Cahill headers it away to safety (9 min)

Collymore bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but A.Robertson steps across to carry the ball away (10 min)

Ramsey with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Houghton(11 min)

Houghton plays it first time across to Collymore(9 min)

Collymore finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(9 min)

Houghton looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (11 min)

Henderson drives into the space and looks to release Bellamy(11 min)

Bellamy controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (11 min)

Gerrard bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Shaw steps across to carry the ball away (12 min)

Cahill dribles past Bellamy with good footwork (12 min)

Henderson dribles past Gerrard with good footwork (13 min)

Anderson bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but A.Robertson steps across to carry the ball away (14 min)

Wilshere with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Gerrard(16 min)

Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but Martin headers it away to safety (12 min)

Rice dribles past Ramsey with good footwork (16 min)

Gerrard drives into the space and looks to release Owen(17 min)

Owen controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (17 min)

Bellamy looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (18 min)

Henderson looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (19 min)

Shaw clips it towards the back post, but Cahill headers it away to safety (21 min)

Strurridge with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Lallana(23 min)

Lallana clips it towards the back post, but Shaw headers it away to safety (22 min)

Ramsey plays it first time across to Collymore(24 min)

Collymore finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(24 min)

Ramsey shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (27 min)

Gerrard with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Lallana(31 min)

Lallana clips it towards the back post, but Southgate headers it away to safety (31 min)

Bellamy with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Houghton(32 min)

Houghton clips it towards the back post, but A.Robertson headers it away to safety (32 min)

Wilshere bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Shaw steps across to carry the ball away (35 min)

Souness shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (35 min)

Collymore with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Houghton(36 min)

Houghton clips it towards the back post, but Nicol headers it away to safety (35 min)

Ramsey hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (39 min)

Rice shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (40 min)

Bellamy dribles past A.Robertson with good footwork (41 min)

Anderson bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Cahill steps across to carry the ball away (41 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Lone Star Red 0  -  0 Samie
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Owen

Lallana bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Anderson steps across to carry the ball away (46 min)

Ramsey plays it first time across to Collymore(46 min)

Spoiler
Collymore lets the ball drop, and his first time volley is smashed past the helpless 'keeper (46 min)

Goal Scored by  Collymore  for  Samie  on  (46 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 0  -  1 Samie
[close]


Rice with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Strurridge(47 min)

Strurridge clips it towards the back post, but Anderson headers it away to safety (47 min)

Bellamy looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (49 min)

Ramsey drives into the space and looks to release Houghton(50 min)

Spoiler
Houghton with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (50 min)

Goal Scored by  Houghton  for  Samie  on  (50 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 0  -  2 Samie
[close]


Souness shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (52 min)

Henderson dribles past Gerrard with good footwork (56 min)

Owen hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (56 min)

Owen gets to the ball first and is caught by Shaw. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (58 min)

Spoiler
Lallana to take the freekick (58 min)

Southgate is in just the right place to head that away (58 min)
[close]

Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but Shaw headers it away to safety (59 min)

Shaw plays it first time across to Bellamy(59 min)

Bellamy finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(59 min)

Souness looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (61 min)

Ramsey clips it towards the back post, but Cahill headers it away to safety (62 min)

Collymore gets to the ball first and is caught by Owen. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (63 min)

Spoiler
Souness to take the freekick (63 min)

Anderson heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (63 min)
[close]

Ramsey plays it first time across to Collymore(63 min)

Collymore finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(63 min)

Anderson clips it towards the back post, but A.Robertson headers it away to safety (67 min)

Strurridge shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (69 min)

Rice with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Lallana(69 min)

Lallana plays it first time across to Strurridge(68 min)

Spoiler
Strurridge lets the ball drop, and his first time volley is smashed past the helpless 'keeper (68 min)

Goal Scored by  Strurridge  for  Lone Star Red  on  (68 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  2 Samie
[close]


Strurridge dribles past Martin with good footwork (73 min)

A.Robertson clips it towards the back post, but Anderson headers it away to safety (73 min)

Collymore with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Houghton(73 min)

Houghton plays it first time across to Bellamy(72 min)

Bellamy finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(72 min)

Gerrard plays it first time across to Owen(73 min)

Owen stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (73 min)

Shaw bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Gomez steps across to carry the ball away (75 min)

Gerrard plays it first time across to Strurridge(76 min)

Strurridge stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (76 min)

Souness shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (77 min)

Ramsey plays it first time across to Bellamy(77 min)

Bellamy finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(77 min)

Ramsey hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (80 min)

Wilshere shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (82 min)

Henderson dribles past Wilshere with good footwork (82 min)

Ramsey clips it towards the back post, but Nicol headers it away to safety (85 min)

Spoiler
Collymore runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (86 min)

Goal Scored by  Collymore  for  Samie  on  (86 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  3 Samie
[close]


That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  3 Samie

Goals Scored by: Strurridge - Collymore, Houghton, Collymore
[close]

Spoiler
Category Lone Star Red Samie
Goal 1 3
Shot 9 16
Shot on Target 6 7
Successful Pass 358 601
Missed Pass 112 100
Successful Cross 3 7
Missed Crossed 6 7
Duel Won 33 48
Duel Lost 48 33
Fouls Committed 26 6
Saves 3 5
Interceptions 21 14
[close]


Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #123 on: August 25, 2024, 10:38:31 pm »
Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1

                                   Given

             Neville        McNeill        Hendry        Greig

                         Bellingham        Carrick

                  Saka        Dalglish        J.Robertson

                                  Lineker


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Best

Best with a brilliantly weigthed ball to McAllister(0 min)

McAllister clips it towards the back post, but Greig reads it well and clears (0 min)

Saka shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Dalglish(1 min)

Dalglish with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (1 min)

Bridge brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill has too much pace and covers (2 min)

Saka brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Lawrenson has too much pace and covers (3 min)

Dalglish skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (3 min)

Saka runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (4 min)

McNeill takes it past Best with a calm drop of the shoulder (7 min)

J.Robertson brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but K.Walker has too much pace and covers (7 min)

Foden skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (7 min)

Dalglish runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (9 min)

Best clips it towards the back post, but Neville reads it well and clears (10 min)

Carrick skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (11 min)

Best runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (12 min)

Hendry is dispossessed by Bridge(16 min)

Spoiler
Saka!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (17 min)

Goal Scored by  Saka  for  Draex  on  (17 min)

Score: Tubby 0  -  1 Draex
[close]


K.Walker brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig has too much pace and covers (18 min)

Neville with a brilliantly weigthed ball to J.Robertson(18 min)

J.Robertson clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker reads it well and clears (18 min)

Dalglish with a brilliantly weigthed ball to J.Robertson(20 min)

J.Robertson clips it towards the back post, but Bridge reads it well and clears (18 min)

J.Robertson skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (20 min)

Carrick skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (20 min)

Saka shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Lineker(21 min)

Lineker with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (21 min)

Wilkins takes it past Carrick with a calm drop of the shoulder (21 min)

Best runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (21 min)

McAllister picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (23 min)

Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but Gillespie reads it well and clears (23 min)

Carrick is dispossessed by Wilkins(26 min)

Carrick carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Lineker(26 min)

Lineker is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (26 min)

J.Robertson shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Saka(27 min)

Saka finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(27 min)

Dalglish carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Saka(28 min)

Saka loses his marker, but the shot doesn't have enough on it and the keeper gathers (28 min)

McAllister skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (29 min)

McAllister brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hendry has too much pace and covers (30 min)

Best clips it towards the back post, but McNeill reads it well and clears (33 min)

Dalglish skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (33 min)

Saka clips it towards the back post, but Gillespie reads it well and clears (36 min)

Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but Bridge reads it well and clears (37 min)

Lambert brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill has too much pace and covers (40 min)

McAllister runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (43 min)

Neville picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (43 min)

Kane brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hendry has too much pace and covers (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Tubby 0  -  1 Draex
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Saka shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Dalglish(46 min)

Dalglish finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(46 min)

Carrick is dispossessed by Wilkins(47 min)

Greig picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (49 min)

Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Bridge has too much pace and covers (50 min)

McAllister with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Foden(51 min)

Foden shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Kane(50 min)

Kane with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (50 min)

Best shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Foden(53 min)

Foden finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(53 min)

Bellingham brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Lawrenson has too much pace and covers (54 min)

J.Robertson shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Saka(55 min)

Saka with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (55 min)

Dalglish clips it towards the back post, but Bridge reads it well and clears (55 min)

Dalglish shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Lineker(58 min)

Lineker with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (58 min)

Best clips it towards the back post, but Hendry reads it well and clears (59 min)

Wilkins takes it past Carrick with a calm drop of the shoulder (61 min)

J.Robertson turns sharply but is brought down by Foden. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (62 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson takes the freekick from wide (62 min)

Bellingham heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (62 min)
[close]

Lineker brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Lawrenson has too much pace and covers (64 min)

Greig picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (64 min)

Best runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (67 min)

J.Robertson brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but K.Walker has too much pace and covers (68 min)

J.Robertson skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (68 min)

Best shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Foden(70 min)

Foden finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(70 min)

Lineker brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Lawrenson has too much pace and covers (71 min)

McAllister brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neville has too much pace and covers (73 min)

Foden carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Best(74 min)

Best is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (74 min)

Carrick runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (74 min)

McAllister brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill has too much pace and covers (75 min)

Dalglish runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (75 min)

Kane brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig has too much pace and covers (75 min)

Saka clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker reads it well and clears (77 min)

K.Walker brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Neville has too much pace and covers (78 min)

Best shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Kane(79 min)

Kane with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (79 min)

J.Robertson clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker reads it well and clears (82 min)

Lambert takes it past Saka with a calm drop of the shoulder (82 min)

J.Robertson picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (82 min)

Dalglish shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Lineker(84 min)

Spoiler
Lineker takes a touch to set himself, before lashing it home at the far post (84 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (84 min)

Score: Tubby 0  -  2 Draex
[close]


Best carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Kane(85 min)

Spoiler
Kane is away from his marker, and slams it home (85 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (85 min)

Score: Tubby 1  -  2 Draex
[close]


McAllister with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Best(85 min)

Best clips it towards the back post, but McNeill reads it well and clears (85 min)

Dalglish brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but K.Walker has too much pace and covers (86 min)

Foden takes it past Hendry with a calm drop of the shoulder (88 min)

Wilkins skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (89 min)

Foden runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Tubby 1  -  2 Draex

Goals Scored by: Kane - Saka, Lineker
[close]

Spoiler
Category Tubby Draex
Goal 1 2
Shot 14 20
Shot on Target 6 14
Successful Pass 532 444
Missed Pass 112 103
Successful Cross 4 7
Missed Crossed 5 8
Duel Won 29 33
Duel Lost 33 29
Fouls Committed 10 11
Saves 11 5
Interceptions 26 22
[close]


Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #124 on: August 25, 2024, 10:38:47 pm »
Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Tochack        M.Johnston


Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1

                                  D.James

     Alexander-Arnold        Carragher        Keown        Ashley Cole

                          Hargreaves        Barry

                    Joe Cole        Brady        Young

                                  Fowler


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by M.Johnston

Young with a diagonal ball out to Fowler(3 min)

Fowler swings it across the box, but Pearce reads it well and clears (0 min)

Alexander-Arnold bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McGrath has too much pace and covers (9 min)

D.Cooper swings it across the box, but Carragher reads it well and clears (9 min)

Young hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (12 min)

Young hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (12 min)

Joe Cole plays it across the six yard box to Young(14 min)

Young hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (14 min)

Fowler hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (14 min)

J.Johnstone bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Carragher has too much pace and covers (14 min)

D.Cooper plays it across the six yard box to M.Johnston(15 min)

M.Johnston with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (15 min)

D.Cooper hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (15 min)

Joe Cole is brought down by S.Kennedy. Freekick in a promising position (16 min)

Spoiler
Brady looks most likely to take this... (16 min)

Carragher wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (16 min)
[close]

Joe Cole takes it past S.Kennedy with a calm drop of the shoulder (18 min)

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but McGrath reads it well and clears (18 min)

S.Kennedy bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Ashley Cole has too much pace and covers (19 min)

Ashley Cole finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (19 min)

Fowler is brought down by Goram. Freekick in a promising position (19 min)

Spoiler
Brady looks most likely to take this... (19 min)

Carragher wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (19 min)
[close]

M.Johnston turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Hargreaves(19 min)

J.Johnstone is brought down by Young. Freekick in a promising position (20 min)

Spoiler
Baxter looks most likely to take this... (20 min)

Hargreaves is in just the right place to head that away (20 min)
[close]

Joe Cole finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (21 min)

Tochack turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Hargreaves(22 min)

J.Johnstone hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (23 min)

Brady hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (23 min)

D.Cooper plays it across the six yard box to M.Johnston(25 min)

Spoiler
M.Johnston lets the ball drop, and his first time volley is smashed past the helpless 'keeper (25 min)

Goal Scored by  M.Johnston  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (25 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  0 Popcorn
[close]


Spoiler
Brady hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(26 min)

Goal Scored by  Brady  for  Popcorn  on  (26 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  1 Popcorn
[close]


Fowler with a diagonal ball out to Young(26 min)

Young plays it across the six yard box to Joe Cole(26 min)

Joe Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (26 min)

Young takes it past McGrath with a calm drop of the shoulder (27 min)

Hargreaves with a diagonal ball out to Young(28 min)

Young plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(27 min)

Fowler with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (27 min)

D.Cooper bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Carragher has too much pace and covers (29 min)

M.Johnston takes it past Barry with a calm drop of the shoulder (35 min)

Hargreaves with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (36 min)

S.Kennedy swings it across the box, but Carragher reads it well and clears (36 min)

Young plays it across the six yard box to Brady(37 min)

Brady with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (37 min)

Hargreaves with a diagonal ball out to Joe Cole(37 min)

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but McGrath reads it well and clears (36 min)

Fowler is brought down by Goram. Freekick in a promising position (39 min)

Spoiler
Brady looks most likely to take this... (39 min)

McGrath is in just the right place to head that away (39 min)
[close]

Young bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Pearce has too much pace and covers (40 min)

Brady finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Fowler(41 min)

Fowler races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (41 min)

Fowler is brought down by Goram. Freekick in a promising position (42 min)

Spoiler
Brady looks most likely to take this... (42 min)

J.Johnstone is in just the right place to head that away (42 min)
[close]

D.Cooper brought down in the box by Joe Cole the ref points to the spot! Penalty for  Musketeer Gripweed (42 min)

J.Johnstone with a staggered run up, he's sent the 'keeper the wrong way, but he's pulled it wide of the post! (42 min)

Penalty missed by  J.Johnstone  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (42 min) [/spoiler]

Brady swings it across the box, but McLeish reads it well and clears (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  1 Popcorn
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Fowler

D.Cooper is brought down by Joe Cole. Freekick in a promising position (45 min)

Spoiler
Baxter looks most likely to take this... (45 min)

Alexander-Arnold is in just the right place to head that away (45 min)
[close]

Young bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McLeish has too much pace and covers (46 min)

Brady with a diagonal ball out to Fowler(46 min)

Fowler swings it across the box, but McLeish reads it well and clears (45 min)

D.Cooper with a diagonal ball out to M.Johnston(47 min)

M.Johnston sends over a deep cross, but he's put too much on it and it goes behind for a goal kick. (43 min)

M.Johnston turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Barry(48 min)

Tochack takes it past Hargreaves with a calm drop of the shoulder (49 min)

J.Johnstone plays it across the six yard box to M.Johnston(50 min)

Spoiler
M.Johnston lets the ball drop, and his first time volley is smashed past the helpless 'keeper (50 min)

Goal Scored by  M.Johnston  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (50 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 2  -  1 Popcorn
[close]


Fowler with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (50 min)

Hargreaves bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Pearce has too much pace and covers (51 min)

Fowler is brought down by Goram. Freekick in a promising position (52 min)

Spoiler
Brady looks most likely to take this... (52 min)

Carragher wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (52 min)
[close]

Joe Cole swings it across the box, but S.Kennedy reads it well and clears (53 min)

Hargreaves hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (54 min)

D.Cooper plays it across the six yard box to Tochack(57 min)

Spoiler
Tochack lets the ball drop, and his first time volley is smashed past the helpless 'keeper (57 min)

Goal Scored by  Tochack  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (57 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 3  -  1 Popcorn
[close]


Fowler is brought down by Goram. Freekick in a promising position (57 min)

Spoiler
Brady flashes through the box, but no one can get a touch (57 min)
[close]

Pearce takes it past Fowler with a calm drop of the shoulder (60 min)

Brady hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (61 min)

Baxter with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (62 min)

Spoiler
D.Cooper hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(63 min)

Goal Scored by  D.Cooper  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (63 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 4  -  1 Popcorn
[close]


D.Cooper plays it across the six yard box to Tochack(64 min)

Spoiler
Tochack lets the ball drop, and his first time volley is smashed past the helpless 'keeper (64 min)

Goal Scored by  Tochack  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (64 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 5  -  1 Popcorn
[close]


Young plays it across the six yard box to Brady(64 min)

Brady with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (64 min)

D.Cooper swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (65 min)

Young turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to McLeish(65 min)

Hargreaves takes it past Baxter with a calm drop of the shoulder (65 min)

D.Cooper bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Keown has too much pace and covers (66 min)

Keown takes it past M.Johnston with a calm drop of the shoulder (67 min)

Joe Cole takes it past S.Kennedy with a calm drop of the shoulder (68 min)

D.Cooper is brought down by Young. Freekick in a promising position (69 min)

Spoiler
Baxter looks most likely to take this... (69 min)

McGrath wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (69 min)
[close]

D.Cooper is brought down by Young. Freekick in a promising position (69 min)

Spoiler
Baxter looks most likely to take this... (69 min)

Carragher is in just the right place to head that away (69 min)
[close]

Carragher turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to McGrath(72 min)

Fletcher hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (73 min)

Spoiler
J.Johnstone hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(75 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Johnstone  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (75 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 6  -  1 Popcorn
[close]


Hargreaves hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (75 min)

J.Johnstone bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Alexander-Arnold has too much pace and covers (77 min)

Baxter takes it past Barry with a calm drop of the shoulder (80 min)

J.Johnstone swings it across the box, but Keown reads it well and clears (82 min)

D.Cooper swings it across the box, but Ashley Cole reads it well and clears (82 min)

D.Cooper bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Carragher has too much pace and covers (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 6  -  1 Popcorn

Goals Scored by: M.Johnston, M.Johnston, Tochack, D.Cooper, Tochack, J.Johnstone - Brady
[close]

Spoiler
Category Musketeer Gripweed Popcorn
Goal 6 1
Shot 12 16
Shot on Target 11 15
Successful Pass 489 421
Missed Pass 150 151
Successful Cross 5 5
Missed Crossed 6 6
Duel Won 30 38
Duel Lost 38 30
Fouls Committed 16 17
Saves 11 4
Interceptions 19 17
[close]


Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #125 on: August 25, 2024, 10:39:03 pm »
Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


Line Up for Nicholls : 4-4-2

                                  Shilton

            McGrain        Pallister        Bruce        Irwin

            Lorrimer        Robson        Murdoch        Lennox

                          Rush        Sheringham


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Sheringham

Lennox beats his man and crosses early to Rush(2 min)

Spoiler
Rush diving header! Glanced home at the near post (2 min)

Goal Scored by  Rush  for  Nicholls  on  (2 min)

Score: Red1977 0  -  1 Nicholls
[close]


Spoiler
Shearer skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (3 min)

Goal Scored by  Shearer  for  Red1977  on  (3 min)

Score: Red1977 1  -  1 Nicholls
[close]


R.James beats his man and crosses early to Shearer(6 min)

Shearer brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (6 min)

Duff with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Lennox. The big men come forward for the freekick (7 min)

Spoiler
McMahon looks most likely to take this... (7 min)

McGrain is in just the right place to head that away (7 min)
[close]

Sheringham brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (7 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but McGrain reads it well and clears (8 min)

Bruce takes it past Shearer using his body well (11 min)

Murdoch shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (12 min)

Giggs finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (15 min)

Irwin plays a beautiful cross but Samson reads it well and clears (15 min)

Samson brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Bruce reads it well and clears (15 min)

Ince with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (16 min)

Andy Cole shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (16 min)

Duff beats his man and crosses early to Andy Cole(17 min)

Andy Cole brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (17 min)

Robson finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Murdoch(18 min)

Spoiler
Murdoch takes the shot first time, and rifles it home (18 min)

Goal Scored by  Murdoch  for  Nicholls  on  (18 min)

Score: Red1977 1  -  2 Nicholls
[close]


Robson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (23 min)

R.James brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McGrain reads it well and clears (25 min)

Robson with a slide-rule pass out to Murdoch(25 min)

Murdoch plays a beautiful cross but Yeats reads it well and clears (24 min)

Rush shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (25 min)

Duff shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (26 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but Irwin reads it well and clears (27 min)

Andy Cole finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Giggs(27 min)

Giggs races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (27 min)

Giggs shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (29 min)

Duff with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Lennox. The big men come forward for the freekick (31 min)

Spoiler
McMahon looks most likely to take this... (31 min)

Bruce is in just the right place to head that away (31 min)
[close]

Irwin takes it past Shearer using his body well (34 min)

Shearer brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Bruce reads it well and clears (35 min)

Rush shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (36 min)

R.James brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McGrain reads it well and clears (39 min)

Andy Cole with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Rush. The big men come forward for the freekick (41 min)

Spoiler
McMahon looks most likely to take this... (41 min)

Samson gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (41 min)
[close]

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Red1977 1  -  2 Nicholls
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Shearer

Lennox brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.James reads it well and clears (46 min)

Duff takes it past Robson using his body well (52 min)

Lennox plays a beautiful cross but Samson reads it well and clears (52 min)

Giggs finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into McMahon(52 min)

Spoiler
McMahon takes the shot first time, and rifles it home (52 min)

Goal Scored by  McMahon  for  Red1977  on  (52 min)

Score: Red1977 2  -  2 Nicholls
[close]


Shearer is just beaten to the ball by McGrain(54 min)

Giggs shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (55 min)

Giggs with a slide-rule pass out to McMahon(64 min)

McMahon beats his man and crosses early to Shearer(64 min)

Shearer brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (64 min)

Duff brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Irwin reads it well and clears (65 min)

R.James plays a beautiful cross but Bruce reads it well and clears (65 min)

Rush finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (66 min)

Ince brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Bruce reads it well and clears (66 min)

Sheringham takes it past Yeats using his body well (66 min)

Duff brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McGrain reads it well and clears (68 min)

Murdoch brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (69 min)

McMahon brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Irwin reads it well and clears (70 min)

Ince brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McGrain reads it well and clears (72 min)

Rush takes it past E.Hughes using his body well (74 min)

Lennox beats his man and crosses early to Rush(75 min)

Rush brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (75 min)

Giggs with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Lorrimer. The big men come forward for the freekick (76 min)

Spoiler
McMahon looks most likely to take this... (76 min)

Irwin is in just the right place to head that away (76 min)
[close]

R.James plays a beautiful cross but Irwin reads it well and clears (83 min)

Lennox plays a beautiful cross but E.Hughes reads it well and clears (85 min)

Duff beats his man and crosses early to Andy Cole(85 min)

Andy Cole takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (85 min)

Duff brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Pallister reads it well and clears (87 min)

McGrain finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (88 min)

Duff beats his man and crosses early to Shearer(88 min)

Shearer brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (88 min)

Lorrimer beats his man and crosses early to Rush(89 min)

Rush takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Red1977 2  -  2 Nicholls

Goals Scored by: Shearer, McMahon - Rush, Murdoch
[close]

Spoiler
Category Red1977 Nicholls
Goal 2 2
Shot 13 7
Shot on Target 11 6
Successful Pass 551 417
Missed Pass 104 129
Successful Cross 5 3
Missed Crossed 4 4
Duel Won 26 48
Duel Lost 48 26
Fouls Committed 16 18
Saves 4 8
Interceptions 15 25
[close]


Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #126 on: August 25, 2024, 10:39:21 pm »
Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2

                                   Woods

          G.Johnson        Stones        Miller        Winterburn

             Platt        Gemmill        Keane        Sterling

                          Beardsley        Rooney


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Rooney

Winterburn finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (0 min)

Keane skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (0 min)

Rooney tries to thread the ball forward, but L.Dixon slides in to win the ball (1 min)

Platt runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (2 min)

Sterling with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by McDermott. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (3 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (3 min)

McGovern climbs high to head clear (3 min)
[close]

Sterling tries to thread the ball forward, but A.Kennedy slides in to win the ball (3 min)

Beardsley brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Keane(7 min)

Keane loses his marker, but the shot doesn't have enough on it and the keeper gathers (7 min)

Heighway brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Vardy(10 min)

Vardy loses his marker, but the shot doesn't have enough on it and the keeper gathers (10 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but L.Dixon gets there first (13 min)

McManaman finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (14 min)

Heighway clips it towards the back post, but Stones gets there first (19 min)

McGovern finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (21 min)

Vardy runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (22 min)

Beardsley brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Keane(22 min)

Keane clips it towards the back post, but A.Kennedy gets there first (21 min)

McDermott tries to thread the ball forward, but Miller slides in to win the ball (26 min)

McManaman clips it towards the back post, but Miller gets there first (32 min)

Rooney runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (38 min)

Rooney tries to thread the ball forward, but L.Dixon slides in to win the ball (39 min)

Sterling clips it towards the back post, but L.Dixon gets there first (40 min)

Vardy finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (42 min)

Rooney finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Max_powers 0  -  0 Drinks Sangria
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Vardy

McManaman skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (46 min)

Sterling with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by McManaman. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (47 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (47 min)

Miller climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (47 min)
[close]

McManaman plays it first time across to Scholes(47 min)

Scholes with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (47 min)

Beardsley brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Keane(48 min)

Keane loses his marker, but the shot doesn't have enough on it and the keeper gathers (48 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but L.Dixon gets there first (50 min)

Beardsley with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by McManaman. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (53 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (53 min)

L.Dixon climbs high to head clear (53 min)
[close]

Platt with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Scholes. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (53 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (53 min)

R.Ferdinand climbs high to head clear (53 min)
[close]

Platt plays it first time across to Beardsley(56 min)

Spoiler
Beardsley gets across his man at the near post to glance home (56 min)

Goal Scored by  Beardsley  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (56 min)

Score: Max_powers 0  -  1 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Beardsley brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Sterling(57 min)

Sterling loses his marker, but the shot doesn't have enough on it and the keeper gathers (57 min)

Heighway skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (58 min)

McManaman brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Scholes(59 min)

Scholes plays it first time across to McDermott(57 min)

McDermott with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (57 min)

A.Kennedy clips it towards the back post, but Winterburn gets there first (60 min)

Miller beats L.Dixon with a calm drop of the shoulder (60 min)

G.Johnson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (60 min)

A.Kennedy brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Scholes(67 min)

Scholes clips it towards the back post, but G.Johnson gets there first (67 min)

Heighway brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Scholes(68 min)

Spoiler
Scholes is through on goal, and rounds the goalkeeper to score (68 min)

Goal Scored by  Scholes  for  Max_powers  on  (68 min)

Score: Max_powers 1  -  1 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Platt skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (70 min)

Sterling clips it towards the back post, but R.Ferdinand gets there first (71 min)

Keane beats McDermott with a calm drop of the shoulder (73 min)

G.Johnson beats Vardy with a calm drop of the shoulder (73 min)

Keane finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (75 min)

McGovern brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to McDermott(77 min)

McDermott loses his marker, but the shot doesn't have enough on it and the keeper gathers (77 min)

Rooney with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by McGovern. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (80 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick, but that's too close to the 'keeper and he easily catches (80 min)
[close]

Rooney tries to thread the ball forward, but R.Ferdinand slides in to win the ball (80 min)

McDermott tries to thread the ball forward, but Stones slides in to win the ball (82 min)

McManaman brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to McDermott(82 min)

McDermott plays it first time across to Vardy(82 min)

Spoiler
Vardy gets across his man at the near post to glance home (82 min)

Goal Scored by  Vardy  for  Max_powers  on  (82 min)

Score: Max_powers 2  -  1 Drinks Sangria
[close]


Sterling with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by McDermott. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (87 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (87 min)

McGovern climbs high to head clear (87 min)
[close]

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Max_powers 2  -  1 Drinks Sangria

Goals Scored by: Scholes, Vardy - Beardsley
[close]

Spoiler
Category Max_powers Drinks Sangria
Goal 2 1
Shot 9 8
Shot on Target 6 7
Successful Pass 443 504
Missed Pass 128 123
Successful Cross 3 1
Missed Crossed 4 5
Duel Won 16 44
Duel Lost 44 16
Fouls Committed 24 6
Saves 5 4
Interceptions 23 15
[close]


Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,445
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #127 on: August 25, 2024, 10:39:30 pm »
LSR has his boys too pampared on the LSR grounds. My boys are chasing chicken at 5am.  8)
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #128 on: August 25, 2024, 10:39:37 pm »
Line Up for VivaBobbyGraham : 4-1-2-3

                                 Jennings

          Lawler        M.Wright        Ratcliffe        Donachie

                                   Giles

                            Bell        Hoddle

                    Steven        Clarke        Barnes


Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Barnes

Law with a first time ball round the corner to Bremner(2 min)

Bremner takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (2 min)

Lawler with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but O'Leary reads it well and clears (2 min)

Barnes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gemmell rises highest to beat his man (3 min)

Jardine runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  M.Wright rises highest to beat his man (3 min)

Speed with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but M.Wright reads it well and clears (6 min)

Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  O'Leary rises highest to beat his man (6 min)

Steven shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (7 min)

Lampard shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (7 min)

Hoddle takes it past Butcher with good footwork (10 min)

Strachan with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Bell. The ref indicates a freekick (11 min)

Spoiler
Bremner to take the freekick (11 min)

Donachie climbs high to head clear (11 min)
[close]

Law runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (15 min)

Lampard takes it past Lawler with good footwork (15 min)

Strachan runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Donachie rises highest to beat his man (16 min)

K.Dixon with a first time ball round the corner to Law(17 min)

Law controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (17 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(18 min)

Spoiler
Clarke acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (18 min)

Goal Scored by  Clarke  for  VivaBobbyGraham  on  (18 min)

Score: VivaBobbyGraham 1  -  0 child in time
[close]


Strachan beats his man and delivers it on a plate to K.Dixon(18 min)

K.Dixon with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (18 min)

Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Butcher rises highest to beat his man (19 min)

Law takes it past Giles with good footwork (21 min)

Strachan shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (22 min)

Speed beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Law(22 min)

Spoiler
Law acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (22 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (22 min)

Score: VivaBobbyGraham 1  -  1 child in time
[close]


Clarke switches it out to Hoddle(23 min)

Hoddle runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  O'Leary rises highest to beat his man (20 min)

Hoddle takes it past Gemmell with good footwork (26 min)

Strachan with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Bell. The ref indicates a freekick (28 min)

Spoiler
Bremner to take the freekick (28 min)

Giles climbs high to head clear (28 min)
[close]

Bremner looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (28 min)

Hoddle with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but O'Leary reads it well and clears (29 min)

K.Dixon is dispossessed by Giles(31 min)

Giles looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (31 min)

Bremner looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (34 min)

Strachan switches it out to Speed(37 min)

Speed runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawler rises highest to beat his man (36 min)

Law runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (37 min)

Barnes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  O'Leary rises highest to beat his man (38 min)

Clarke runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (38 min)

Bell with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Butcher reads it well and clears (40 min)

Hoddle switches it out to Barnes(40 min)

Barnes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Steven(39 min)

Steven with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (39 min)

Gemmell switches it out to Law(43 min)

Law runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Ratcliffe rises highest to beat his man (37 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: VivaBobbyGraham 1  -  1 child in time
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with K.Dixon

Strachan shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (45 min)

K.Dixon is dispossessed by Giles(45 min)

Jardine looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (46 min)

Gemmell runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  M.Wright rises highest to beat his man (53 min)

Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Butcher reads it well and clears (55 min)

Hoddle shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (56 min)

Speed runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawler rises highest to beat his man (56 min)

Strachan comes together in the area with Hoddle the ref points to the spot! Penalty for  child in time (60 min)

Spoiler
Law has the ball in his hands. He walks to the spot and places it down..... and scores!!! Smashed low and hard out of the reach of the goalkeeper!!!(60 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (60 min)

Score: VivaBobbyGraham 1  -  2 child in time[39m
[close]


Barnes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Butcher rises highest to beat his man (60 min)

Spoiler
Giles runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (60 min)

Goal Scored by  Giles  for  VivaBobbyGraham  on  (60 min)

Score: VivaBobbyGraham 2  -  2 child in time
[close]


Barnes runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (61 min)

Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Jardine reads it well and clears (65 min)

Hoddle runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (70 min)

Speed shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (70 min)

Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gemmell rises highest to beat his man (71 min)

Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Jardine reads it well and clears (73 min)

Steven runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (74 min)

Speed beats his man and delivers it on a plate to K.Dixon(74 min)

K.Dixon with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (74 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(79 min)

Clarke with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (79 min)

Steven with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Gemmell reads it well and clears (80 min)

Strachan with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Bell. The ref indicates a freekick (80 min)

Spoiler
Lampard to take the freekick (80 min)

Gemmell gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (80 min)
[close]

Steven runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (81 min)

Steven shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (82 min)

Lampard with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawler reads it well and clears (83 min)

Barnes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(83 min)

Spoiler
Clarke acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (83 min)

Goal Scored by  Clarke  for  VivaBobbyGraham  on  (83 min)

Score: VivaBobbyGraham 3  -  2 child in time
[close]


Barnes with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by K.Dixon. The ref indicates a freekick (84 min)

Spoiler
Hoddle to take the freekick (84 min)

Gemmell climbs high to head clear (84 min)
[close]

Speed runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (85 min)

Lampard looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (86 min)

Strachan runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawler rises highest to beat his man (88 min)

Bremner with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Ratcliffe reads it well and clears (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: VivaBobbyGraham 3  -  2 child in time

Goals Scored by: Clarke, Giles, Clarke - Law, Law
[close]

Spoiler
Category VivaBobbyGraham child in time
Goal 3 2
Shot 13 13
Shot on Target 6 9
Successful Pass 418 538
Missed Pass 123 134
Successful Cross 4 3
Missed Crossed 7 7
Duel Won 26 32
Duel Lost 32 26
Fouls Committed 21 7
Saves 6 3
Interceptions 19 27
[close]


Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #129 on: August 25, 2024, 10:39:54 pm »
Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2

                                   Lukic

           Venison        Adams        Campbell        Staunton

               Beckham        McStay        Lee        Bale

                        M.Hughes        L.Ferdinand


Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by L.Ferdinand

Beckham clips it towards the back post, but King intercepts (0 min)

Whelan with a slide-rule pass out to Charles(2 min)

Charles clips it towards the back post, but Venison intercepts (0 min)

McStay sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (3 min)

Spoiler
Lee runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (5 min)

Goal Scored by  Lee  for  Robbie Redman  on  (5 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 1  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


Gascoigne turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Adams(7 min)

Gascoigne clips it towards the back post, but Staunton intercepts (7 min)

L.Ferdinand picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but King reads it well and clears (10 min)

Bale shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (10 min)

Staunton clips it towards the back post, but Neal intercepts (11 min)

Beckham clips it towards the back post, but Thompson intercepts (11 min)

Gascoigne shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (12 min)

Beckham beats his man and crosses early to M.Hughes(13 min)

M.Hughes stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (13 min)

M.Hughes dribles past Whelan with a calm drop of the shoulder (15 min)

Beckham clips it towards the back post, but King intercepts (16 min)

Whelan sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (17 min)

Beckham beats his man and crosses early to M.Hughes(17 min)

M.Hughes stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (17 min)

Jones beats his man and crosses early to Charles(21 min)

Charles stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (21 min)

Bale beats his man and crosses early to M.Hughes(24 min)

M.Hughes stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (24 min)

Bale turns sharply but is brought down by Gascoigne. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (27 min)

Spoiler
McStay takes the freekick from wide (27 min)

King climbs high to head clear (27 min)
[close]

Beckham beats his man and crosses early to M.Hughes(30 min)

M.Hughes with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (30 min)

Gascoigne clips it towards the back post, but Venison intercepts (30 min)

M.Hughes turns sharply but is brought down by Case. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (32 min)

Spoiler
McStay takes the freekick from wide (32 min)

Thompson climbs high to head clear (32 min)
[close]

Lee picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (34 min)

L.Ferdinand picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Thompson reads it well and clears (34 min)

Bale clips it towards the back post, but King intercepts (35 min)

Staunton beats his man and crosses early to M.Hughes(38 min)

M.Hughes stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (38 min)

Beckham clips it towards the back post, but Neal intercepts (39 min)

Gascoigne clips it towards the back post, but Campbell intercepts (39 min)

Beckham shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (40 min)

M.Hughes dribles past Case with a calm drop of the shoulder (43 min)

Beckham clips it towards the back post, but King intercepts (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Robbie Redman 1  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Charles

Case with a slide-rule pass out to Gascoigne(45 min)

Gascoigne clips it towards the back post, but Adams intercepts (45 min)

Mackay dribles past McStay with a calm drop of the shoulder (50 min)

Gascoigne beats his man and crosses early to Charles(51 min)

Charles with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (51 min)

L.Ferdinand turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to King(56 min)

Bale sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (59 min)

Mackay picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (60 min)

Bale turns sharply but is brought down by Gascoigne. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (64 min)

Spoiler
McStay takes the freekick from wide (64 min)

Adams wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (64 min)
[close]

Bale clips it towards the back post, but Jones intercepts (68 min)

Wright picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (68 min)

McStay picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (70 min)

Lee picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Thompson reads it well and clears (72 min)

Beckham picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Jones reads it well and clears (73 min)

M.Hughes picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Neal reads it well and clears (76 min)

Gascoigne beats his man and crosses early to Wright(77 min)

Wright stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (77 min)

Bale turns sharply but is brought down by Gascoigne. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (79 min)

Spoiler
McStay takes the freekick from wide (79 min)

Jones climbs high to head clear (79 min)
[close]

Whelan picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (81 min)

Lee picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Thompson reads it well and clears (81 min)

Gascoigne picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (84 min)

M.Hughes picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (85 min)

Neal picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Adams reads it well and clears (87 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Robbie Redman 1  -  0 Betty Blue

Goals Scored by: Lee
[close]

Spoiler
Category Robbie Redman Betty Blue
Goal 1 0
Shot 10 5
Shot on Target 8 3
Successful Pass 505 428
Missed Pass 137 141
Successful Cross 5 3
Missed Crossed 8 5
Duel Won 34 30
Duel Lost 30 34
Fouls Committed 7 14
Saves 3 6
Interceptions 18 28
[close]


Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #130 on: August 25, 2024, 10:40:12 pm »
Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2

                                  Seaman

           Stevens        Terry        D.Walker        T.Cooper

             Waddle        Reid        Brooking        Sheedy

                           Keegan        Francis


Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2

                                 Southall

            R.Jones        Quansah        Hansen        Le Saux

                Milner        Blanchflower        R.Kennedy

                                Le Tissier

                          Heskey        Aldridge


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Aldridge

R.Kennedy picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (3 min)

Aldridge receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Seaman(3 min)

Aldridge picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Terry is in just the right place (6 min)

Stevens beats Le Saux with a calm drop of the shoulder (7 min)

Milner with a diagonal ball out to Aldridge(8 min)

Aldridge plays a beautiful cross into the path of Heskey(7 min)

Heskey with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (7 min)

Heskey picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but T.Cooper is in just the right place (8 min)

Keegan picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Le Saux is in just the right place (11 min)

Keegan turns sharply but is brought down by Blanchflower. The big men come forward for the freekick (12 min)

Spoiler
Brooking takes the freekick from wide (12 min)

Hansen uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (12 min)
[close]

Francis picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Quansah is in just the right place (15 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross into the path of Heskey(15 min)

Spoiler
Heskey controls the ball with his chest, and stabs past the onrushing keeper (15 min)

Goal Scored by  Heskey  for  Hazell  on  (15 min)

Score: Sheer Magnetism 0  -  1 Hazell
[close]


R.Kennedy with a diagonal ball out to Aldridge(17 min)

Aldridge plays a beautiful cross but D.Walker reads it well and clears (14 min)

Heskey with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (19 min)

Brooking picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Quansah is in just the right place (20 min)

Le Tissier picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Terry is in just the right place (20 min)

T.Cooper with a diagonal ball out to Brooking(23 min)

Brooking plays a beautiful cross but Hansen reads it well and clears (20 min)

Sheedy plays a beautiful cross but Hansen reads it well and clears (23 min)

Francis turns sharply but is brought down by Blanchflower. The big men come forward for the freekick (24 min)

Spoiler
Brooking takes the freekick from wide (24 min)

Milner uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (24 min)
[close]

Waddle picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Quansah is in just the right place (28 min)

Waddle picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (28 min)

Francis picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (29 min)

Waddle turns sharply but is brought down by Le Tissier. The big men come forward for the freekick (29 min)

Spoiler
Brooking takes the freekick from wide (29 min)

Hansen uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (29 min)
[close]

Aldridge picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (30 min)

Le Saux cuts back inside the defender and clips the ball towards the back post, but it's just too high for anyone to get onto the end of it (30 min)

Le Saux beats Francis with a calm drop of the shoulder (31 min)

Milner with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (32 min)

Brooking with a first time ball round the corner to Sheedy(33 min)

Spoiler
Sheedy races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper, and it's in off the far post!!! (33 min)

Goal Scored by  Sheedy  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (33 min)

Score: Sheer Magnetism 1  -  1 Hazell
[close]


Sheedy plays a beautiful cross but Quansah reads it well and clears (34 min)

Milner picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but T.Cooper is in just the right place (35 min)

Le Tissier picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but T.Cooper is in just the right place (36 min)

Stevens plays a beautiful cross but R.Jones reads it well and clears (37 min)

R.Jones with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (37 min)

Waddle turns sharply but is brought down by Le Tissier. The big men come forward for the freekick (39 min)

Spoiler
Brooking hits it straight into the wall and it's cleared (39 min)
[close]

Le Saux cuts back inside the defender and clips the ball towards the back post, but it's just too high for anyone to get onto the end of it (39 min)

Waddle with a diagonal ball out to Francis(41 min)

Francis plays a beautiful cross into the path of Keegan(39 min)

Keegan stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (39 min)

Keegan with a diagonal ball out to Sheedy(41 min)

Sheedy plays a beautiful cross but Quansah reads it well and clears (36 min)

D.Walker beats Aldridge with a calm drop of the shoulder (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Sheer Magnetism 1  -  1 Hazell
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Francis

Reid picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (46 min)

Le Saux plays a beautiful cross into the path of Heskey(46 min)

Heskey stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (46 min)

Waddle picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (47 min)

Stevens picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Hansen is in just the right place (48 min)

D.Walker receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Heskey(49 min)

D.Walker beats Heskey with a calm drop of the shoulder (54 min)

Sheedy plays a beautiful cross but Quansah reads it well and clears (56 min)

Waddle plays a beautiful cross but Quansah reads it well and clears (57 min)

R.Jones beats Keegan with a calm drop of the shoulder (57 min)

Quansah beats Keegan with a calm drop of the shoulder (58 min)

Sheedy turns sharply but is brought down by Le Tissier. The big men come forward for the freekick (59 min)

Spoiler
Brooking takes the freekick from wide (59 min)

Quansah uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (59 min)
[close]

Le Tissier picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (61 min)

Sheedy plays a beautiful cross into the path of Keegan(65 min)

Keegan with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (65 min)

Aldridge picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but D.Walker is in just the right place (65 min)

Blanchflower picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but D.Walker is in just the right place (66 min)

Sheedy plays a beautiful cross but Le Saux reads it well and clears (67 min)

Stevens with a diagonal ball out to Francis(68 min)

Francis plays a beautiful cross but Hansen reads it well and clears (68 min)

Le Tissier plays a beautiful cross into the path of Aldridge(68 min)

Spoiler
Aldridge controls the ball with his chest, and stabs past the onrushing keeper (68 min)

Goal Scored by  Aldridge  for  Hazell  on  (68 min)

Score: Sheer Magnetism 1  -  2 Hazell
[close]


Quansah beats Francis with a calm drop of the shoulder (72 min)

Keegan picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Hansen is in just the right place (73 min)

Francis picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (76 min)

R.Kennedy picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (77 min)

Milner picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (77 min)

Le Saux with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (84 min)

Brooking with a diagonal ball out to Keegan(88 min)

Keegan plays a beautiful cross but Quansah reads it well and clears (87 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Sheer Magnetism 1  -  2 Hazell

Goals Scored by: Sheedy - Heskey, Aldridge
[close]

Spoiler
Category Sheer Magnetism Hazell
Goal 1 2
Shot 8 9
Shot on Target 5 7
Successful Pass 471 473
Missed Pass 135 130
Successful Cross 2 4
Missed Crossed 10 3
Duel Won 38 33
Duel Lost 33 38
Fouls Committed 15 25
Saves 5 4
Interceptions 18 23
[close]


Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #131 on: August 25, 2024, 10:42:38 pm »
Spoiler
[close]

Spoiler
[close]
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,736
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 12:56:59 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on August 25, 2024, 09:26:06 pm
Thats 3 misses from 3 penalties for McMahon possibly 4.

McMahon being on penalty duty over Shearer is wild!
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,445
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 01:52:06 pm »
I;m the Liverpool of 23/24 then.
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:54:01 pm »
Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2

                                  Seaman

           Stevens        Terry        D.Walker        T.Cooper

             Waddle        Reid        Brooking        Sheedy

                           Keegan        Francis


Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2

                                   Hart

            Nicol        Gomez        Cahill        A.Robertson

                    Wilshere        Rice        Lallana

                                  Gerrard

                          Strurridge        Owen


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Owen

Sheedy bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Nicol slides in to win the ball (1 min)

A.Robertson looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (7 min)

Gerrard shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Strurridge(7 min)

Strurridge with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (7 min)

A.Robertson turns inside and looks to release Owen(10 min)

Owen shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Strurridge(9 min)

Strurridge with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (9 min)

Francis runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (11 min)

Francis looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (13 min)

Reid picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (14 min)

Sheedy picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (19 min)

Waddle shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Francis(20 min)

Francis with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (20 min)

Wilshere carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Owen(21 min)

Owen loses his marker, but the shot doesn't have enough on it and the keeper gathers (21 min)

Waddle shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Keegan(21 min)

Keegan with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (21 min)

Sheedy shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Keegan(22 min)

Keegan with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (22 min)

Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but D.Walker intercepts (26 min)

T.Cooper carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Francis(28 min)

Francis races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (28 min)

Waddle shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Francis(32 min)

Francis with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (32 min)

Brooking bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but A.Robertson slides in to win the ball (34 min)

Wilshere bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Terry slides in to win the ball (34 min)

Waddle picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (35 min)

Gerrard bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Terry slides in to win the ball (36 min)

T.Cooper clips it towards the back post, but Gomez intercepts (36 min)

Reid dribles past Gerrard with a calm drop of the shoulder (38 min)

Keegan turns sharply but is brought down by Wilshere. That's a free kick in a good position (39 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looks most likely to take this... (39 min)

T.Cooper heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (39 min)
Spoiler
Gerrard shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (42 min)

Goal Scored by  Gerrard  for  Lone Star Red  on  (42 min)

Score: Sheer Magnetism 0  -  1 Lone Star Red
[close]


Sheedy turns sharply but is brought down by Gerrard. That's a free kick in a good position (42 min)

Free kick taken

Cahill is in just the right place to head that away (42 min)
Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but D.Walker intercepts (43 min)

Reid carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Keegan(44 min)

Keegan races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (44 min)

Gerrard carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Lallana(44 min)

Spoiler
Lallana takes the shot first time, and rifles it home (44 min)

Goal Scored by  Lallana  for  Lone Star Red  on  (44 min)

Score: Sheer Magnetism 0  -  2 Lone Star Red
[close]


The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Sheer Magnetism 0  -  2 Lone Star Red
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Francis

Sheedy shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Keegan(45 min)

Keegan with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (45 min)

Stevens looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (47 min)

Keegan turns sharply but is brought down by Lallana. That's a free kick in a good position (49 min)

Brooking looks most likely to take this... (49 min)

Terry heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (49 min)
Waddle runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (49 min)

Owen runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (51 min)

Reid dribles past Gerrard with a calm drop of the shoulder (53 min)

Wilshere looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (55 min)

Sheedy picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (57 min)

Francis loses posession to Rice(58 min)

Wilshere bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Terry slides in to win the ball (58 min)

Owen turns sharply but is brought down by Brooking. That's a free kick in a good position (59 min)

Free kick taken

T.Cooper is in just the right place to head that away (59 min)
Lallana loses posession to Reid(60 min)

Gerrard picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (60 min)

Nicol dribles past Keegan with a calm drop of the shoulder (61 min)

Francis bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Nicol slides in to win the ball (62 min)

Francis turns sharply but is brought down by Wilshere. That's a free kick in a good position (63 min)

Free kick taken

A.Robertson is in just the right place to head that away (63 min)
Lallana runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (64 min)

Wilshere runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (65 min)

D.Walker dribles past Owen with a calm drop of the shoulder (65 min)

Sheedy picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (65 min)

Strurridge loses posession to Seaman(66 min)

Strurridge bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Terry slides in to win the ball (71 min)

Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but Stevens intercepts (71 min)

Sheedy shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Keegan(73 min)

Keegan with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (73 min)

Waddle clips it towards the back post, but A.Robertson intercepts (75 min)

Francis shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (76 min)

Goal Scored by  Francis  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (76 min)

Score: Sheer Magnetism 1  -  2 Lone Star Red
[close]


Lallana bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but D.Walker slides in to win the ball (77 min)

Wilshere bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but T.Cooper slides in to win the ball (79 min)

Strurridge runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (81 min)

Sheedy carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Francis(81 min)

Francis loses his marker, but the shot doesn't have enough on it and the keeper gathers (81 min)

Waddle picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (83 min)

Gerrard runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (84 min)

Reid bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Nicol slides in to win the ball (88 min)

Cahill dribles past Keegan with a calm drop of the shoulder (88 min)

Waddle dribles past Gerrard with a calm drop of the shoulder (88 min)

Sheedy clips it towards the back post, but Gomez intercepts (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Sheer Magnetism 1  -  2 Lone Star Red

Goals Scored by: Francis - Gerrard, Lallana
[close]

Spoiler
Category Sheer Magnetism Lone Star Red
Goal 1 2
Shot 18 11
Shot on Target 12 5
Successful Pass 529 401
Missed Pass 137 146
Successful Cross 6 2
Missed Crossed 3 3
Duel Won 38 26
Duel Lost 26 38
Fouls Committed 15 15
Saves 3 9
Interceptions 20 15
[close]


Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2

                                 Southall

            R.Jones        Quansah        Hansen        Le Saux

                Milner        Blanchflower        R.Kennedy

                                Le Tissier

                          Heskey        Aldridge


Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Aldridge

Foden brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.Jones has too much strength and wins the ball (2 min)

Heskey with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (3 min)

Foden plays it first time across to Kane(4 min)

Kane takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (4 min)

Milner runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (5 min)

Kane received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Aldridge. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (5 min)

Free kick taken
Foden plays it first time across to Best(6 min)

Spoiler
Best brings it down inside the penalty area and scores!!! Goal!!! (6 min)

Goal Scored by  Best  for  Tubby  on  (6 min)

Score: Hazell 0  -  1 Tubby
[close]


Foden beats Quansah with a calm drop of the shoulder (7 min)

Le Tissier runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (18 min)

Aldridge brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but K.Walker has too much strength and wins the ball (18 min)

Foden switches it out to McAllister(21 min)

McAllister plays it first time across to Foden(15 min)

Spoiler
Foden brings it down inside the penalty area and scores!!! Goal!!! (15 min)

Goal Scored by  Foden  for  Tubby  on  (15 min)

Score: Hazell 0  -  2 Tubby
[close]


Milner beats McAllister with a calm drop of the shoulder (22 min)

Le Tissier clips it towards the back post, but Gillespie intercepts (23 min)

Le Tissier switches it out to Aldridge(24 min)

Aldridge clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker intercepts (24 min)

Lawrenson beats Heskey with a calm drop of the shoulder (31 min)

R.Kennedy looks to slide it between the defenders to Aldridge(33 min)

Aldridge races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (33 min)

Le Tissier plays it first time across to Aldridge(34 min)

Aldridge takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (34 min)

Lambert carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (35 min)

Kane brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hansen has too much strength and wins the ball (35 min)

Best plays it first time across to Kane(36 min)

Spoiler
Kane brings it down inside the penalty area and scores!!! Goal!!! (36 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (36 min)

Score: Hazell 0  -  3 Tubby
[close]


McAllister brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.Jones has too much strength and wins the ball (37 min)

Best bursts into the box, but is caught by Aldridge that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Tubby (42 min)

Kane with a staggered run up, he's sent the 'keeper the wrong way and placed it into the opposite corner (42 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (42 min)

Score: Hazell 0  -  4 Tubby[39m
Foden clips it towards the back post, but R.Jones intercepts (43 min)

Best plays it first time across to Kane(43 min)

Kane takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (43 min)

Le Tissier switches it out to Aldridge(44 min)

Aldridge plays it first time across to Heskey(40 min)

Heskey collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (40 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Hazell 0  -  4 Tubby
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Best

McAllister carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (45 min)

Wilkins brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Quansah has too much strength and wins the ball (46 min)

McAllister beats Milner with a calm drop of the shoulder (48 min)

Blanchflower runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (49 min)

Wilkins looks to slide it between the defenders to Best(49 min)

Best is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (49 min)

R.Kennedy switches it out to Aldridge(51 min)

Aldridge plays it first time across to Heskey(47 min)

Heskey takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (47 min)

Best clips it towards the back post, but Le Saux intercepts (53 min)

Aldridge beats McAllister with a calm drop of the shoulder (53 min)

Kane received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Quansah. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (56 min)

Free kick taken

Gillespie wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (56 min)
Bridge with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (56 min)

Heskey carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (58 min)

Foden looks to slide it between the defenders to Best(58 min)

Best is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (58 min)

Foden clips it towards the back post, but Le Saux intercepts (61 min)

Wilkins carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (61 min)

Kane runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (62 min)

Le Tissier plays it first time across to Heskey(63 min)

Heskey collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (63 min)

Le Tissier runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (68 min)

Goal Scored by  Le Tissier  for  Hazell  on  (68 min)

Score: Hazell 1  -  4 Tubby
[close]


Heskey beats Bridge with a calm drop of the shoulder (70 min)

McAllister switches it out to Kane(72 min)

Kane plays it first time across to Best(69 min)

Best takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (69 min)

Best brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Quansah has too much strength and wins the ball (79 min)

Best runs onto the ball and tries his luck from range, but it's well saved by the 'keeper (79 min)

Blanchflower with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (80 min)

Foden plays it first time across to Kane(80 min)

Kane collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (80 min)

Le Saux brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but K.Walker has too much strength and wins the ball (81 min)

Aldridge switches it out to Le Tissier(81 min)

Le Tissier clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker intercepts (81 min)

Aldridge beats K.Walker with a calm drop of the shoulder (83 min)

Bridge is just beaten to the ball by Hansen(84 min)

Le Tissier clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker intercepts (86 min)

Best clips it towards the back post, but R.Jones intercepts (87 min)

Best switches it out to Kane(87 min)

Kane clips it towards the back post, but R.Jones intercepts (86 min)

Le Tissier brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but K.Walker has too much strength and wins the ball (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Hazell 1  -  4 Tubby

Goals Scored by: Le Tissier - Best, Foden, Kane, Kane
[close]

Spoiler
Category Hazell Tubby
Goal 1 4
Shot 10 15
Shot on Target 7 8
Successful Pass 379 559
Missed Pass 122 117
Successful Cross 4 7
Missed Crossed 4 5
Duel Won 28 33
Duel Lost 33 28
Fouls Committed 17 4
Saves 3 6
Interceptions 21 15
[close]


Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2

                                   Woods

          G.Johnson        Stones        Miller        Winterburn

             Platt        Gemmill        Keane        Sterling

                          Beardsley        Rooney


Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Tochack        M.Johnston


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by M.Johnston

D.Cooper clips it towards the back post, but G.Johnson gets there first (0 min)

Platt turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Beardsley(1 min)

Beardsley collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (1 min)

Platt shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (1 min)

Platt turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Beardsley(3 min)

Beardsley gets across his man at the near post to glance home (3 min)

Goal Scored by  Beardsley  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (3 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


J.Johnstone turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(4 min)

Tochack collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (4 min)

J.Johnstone skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (4 min)

Tochack bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Miller has too much pace and covers (5 min)

Tochack shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (6 min)

J.Johnstone turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(6 min)

Tochack finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(6 min)

D.Cooper turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(7 min)

Tochack finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(7 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but McGrath gets there first (9 min)

Platt turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Beardsley(11 min)

Beardsley finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(11 min)

D.Cooper carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release M.Johnston(12 min)

M.Johnston races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (12 min)

Sterling skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (13 min)

Gemmill bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but S.Kennedy has too much pace and covers (14 min)

Beardsley skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (16 min)

D.Cooper bursts into the box, but is caught by Sterling that's a penalty to  Musketeer Gripweed (16 min)

J.Johnstone looks at the referee as he waits for the whistle. Then fires it into the top corner!(16 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Johnstone  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (16 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 1  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed[39m
[close]


Platt!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (17 min)

Goal Scored by  Platt  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (17 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 2  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


Fletcher takes it past Gemmill with good footwork (18 min)

G.Johnson clips it towards the back post, but McGrath gets there first (19 min)

Gemmill takes it past Baxter with good footwork (25 min)

Keane shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (25 min)

Platt strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by J.Johnstone. The ref indicates a freekick (26 min)

Free kick taken

McLeish climbs high to head clear (26 min)
D.Cooper skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (27 min)

Platt turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Beardsley(30 min)

Beardsley finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(30 min)

Gemmill receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Fletcher(35 min)

D.Cooper turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(36 min)

M.Johnston collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (36 min)

J.Johnstone finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (38 min)

Fletcher slips the ball down the line to M.Johnston(39 min)

M.Johnston clips it towards the back post, but G.Johnson gets there first (37 min)

Rooney strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Tochack. The ref indicates a freekick (40 min)

Free kick taken

McLeish climbs high to head clear (40 min)
Platt strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Baxter. The ref indicates a freekick (41 min)

Free kick taken

Miller gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (41 min)
Keane bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McGrath has too much pace and covers (41 min)

Platt strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by J.Johnstone. The ref indicates a freekick (43 min)

Free kick taken

Stones gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (43 min)
Fletcher skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (43 min)

Tochack finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Drinks Sangria 2  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Rooney

Platt shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (49 min)

Rooney bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McGrath has too much pace and covers (49 min)

Rooney carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Keane(50 min)

Keane races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (50 min)

Sterling skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (51 min)

Beardsley slips the ball down the line to Sterling(53 min)

Sterling clips it towards the back post, but McLeish gets there first (52 min)

Sterling turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Rooney(58 min)

Rooney collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (58 min)

Sterling clips it towards the back post, but McGrath gets there first (58 min)

Sterling skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (60 min)

Sterling turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Beardsley(61 min)

Beardsley gets across his man at the near post to glance home (61 min)

Goal Scored by  Beardsley  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (61 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 3  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


M.Johnston skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (61 min)

D.Cooper clips it towards the back post, but Stones gets there first (61 min)

Sterling skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (63 min)

D.Cooper bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Winterburn has too much pace and covers (65 min)

Sterling clips it towards the back post, but S.Kennedy gets there first (69 min)

G.Johnson finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (70 min)

Platt skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (71 min)

Platt skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (72 min)

Platt turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Beardsley(74 min)

Beardsley finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(74 min)

J.Johnstone strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Gemmill. The ref indicates a freekick (74 min)

Free kick taken

G.Johnson climbs high to head clear (74 min)
Gemmill carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Keane(74 min)

Keane races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper, and it's in off the far post!!! (74 min)

Goal Scored by  Keane  for  Drinks Sangria  on  (74 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 4  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


Sterling skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (75 min)

Beardsley slips the ball down the line to Rooney(76 min)

Rooney clips it towards the back post, but S.Kennedy gets there first (76 min)

Platt bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but S.Kennedy has too much pace and covers (77 min)

Winterburn slips the ball down the line to Beardsley(78 min)

Beardsley clips it towards the back post, but S.Kennedy gets there first (78 min)

Sterling shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (80 min)

D.Cooper skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (82 min)

Beardsley skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (86 min)

Sterling finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (86 min)

Rooney bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McLeish has too much pace and covers (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Drinks Sangria 4  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed

Goals Scored by: Beardsley, Platt, Beardsley, Keane - J.Johnstone
[close]

Spoiler
Category Drinks Sangria Musketeer Gripweed
Goal 4 1
Shot 23 12
Shot on Target 18 8
Successful Pass 545 369
Missed Pass 123 141
Successful Cross 7 4
Missed Crossed 7 3
Duel Won 36 32
Duel Lost 32 36
Fouls Committed 11 22
Saves 7 12
Interceptions 13 27
[close]


Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Shearer

Duff brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Butcher has too much strength and wins the ball (3 min)

Giggs beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Shearer(4 min)

Shearer hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (4 min)

McMahon shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (6 min)

Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.James has too much strength and wins the ball (7 min)

Duff beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Andy Cole(8 min)

Andy Cole stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (8 min)

Duff beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Shearer(9 min)

Shearer acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (9 min)

Goal Scored by  Shearer  for  Red1977  on  (9 min)

Score: child in time 0  -  1 Red1977
[close]


Duff beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Andy Cole(10 min)

Andy Cole acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (10 min)

Goal Scored by  Andy Cole  for  Red1977  on  (10 min)

Score: child in time 0  -  2 Red1977
[close]


Giggs picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Shearer(11 min)

Shearer runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (11 min)

Speed plays the ball down the wing to Bremner(12 min)

Bremner beats his man and delivers it on a plate to K.Dixon(11 min)

K.Dixon acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (11 min)

Goal Scored by  K.Dixon  for  child in time  on  (11 min)

Score: child in time 1  -  2 Red1977
[close]


Shearer brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine has too much strength and wins the ball (12 min)

Speed beats his man and delivers it on a plate to K.Dixon(14 min)

K.Dixon stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (14 min)

Lampard hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (15 min)

Jardine clips it towards the back post, but Yeats intercepts (16 min)

Yeats dribles past Law with a calm drop of the shoulder (16 min)

Giggs clips it towards the back post, but Butcher intercepts (17 min)

Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.James has too much strength and wins the ball (18 min)

Speed receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Ince(21 min)

K.Dixon looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (22 min)

Law looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (23 min)

Law plays the ball down the wing to Bremner(25 min)

Bremner clips it towards the back post, but E.Hughes intercepts (24 min)

Speed beats his man and delivers it on a plate to K.Dixon(26 min)

K.Dixon hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (26 min)

Giggs clips it towards the back post, but Jardine intercepts (31 min)

Law dribles past R.James with a calm drop of the shoulder (34 min)

Duff clips it towards the back post, but Gemmell intercepts (36 min)

Duff holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Strachan. The big men come forward for the freekick (37 min)

Free kick taken

O'Leary reads it well to clear the ball (37 min)
Lampard hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (38 min)

Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.James has too much strength and wins the ball (39 min)

Giggs plays the ball down the wing to Andy Cole(39 min)

Andy Cole beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Shearer(39 min)

Shearer hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (39 min)

Law looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (40 min)

K.Dixon comes together in the area with Andy Cole that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to child in time (43 min)

Penalty scored

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (43 min)

Score: child in time 2  -  2 Red1977[39m
[close]


Shearer holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Law. The big men come forward for the freekick (44 min)

Free kick taken

Butcher reads it well to clear the ball (44 min)
The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: child in time 2  -  2 Red1977
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with K.Dixon

Strachan hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (45 min)

K.Dixon brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Samson has too much strength and wins the ball (45 min)

Samson brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Gemmell has too much strength and wins the ball (48 min)

Duff beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Andy Cole(48 min)

Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (48 min)

E.Hughes receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by O'Leary(48 min)

Strachan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Yeats has too much strength and wins the ball (48 min)

Giggs clips it towards the back post, but Butcher intercepts (49 min)

Strachan beats his man and delivers it on a plate to K.Dixon(50 min)

K.Dixon acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (50 min)

Goal Scored by  K.Dixon  for  child in time  on  (50 min)

Score: child in time 3  -  2 Red1977
[close]


Duff hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (52 min)

Giggs beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Shearer(54 min)

Shearer hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (54 min)

Speed clips it towards the back post, but E.Hughes intercepts (55 min)

Speed beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Law(58 min)

Law hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (58 min)

Duff holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Strachan. The big men come forward for the freekick (59 min)

Free kick taken

E.Hughes gets across his man and glances it towards the goal, but he's not got enough on it and it's held by the 'keeper (59 min)
Duff clips it towards the back post, but Gemmell intercepts (59 min)

K.Dixon plays the ball down the wing to Bremner(60 min)

Bremner clips it towards the back post, but Samson intercepts (59 min)

Shearer plays the ball down the wing to McMahon(60 min)

McMahon beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Andy Cole(59 min)

Andy Cole acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (59 min)

Goal Scored by  Andy Cole  for  Red1977  on  (59 min)

Score: child in time 3  -  3 Red1977
[close]


Giggs beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Andy Cole(60 min)

Andy Cole hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (60 min)

Butcher dribles past McMahon with a calm drop of the shoulder (60 min)

Lampard hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (61 min)

R.James picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Andy Cole(64 min)

Andy Cole races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (64 min)

Andy Cole receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Butcher(66 min)

McMahon plays the ball down the wing to Shearer(66 min)

Shearer beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Andy Cole(66 min)

Andy Cole stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (66 min)

Speed holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Shearer. The big men come forward for the freekick (67 min)

Lampard takes the freekick from wide (67 min)

Yeats reads it well to clear the ball (67 min)
Shearer plays the ball down the wing to Andy Cole(67 min)

Andy Cole clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary intercepts (66 min)

Andy Cole hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (67 min)

Butcher receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Shearer(72 min)

Duff brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Jardine has too much strength and wins the ball (72 min)

Duff clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary intercepts (73 min)

Duff beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Andy Cole(75 min)

Andy Cole acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (75 min)

Goal Scored by  Andy Cole  for  Red1977  on  (75 min)

Score: child in time 3  -  4 Red1977
[close]


Speed clips it towards the back post, but R.James intercepts (76 min)

Shearer plays the ball down the wing to McMahon(77 min)

McMahon clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary intercepts (77 min)

Speed beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Law(79 min)

Law acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (79 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (79 min)

Score: child in time 4  -  4 Red1977
[close]


Speed looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (80 min)

Law dribles past Samson with a calm drop of the shoulder (81 min)

Duff clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary intercepts (87 min)

Strachan clips it towards the back post, but Samson intercepts (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: child in time 4  -  4 Red1977

Goals Scored by: K.Dixon, Law, K.Dixon, Law - Shearer, Andy Cole, Andy Cole, Andy Cole
[close]

Spoiler
Category child in time Red1977
Goal 4 4
Shot 11 16
Shot on Target 9 10
Successful Pass 481 488
Missed Pass 110 104
Successful Cross 6 11
Missed Crossed 6 9
Duel Won 32 34
Duel Lost 34 32
Fouls Committed 14 13
Saves 5 5
Interceptions 22 20
[close]


Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


Line Up for Nicholls : 4-4-2

                                  Shilton

            McGrain        Pallister        Bruce        Irwin

            Lorrimer        Robson        Murdoch        Lennox

                          Rush        Sheringham


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Sheringham

Lennox beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Sheringham(2 min)

Sheringham with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (2 min)

Rush carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (5 min)

Lorrimer skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (5 min)

Goal Scored by  Lorrimer  for  Nicholls  on  (5 min)

Score: Betty Blue 0  -  1 Nicholls
[close]


Rush brought down in the box by Gascoigne the assistant referee is waving his flag and the ref points to the spot. Penalty for  Nicholls (6 min)

Penalty scored

Goal Scored by  Robson  for  Nicholls  on  (6 min)

Score: Betty Blue 0  -  2 Nicholls[39m
[close]


Lorrimer beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Sheringham(7 min)

Sheringham with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (7 min)

Lorrimer beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rush(7 min)

Rush finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(7 min)

Sheringham holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Case. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (8 min)

Free kick taken

Case reads it well to clear the ball (8 min)
Neal beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Charles(12 min)

Charles with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (12 min)

Irwin clips it towards the back post, but Jones gets there first (12 min)

Lorrimer beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rush(20 min)

Rush finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(20 min)

Gascoigne beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Charles(20 min)

Charles finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(20 min)

McGrain clips it towards the back post, but Jones gets there first (21 min)

Sheringham carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (22 min)

Lorrimer shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (23 min)

Mackay drives into the space and looks to release Gascoigne(24 min)

Gascoigne controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (24 min)

Lennox beats Whelan with good footwork (24 min)

Whelan is just beaten to the ball by Robson(29 min)

Gascoigne drives into the space and looks to release Charles(31 min)

Charles is through on goal, and rounds the goalkeeper to score (31 min)

Goal Scored by  Charles  for  Betty Blue  on  (31 min)

Score: Betty Blue 1  -  2 Nicholls
[close]


Whelan drives into the space and looks to release Gascoigne(32 min)

Gascoigne with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (32 min)

Gascoigne carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (33 min)

Charles holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Shilton. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (34 min)

Gascoigne takes the freekick from wide (34 min)

Irwin reads it well to clear the ball (34 min)
Mackay finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (37 min)

Lennox beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rush(37 min)

Rush with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (37 min)

Lennox tries to thread the ball forward, but King nicks it away (38 min)

Sheringham beats Thompson with good footwork (41 min)

Lorrimer carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (42 min)

Lorrimer drives into the space and looks to release Rush(43 min)

Rush is through on goal, and rounds the goalkeeper to score (43 min)

Goal Scored by  Rush  for  Nicholls  on  (43 min)

Score: Betty Blue 1  -  3 Nicholls
[close]


Lorrimer holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Gascoigne. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (44 min)

Free kick taken

Thompson reads it well to clear the ball (44 min)
The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Betty Blue 1  -  3 Nicholls
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Charles

Lennox beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Rush(46 min)

Rush finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(46 min)

Whelan tries to thread the ball forward, but Irwin nicks it away (47 min)

Wright tries to thread the ball forward, but Irwin nicks it away (49 min)

Sheringham holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Case. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (50 min)

Free kick taken

King reads it well to clear the ball (50 min)
Sheringham drives into the space and looks to release Rush(55 min)

Rush controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (55 min)

Lorrimer clips it towards the back post, but King gets there first (55 min)

Lennox holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Gascoigne. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (59 min)

Free kick taken

Jones reads it well to clear the ball (59 min)
Lorrimer holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Gascoigne. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (61 min)

Robson takes the freekick, but that's too close to the 'keeper and he easily catches (61 min)
Irwin finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (64 min)

Robson with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Lennox(67 min)

Lennox clips it towards the back post, but Thompson gets there first (66 min)

Lorrimer with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Rush(69 min)

Rush beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Sheringham(68 min)

Sheringham finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(68 min)

Rush shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (69 min)

Sheringham drives into the space and looks to release Murdoch(71 min)

Murdoch with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but he's fired it over the bar!!! (71 min)

Lorrimer skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (73 min)

Goal Scored by  Lorrimer  for  Nicholls  on  (73 min)

Score: Betty Blue 1  -  4 Nicholls
[close]


Lennox beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Sheringham(74 min)

Sheringham finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(74 min)

Lennox holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Gascoigne. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (74 min)

Free kick taken

Thompson reads it well to clear the ball (74 min)
Lorrimer shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (74 min)

Thompson is just beaten to the ball by Murdoch(74 min)

Lorrimer tries to thread the ball forward, but King nicks it away (75 min)

Gascoigne clips it towards the back post, but McGrain gets there first (76 min)

Case skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! Goal!!! Flies into the top corner (78 min)

Goal Scored by  Case  for  Betty Blue  on  (78 min)

Score: Betty Blue 2  -  4 Nicholls
[close]


Gascoigne clips it towards the back post, but Bruce gets there first (79 min)

Charles carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (79 min)

Lennox beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Sheringham(80 min)

Sheringham finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(80 min)

Lorrimer shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (80 min)

Wright drives into the space and looks to release Whelan(82 min)

Whelan is through on goal, and rounds the goalkeeper to score (82 min)

Goal Scored by  Whelan  for  Betty Blue  on  (82 min)

Score: Betty Blue 3  -  4 Nicholls
[close]


Lorrimer with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Sheringham(83 min)

Sheringham clips it towards the back post, but Neal gets there first (82 min)

Whelan finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (83 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Betty Blue 3  -  4 Nicholls

Goals Scored by: Charles, Case, Whelan - Lorrimer, Robson, Rush, Lorrimer
[close]

Spoiler
Category Betty Blue Nicholls
Goal 3 4
Shot 9 22
Shot on Target 5 12
Successful Pass 434 480
Missed Pass 145 123
Successful Cross 2 9
Missed Crossed 2 5
Duel Won 32 41
Duel Lost 41 32
Fouls Committed 22 15
Saves 8 2
Interceptions 14 10
[close]


Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                                 Clemence

            Anderson        Martin        Southgate        Shaw

                 Henderson        Souness        Houghton

                                  Ramsey

                         Bellamy        Collymore


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Vardy

Vardy runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (0 min)

L.Dixon with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Martin has too much strength and wins the ball (1 min)

McGovern with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Martin has too much strength and wins the ball (2 min)

Anderson beats his man and crosses early to Collymore(5 min)

Collymore finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(5 min)

McManaman swings it across the box, but Martin reads it well and clears (5 min)

McManaman shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (6 min)

Henderson runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (8 min)

Ramsey swings it across the box, but A.Kennedy reads it well and clears (10 min)

McManaman shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (11 min)

McGovern runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (13 min)

L.Dixon with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Anderson has too much strength and wins the ball (17 min)

Collymore with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Ramsey(17 min)

Ramsey swings it across the box, but A.Kennedy reads it well and clears (15 min)

Bellamy runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (18 min)

Souness with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but L.Dixon has too much strength and wins the ball (20 min)

Ramsey swings it across the box, but L.Dixon reads it well and clears (20 min)

Heighway shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (23 min)

Ramsey swings it across the box, but A.Kennedy reads it well and clears (24 min)

Heighway beats his man and crosses early to Scholes(29 min)

Scholes finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(29 min)

Henderson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Smith has too much strength and wins the ball (30 min)

Heighway with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Shaw has too much strength and wins the ball (30 min)

L.Dixon beats his man and crosses early to Heighway(31 min)

Heighway brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (31 min)

Vardy finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (33 min)

Souness takes it past R.Ferdinand with good footwork (33 min)

McManaman swings it across the box, but Southgate reads it well and clears (37 min)

Ramsey swings it across the box, but L.Dixon reads it well and clears (38 min)

Vardy takes it past Martin with good footwork (42 min)

McManaman with a brilliantly weigthed ball to McDermott(42 min)

McDermott swings it across the box, but Anderson reads it well and clears (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Max_powers 0  -  0 Samie
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Collymore

Ramsey with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but L.Dixon has too much strength and wins the ball (49 min)

Collymore runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (49 min)

Vardy holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Collymore. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (51 min)

Free kick taken

R.Ferdinand with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (51 min)
McManaman with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Vardy(52 min)

Vardy beats his man and crosses early to Heighway(51 min)

Heighway brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (51 min)

Souness with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Houghton(57 min)

Houghton swings it across the box, but A.Kennedy reads it well and clears (56 min)

Souness takes it past Scholes with good footwork (61 min)

Souness drives into the space and looks to release Bellamy(61 min)

Bellamy controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (61 min)

Collymore takes it past R.Ferdinand with good footwork (66 min)

Heighway beats his man and crosses early to Vardy(67 min)

Vardy finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(67 min)

Scholes loses posession to Souness(67 min)

Heighway finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (71 min)

McGovern loses posession to Ramsey(72 min)

Houghton takes it past McDermott with good footwork (73 min)

Ramsey with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Smith has too much strength and wins the ball (78 min)

Vardy takes it past Henderson with good footwork (78 min)

Heighway shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (80 min)

Houghton shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (81 min)

Collymore loses posession to R.Ferdinand(82 min)

Bellamy runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (82 min)

McGovern shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (85 min)

A.Kennedy swings it across the box, but Southgate reads it well and clears (85 min)

Henderson loses posession to R.Ferdinand(85 min)

Vardy takes it past Martin with good footwork (86 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Max_powers 0  -  0 Samie


Spoiler
Category Max_powers Samie
Goal 0 0
Shot 11 7
Shot on Target 8 2
Successful Pass 435 556
Missed Pass 103 88
Successful Cross 4 1
Missed Crossed 4 6
Duel Won 28 37
Duel Lost 37 28
Fouls Committed 16 10
Saves 2 7
Interceptions 24 18
[close]


Line Up for VivaBobbyGraham : 4-1-2-3

                                 Jennings

          Lawler        M.Wright        Ratcliffe        Donachie

                                   Giles

                            Bell        Hoddle

                    Steven        Clarke        Barnes


Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1

                                   Given

             Neville        McNeill        Hendry        Greig

                         Bellingham        Carrick

                  Saka        Dalglish        J.Robertson

                                  Lineker


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Lineker

Barnes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hendry steps in to intercept (0 min)

Steven hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (3 min)

Barnes hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (3 min)

Dalglish takes it past Giles with a calm drop of the shoulder (5 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross into the path of Saka(6 min)

Saka with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (6 min)

Dalglish hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (9 min)

Bellingham with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (10 min)

Clarke is just beaten to the ball by McNeill(11 min)

Lineker hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (14 min)

J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross but Ratcliffe headers it away to safety (14 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross into the path of J.Robertson(15 min)

J.Robertson brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(15 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Robertson  for  Draex  on  (15 min)

Score: VivaBobbyGraham 0  -  1 Draex
[close]


Carrick brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but M.Wright steps in to intercept (15 min)

Lineker looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (16 min)

Lineker looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (20 min)

Barnes hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (25 min)

Lineker brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Ratcliffe steps in to intercept (28 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross into the path of Saka(29 min)

Saka with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (29 min)

Bell with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (29 min)

J.Robertson hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (31 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross into the path of Lineker(32 min)

Lineker with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (32 min)

Steven hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (35 min)

Dalglish is just beaten to the ball by Giles(36 min)

J.Robertson hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (37 min)

J.Robertson finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Saka(39 min)

Saka races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (39 min)

Saka plays a beautiful cross into the path of Dalglish(39 min)

Dalglish with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (39 min)

Saka brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Lawler steps in to intercept (39 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: VivaBobbyGraham 0  -  1 Draex
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Barnes

M.Wright takes it past Lineker with a calm drop of the shoulder (46 min)

Hoddle brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McNeill steps in to intercept (48 min)

Hoddle brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig steps in to intercept (51 min)

Lineker hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (53 min)

Greig looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (55 min)

J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross but M.Wright headers it away to safety (56 min)

Barnes hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (56 min)

Lineker with a diagonal ball out to Dalglish(57 min)

Dalglish plays a beautiful cross into the path of J.Robertson(57 min)

J.Robertson with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (57 min)

Lawler looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (61 min)

Clarke is just beaten to the ball by Greig(61 min)

Barnes brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Greig steps in to intercept (63 min)

Carrick hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (63 min)

Dalglish hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (64 min)

Hoddle takes it past Bellingham with a calm drop of the shoulder (66 min)

Donachie plays a beautiful cross into the path of Barnes(67 min)

Barnes with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (67 min)

J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross into the path of Lineker(67 min)

Lineker brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(67 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (67 min)

Score: VivaBobbyGraham 0  -  2 Draex
[close]


Lawler plays a beautiful cross but McNeill headers it away to safety (67 min)

Giles with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (68 min)

Dalglish hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (70 min)

Barnes takes it past Neville with a calm drop of the shoulder (70 min)

Barnes plays a beautiful cross but Neville headers it away to safety (70 min)

Barnes hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (71 min)

Carrick with a diagonal ball out to J.Robertson(73 min)

J.Robertson plays a beautiful cross into the path of Saka(73 min)

Saka with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (73 min)

Steven plays a beautiful cross into the path of Clarke(75 min)

Clarke with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (75 min)

Steven finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Hoddle(78 min)

Hoddle is through on goal, and rounds the goalkeeper to score (78 min)

Goal Scored by  Hoddle  for  VivaBobbyGraham  on  (78 min)

Score: VivaBobbyGraham 1  -  2 Draex
[close]


J.Robertson hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (83 min)

Bell with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (84 min)

Bell with a diagonal ball out to Steven(86 min)

Steven plays a beautiful cross into the path of Clarke(85 min)

Clarke brings it down beautifully before turning his man and firing home.  Goal!!!(85 min)

Goal Scored by  Clarke  for  VivaBobbyGraham  on  (85 min)

Score: VivaBobbyGraham 2  -  2 Draex
[close]


Clarke is just beaten to the ball by Hendry(86 min)

Dalglish strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Clarke. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (86 min)

Free kick taken

Giles is in just the right place to head that away (86 min)
Dalglish hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (87 min)

Saka plays a beautiful cross but Ratcliffe headers it away to safety (87 min)

Carrick looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: VivaBobbyGraham 2  -  2 Draex

Goals Scored by: Hoddle, Clarke - J.Robertson, Lineker
[close]

Spoiler
Category VivaBobbyGraham Draex
Goal 2 2
Shot 13 20
Shot on Target 10 15
Successful Pass 370 601
Missed Pass 121 111
Successful Cross 3 8
Missed Crossed 2 3
Duel Won 23 31
Duel Lost 31 23
Fouls Committed 16 7
Saves 13 8
Interceptions 14 14
[close]


Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2

                                   Lukic

           Venison        Adams        Campbell        Staunton

               Beckham        McStay        Lee        Bale

                        M.Hughes        L.Ferdinand


Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1

                                  D.James

     Alexander-Arnold        Carragher        Keown        Ashley Cole

                          Hargreaves        Barry

                    Joe Cole        Brady        Young

                                  Fowler


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by L.Ferdinand

Brady bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Venison steps across to carry the ball away (4 min)

M.Hughes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Alexander-Arnold steps across to carry the ball away (4 min)

Joe Cole hits an inch perfect cross to Brady(4 min)

Brady finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(4 min)

Joe Cole with a first time ball round the corner to Brady(6 min)

Brady is away from his marker, and slams it home (6 min)

Goal Scored by  Brady  for  Popcorn  on  (6 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 0  -  1 Popcorn
[close]


McStay bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Carragher steps across to carry the ball away (8 min)

Fowler is dispossessed by Lukic(8 min)

Bale turns sharply but is brought down by Brady. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (9 min)

Free kick taken

Adams with a towering header at the far post. Goal!!! (9 min)

Goal Scored by  Adams  for  Robbie Redman  on  (9 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 1  -  1 Popcorn
[close]


M.Hughes hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(10 min)

Goal Scored by  M.Hughes  for  Robbie Redman  on  (10 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 2  -  1 Popcorn
[close]


Brady turns inside and looks to release Joe Cole(10 min)

Joe Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Adams intercepts (9 min)

Bale shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (11 min)

Beckham runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (17 min)

Fowler is dispossessed by Lukic(19 min)

Joe Cole runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (20 min)

Brady turns inside and looks to release Joe Cole(20 min)

Joe Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Campbell intercepts (20 min)

Beckham bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Carragher steps across to carry the ball away (22 min)

McStay bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Carragher steps across to carry the ball away (23 min)

Brady with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (25 min)

Young hits an inch perfect cross to Brady(26 min)

Brady acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (26 min)

Goal Scored by  Brady  for  Popcorn  on  (26 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 2  -  2 Popcorn
[close]


M.Hughes turns inside and looks to release L.Ferdinand(26 min)

L.Ferdinand hits an inch perfect cross to M.Hughes(24 min)

M.Hughes collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (24 min)

Beckham runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (27 min)

Fowler dribles past Lukic with a calm drop of the shoulder (29 min)

Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Adams intercepts (29 min)

Beckham turns inside and looks to release M.Hughes(30 min)

M.Hughes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Carragher intercepts (24 min)

Young with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (31 min)

Joe Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Adams intercepts (33 min)

Fowler dribles past Lukic with a calm drop of the shoulder (33 min)

Barry runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (35 min)

Joe Cole shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (35 min)

Fowler runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (35 min)

Alexander-Arnold runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Staunton intercepts (37 min)

M.Hughes shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (38 min)

Brady hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(39 min)

Goal Scored by  Brady  for  Popcorn  on  (39 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 2  -  3 Popcorn
[close]


Joe Cole shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (40 min)

Brady turns inside and looks to release Fowler(41 min)

Fowler runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Venison intercepts (41 min)

McStay shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (43 min)

Alexander-Arnold runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Venison intercepts (44 min)

Bale runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Ashley Cole intercepts (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Half Time Score: Robbie Redman 2  -  3 Popcorn
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Fowler

Joe Cole hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(45 min)

Goal Scored by  Joe Cole  for  Popcorn  on  (45 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 2  -  4 Popcorn
[close]


Staunton runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Carragher intercepts (45 min)

Ashley Cole bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Venison steps across to carry the ball away (46 min)

Alexander-Arnold with a first time ball round the corner to Brady(46 min)

Brady is away from his marker, and slams it home (46 min)

Goal Scored by  Brady  for  Popcorn  on  (46 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 2  -  5 Popcorn
[close]


Bale turns inside and looks to release L.Ferdinand(46 min)

L.Ferdinand runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Ashley Cole intercepts (44 min)

McStay runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (47 min)

Carragher dribles past M.Hughes with a calm drop of the shoulder (47 min)

Bale is dispossessed by Hargreaves(50 min)

Brady bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Adams steps across to carry the ball away (50 min)

Beckham runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (52 min)

Brady runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (54 min)

Bale hits an inch perfect cross to M.Hughes(55 min)

M.Hughes acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (55 min)

Goal Scored by  M.Hughes  for  Robbie Redman  on  (55 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 3  -  5 Popcorn
[close]


Joe Cole runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (55 min)

Lee runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (59 min)

Staunton hits an inch perfect cross to L.Ferdinand(60 min)

L.Ferdinand finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(60 min)

Alexander-Arnold runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Staunton intercepts (61 min)

McStay runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (61 min)

Ashley Cole dribles past Beckham with a calm drop of the shoulder (61 min)

McStay bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Alexander-Arnold steps across to carry the ball away (63 min)

Bale turns sharply but is brought down by Brady. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (67 min)

Free kick taken

Keown uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (67 min)
Venison is dispossessed by Fowler(68 min)

Young shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (69 min)

Venison runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Alexander-Arnold intercepts (69 min)

Barry turns inside and looks to release Joe Cole(69 min)

Joe Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Adams intercepts (67 min)

M.Hughes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Alexander-Arnold steps across to carry the ball away (70 min)

Young runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Campbell intercepts (71 min)

Bale runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (71 min)

Young runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (73 min)

L.Ferdinand runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (74 min)

Lee runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (74 min)

Joe Cole runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (75 min)

Beckham comes together in the area with Joe Cole the ref points to the spot! Penalty for  Robbie Redman (76 min)

Penalty scored

Goal Scored by  Bale  for  Robbie Redman  on  (76 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 4  -  5 Popcorn[39m
[close]


Brady hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(77 min)

Goal Scored by  Brady  for  Popcorn  on  (77 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 4  -  6 Popcorn
[close]


Joe Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Campbell intercepts (78 min)

L.Ferdinand bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Carragher steps across to carry the ball away (78 min)

Alexander-Arnold is dispossessed by Adams(78 min)

Staunton hits an inch perfect cross to L.Ferdinand(83 min)

L.Ferdinand collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (83 min)

Young with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (84 min)

M.Hughes dribles past Hargreaves with a calm drop of the shoulder (85 min)

Joe Cole hits an inch perfect cross to Brady(87 min)

Brady finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(87 min)

Young hits an inch perfect cross to Joe Cole(87 min)

Joe Cole finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(87 min)

Hargreaves shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Full Time Score: Robbie Redman 4  -  6 Popcorn

Goals Scored by: Adams, M.Hughes, M.Hughes, Bale - Brady, Brady, Brady, Joe Cole, Brady, Brady
[close]

Spoiler
Category Robbie Redman Popcorn
Goal 4 6
Shot 18 20
Shot on Target 9 10
Successful Pass 432 524
Missed Pass 119 115
Successful Cross 4 4
Missed Crossed 5 11
Duel Won 34 28
Duel Lost 28 34
Fouls Committed 5 16
Saves 4 5
Interceptions 27 24
[close]


Spoiler
Fixtures
Maxwell shithoused his way to a bore 0-0 draw then.
Logged

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:00:54 pm
Maxwell shithoused his way to a bore 0-0 draw then.
Proper borefest that one - the rest of that round of fixtures were belters!
Logged

I expected more from Dalglish, hes being carried.
Logged

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

