The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season

The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« on: August 17, 2024, 11:18:51 pm »
Yes, here it is!  Following the highly acclaimed Great British Draft Off World Cup, to see just how bad all the teams are, here is a full league season of 30 rounds of 8 matches.  Every team gets to play each other home and away to decide who is the worst of the worst at winning without winning.

The fixtures for anyone interested are here:



I'll keep an up to date league table here:

Spoiler
[close]

And top scorers list here:

Spoiler
[close]

Good luck everyone (and don't expect any fancy images and creativity like Betty does  ;D)
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #1 on: August 17, 2024, 11:33:59 pm »
Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2

                                   Hart

            Nicol        Gomez        Cahill        A.Robertson

                    Wilshere        Rice        Lallana

                                  Gerrard

                          Strurridge        Owen


Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Owen

Kane picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Foden(0 min)

Foden races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (0 min)

Foden dribles past A.Robertson using his body well (0 min)

Lambert tries to thread the ball forward, but Cahill reads it well and clears (0 min)

Foden tries to thread the ball forward, but Gomez reads it well and clears (4 min)

McAllister hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (5 min)

Foden clips it towards the back post, but Cahill reads it well and clears (7 min)

Rice with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Lallana(7 min)

Lallana hits an inch perfect cross to Strurridge(3 min)

Strurridge collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (3 min)

Foden clips it towards the back post, but Nicol reads it well and clears (9 min)

Rice turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to K.Walker(9 min)

McAllister picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (10 min)

Gerrard picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (15 min)

Strurridge dribles past Gillespie using his body well (18 min)

Foden is brought down by Lallana. The big men come forward for the freekick (18 min)

Spoiler
McAllister looks most likely to take this... (18 min)

Lambert heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (18 min)
[close]

Best hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (20 min)

Wilshere looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (20 min)

Strurridge tries to thread the ball forward, but Lawrenson reads it well and clears (25 min)

K.Walker tries to thread the ball forward, but Nicol reads it well and clears (25 min)

Strurridge picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (28 min)

Cahill dribles past Kane using his body well (28 min)

Kane picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (29 min)

Nicol dribles past Foden using his body well (31 min)

Kane turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to A.Robertson(33 min)

Kane looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (36 min)

Best hits an inch perfect cross to Kane(39 min)

Kane finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(39 min)

Bridge hits an inch perfect cross to Kane(41 min)

Kane collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (41 min)

Owen picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (42 min)

Rice picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Lone Star Red 0  -  0 Tubby
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Best

Best with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Foden(45 min)

Foden hits an inch perfect cross to Kane(44 min)

Kane finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(44 min)

Bridge tries to thread the ball forward, but Cahill reads it well and clears (45 min)

Best tries to thread the ball forward, but Gomez reads it well and clears (47 min)

Strurridge hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (48 min)

McAllister hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (49 min)

McAllister tries to thread the ball forward, but A.Robertson reads it well and clears (50 min)

Best with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Kane(54 min)

Kane hits an inch perfect cross to Foden(54 min)

Spoiler
Foden brings it down inside the penalty area and scores!!! Goal!!! (54 min)

Goal Scored by  Foden  for  Tubby  on  (54 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 0  -  1 Tubby
[close]


Lallana with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Strurridge(58 min)

Strurridge hits an inch perfect cross to Owen(55 min)

Spoiler
Owen brings it down inside the penalty area and scores!!! Goal!!! (55 min)

Goal Scored by  Owen  for  Lone Star Red  on  (55 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  1 Tubby
[close]


Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but K.Walker reads it well and clears (60 min)

K.Walker with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Kane(61 min)

Kane hits an inch perfect cross to Best(59 min)

Best collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (59 min)

Gerrard tries to thread the ball forward, but Gillespie reads it well and clears (62 min)

Foden looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (64 min)

Spoiler
Kane hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(65 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (65 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  2 Tubby
[close]


K.Walker picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into McAllister(66 min)

Spoiler
McAllister with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, and he fires it home!!! (66 min)

Goal Scored by  McAllister  for  Tubby  on  (66 min)

Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  3 Tubby
[close]


Foden turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to A.Robertson(69 min)

McAllister dribles past Nicol using his body well (70 min)

Foden hits an inch perfect cross to Best(71 min)

Best finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(71 min)

Wilkins dribles past Lallana using his body well (74 min)

Best hits an inch perfect cross to Kane(75 min)

Kane collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (75 min)

Wilshere dribles past Wilkins using his body well (77 min)

Bridge looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (78 min)

A.Robertson picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Lallana(79 min)

Lallana is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (79 min)

McAllister looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (86 min)

Foden hits an inch perfect cross to Best(86 min)

Best collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (86 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Lone Star Red 1  -  3 Tubby

Goals Scored by: Owen - Foden, Kane, McAllister
[close]

Spoiler
Category Lone Star Red Tubby
Goal 1 3
Shot 8 16
Shot on Target 4 11
Successful Pass 369 590
Missed Pass 126 108
Successful Cross 2 8
Missed Crossed 1 2
Duel Won 28 31
Duel Lost 31 28
Fouls Committed 12 6
Saves 7 3
Interceptions 21 9
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #2 on: August 17, 2024, 11:35:34 pm »
Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Tochack        M.Johnston


Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Shearer

D.Cooper shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (2 min)

M.Johnston tries to thread the ball forward, but E.Hughes slides in to win the ball (2 min)

Tochack picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (4 min)

Baxter shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (5 min)

D.Cooper picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (9 min)

M.Johnston picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (11 min)

Baxter tries to thread the ball forward, but E.Hughes slides in to win the ball (13 min)

J.Johnstone picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (13 min)

Duff picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (15 min)

M.Johnston tries to thread the ball forward, but E.Hughes slides in to win the ball (16 min)

Tochack tries to thread the ball forward, but R.James slides in to win the ball (17 min)

M.Johnston with a brilliantly weigthed ball to D.Cooper(18 min)

D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Samson headers it away to safety (17 min)

Shearer tries to thread the ball forward, but McGrath slides in to win the ball (18 min)

Tochack tries to thread the ball forward, but E.Hughes slides in to win the ball (20 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross into the path of Andy Cole(21 min)

Andy Cole stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (21 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but McLeish headers it away to safety (22 min)

Shearer with a brilliantly weigthed ball to McMahon(23 min)

McMahon plays a beautiful cross into the path of Andy Cole(22 min)

Andy Cole brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (22 min)

J.Johnstone plays a beautiful cross into the path of Tochack(24 min)

Tochack brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (24 min)

J.Johnstone plays a beautiful cross into the path of Tochack(27 min)

Spoiler
Tochack hits it first time and the ball crashes in off the far post!!! Goal!!! (27 min)

Goal Scored by  Tochack  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (27 min)

Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  0 Red1977
[close]


D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross into the path of M.Johnston(31 min)

M.Johnston stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (31 min)

Andy Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (31 min)

J.Johnstone strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Giggs. That's a free kick in a good position (32 min)

Spoiler
Baxter looks most likely to take this... (32 min)

R.James is in just the right place to head that away (32 min)
[close]

Duff picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (32 min)

Shearer picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (33 min)

D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but R.James headers it away to safety (36 min)

J.Johnstone picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (37 min)

McMahon tries to thread the ball forward, but McLeish slides in to win the ball (37 min)

Ince picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Andy Cole(38 min)

Andy Cole is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (38 min)

Duff with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Shearer(40 min)

Shearer plays a beautiful cross into the path of Andy Cole(38 min)

Andy Cole brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (38 min)

Andy Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (42 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  0 Red1977
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with M.Johnston

M.Johnston picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (45 min)

D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Yeats headers it away to safety (45 min)

M.Johnston with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Fletcher(48 min)

Fletcher plays a beautiful cross but E.Hughes headers it away to safety (48 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but McLeish headers it away to safety (49 min)

D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross into the path of M.Johnston(52 min)

M.Johnston stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (52 min)

Baxter tries to thread the ball forward, but Yeats slides in to win the ball (52 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but S.Kennedy headers it away to safety (54 min)

R.James plays a beautiful cross but Pearce headers it away to safety (54 min)

J.Johnstone plays a beautiful cross into the path of M.Johnston(54 min)

M.Johnston stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (54 min)

D.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Yeats headers it away to safety (55 min)

M.Johnston tries to thread the ball forward, but R.James slides in to win the ball (59 min)

Giggs shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (63 min)

D.Cooper shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (64 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross but McLeish headers it away to safety (64 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross into the path of Shearer(67 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (67 min)

Shearer picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (69 min)

D.Cooper picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (70 min)

Giggs plays a beautiful cross into the path of Shearer(70 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (70 min)

Duff strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by S.Kennedy. That's a free kick in a good position (70 min)

Spoiler
McMahon looks most likely to take this... (70 min)

Pearce is in just the right place to head that away (70 min)
[close]

Giggs plays a beautiful cross into the path of Shearer(73 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (73 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross into the path of Shearer(74 min)

Shearer stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (74 min)

J.Johnstone takes it past R.James with a calm drop of the shoulder (78 min)

Andy Cole picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (82 min)

Giggs shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (83 min)

Shearer is dispossessed by S.Kennedy(85 min)

Giggs picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (88 min)

Duff plays a beautiful cross but McGrath headers it away to safety (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Musketeer Gripweed 1  -  0 Red1977

Goals Scored by: Tochack
[close]

Spoiler
Category Musketeer Gripweed Red1977
Goal 1 0
Shot 11 14
Shot on Target 7 10
Successful Pass 423 518
Missed Pass 127 125
Successful Cross 5 7
Missed Crossed 5 6
Duel Won 32 26
Duel Lost 26 32
Fouls Committed 14 14
Saves 10 6
Interceptions 17 18
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #3 on: August 17, 2024, 11:37:48 pm »
Line Up for NICHOLLS : 4-4-2

                                  Shilton

            McGrain        Pallister        Bruce        Irwin

            Lorrimer        Robson        Murdoch        Lennox

                          Rush        Sheringham


Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                                 Clemence

            Anderson        Martin        Southgate        Shaw

                 Henderson        Souness        Houghton

                                  Ramsey

                         Bellamy        Collymore


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Collymore

Sheringham hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (3 min)

Bellamy picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Bruce steps across to carry the ball away (6 min)

Robson picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (6 min)

Ramsey with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (9 min)

Bellamy slips the ball down the line to Houghton(10 min)

Houghton shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Collymore(9 min)

Collymore takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (9 min)

Lorrimer with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (10 min)

Lorrimer picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (12 min)

Southgate turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Robson(14 min)

Shaw plays a beautiful cross but Bruce intercepts (15 min)

Bruce dribles past Bellamy using his body well (15 min)

Collymore comes together in the area with Shilton the ref points to the spot! Penalty for  Samie (16 min)

Spoiler
Clemence takes a long run up, and smashes it down the middle.  The 'keeper went early and can only watch the ball fly past him (16 min)

Goal Scored by  Clemence  for  Samie  on  (16 min)

Score: NICHOLLS 0  -  1 Samie[39m
[close]


Lorrimer skips the first challenge, but is fouled by Ramsey. That's a free kick in a good position (16 min)

Spoiler
Robson takes the freekick from wide (16 min)

Pallister heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (16 min)
[close]

Lorrimer shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rush(16 min)

Rush takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (16 min)

Collymore picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (17 min)

Collymore dribles past Shilton using his body well (18 min)

Lennox shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rush(19 min)

Rush takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (19 min)

Robson dribles past Ramsey using his body well (21 min)

Ramsey shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Bellamy(25 min)

Bellamy takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (25 min)

Sheringham picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Southgate steps across to carry the ball away (25 min)

Anderson plays a beautiful cross but Bruce intercepts (25 min)

Lennox hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (26 min)

Rush hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (26 min)

Souness dribles past Murdoch using his body well (29 min)

McGrain plays a beautiful cross but Southgate intercepts (35 min)

Shaw slips the ball down the line to Collymore(35 min)

Collymore plays a beautiful cross but Pallister intercepts (31 min)

Ramsey shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Bellamy(36 min)

Bellamy takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (36 min)

Lorrimer shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rush(40 min)

Rush takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (40 min)

Ramsey picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Irwin steps across to carry the ball away (40 min)

Murdoch picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Anderson steps across to carry the ball away (42 min)

Lennox picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Martin steps across to carry the ball away (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: NICHOLLS 0  -  1 Samie
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Sheringham

Robson dribles past Ramsey using his body well (45 min)

Ramsey shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Bellamy(46 min)

Spoiler
Bellamy brings it down inside the penalty area and scores!!! Goal!!! (46 min)

Goal Scored by  Bellamy  for  Samie  on  (46 min)

Score: NICHOLLS 0  -  2 Samie
[close]


Ramsey slips the ball down the line to Collymore(49 min)

Collymore plays a beautiful cross but Bruce intercepts (47 min)

Ramsey hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (51 min)

Sheringham skips the first challenge, but is fouled by Houghton. That's a free kick in a good position (53 min)

Spoiler
Robson swings in the freekick, but it's too high for anyone to reach.  Wasted chance. (53 min)
[close]

Bellamy hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (56 min)

Sheringham dribles past Henderson using his body well (56 min)

Shaw shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Bellamy(61 min)

Bellamy stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (61 min)

Spoiler
Houghton runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (63 min)

Goal Scored by  Houghton  for  Samie  on  (63 min)

Score: NICHOLLS 0  -  3 Samie
[close]


Henderson with a first time ball round the corner to Ramsey(66 min)

Ramsey with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (66 min)

Rush slips the ball down the line to Lennox(69 min)

Lennox shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rush(67 min)

Rush takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (67 min)

Houghton picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but McGrain steps across to carry the ball away (69 min)

Collymore picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Pallister steps across to carry the ball away (70 min)

Lorrimer plays a beautiful cross but Martin intercepts (72 min)

Lennox picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (72 min)

Robson picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Martin steps across to carry the ball away (73 min)

Anderson with a first time ball round the corner to Collymore(73 min)

Collymore races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (73 min)

Rush turns neatly, but shows too much of the ball to Houghton(73 min)

Collymore skips the first challenge, but is fouled by Shilton. That's a free kick in a good position (74 min)

Spoiler
Souness takes the freekick from wide (74 min)

McGrain reads it well to clear the ball (74 min)
[close]

Robson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (74 min)

Spoiler
Lennox runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (75 min)

Goal Scored by  Lennox  for  NICHOLLS  on  (75 min)

Score: NICHOLLS 1  -  3 Samie
[close]


Collymore hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (77 min)

Lorrimer shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Rush(77 min)

Rush takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (77 min)

Murdoch dribles past Anderson using his body well (78 min)

Ramsey plays a beautiful cross but Irwin intercepts (80 min)

Lorrimer picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (81 min)

Anderson plays a beautiful cross but Irwin intercepts (82 min)

Lennox plays a beautiful cross but Martin intercepts (82 min)

Henderson hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (86 min)

Ramsey slips the ball down the line to Bellamy(88 min)

Bellamy shows a turn of pace to beat his man, the crosses to Collymore(87 min)

Collymore takes a shot inside the penalty area but hits the side netting (87 min)

Lennox plays a beautiful cross but Shaw intercepts (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: NICHOLLS 1  -  3 Samie

Goals Scored by: Lennox - Clemence, Bellamy, Houghton
[close]

Spoiler
Category NICHOLLS Samie
Goal 1 3
Shot 13 15
Shot on Target 5 9
Successful Pass 397 586
Missed Pass 115 111
Successful Cross 5 6
Missed Crossed 4 6
Duel Won 29 28
Duel Lost 28 29
Fouls Committed 14 10
Saves 6 3
Interceptions 26 15
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #4 on: August 17, 2024, 11:44:06 pm »
Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1

                                   Given

             Neville        McNeill        Hendry        Greig

                         Bellingham        Carrick

                  Saka        Dalglish        J.Robertson

                                  Lineker


Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1

                                  D.James

     Alexander-Arnold        Carragher        Keown        Ashley Cole

                          Hargreaves        Barry

                    Joe Cole        Brady        Young

                                  Fowler


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Fowler

Brady loses posession to Bellingham(0 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Carragher intercepts (0 min)

Young picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (0 min)

Joe Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (1 min)

Saka dribles past Barry using his body well (2 min)

Ashley Cole looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (3 min)

J.Robertson loses posession to Barry(3 min)

Dalglish plays it across the six yard box to J.Robertson(4 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (4 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Robertson  for  Draex  on  (4 min)

Score: Draex 1  -  0 Popcorn
[close]


Joe Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Greig intercepts (5 min)

Carrick with a slide-rule pass out to Saka(5 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Ashley Cole intercepts (4 min)

Young looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (7 min)

Young looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (7 min)

Lineker bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Carragher is in just the right place (8 min)

Hargreaves dribles past J.Robertson using his body well (9 min)

Brady picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (10 min)

Dalglish loses posession to Hargreaves(11 min)

Dalglish plays it across the six yard box to J.Robertson(13 min)

J.Robertson finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(13 min)

Fowler runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (14 min)

J.Robertson finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Lineker(14 min)

Lineker races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (14 min)

Lineker with a slide-rule pass out to Saka(14 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Keown intercepts (14 min)

Dalglish gets to the ball first and is caught by Hargreaves. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (18 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson swings in the freekick (18 min)

Neville climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (18 min)
[close]

Saka plays it across the six yard box to Dalglish(20 min)

Dalglish finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(20 min)

Joe Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Greig intercepts (22 min)

Ashley Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McNeill intercepts (22 min)

Hargreaves looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (23 min)

Dalglish with a slide-rule pass out to J.Robertson(24 min)

J.Robertson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Alexander-Arnold intercepts (19 min)

Brady bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Greig is in just the right place (24 min)

Saka looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (26 min)

J.Robertson plays it across the six yard box to Lineker(27 min)

Lineker stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (27 min)

J.Robertson with a slide-rule pass out to Saka(28 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Keown intercepts (27 min)

Young runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (30 min)

Greig bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Ashley Cole is in just the right place (30 min)

Alexander-Arnold runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (31 min)

Bellingham picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (31 min)

Fowler with a slide-rule pass out to Brady(31 min)

Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (25 min)

Joe Cole plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(32 min)

Fowler finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(32 min)

Fowler dribles past Hendry using his body well (37 min)

Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Alexander-Arnold intercepts (39 min)

Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McNeill intercepts (40 min)

Dalglish with a slide-rule pass out to Lineker(40 min)

Lineker plays it across the six yard box to Saka(39 min)

Saka finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(39 min)

Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Neville intercepts (41 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Draex 1  -  0 Popcorn
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Saka runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (45 min)

Joe Cole dribles past Saka using his body well (50 min)

Saka runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (50 min)

Carrick finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Lineker(51 min)

Spoiler
Lineker is away from his marker, and slams it home (51 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (51 min)

Score: Draex 2  -  0 Popcorn
[close]


Spoiler
Lineker shoots from distance! Goal!!! Rockets it past the 'keeper who had no chance (51 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (51 min)

Score: Draex 3  -  0 Popcorn
[close]


Carrick runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (52 min)

Ashley Cole plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(52 min)

Fowler finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(52 min)

Joe Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Greig intercepts (53 min)

Brady runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hendry intercepts (54 min)

Dalglish plays it across the six yard box to J.Robertson(56 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson acrobatically volleys home at the far post.  What a strike! (56 min)

Goal Scored by  J.Robertson  for  Draex  on  (56 min)

Score: Draex 4  -  0 Popcorn
[close]


Young bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but McNeill is in just the right place (58 min)

Joe Cole gets to the ball first and is caught by J.Robertson. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (59 min)

Spoiler
Barry swings in the freekick (59 min)

Hendry climbs high to head clear (59 min)
[close]

Joe Cole picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (63 min)

Fowler picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (63 min)

Joe Cole plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(64 min)

Fowler finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(64 min)

Joe Cole plays it across the six yard box to Fowler(64 min)

Fowler finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(64 min)

Young runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (65 min)

Young runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (66 min)

Bellingham with a slide-rule pass out to J.Robertson(66 min)

J.Robertson plays it across the six yard box to Dalglish(60 min)

Dalglish finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(60 min)

Lineker looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (67 min)

Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Keown intercepts (68 min)

Young plays it across the six yard box to Brady(69 min)

Brady stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (69 min)

J.Robertson picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (69 min)

Saka plays it across the six yard box to Lineker(70 min)

Lineker finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(70 min)

J.Robertson picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (73 min)

Greig bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Ashley Cole is in just the right place (74 min)

Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Keown intercepts (78 min)

Carrick bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Carragher is in just the right place (79 min)

Lineker picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (80 min)

Brady dribles past Carrick using his body well (81 min)

Dalglish picks up the loose ball and lets it fly from 25 yards, but the goalkeeper is well positioned and makes the save (82 min)

Lineker dribles past Alexander-Arnold using his body well (85 min)

Dalglish runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (87 min)

Young runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (88 min)

J.Robertson plays it across the six yard box to Saka(88 min)

Saka stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (88 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Keown intercepts (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Draex 4  -  0 Popcorn

Goals Scored by: J.Robertson, Lineker, Lineker, J.Robertson
[close]

Spoiler
Category Draex Popcorn
Goal 4 0
Shot 21 14
Shot on Target 12 6
Successful Pass 478 464
Missed Pass 121 124
Successful Cross 9 5
Missed Crossed 9 10
Duel Won 30 33
Duel Lost 33 30
Fouls Committed 11 11
Saves 6 7
Interceptions 25 25
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #5 on: August 17, 2024, 11:44:32 pm »
Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


Line Up for Vivabobbygraham : 4-1-2-3

                                 Jennings

          Lawler        M.Wright        Ratcliffe        Donachie

                                   Giles

                            Bell        Hoddle

                    Steven        Clarke        Barnes


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Vardy

Clarke shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (0 min)

Heighway picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but M.Wright has too much strength and wins the ball (2 min)

McManaman slips the ball down the line to Vardy(8 min)

Vardy beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Scholes(7 min)

Spoiler
Scholes with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(7 min)

Goal Scored by  Scholes  for  Max_powers  on  (7 min)

Score: Max_powers 1  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


Clarke beats Scholes with good footwork (9 min)

Heighway runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawler reads it well and clears (9 min)

Hoddle beats Scholes with good footwork (10 min)

Steven picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but A.Kennedy has too much strength and wins the ball (11 min)

L.Dixon finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (12 min)

Vardy strides onto the loose ball, but is cynically taken out by Steven. The linesman waves his flag to indicate the freekick (14 min)

Spoiler
Scholes takes the freekick from wide (14 min)

Giles uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (14 min)
[close]

Bell finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (16 min)

Heighway finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (20 min)

Scholes slips the ball down the line to Vardy(22 min)

Vardy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  M.Wright reads it well and clears (21 min)

Bell shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (22 min)

Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  L.Dixon reads it well and clears (25 min)

Clarke beats L.Dixon with good footwork (25 min)

McManaman runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Donachie reads it well and clears (26 min)

Clarke shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (27 min)

Bell finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (27 min)

Lawler runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  A.Kennedy reads it well and clears (28 min)

McManaman bursts through the midfield and plays it to McDermott(28 min)

McDermott races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (28 min)

McDermott picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ratcliffe has too much strength and wins the ball (29 min)

L.Dixon runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Ratcliffe reads it well and clears (34 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Barnes(35 min)

Barnes hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (35 min)

Vardy slips the ball down the line to Scholes(36 min)

Scholes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to McDermott(35 min)

McDermott with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (35 min)

Giles shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (37 min)

McManaman beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Scholes(38 min)

Scholes hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (38 min)

Clarke finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (39 min)

McManaman beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Heighway(42 min)

Heighway with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (42 min)

Clarke sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Max_powers 1  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Barnes

Vardy picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Ratcliffe has too much strength and wins the ball (46 min)

Giles picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but R.Ferdinand has too much strength and wins the ball (47 min)

McManaman slips the ball down the line to McDermott(51 min)

McDermott beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Scholes(50 min)

Spoiler
Scholes with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(50 min)

Goal Scored by  Scholes  for  Max_powers  on  (50 min)

Score: Max_powers 2  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


McManaman runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  M.Wright reads it well and clears (52 min)

Heighway slips the ball down the line to Vardy(54 min)

Vardy beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Scholes(53 min)

Scholes with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (53 min)

Steven beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(56 min)

Clarke with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (56 min)

McGovern finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (56 min)

McGovern sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (57 min)

McDermott shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (59 min)

Scholes shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (60 min)

Barnes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(63 min)

Clarke with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (63 min)

Heighway beats his man and delivers it on a plate to McDermott(64 min)

Spoiler
McDermott with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(64 min)

Goal Scored by  McDermott  for  Max_powers  on  (64 min)

Score: Max_powers 3  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


McGovern slips the ball down the line to McDermott(66 min)

McDermott beats his man and delivers it on a plate to McManaman(64 min)

McManaman hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (64 min)

Heighway bursts through the midfield and plays it to Vardy(66 min)

Vardy is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (66 min)

Heighway sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (69 min)

Spoiler
McDermott!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (69 min)

Goal Scored by  McDermott  for  Max_powers  on  (69 min)

Score: Max_powers 4  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


Barnes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Clarke(70 min)

Clarke with some great movement, but his effort is acrobatically saved by the 'keeper at full stretch (70 min)

Hoddle picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but A.Kennedy has too much strength and wins the ball (71 min)

McGovern finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (72 min)

Heighway beats Giles with good footwork (72 min)

McManaman runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Donachie reads it well and clears (74 min)

Vardy bursts through the midfield and plays it to Heighway(76 min)

Spoiler
Heighway runs onto the ball, and smashes it first time high to the 'keeper's left (76 min)

Goal Scored by  Heighway  for  Max_powers  on  (76 min)

Score: Max_powers 5  -  0 Vivabobbygraham
[close]


Ratcliffe is just beaten to the ball by A.Kennedy(77 min)

McDermott shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (79 min)

McDermott slips the ball down the line to Scholes(80 min)

Scholes beats his man and delivers it on a plate to McDermott(78 min)

McDermott hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (78 min)

Vardy bursts through the midfield and plays it to Heighway(85 min)

Heighway races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (85 min)

Lawler picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but L.Dixon has too much strength and wins the ball (86 min)

Barnes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  L.Dixon reads it well and clears (87 min)

Heighway shoots from distance, but it's a comfortable save for the 'keeper (87 min)

Heighway picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Donachie has too much strength and wins the ball (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Max_powers 5  -  0 Vivabobbygraham

Goals Scored by: Scholes, Scholes, McDermott, McDermott, Heighway
[close]

Spoiler
Category Max_powers Vivabobbygraham
Goal 5 0
Shot 20 9
Shot on Target 13 7
Successful Pass 478 460
Missed Pass 136 151
Successful Cross 9 4
Missed Crossed 6 3
Duel Won 26 25
Duel Lost 25 26
Fouls Committed 3 10
Saves 7 8
Interceptions 15 21
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #6 on: August 17, 2024, 11:45:55 pm »
Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2

                                   Lukic

           Venison        Adams        Campbell        Staunton

               Beckham        McStay        Lee        Bale

                        M.Hughes        L.Ferdinand


Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2

                                  Seaman

           Stevens        Terry        D.Walker        T.Cooper

             Waddle        Reid        Brooking        Sheedy

                           Keegan        Francis


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Francis

Beckham plays it first time across to L.Ferdinand(4 min)

L.Ferdinand brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (4 min)

Beckham runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (5 min)

Beckham plays a beautiful cross but D.Walker headers it away to safety (5 min)

Beckham holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Brooking. That's a free kick in a good position (6 min)

Spoiler
McStay looks most likely to take this... (6 min)

Waddle reads it well to clear the ball (6 min)
[close]

T.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Adams headers it away to safety (8 min)

Waddle skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (10 min)

Keegan plays the ball down the wing to Sheedy(13 min)

Sheedy plays it first time across to Keegan(11 min)

Spoiler
Keegan collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (11 min)

Goal Scored by  Keegan  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (11 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 0  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Keegan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (14 min)

Beckham plays it first time across to M.Hughes(14 min)

M.Hughes brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (14 min)

Reid beats Beckham with a calm drop of the shoulder (15 min)

Sheedy plays a beautiful cross but Venison headers it away to safety (16 min)

Keegan with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Staunton steps in to intercept (16 min)

Waddle skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (17 min)

T.Cooper plays a beautiful cross but Adams headers it away to safety (18 min)

Bale is just beaten to the ball by Terry(18 min)

Sheedy holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Beckham. That's a free kick in a good position (21 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looks most likely to take this... (21 min)

Beckham reads it well to clear the ball (21 min)
[close]

Sheedy beats Bale with a calm drop of the shoulder (21 min)

T.Cooper plays the ball down the wing to Brooking(23 min)

Brooking plays a beautiful cross but Campbell headers it away to safety (21 min)

D.Walker is just beaten to the ball by L.Ferdinand(23 min)

Stevens with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Campbell steps in to intercept (23 min)

Francis skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (26 min)

Sheedy finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (27 min)

Bale plays a beautiful cross but Stevens headers it away to safety (29 min)

Sheedy plays a beautiful cross but Venison headers it away to safety (30 min)

Waddle plays a beautiful cross but Venison headers it away to safety (31 min)

Lee is just beaten to the ball by Reid(32 min)

Waddle picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Brooking(32 min)

Brooking controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (32 min)

M.Hughes beats D.Walker with a calm drop of the shoulder (33 min)

Reid finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (35 min)

M.Hughes picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into L.Ferdinand(35 min)

Spoiler
L.Ferdinand with a well timed run off the shoulder, and it's a simple finish into the corner (35 min)

Goal Scored by  L.Ferdinand  for  Robbie Redman  on  (35 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 1  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Francis picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Keegan(37 min)

Keegan controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (37 min)

Beckham with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but D.Walker steps in to intercept (37 min)

Beckham plays it first time across to M.Hughes(39 min)

M.Hughes brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (39 min)

Terry beats L.Ferdinand with a calm drop of the shoulder (40 min)

Venison finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (40 min)

Waddle skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (41 min)

Keegan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (42 min)

Brooking beats Lee with a calm drop of the shoulder (42 min)

Beckham plays a beautiful cross but Terry headers it away to safety (44 min)

Beckham with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but D.Walker steps in to intercept (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Robbie Redman 1  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with L.Ferdinand

Francis picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Keegan(47 min)

Keegan races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (47 min)

McStay skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (47 min)

Francis beats Adams with a calm drop of the shoulder (48 min)

Terry is just beaten to the ball by Lee(49 min)

Stevens finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (49 min)

L.Ferdinand with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but T.Cooper steps in to intercept (49 min)

M.Hughes skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (50 min)

Beckham runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (51 min)

Bale skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (51 min)

Francis plays the ball down the wing to Brooking(51 min)

Brooking plays it first time across to Francis(50 min)

Francis brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (50 min)

Sheedy plays it first time across to Francis(51 min)

Francis brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (51 min)

L.Ferdinand plays the ball down the wing to Bale(52 min)

Bale plays a beautiful cross but D.Walker headers it away to safety (51 min)

Beckham plays it first time across to M.Hughes(52 min)

M.Hughes brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (52 min)

Bale plays a beautiful cross but D.Walker headers it away to safety (53 min)

McStay runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (54 min)

Waddle plays it first time across to Francis(54 min)

Francis brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (54 min)

Francis is just beaten to the ball by Adams(54 min)

Sheedy skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (55 min)

Bale plays a beautiful cross but T.Cooper headers it away to safety (56 min)

Lee is just beaten to the ball by Francis(56 min)

Campbell is just beaten to the ball by Francis(57 min)

Brooking beats Lee with a calm drop of the shoulder (58 min)

Waddle plays it first time across to Francis(59 min)

Francis brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (59 min)

Keegan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (60 min)

M.Hughes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but D.Walker steps in to intercept (64 min)

Sheedy skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (66 min)

Venison plays it first time across to M.Hughes(67 min)

Spoiler
M.Hughes collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (67 min)

Goal Scored by  M.Hughes  for  Robbie Redman  on  (67 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 2  -  1 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Spoiler
Francis!!!!  Blasted in from long range. Goal!!! (67 min)

Goal Scored by  Francis  for  Sheer Magnetism  on  (67 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 2  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Beckham holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Sheedy. That's a free kick in a good position (69 min)

Spoiler
McStay looks most likely to take this... (69 min)

Beckham with an imperious header!!!  Powered past the 'keeper.  Goal!!! (69 min)

Goal Scored by  Beckham  for  Robbie Redman  on  (69 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 3  -  2 Sheer Magnetism
[close]


Bale plays it first time across to L.Ferdinand(70 min)

L.Ferdinand brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (70 min)

Bale is just beaten to the ball by Stevens(71 min)

Keegan with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Staunton steps in to intercept (73 min)

Bale finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (73 min)

Lee skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (74 min)

Bale plays a beautiful cross but Stevens headers it away to safety (74 min)

M.Hughes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Stevens steps in to intercept (75 min)

Reid skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (75 min)

L.Ferdinand skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (77 min)

Lee with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Stevens steps in to intercept (80 min)

Keegan is just beaten to the ball by Campbell(80 min)

L.Ferdinand beats T.Cooper with a calm drop of the shoulder (81 min)

Bale with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but T.Cooper steps in to intercept (82 min)

Waddle picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to slide it into Keegan(85 min)

Keegan controls it into his path and looks to bend it, but the 'keeper reads it and makes the save (85 min)

Venison beats Francis with a calm drop of the shoulder (85 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Robbie Redman 3  -  2 Sheer Magnetism

Goals Scored by: L.Ferdinand, M.Hughes, Beckham - Keegan, Francis
[close]

Spoiler
Category Robbie Redman Sheer Magnetism
Goal 3 2
Shot 15 20
Shot on Target 9 18
Successful Pass 423 502
Missed Pass 134 142
Successful Cross 6 5
Missed Crossed 7 6
Duel Won 26 46
Duel Lost 46 26
Fouls Committed 7 11
Saves 16 6
Interceptions 20 25
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #7 on: August 17, 2024, 11:48:25 pm »
Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2

                                 Southall

            R.Jones        Quansah        Hansen        Le Saux

                Milner        Blanchflower        R.Kennedy

                                Le Tissier

                          Heskey        Aldridge


Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2

                                   Woods

          G.Johnson        Stones        Miller        Winterburn

             Platt        Gemmill        Keane        Sterling

                          Beardsley        Rooney


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Aldridge

Aldridge hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (3 min)

Sterling plays it first time across to Rooney(5 min)

Rooney with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (5 min)

Sterling clips it towards the back post, but R.Jones rises highest to beat his man (7 min)

Le Tissier hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (7 min)

Platt brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.Jones has too much strength and wins the ball (11 min)

Sterling hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (11 min)

Platt plays it first time across to Rooney(12 min)

Rooney with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (12 min)

Aldridge brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Miller has too much strength and wins the ball (14 min)

Platt plays it first time across to Beardsley(16 min)

Beardsley with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (16 min)

Gemmill brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Le Saux has too much strength and wins the ball (17 min)

Winterburn picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (18 min)

Heskey with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (23 min)

Gemmill brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Le Saux has too much strength and wins the ball (26 min)

Le Tissier plays it first time across to Heskey(26 min)

Heskey with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (26 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but Quansah rises highest to beat his man (27 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but R.Jones rises highest to beat his man (29 min)

Rooney finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Keane(30 min)

Keane is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (30 min)

Platt with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (35 min)

Le Tissier with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Aldridge(35 min)

Aldridge clips it towards the back post, but Winterburn rises highest to beat his man (32 min)

Platt picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (36 min)

Platt gets to the ball first and is caught by Le Tissier. The ref indicates a freekick (38 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (38 min)

Winterburn heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (38 min)
[close]

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Hazell 0  -  0 Drinks Sangria
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Rooney

Le Tissier hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (46 min)

Rooney brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hansen has too much strength and wins the ball (46 min)

G.Johnson brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but R.Jones has too much strength and wins the ball (47 min)

Beardsley brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Quansah has too much strength and wins the ball (48 min)

Sterling gets to the ball first and is caught by Le Tissier. The ref indicates a freekick (48 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill hits it straight into the wall and it's cleared (48 min)
[close]

Gemmill brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hansen has too much strength and wins the ball (51 min)

Beardsley gets to the ball first and is caught by Blanchflower. The ref indicates a freekick (53 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (53 min)

R.Jones climbs high to head clear (53 min)
[close]

Blanchflower brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Winterburn has too much strength and wins the ball (55 min)

Rooney finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Sterling(56 min)

Sterling is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (56 min)

Gemmill brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Hansen has too much strength and wins the ball (56 min)

R.Jones picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (57 min)

Aldridge beats Woods with good footwork (58 min)

Platt with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (61 min)

Le Tissier clips it towards the back post, but Stones rises highest to beat his man (62 min)

Keane picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (66 min)

Milner with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Aldridge(67 min)

Aldridge clips it towards the back post, but Stones rises highest to beat his man (61 min)

Winterburn beats Heskey with good footwork (68 min)

Sterling plays it first time across to Beardsley(73 min)

Beardsley with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (73 min)

Platt hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (74 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but Quansah rises highest to beat his man (76 min)

Gemmill picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (77 min)

Gemmill picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (78 min)

Heskey picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (81 min)

Aldridge brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Winterburn has too much strength and wins the ball (83 min)

Gemmill loses posession to R.Jones(83 min)

Platt with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (84 min)

Miller beats Quansah with good footwork (84 min)

Platt hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (84 min)

G.Johnson picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (84 min)

Le Tissier clips it towards the back post, but Stones rises highest to beat his man (86 min)

Rooney gets to the ball first and is caught by R.Kennedy. The ref indicates a freekick (86 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (86 min)

R.Jones climbs high to head clear (86 min)
[close]

Blanchflower hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (86 min)

Beardsley brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Le Saux has too much strength and wins the ball (88 min)

Platt clips it towards the back post, but R.Jones rises highest to beat his man (88 min)

Beardsley gets to the ball first and is caught by R.Kennedy. The ref indicates a freekick (89 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill takes the freekick from wide (89 min)

R.Jones climbs high to head clear (89 min)
[close]

Aldridge loses posession to Woods(89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Hazell 0  -  0 Drinks Sangria
[close]



Spoiler
Category Hazell Drinks Sangria
Goal 0 0
Shot 6 12
Shot on Target 5 7
Successful Pass 434 536
Missed Pass 126 117
Successful Cross 1 4
Missed Crossed 4 5
Duel Won 21 47
Duel Lost 47 21
Fouls Committed 28 6
Saves 6 5
Interceptions 18 13
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #8 on: August 17, 2024, 11:51:12 pm »
Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by K.Dixon

Lampard with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Law(0 min)

Law swings it across the box, but Jones rises highest to beat his man (0 min)

Charles picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Gemmell is in just the right place (1 min)

Speed dribles past Gascoigne using his body well (1 min)

Speed received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Gascoigne. That's a free kick in a good position (2 min)

Spoiler
Lampard takes the freekick from wide (2 min)

O'Leary climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (2 min)
[close]

Speed swings it across the box, but King rises highest to beat his man (4 min)

Gascoigne beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Charles(4 min)

Charles hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (4 min)

Jones picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Gemmell is in just the right place (5 min)

Strachan received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Gascoigne. That's a free kick in a good position (6 min)

Spoiler
Lampard takes the freekick from wide (6 min)

Butcher climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (6 min)
[close]

Law with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Speed(7 min)

Speed swings it across the box, but Jones rises highest to beat his man (7 min)

Strachan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (9 min)

Wright picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Butcher is in just the right place (10 min)

Law picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Neal is in just the right place (10 min)

Speed skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (11 min)

Law received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Case. That's a free kick in a good position (11 min)

Spoiler
Lampard takes the freekick from wide (11 min)

Jones reads it well to clear the ball (11 min)
[close]

Neal picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Butcher is in just the right place (12 min)

Gascoigne skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (14 min)

Gascoigne swings it across the box, but O'Leary rises highest to beat his man (15 min)

Law picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Jones is in just the right place (17 min)

Wright with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Gascoigne(23 min)

Gascoigne swings it across the box, but Butcher rises highest to beat his man (22 min)

Butcher loses posession to Charles(23 min)

Wright picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but O'Leary is in just the right place (25 min)

Jardine swings it across the box, but Thompson rises highest to beat his man (27 min)

Bremner picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Jones is in just the right place (28 min)

Wright picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but O'Leary is in just the right place (28 min)

Spoiler
Lampard hits a screamer from range. Goal!!! Individual brilliance!!!(30 min)

Goal Scored by  Lampard  for  child in time  on  (30 min)

Score: child in time 1  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


Speed beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Law(31 min)

Spoiler
Law gets across his man at the near post to glance home (31 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (31 min)

Score: child in time 2  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


Bremner picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (32 min)

Bremner picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Jones is in just the right place (35 min)

K.Dixon skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (37 min)

Whelan loses posession to Gemmell(39 min)

Jones swings it across the box, but Butcher rises highest to beat his man (41 min)

Gascoigne skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (43 min)

Speed finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: child in time 2  -  0 Betty Blue
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Charles

Gemmell brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Bremner(45 min)

Bremner races onto the ball, he's taken it round the 'keeper, but he's overrun it and shoots tamely wide (45 min)

Charles dribles past Leighton using his body well (46 min)

Gascoigne beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Wright(46 min)

Spoiler
Wright gets across his man at the near post to glance home (46 min)

Goal Scored by  Wright  for  Betty Blue  on  (46 min)

Score: child in time 2  -  1 Betty Blue
[close]


Speed picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (47 min)

Mackay picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Jardine is in just the right place (48 min)

Speed skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (49 min)

Strachan beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Law(50 min)

Law hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (50 min)

Gemmell picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Thompson is in just the right place (55 min)

Strachan swings it across the box, but Jones rises highest to beat his man (57 min)

Strachan finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (57 min)

Case picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Gemmell is in just the right place (58 min)

Gemmell swings it across the box, but Neal rises highest to beat his man (58 min)

Speed beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Law(61 min)

Law stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (61 min)

Wright loses posession to Leighton(61 min)

Gemmell picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Neal is in just the right place (62 min)

Bremner brings the ball down with a deft first touch, and plays it through to Law(65 min)

Law is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (65 min)

Law finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (66 min)

Speed swings it across the box, but Neal rises highest to beat his man (68 min)

Speed received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Gascoigne. That's a free kick in a good position (74 min)

Spoiler
Bremner takes the freekick from wide (74 min)

O'Leary climbs highest to win the ball, hits it firmly, but it's brilliantly saved by the 'keeper (74 min)
[close]

Speed bursts into the box, but is caught by Gascoigne the assistant referee is waving his flag and the ref points to the spot. Penalty for  child in time (74 min)

Spoiler
Law with a staggered run up, he's sent the 'keeper the wrong way and placed it into the opposite corner (74 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (74 min)

Score: child in time 3  -  1 Betty Blue[39m
[close]


Strachan beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Law(75 min)

Law hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (75 min)

Charles picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Gemmell is in just the right place (77 min)

Case with a brilliantly weigthed ball to Wright(78 min)

Wright beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Charles(77 min)

Spoiler
Charles gets across his man at the near post to glance home (77 min)

Goal Scored by  Charles  for  Betty Blue  on  (77 min)

Score: child in time 3  -  2 Betty Blue
[close]


Gascoigne beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Wright(79 min)

Spoiler
Wright gets across his man at the near post to glance home (79 min)

Goal Scored by  Wright  for  Betty Blue  on  (79 min)

Score: child in time 3  -  3 Betty Blue
[close]


Speed picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (80 min)

Speed picks the ball up in space, decides to take the shot on, but it's well off target (82 min)

Gascoigne swings it across the box, but O'Leary rises highest to beat his man (82 min)

K.Dixon picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Neal is in just the right place (84 min)

Strachan picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Neal is in just the right place (85 min)

K.Dixon finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (85 min)

Gemmell with a brilliantly weigthed ball to K.Dixon(86 min)

K.Dixon swings it across the box, but Neal rises highest to beat his man (85 min)

K.Dixon dribles past Mackay using his body well (86 min)

Whelan loses posession to Bremner(87 min)

Speed beats his man and delivers it on a plate to K.Dixon(88 min)

K.Dixon hits it first time but can't keep his shot down (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: child in time 3  -  3 Betty Blue

Goals Scored by: Lampard, Law, Law - Wright, Charles, Wright
[close]

Spoiler
Category child in time Betty Blue
Goal 3 3
Shot 17 6
Shot on Target 12 5
Successful Pass 614 346
Missed Pass 109 130
Successful Cross 5 4
Missed Crossed 8 4
Duel Won 40 28
Duel Lost 28 40
Fouls Committed 10 19
Saves 2 6
Interceptions 19 26
[close]


Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #9 on: August 17, 2024, 11:54:48 pm »
You mad bastard.  ;D

Sometimes I think your sim loves me more than you.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #10 on: August 17, 2024, 11:56:49 pm »
You're absolutely crazy Prof ;D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:01:15 am »
Spoiler
[close]

Spoiler
[close]
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:02:15 am »
Quote from: Hazell on August 17, 2024, 11:56:49 pm
You're absolutely crazy Prof ;D
I know

I was supposed to move house just over a week ago and it went tits up, so now distracting myself with this  ;D
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:06:39 am »
You've not told me where you're moving to mate...
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:15:34 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:06:39 am
You've not told me where you're moving to mate...
The police told me not to
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:19:56 am »
Can't win with a sim, can't win with votes. It's slowly dawning on me...
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:48:57 am »
Wait, I got a point. There must be something wrong with the sim.
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 11:48:57 am
Wait, I got a point. There must be something wrong with the sim.
Stop press!
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:56:23 pm »
Line Up for Betty Blue : 4-3-1-2

                                   Gregg

               Neal        King        Thompson        Jones

                     Case        Mackay        Whelan

                                 Gascoigne

                           Wright        Charles


Line Up for Lone Star Red : 4-3-1-2

                                   Hart

            Nicol        Gomez        Cahill        A.Robertson

                    Wilshere        Rice        Lallana

                                  Gerrard

                          Strurridge        Owen


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Owen

Lallana dribles past Charles with good footwork (1 min)

Jones with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Cahill nicks it away (2 min)

Nicol with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Thompson nicks it away (8 min)

Whelan with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (13 min)

Jones beats his man and crosses early to Wright(15 min)

Wright finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(15 min)

Gascoigne clips it towards the back post, but A.Robertson headers it away to safety (16 min)

Owen loses posession to Thompson(17 min)

Strurridge looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (18 min)

Gerrard beats his man and crosses early to Strurridge(19 min)

Strurridge stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (19 min)

Wilshere with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (20 min)

Gerrard beats his man and crosses early to Owen(21 min)

Owen finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(21 min)

Gascoigne with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Cahill nicks it away (26 min)

Gascoigne with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but A.Robertson nicks it away (27 min)

Gerrard beats his man and crosses early to Owen(27 min)

Spoiler
Owen with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (27 min)

Goal Scored by  Owen  for  Lone Star Red  on  (27 min)

Score: Betty Blue 0  -  1 Lone Star Red
[close]


Mackay with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (29 min)

Case plays the ball down the wing to Whelan(30 min)

Whelan beats his man and crosses early to Charles(30 min)

Charles finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(30 min)

Owen shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (31 min)

Owen shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (32 min)

Jones plays the ball down the wing to Gascoigne(33 min)

Gascoigne clips it towards the back post, but Gomez headers it away to safety (33 min)

Jones beats his man and crosses early to Wright(35 min)

Wright finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(35 min)

Gascoigne finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Whelan(36 min)

Whelan with a great first touch to open up the shooting chance, but it's well saved (36 min)

Rice looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (37 min)

Lallana looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (37 min)

Whelan shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (37 min)

Thompson dribles past Owen with good footwork (39 min)

Wilshere shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (40 min)

Charles plays the ball down the wing to Gascoigne(40 min)

Gascoigne beats his man and crosses early to Wright(39 min)

Wright finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(39 min)

Rice looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (41 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Betty Blue 0  -  1 Lone Star Red
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Charles

Lallana finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Gerrard(46 min)

Gerrard is in on goal, but the composure isn't there and he's missed the target (46 min)

Wright shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (47 min)

Lallana looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (48 min)

Charles plays the ball down the wing to Gascoigne(48 min)

Gascoigne beats his man and crosses early to Wright(48 min)

Spoiler
Wright with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (48 min)

Goal Scored by  Wright  for  Betty Blue  on  (48 min)

Score: Betty Blue 1  -  1 Lone Star Red
[close]


Owen plays the ball down the wing to Lallana(48 min)

Lallana clips it towards the back post, but Thompson headers it away to safety (48 min)

Owen loses posession to Jones(49 min)

Gerrard plays the ball down the wing to Strurridge(49 min)

Strurridge beats his man and crosses early to Owen(49 min)

Spoiler
Owen with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (49 min)

Goal Scored by  Owen  for  Lone Star Red  on  (49 min)

Score: Betty Blue 1  -  2 Lone Star Red
[close]


Lallana plays the ball down the wing to Gerrard(49 min)

Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but Thompson headers it away to safety (49 min)

Rice shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (51 min)

Charles plays the ball down the wing to Wright(51 min)

Wright clips it towards the back post, but Nicol headers it away to safety (50 min)

Gascoigne with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Nicol nicks it away (54 min)

Gerrard with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (55 min)

Nicol plays the ball down the wing to Strurridge(56 min)

Strurridge beats his man and crosses early to Owen(54 min)

Owen stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (54 min)

Gascoigne with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Cahill nicks it away (57 min)

Gascoigne shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (57 min)

Gascoigne finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Charles(57 min)

Spoiler
Charles controls it into his path and bends it into the far corner, what a finish! (57 min)

Goal Scored by  Charles  for  Betty Blue  on  (57 min)

Score: Betty Blue 2  -  2 Lone Star Red
[close]


Wilshere with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Jones nicks it away (58 min)

Mackay with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Gomez nicks it away (61 min)

Gerrard clips it towards the back post, but Jones headers it away to safety (62 min)

Case plays the ball down the wing to Whelan(62 min)

Whelan clips it towards the back post, but Nicol headers it away to safety (60 min)

Gascoigne clips it towards the back post, but Gomez headers it away to safety (63 min)

Gascoigne with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (65 min)

Wilshere plays the ball down the wing to Lallana(69 min)

Lallana beats his man and crosses early to Strurridge(67 min)

Strurridge finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(67 min)

Charles shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (72 min)

Owen plays the ball down the wing to Lallana(73 min)

Lallana clips it towards the back post, but Jones headers it away to safety (73 min)

Strurridge looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (75 min)

Case with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Gomez nicks it away (75 min)

Rice plays the ball down the wing to Gerrard(78 min)

Gerrard beats his man and crosses early to Strurridge(78 min)

Strurridge stretches to get to the ball, but he can't get enough on it and it's comfortably held by the 'keeper (78 min)

Strurridge with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (79 min)

Gerrard shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (80 min)

Gascoigne shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (83 min)

Rice with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Neal nicks it away (87 min)

Cahill loses posession to Charles(88 min)

Wright loses posession to Gomez(88 min)

Case plays the ball down the wing to Charles(89 min)

Charles clips it towards the back post, but Gomez headers it away to safety (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Betty Blue 2  -  2 Lone Star Red

Goals Scored by: Wright, Charles - Owen, Owen
[close]

Spoiler
Category Betty Blue Lone Star Red
Goal 2 2
Shot 15 16
Shot on Target 8 10
Successful Pass 421 485
Missed Pass 153 157
Successful Cross 5 7
Missed Crossed 6 4
Duel Won 27 29
Duel Lost 29 27
Fouls Committed 10 11
Saves 8 6
Interceptions 20 24
[close]


Line Up for Max_powers : 4-1-4-1

                                 Lawrence

         L.Dixon        Smith        R.Ferdinand        A.Kennedy

                                 McGovern

         McManaman        McDermott        Scholes        Heighway

                                   Vardy


Line Up for Tubby : 4-1-2-3

                                  Flowers

         K.Walker        Gillespie        Lawrenson        Bridge

                                  Lambert

                         Wilkins        McAllister

                       Foden        Kane        Best


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Best

Foden shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (1 min)

Vardy carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Scholes(1 min)

Scholes takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (1 min)

Best received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by A.Kennedy. That's a free kick in a good position (2 min)

Spoiler
McAllister to take the freekick (2 min)

Smith climbs high to head clear (2 min)
[close]

L.Dixon with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Gillespie steps in to intercept (6 min)

Heighway plays it across the six yard box to Scholes(7 min)

Scholes brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (7 min)

Best received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by A.Kennedy. That's a free kick in a good position (7 min)

Spoiler
Wilkins to take the freekick (7 min)

R.Ferdinand climbs high to head clear (7 min)
[close]

Lawrenson beats Scholes with a calm drop of the shoulder (8 min)

Spoiler
Vardy picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (9 min)

Goal Scored by  Vardy  for  Max_powers  on  (9 min)

Score: Max_powers 1  -  0 Tubby
[close]


L.Dixon plays it across the six yard box to McDermott(9 min)

Spoiler
McDermott gets across his man at the near post to glance home (9 min)

Goal Scored by  McDermott  for  Max_powers  on  (9 min)

Score: Max_powers 2  -  0 Tubby
[close]


Kane is dispossessed by Smith(12 min)

McDermott beats Lambert with a calm drop of the shoulder (13 min)

McManaman with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (13 min)

Vardy with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Gillespie steps in to intercept (17 min)

Heighway looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (18 min)

Foden is dispossessed by R.Ferdinand(19 min)

McManaman runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gillespie gets there first (21 min)

Best with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (22 min)

Spoiler
Best picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (25 min)

Goal Scored by  Best  for  Tubby  on  (25 min)

Score: Max_powers 2  -  1 Tubby
[close]


Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  L.Dixon gets there first (28 min)

Foden brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Best(30 min)

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  A.Kennedy gets there first (28 min)

McManaman with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (33 min)

Best received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by A.Kennedy. That's a free kick in a good position (34 min)

Spoiler
Wilkins to take the freekick (34 min)

K.Walker wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (34 min)
[close]

McAllister looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (36 min)

R.Ferdinand beats Foden with a calm drop of the shoulder (37 min)

McGovern shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (40 min)

Best beats A.Kennedy with a calm drop of the shoulder (41 min)

McAllister with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (42 min)

Heighway shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (43 min)

Heighway plays it across the six yard box to Vardy(44 min)

Vardy brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Max_powers 2  -  1 Tubby
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Vardy

Kane with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Smith steps in to intercept (46 min)

Heighway brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Vardy(46 min)

Vardy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  K.Walker gets there first (46 min)

Kane brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Foden(47 min)

Foden plays it across the six yard box to Kane(46 min)

Kane brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (46 min)

Vardy brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Scholes(48 min)

Scholes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Lawrenson gets there first (45 min)

Foden runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  L.Dixon gets there first (51 min)

K.Walker with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but R.Ferdinand steps in to intercept (53 min)

Foden shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (54 min)

McDermott with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawrenson steps in to intercept (57 min)

Best plays it across the six yard box to Kane(58 min)

Kane brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (58 min)

Bridge plays it across the six yard box to Kane(58 min)

Kane brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (58 min)

McDermott carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Scholes(58 min)

Scholes takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (58 min)

L.Dixon runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gillespie gets there first (59 min)

Foden with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (60 min)

McManaman shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (62 min)

McDermott shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (64 min)

Best with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but R.Ferdinand steps in to intercept (65 min)

A.Kennedy brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Heighway(66 min)

Heighway runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  K.Walker gets there first (66 min)

McGovern shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (67 min)

Heighway with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (67 min)

L.Dixon brings the ball down well and turns it around the corner to Vardy(68 min)

Vardy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  K.Walker gets there first (67 min)

Best shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (68 min)

McGovern with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (70 min)

Scholes carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Vardy(70 min)

Vardy takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (70 min)

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  A.Kennedy gets there first (71 min)

McAllister with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but A.Kennedy steps in to intercept (71 min)

Heighway runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Gillespie gets there first (72 min)

Vardy looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (73 min)

Kane is dispossessed by R.Ferdinand(76 min)

Scholes with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (76 min)

Foden received the ball in between the lines, but is fouled by Heighway. That's a free kick in a good position (79 min)

Spoiler
Wilkins to take the freekick (79 min)

L.Dixon climbs high to head clear (79 min)
[close]

McGovern with a long range effort, but it was always rising and doesn't trouble the 'keeper (80 min)

Vardy shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (81 min)

Spoiler
McGovern picks up the loose ball, takes the shot early, and burries it into the far corner! (82 min)

Goal Scored by  McGovern  for  Max_powers  on  (82 min)

Score: Max_powers 3  -  1 Tubby
[close]


Best plays it across the six yard box to Kane(82 min)

Spoiler
Kane gets across his man at the near post to glance home (82 min)

Goal Scored by  Kane  for  Tubby  on  (82 min)

Score: Max_powers 3  -  2 Tubby
[close]


Best plays it across the six yard box to Foden(83 min)

Spoiler
Foden gets across his man at the near post to glance home (83 min)

Goal Scored by  Foden  for  Tubby  on  (83 min)

Score: Max_powers 3  -  3 Tubby
[close]


McManaman with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Lawrenson steps in to intercept (84 min)

Wilkins beats McGovern with a calm drop of the shoulder (84 min)

Best runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  A.Kennedy gets there first (85 min)

McAllister is dispossessed by McGovern(87 min)

Vardy shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Max_powers 3  -  3 Tubby

Goals Scored by: Vardy, McDermott, McGovern - Best, Kane, Foden
[close]

Spoiler
Category Max_powers Tubby
Goal 3 3
Shot 21 12
Shot on Target 12 10
Successful Pass 468 490
Missed Pass 109 122
Successful Cross 3 5
Missed Crossed 7 5
Duel Won 25 36
Duel Lost 36 25
Fouls Committed 9 3
Saves 6 9
Interceptions 28 24
[close]


Line Up for VivaBobbyGraham : 4-1-2-3

                                 Jennings

          Lawler        M.Wright        Ratcliffe        Donachie

                                   Giles

                            Bell        Hoddle

                    Steven        Clarke        Barnes


Line Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2

                                   Goram

           S.Kennedy        McGrath        McLeish        Pearce

         J.Johnstone        Baxter        Fletcher        D.Cooper

                         Tochack        M.Johnston


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by M.Johnston

Clarke holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (1 min)

Spoiler
Hoddle looks most likely to take this... (1 min)

Pearce is in just the right place to head that away (1 min)
[close]

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Donachie intercepts (6 min)

M.Johnston is dispossessed by Giles(8 min)

Steven holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (9 min)

Spoiler
Hoddle swings in the freekick, but it's too high for anyone to reach.  Wasted chance. (9 min)
[close]

Barnes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McLeish intercepts (13 min)

J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but M.Wright has too much strength and wins the ball (14 min)

D.Cooper shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (15 min)

Barnes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but S.Kennedy has too much strength and wins the ball (15 min)

Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McGrath has too much strength and wins the ball (18 min)

Baxter with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Ratcliffe has too much strength and wins the ball (19 min)

Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McLeish intercepts (20 min)

S.Kennedy with a slide-rule pass out to D.Cooper(20 min)

D.Cooper runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Donachie intercepts (15 min)

D.Cooper runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  M.Wright intercepts (20 min)

J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  M.Wright intercepts (23 min)

Bell with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McGrath has too much strength and wins the ball (24 min)

Fletcher with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Donachie has too much strength and wins the ball (26 min)

M.Johnston is dispossessed by Giles(26 min)

Barnes holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (26 min)

Spoiler
Hoddle looks most likely to take this... (26 min)

Ratcliffe gets across his man and glances it home.  Goal!!! (26 min)

Goal Scored by  Ratcliffe  for  VivaBobbyGraham  on  (26 min)

Score: VivaBobbyGraham 1  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


J.Johnstone turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(27 min)

Tochack collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (27 min)

Barnes looks to slide it between the defenders to Clarke(28 min)

Clarke is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (28 min)

Barnes turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Clarke(38 min)

Spoiler
Clarke with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (38 min)

Goal Scored by  Clarke  for  VivaBobbyGraham  on  (38 min)

Score: VivaBobbyGraham 2  -  0 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


J.Johnstone turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(38 min)

Spoiler
M.Johnston with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (38 min)

Goal Scored by  M.Johnston  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (38 min)

Score: VivaBobbyGraham 2  -  1 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


Steven holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (40 min)

Spoiler
Hoddle looks most likely to take this... (40 min)

McLeish is in just the right place to head that away (40 min)
[close]

Lawler turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Barnes(41 min)

Barnes collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (41 min)

Giles with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McLeish has too much strength and wins the ball (41 min)

M.Johnston shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (42 min)

J.Johnstone turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(43 min)

Spoiler
M.Johnston with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (43 min)

Goal Scored by  M.Johnston  for  Musketeer Gripweed  on  (43 min)

Score: VivaBobbyGraham 2  -  2 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


Donachie picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: VivaBobbyGraham 2  -  2 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Barnes

Barnes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  S.Kennedy intercepts (45 min)

M.Johnston is dispossessed by Giles(45 min)

Barnes with a slide-rule pass out to Steven(46 min)

Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McLeish intercepts (46 min)

Hoddle shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (49 min)

Steven runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (49 min)

Tochack with a slide-rule pass out to D.Cooper(49 min)

D.Cooper turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(44 min)

M.Johnston finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post.  The 'keeper was beaten there!(44 min)

J.Johnstone turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(49 min)

Tochack collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (49 min)

Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Pearce has too much strength and wins the ball (50 min)

Hoddle runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (52 min)

Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McLeish intercepts (52 min)

Clarke shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (53 min)

Giles runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (60 min)

J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Donachie has too much strength and wins the ball (60 min)

M.Johnston shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (60 min)

Pearce turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(64 min)

M.Johnston collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (64 min)

J.Johnstone shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (66 min)

J.Johnstone with a slide-rule pass out to Fletcher(69 min)

Fletcher runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  M.Wright intercepts (69 min)

Barnes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but S.Kennedy has too much strength and wins the ball (70 min)

Barnes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but S.Kennedy has too much strength and wins the ball (70 min)

Barnes holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (71 min)

Spoiler
Hoddle looks most likely to take this... (71 min)

McGrath is in just the right place to head that away (71 min)
[close]

Steven holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (71 min)

Spoiler
Hoddle looks most likely to take this... (71 min)

McLeish is in just the right place to head that away (71 min)
[close]

Barnes with a slide-rule pass out to Clarke(72 min)

Clarke runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McGrath intercepts (68 min)

Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  S.Kennedy intercepts (73 min)

D.Cooper runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (74 min)

D.Cooper runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (77 min)

J.Johnstone picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (77 min)

D.Cooper holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Bell. The ref indicates a freekick (78 min)

Spoiler
Baxter looks most likely to take this... (78 min)

Pearce with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (78 min)
[close]

Ratcliffe is dispossessed by Fletcher(79 min)

D.Cooper holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Hoddle. The ref indicates a freekick (82 min)

Spoiler
Baxter looks most likely to take this... (82 min)

Ratcliffe is in just the right place to head that away (82 min)
[close]

Steven with a slide-rule pass out to Clarke(82 min)

Clarke turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Steven(81 min)

Steven collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (81 min)

Barnes turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Steven(83 min)

Spoiler
Steven with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post.  Goal!!! (83 min)

Goal Scored by  Steven  for  VivaBobbyGraham  on  (83 min)

Score: VivaBobbyGraham 3  -  2 Musketeer Gripweed
[close]


Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Pearce has too much strength and wins the ball (85 min)

D.Cooper runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (85 min)

Tochack with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but M.Wright has too much strength and wins the ball (86 min)

Barnes turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Clarke(86 min)

Clarke collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (86 min)

Barnes looks to slide it between the defenders to Clarke(87 min)

Clarke races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (87 min)

Bell picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (88 min)

Baxter with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but M.Wright has too much strength and wins the ball (88 min)

J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Donachie has too much strength and wins the ball (89 min)

Hoddle with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McLeish has too much strength and wins the ball (89 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: VivaBobbyGraham 3  -  2 Musketeer Gripweed

Goals Scored by: Ratcliffe, Clarke, Steven - M.Johnston, M.Johnston
[close]

Spoiler
Category VivaBobbyGraham Musketeer Gripweed
Goal 3 2
Shot 12 13
Shot on Target 9 10
Successful Pass 476 484
Missed Pass 134 136
Successful Cross 5 6
Missed Crossed 7 5
Duel Won 29 23
Duel Lost 23 29
Fouls Committed 18 15
Saves 7 6
Interceptions 18 25
[close]


Line Up for Robbie Redman : 4-4-2

                                   Lukic

           Venison        Adams        Campbell        Staunton

               Beckham        McStay        Lee        Bale

                        M.Hughes        L.Ferdinand


Line Up for Red1977 : 4-4-2

                                  Martyn

            R.James        Yeats        E.Hughes        Samson

               Duff        Ince        McMahon        Giggs

                         Andy Cole        Shearer


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by L.Ferdinand

Ince bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Campbell nicks it away (2 min)

Lee bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Yeats nicks it away (2 min)

Giggs shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (4 min)

Spoiler
Giggs runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (5 min)

Goal Scored by  Giggs  for  Red1977  on  (5 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 0  -  1 Red1977
[close]


M.Hughes skips the first challenge, but is fouled by Shearer. That's a free kick in a good position (6 min)

Spoiler
McStay to take the freekick (6 min)

Yeats reads it well to clear the ball (6 min)
[close]

Ince bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Campbell nicks it away (7 min)

McMahon beats McStay with good footwork (8 min)

Beckham beats his man and crosses early to L.Ferdinand(8 min)

L.Ferdinand with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (8 min)

Shearer bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Staunton nicks it away (9 min)

Ince is just beaten to the ball by Beckham(10 min)

Lee is just beaten to the ball by Ince(11 min)

Giggs runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Campbell reads it well and clears (11 min)

Bale beats McMahon with good footwork (14 min)

Bale carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (14 min)

M.Hughes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but E.Hughes nicks it away (21 min)

Beckham beats Ince with good footwork (25 min)

Beckham carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to M.Hughes(27 min)

M.Hughes beats his man and crosses early to L.Ferdinand(26 min)

L.Ferdinand with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (26 min)

Shearer carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Andy Cole(28 min)

Andy Cole runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Venison reads it well and clears (28 min)

Giggs beats McStay with good footwork (29 min)

Andy Cole is just beaten to the ball by Staunton(30 min)

Beckham beats his man and crosses early to L.Ferdinand(30 min)

L.Ferdinand with a shot inside the penalty area, but hits it straight at the goalkeeper (30 min)

Giggs beats Lee with good footwork (30 min)

M.Hughes bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but R.James nicks it away (31 min)

Giggs carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Shearer(31 min)

Shearer races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (31 min)

Duff shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (33 min)

E.Hughes is just beaten to the ball by Adams(34 min)

Duff comes together in the area with McStay that's being looked at by the VAR! ... a short delay while they check this... He's given the penalty to Red1977 (35 min)

Spoiler
McMahon looks at the referee as he waits for the whistle. Then fires it into the top corner!(35 min)

Goal Scored by  McMahon  for  Red1977  on  (35 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 0  -  2 Red1977[39m
[close]


McMahon shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (36 min)

Samson looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (38 min)

M.Hughes skips the first challenge, but is fouled by Andy Cole. That's a free kick in a good position (38 min)

Spoiler
McStay to take the freekick (38 min)

Samson reads it well to clear the ball (38 min)
[close]

Duff runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Campbell reads it well and clears (39 min)

Lee shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (39 min)

Shearer is just beaten to the ball by Staunton(42 min)

Duff skips the first challenge, but is fouled by Beckham. That's a free kick in a good position (42 min)

Spoiler
McMahon to take the freekick (42 min)

R.James wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (42 min)
[close]

Beckham carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release M.Hughes(44 min)

Spoiler
M.Hughes runs onto the ball, and smashes it first time high to the 'keeper's left (44 min)

Goal Scored by  M.Hughes  for  Robbie Redman  on  (44 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 1  -  2 Red1977
[close]


McMahon shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Robbie Redman 1  -  2 Red1977
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Shearer

Duff carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (47 min)

Andy Cole skips the first challenge, but is fouled by M.Hughes. That's a free kick in a good position (47 min)

Spoiler
McMahon to take the freekick (47 min)

E.Hughes wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (47 min)
[close]

Duff beats his man and crosses early to Andy Cole(47 min)

Spoiler
Andy Cole with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(47 min)

Goal Scored by  Andy Cole  for  Red1977  on  (47 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 1  -  3 Red1977
[close]


Andy Cole skips the first challenge, but is fouled by L.Ferdinand. That's a free kick in a good position (49 min)

Spoiler
McMahon to take the freekick (49 min)

E.Hughes gets across his man and glances it home.  Goal!!! (49 min)

Goal Scored by  E.Hughes  for  Red1977  on  (49 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 1  -  4 Red1977
[close]


McMahon carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Shearer(49 min)

Shearer races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (49 min)

M.Hughes carries it forward... he's still going... the defenders are backing off... he looks to release Lee(51 min)

Lee races clear, he shoots across the keeper, but it's brilliantly saved (51 min)

Duff runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Staunton reads it well and clears (51 min)

Samson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Campbell reads it well and clears (51 min)

L.Ferdinand carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Lee(52 min)

Lee beats his man and crosses early to L.Ferdinand(52 min)

L.Ferdinand with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (52 min)

Bale beats his man and crosses early to M.Hughes(56 min)

Spoiler
M.Hughes with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(56 min)

Goal Scored by  M.Hughes  for  Robbie Redman  on  (56 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 2  -  4 Red1977
[close]


Shearer bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Venison nicks it away (57 min)

Giggs runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Adams reads it well and clears (57 min)

Bale carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (57 min)

McStay carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to M.Hughes(64 min)

M.Hughes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Samson reads it well and clears (64 min)

Beckham looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (65 min)

Bale skips the first challenge, but is fouled by McMahon. That's a free kick in a good position (68 min)

Spoiler
McStay to take the freekick (68 min)

Campbell wins the header, but it's safely gathered by the 'keeper (68 min)
[close]

Staunton looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (68 min)

Giggs shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (69 min)

Shearer bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Adams nicks it away (70 min)

R.James bursts through the midfield and plays it forward but Venison nicks it away (70 min)

Venison runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  R.James reads it well and clears (70 min)

M.Hughes carries the ball upfield and plays it in behind to Bale(73 min)

Bale beats his man and crosses early to L.Ferdinand(72 min)

L.Ferdinand with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (72 min)

Beckham beats his man and crosses early to L.Ferdinand(75 min)

Spoiler
L.Ferdinand with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(75 min)

Goal Scored by  L.Ferdinand  for  Robbie Redman  on  (75 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 3  -  4 Red1977
[close]


Venison looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (75 min)

Giggs beats his man and crosses early to Shearer(76 min)

Spoiler
Shearer with great movement to get in between the defenders, and calmly side foots it home.  Goal!!!(76 min)

Goal Scored by  Shearer  for  Red1977  on  (76 min)

Score: Robbie Redman 3  -  5 Red1977
[close]


Ince looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (80 min)

Beckham runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Samson reads it well and clears (80 min)

Shearer is just beaten to the ball by Adams(82 min)

Giggs beats his man and crosses early to Andy Cole(82 min)

Andy Cole with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (82 min)

Beckham skips the first challenge, but is fouled by Duff. That's a free kick in a good position (82 min)

Spoiler
McStay to take the freekick (82 min)

E.Hughes reads it well to clear the ball (82 min)
[close]

Andy Cole carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (83 min)

R.James runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Venison reads it well and clears (85 min)

Bale skips the first challenge, but is fouled by Giggs. That's a free kick in a good position (86 min)

Spoiler
McStay to take the freekick (86 min)

Yeats reads it well to clear the ball (86 min)
[close]

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Robbie Redman 3  -  5 Red1977

Goals Scored by: M.Hughes, M.Hughes, L.Ferdinand - Giggs, McMahon, Andy Cole, E.Hughes, Shearer
[close]

Spoiler
Category Robbie Redman Red1977
Goal 3 5
Shot 12 14
Shot on Target 9 14
Successful Pass 458 500
Missed Pass 111 114
Successful Cross 7 3
Missed Crossed 3 7
Duel Won 33 46
Duel Lost 46 33
Fouls Committed 17 17
Saves 7 5
Interceptions 26 19
[close]


Line Up for Sheer Magnetism : 4-4-2

                                  Seaman

           Stevens        Terry        D.Walker        T.Cooper

             Waddle        Reid        Brooking        Sheedy

                           Keegan        Francis


Line Up for Nicholls : 4-4-2

                                  Shilton

            McGrain        Pallister        Bruce        Irwin

            Lorrimer        Robson        Murdoch        Lennox

                          Rush        Sheringham


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Francis

Robson carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (0 min)

Sheedy carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (0 min)

Lennox plays a beautiful cross but T.Cooper gets there first (3 min)

Lorrimer takes it past Terry using his body well (4 min)

Lorrimer plays a beautiful cross but D.Walker gets there first (4 min)

Waddle finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (4 min)

Reid finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (8 min)

Francis brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McGrain slides in to win the ball (15 min)

Waddle shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (15 min)

Sheedy drives into the space and looks to release Brooking(16 min)

Brooking races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (16 min)

Sheedy plays a beautiful cross but Bruce gets there first (18 min)

Lorrimer holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Sheedy. The big men come forward for the freekick (20 min)

Spoiler
Robson looking to play this into the danger area (20 min)

Terry reads it well to clear the ball (20 min)
[close]

McGrain plays a beautiful cross but T.Cooper gets there first (21 min)

Sheedy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Irwin slides in to win the ball (22 min)

Waddle plays it across the six yard box to Keegan(23 min)

Keegan brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (23 min)

Francis takes it past McGrain using his body well (25 min)

Lennox shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (29 min)

Robson shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (32 min)

Sheedy slips the ball down the line to Brooking(38 min)

Brooking plays a beautiful cross but Bruce gets there first (38 min)

Murdoch carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (39 min)

Waddle brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Pallister slides in to win the ball (40 min)

Reid shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (41 min)

Murdoch brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but D.Walker slides in to win the ball (42 min)

Sheedy shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (43 min)

Francis shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Sheer Magnetism 0  -  0 Nicholls
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Sheringham

Lorrimer brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but D.Walker slides in to win the ball (47 min)

Sheedy shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (49 min)

Lennox shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (50 min)

Lorrimer gets to the ball just ahead of Waddle that's a penalty to  Nicholls (53 min)

Spoiler
Robson places the ball on the spot. Waits for the whistle. He doesn't look confident here. He's hit it hard, and it's gone in off the upright!(53 min)

Goal Scored by  Robson  for  Nicholls  on  (53 min)

Score: Sheer Magnetism 0  -  1 Nicholls[39m
[close]


Francis brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Bruce slides in to win the ball (54 min)

Sheedy holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Lennox. The big men come forward for the freekick (55 min)

Spoiler
Brooking looking to play this into the danger area (55 min)

McGrain reads it well to clear the ball (55 min)
[close]

Lorrimer plays it across the six yard box to Rush(55 min)

Rush with a heavy first touch and ends up blasting wide (55 min)

Spoiler
Robson runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (57 min)

Goal Scored by  Robson  for  Nicholls  on  (57 min)

Score: Sheer Magnetism 0  -  2 Nicholls
[close]


Reid shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (57 min)

Keegan brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McGrain slides in to win the ball (57 min)

Sheedy brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but McGrain slides in to win the ball (59 min)

Murdoch carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (60 min)

Francis carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (62 min)

Brooking carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (62 min)

Lennox carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (63 min)

Lennox shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (64 min)

Lorrimer holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Sheedy. The big men come forward for the freekick (64 min)

Spoiler
Robson looking to play this into the danger area (64 min)

McGrain heads it down into the bottom corner, but it's brilliantly cleared off the line by the defender (64 min)
[close]

Lennox plays a beautiful cross but Stevens gets there first (65 min)

Reid takes it past Lorrimer using his body well (65 min)

Sheedy carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (66 min)

Lennox plays it across the six yard box to Rush(68 min)

Rush brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (68 min)

Waddle plays it across the six yard box to Keegan(69 min)

Keegan brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (69 min)

Lennox plays it across the six yard box to Sheringham(70 min)

Sheringham brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (70 min)

D.Walker is dispossessed by McGrain(71 min)

Murdoch finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (71 min)

Brooking drives into the space and looks to release Keegan(72 min)

Keegan runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (72 min)

Rush brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Stevens slides in to win the ball (73 min)

Rush brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but D.Walker slides in to win the ball (73 min)

Murdoch drives into the space and looks to release Rush(73 min)

Rush runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (73 min)

Lennox plays a beautiful cross but Terry gets there first (75 min)

Francis brings the ball down with a deft first touch, plays it forward but Pallister slides in to win the ball (76 min)

Waddle finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (77 min)

Waddle finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (77 min)

Reid carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (78 min)

Francis carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (83 min)

Keegan carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (84 min)

Lennox finds space to pick a pass, but that's too close to the 'keeper who was well placed (84 min)

Sheedy carries it forward and cuts inside onto his stronger foot! It's a great effort, but flies narrowly wide of the far post (85 min)

Robson shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (85 min)

Spoiler
Lorrimer runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (85 min)

Goal Scored by  Lorrimer  for  Nicholls  on  (85 min)

Score: Sheer Magnetism 0  -  3 Nicholls
[close]


Stevens slips the ball down the line to Brooking(86 min)

Brooking plays a beautiful cross but Bruce gets there first (86 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Sheer Magnetism 0  -  3 Nicholls

Goals Scored by: Robson, Robson, Lorrimer
[close]

Spoiler
Category Sheer Magnetism Nicholls
Goal 0 3
Shot 18 16
Shot on Target 9 12
Successful Pass 501 442
Missed Pass 112 127
Successful Cross 2 3
Missed Crossed 3 5
Duel Won 34 28
Duel Lost 28 34
Fouls Committed 16 12
Saves 8 9
Interceptions 16 16
[close]


Line Up for Hazell : 4-3-1-2

                                 Southall

            R.Jones        Quansah        Hansen        Le Saux

                Milner        Blanchflower        R.Kennedy

                                Le Tissier

                          Heskey        Aldridge


Line Up for Samie : 4-3-1-2

                                 Clemence

            Anderson        Martin        Southgate        Shaw

                 Henderson        Souness        Houghton

                                  Ramsey

                         Bellamy        Collymore


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Aldridge

Ramsey skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (3 min)

Ramsey switches it out to Bellamy(7 min)

Bellamy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  R.Jones reads it well and clears (3 min)

Blanchflower with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (7 min)

Collymore switches it out to Bellamy(8 min)

Bellamy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Le Saux reads it well and clears (3 min)

Henderson loses posession to R.Jones(11 min)

Milner runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (15 min)

Milner drives into the space and looks to release R.Kennedy(16 min)

R.Kennedy is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (16 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hansen reads it well and clears (17 min)

Ramsey switches it out to Collymore(19 min)

Collymore runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hansen reads it well and clears (18 min)

Le Tissier switches it out to Aldridge(22 min)

Aldridge beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Heskey(17 min)

Heskey collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (17 min)

Le Tissier runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (29 min)

Anderson beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Bellamy(30 min)

Bellamy collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (30 min)

Anderson drives into the space and looks to release Houghton(31 min)

Houghton is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (31 min)

Aldridge dribles past Southgate with a calm drop of the shoulder (33 min)

Bellamy drives into the space and looks to release Collymore(35 min)

Collymore is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (35 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Quansah reads it well and clears (37 min)

Souness with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (38 min)

Ramsey bursts through the midfield, but is tripped by Le Tissier. Freekick in a promising position (39 min)

Spoiler
Souness to take the freekick (39 min)

Hansen uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (39 min)
[close]

Shaw beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Collymore(40 min)

Collymore collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (40 min)

Collymore tries to thread the ball forward, but Hansen has too much strength and wins the ball (40 min)

Ramsey runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (41 min)

Anderson with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (42 min)

Henderson skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (43 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Hazell 0  -  0 Samie
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Collymore

Le Tissier tries to thread the ball forward, but Southgate has too much strength and wins the ball (45 min)

Houghton switches it out to Ramsey(48 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hansen reads it well and clears (47 min)

Collymore tries to thread the ball forward, but R.Jones has too much strength and wins the ball (50 min)

Spoiler
Houghton runs onto the ball and lets fly from range with a first time effort... Goal!!! (52 min)

Goal Scored by  Houghton  for  Samie  on  (52 min)

Score: Hazell 0  -  1 Samie
[close]


Milner switches it out to Le Tissier(54 min)

Le Tissier beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Heskey(54 min)

Heskey brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (54 min)

Ramsey drives into the space and looks to release Houghton(57 min)

Spoiler
Houghton controls it into his path and bends it into the far corner, what a finish! (57 min)

Goal Scored by  Houghton  for  Samie  on  (57 min)

Score: Hazell 0  -  2 Samie
[close]


Collymore dribles past R.Jones with a calm drop of the shoulder (61 min)

Collymore drives into the space and looks to release Ramsey(62 min)

Ramsey is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (62 min)

Heskey tries to thread the ball forward, but Martin has too much strength and wins the ball (65 min)

Le Tissier beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Aldridge(66 min)

Aldridge brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (66 min)

Collymore switches it out to Bellamy(69 min)

Bellamy runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hansen reads it well and clears (67 min)

Milner runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (70 min)

Collymore loses posession to Hansen(71 min)

Ramsey beats his man and delivers it on a plate to Bellamy(80 min)

Bellamy collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (80 min)

Blanchflower dribles past Ramsey with a calm drop of the shoulder (81 min)

Milner tries to thread the ball forward, but Southgate has too much strength and wins the ball (84 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hansen reads it well and clears (84 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  R.Jones reads it well and clears (87 min)

Ramsey runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  R.Jones reads it well and clears (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Hazell 0  -  2 Samie

Goals Scored by: Houghton, Houghton
[close]

Spoiler
Category Hazell Samie
Goal 0 2
Shot 7 11
Shot on Target 2 10
Successful Pass 363 648
Missed Pass 103 79
Successful Cross 3 3
Missed Crossed 0 10
Duel Won 24 44
Duel Lost 44 24
Fouls Committed 25 6
Saves 8 2
Interceptions 20 9
[close]


Line Up for Drinks Sangria : 4-4-2

                                   Woods

          G.Johnson        Stones        Miller        Winterburn

             Platt        Gemmill        Keane        Sterling

                          Beardsley        Rooney


Line Up for Draex : 4-2-3-1

                                   Given

             Neville        McNeill        Hendry        Greig

                         Bellingham        Carrick

                  Saka        Dalglish        J.Robertson

                                  Lineker


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by Rooney

Platt tries to thread the ball forward, but Neville slides in to win the ball (0 min)

Saka plays it first time across to J.Robertson(0 min)

J.Robertson brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (0 min)

J.Robertson sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (1 min)

Neville tries to thread the ball forward, but Miller slides in to win the ball (2 min)

Dalglish sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (3 min)

Dalglish plays it first time across to Lineker(3 min)

Spoiler
Lineker controls the ball with his chest, and stabs past the onrushing keeper (3 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (3 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 0  -  1 Draex
[close]


J.Robertson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Miller intercepts (5 min)

Lineker tries to thread the ball forward, but Stones slides in to win the ball (6 min)

J.Robertson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Miller intercepts (9 min)

Dalglish plays it first time across to Saka(11 min)

Saka brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (11 min)

G.Johnson finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Rooney(14 min)

Rooney runs onto the ball, but smashes it straight into the 'keeper (14 min)

Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Winterburn intercepts (16 min)

Carrick hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (18 min)

Sterling with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by J.Robertson. That's a free kick in a good position (19 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (19 min)

Neville climbs high to head clear (19 min)
[close]

Neville flashes the ball through the six yard box, but it misses everyone (19 min)

J.Robertson plays it first time across to Saka(19 min)

Saka brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (19 min)

Gemmill tries to thread the ball forward, but Hendry slides in to win the ball (19 min)

Beardsley takes it past Bellingham with good footwork (23 min)

Dalglish hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (23 min)

J.Robertson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Winterburn intercepts (23 min)

Gemmill slips the ball down the line to Rooney(26 min)

Rooney runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hendry intercepts (26 min)

Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Stones intercepts (28 min)

Gemmill slips the ball down the line to Keane(29 min)

Keane runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Hendry intercepts (28 min)

Sterling hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (30 min)

Beardsley takes it past Carrick with good footwork (31 min)

Lineker tries to thread the ball forward, but Stones slides in to win the ball (36 min)

Beardsley takes it past Carrick with good footwork (37 min)

Carrick hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (38 min)

Lineker tries to thread the ball forward, but Stones slides in to win the ball (41 min)

Platt plays it first time across to Rooney(43 min)

Rooney brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (43 min)

Platt with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by J.Robertson. That's a free kick in a good position (44 min)

Spoiler
Gemmill looking to play this into the danger area (44 min)

Greig climbs high to head clear (44 min)
[close]

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: Drinks Sangria 0  -  1 Draex
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Lineker

Lineker hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (45 min)

Beardsley looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (45 min)

Dalglish slips the ball down the line to Saka(46 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Miller intercepts (44 min)

Lineker tries to thread the ball forward, but Miller slides in to win the ball (47 min)

Winterburn tries to thread the ball forward, but Greig slides in to win the ball (47 min)

Gemmill tries to thread the ball forward, but Hendry slides in to win the ball (47 min)

J.Robertson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Stones intercepts (47 min)

Dalglish hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (48 min)

Carrick is dispossessed by Platt(50 min)

Greig plays it first time across to Saka(51 min)

Spoiler
Saka controls the ball with his chest, and stabs past the onrushing keeper (51 min)

Goal Scored by  Saka  for  Draex  on  (51 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 0  -  2 Draex
[close]


Keane slips the ball down the line to Beardsley(52 min)

Beardsley runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  McNeill intercepts (52 min)

J.Robertson bursts into the box, but is caught by Winterburn the assistant referee is waving his flag and the ref points to the spot. Penalty for  Draex (52 min)

Dalglish with a staggered run up, he's sent the 'keeper the wrong way, but he's pulled it wide of the post! (52 min)

Penalty missed by  Dalglish  for  Draex  on  (52 min) [/spoiler]

Platt runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Greig intercepts (53 min)

Neville looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (55 min)

J.Robertson runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Miller intercepts (56 min)

Saka plays it first time across to Dalglish(56 min)

Spoiler
Dalglish controls the ball with his chest, and stabs past the onrushing keeper (56 min)

Goal Scored by  Dalglish  for  Draex  on  (56 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 0  -  3 Draex
[close]


Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  G.Johnson intercepts (58 min)

Platt runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Greig intercepts (61 min)

Greig plays it first time across to Lineker(61 min)

Spoiler
Lineker controls the ball with his chest, and stabs past the onrushing keeper (61 min)

Goal Scored by  Lineker  for  Draex  on  (61 min)

Score: Drinks Sangria 0  -  4 Draex
[close]


Saka looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (62 min)

J.Robertson with great footwork, turns inside but is fouled by Platt. That's a free kick in a good position (63 min)

Spoiler
J.Robertson flashes through the box, but no one can get a touch (63 min)
[close]

Platt looks to slide it in behind, but it's too straight and the 'keeper gathers (66 min)

Saka runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Winterburn intercepts (70 min)

Beardsley hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (70 min)

Beardsley is dispossessed by Bellingham(71 min)

Dalglish runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but  Winterburn intercepts (72 min)

Saka hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (74 min)

Rooney hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (77 min)

Rooney tries to thread the ball forward, but Neville slides in to win the ball (79 min)

J.Robertson hits it early from range, but the 'keeper is well set and makes the save (84 min)

Beardsley sees the 'keeper out of position, takes on the shot, but can't hit the target (85 min)

Rooney finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into Keane(85 min)

Keane is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (85 min)

Dalglish finds space to pick a pass, and that's a great ball into J.Robertson(88 min)

J.Robertson is through on goal, but he pulls his shot wide (88 min)

That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: Drinks Sangria 0  -  4 Draex

Goals Scored by: Lineker, Saka, Dalglish, Lineker
[close]

Spoiler
Category Drinks Sangria Draex
Goal 0 4
Shot 7 18
Shot on Target 4 12
Successful Pass 596 375
Missed Pass 113 102
Successful Cross 1 7
Missed Crossed 5 12
Duel Won 35 27
Duel Lost 27 35
Fouls Committed 14 17
Saves 8 4
Interceptions 24 18
[close]


Line Up for child in time : 4-4-2

                                 Leighton

           Jardine        Butcher        O'Leary        Gemmell

            Strachan        Lampard        Bremner        Speed

                            Law        K.Dixon


Line Up for Popcorn : 4-2-3-1

                                  D.James

     Alexander-Arnold        Carragher        Keown        Ashley Cole

                          Hargreaves        Barry

                    Joe Cole        Brady        Young

                                  Fowler


The referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by K.Dixon

Strachan bursts through the midfield and plays it to Speed(0 min)

Speed takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (0 min)

Law picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Alexander-Arnold nicks it away (3 min)

Young with a slide-rule pass out to Joe Cole(3 min)

Joe Cole clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary gets there first (3 min)

Strachan bursts through the midfield and plays it to Bremner(6 min)

Bremner takes the shot first time, but he's fired it into the side netting (6 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross into the path of K.Dixon(7 min)

K.Dixon brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (7 min)

Speed plays a beautiful cross into the path of K.Dixon(7 min)

K.Dixon brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (7 min)

Joe Cole skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (8 min)

Young clips it towards the back post, but Butcher gets there first (8 min)

Brady clips it towards the back post, but Gemmell gets there first (13 min)

Brady with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (14 min)

Strachan skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (17 min)

Joe Cole skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (17 min)

Fowler with a slide-rule pass out to Brady(18 min)

Brady clips it towards the back post, but Jardine gets there first (14 min)

Strachan looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Joe Cole. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (20 min)

Spoiler
Lampard swings in the freekick (20 min)

Keown uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (20 min)
[close]

Speed looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Fowler. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (22 min)

Spoiler
Lampard swings in the freekick (22 min)

Hargreaves uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (22 min)
[close]

Young plays a beautiful cross into the path of Fowler(23 min)

Fowler brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (23 min)

Joe Cole picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Butcher nicks it away (26 min)

Ashley Cole picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but O'Leary nicks it away (26 min)

Young plays a beautiful cross into the path of Brady(30 min)

Brady brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (30 min)

Young clips it towards the back post, but Jardine gets there first (30 min)

Law looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Joe Cole. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (33 min)

Spoiler
Bremner swings in the freekick (33 min)

Hargreaves uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (33 min)
[close]

Bremner picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher nicks it away (33 min)

Barry picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but O'Leary nicks it away (40 min)

Bremner picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher nicks it away (40 min)

Brady plays a beautiful cross into the path of Young(42 min)

Young brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (42 min)

Young clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary gets there first (43 min)

K.Dixon picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Keown nicks it away (44 min)

The referee blows the halftime whistle!

Spoiler
Half Time Score: child in time 0  -  0 Popcorn
[close]


The match resumes and the ball is with Fowler

Barry shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (45 min)

Brady skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (50 min)

Young plays a beautiful cross into the path of Joe Cole(51 min)

Joe Cole brings the ball down well but his shot from 12 yards goes over the bar! (51 min)

Bremner picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Alexander-Arnold nicks it away (52 min)

Barry takes it past Lampard with a calm drop of the shoulder (53 min)

Strachan clips it towards the back post, but Ashley Cole gets there first (54 min)

Joe Cole with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (55 min)

Young receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Gemmell(55 min)

Law receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Keown(57 min)

Young clips it towards the back post, but Butcher gets there first (62 min)

Young with a slide-rule pass out to Joe Cole(64 min)

Joe Cole clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary gets there first (59 min)

K.Dixon skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (64 min)

Strachan plays a beautiful cross into the path of Law(67 min)

Law brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (67 min)

Bremner picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Keown nicks it away (67 min)

Joe Cole plays a beautiful cross into the path of Fowler(70 min)

Fowler brings it down brilliantly to open up a shooting chance, but the goalkeeper is alert and comfortably saves (70 min)

Brady bursts through the midfield and plays it to Fowler(72 min)

Fowler is through on goal, but it's brillantly saved by the 'keeper (72 min)

Strachan shoots from distance, but it's not going to trouble the 'keeper (74 min)

Law with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (75 min)

Speed skips past a loose challenge and takes his shot early from distance! But the it's straight down the goalkeeper's throat (76 min)

Gemmell clips it towards the back post, but Carragher gets there first (77 min)

Fowler receives the ball in a tight space, but it's nicked away by Leighton(77 min)

Strachan picks the ball up in between the lines and looks to slide it in behind, but Carragher nicks it away (78 min)

Jardine with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (80 min)

Strachan with a great turn to lose his marker, clips is over the defence, but he can't find his man (82 min)

Strachan looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Young. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (82 min)

Spoiler
Bremner swings in the freekick (82 min)

Carragher uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (82 min)
[close]

K.Dixon takes it past Barry with a calm drop of the shoulder (84 min)

Young looks to drive into space, but is pulled back by Jardine. This is a great position to put some quality into the box (85 min)

Spoiler
Barry swings in the freekick (85 min)

Butcher uses all his strength to get the ball away from danger (85 min)
[close]

Joe Cole clips it towards the back post, but O'Leary gets there first (86 min)

Strachan bursts through the midfield and plays it to Law(88 min)

Spoiler
Law collects the ball and shows great composure to round the keeper and score.  Goal!!! (88 min)

Goal Scored by  Law  for  child in time  on  (88 min)

Score: child in time 1  -  0 Popcorn
[close]


That's the full time whistle!

Spoiler
Full Time Score: child in time 1  -  0 Popcorn

Goals Scored by: Law
[close]

Spoiler
Category child in time Popcorn
Goal 1 0
Shot 10 10
Shot on Target 7 7
Successful Pass 492 485
Missed Pass 121 126
Successful Cross 3 5
Missed Crossed 2 9
Duel Won 30 28
Duel Lost 28 30
Fouls Committed 7 20
Saves 7 6
Interceptions 24 20
[close]


Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:16:47 pm »
Spoiler
[close]

Spoiler
[close]
Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 07:47:58 pm »
If someone was even more of a loser than I am, they'd set up a fantasy football competition alongside this with people picking their squads from the players in the sim ;D
Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 08:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:48:51 pm
How many players are in the sim? What did you end up basing it off?
I just meant using the players selected and picking a 15 man squad like the fantasy premier league game.  I was just thinking it when updating the top scorers list.

The stats for the players in the sim are generated using a combination of databases from fifa and pes games over the years.  Where players didn't feature in the games, I've used fan generated stats from sources that look fair.  I don't use the raw data as it is, I use it in an algorithm to make new data fields to work with the sim engine.

After the teams were all created I sanity checked every player to make sure they looked right and to make sure there weren't any errors or obvious outliers.  There weren't, so didn't need to fix any issues from that side.

Sad isn't it?  ;D
Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:16:08 am »
I can't seem to open any of the spoilered bits. How am I doing?
Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #37 on: Today at 02:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:16:22 am

So for arguments sake you could run a currently active players draft and run a league? Basically RAWKs own version of footie manager.
Yes, although there a limitations in that subbing and changing systems etc is impractical. I'd need to rebuild the team each time.

The teams are imported into the sim from a file.  So when a team is built, it's easy to run a match and I can have as many teams as I like.  Building the team is the time consuming part.

If we were using current players the stats would be ready to go.

What I did for the cricket sim which I thought was fun, was I created two rawk teams to play against each other.  Red Kop v White Kop.  With both teams identical and based on fictional player profiles (e.g. Both teams had a spinner who could bat a bit).  The stats were the same for each team, just the names changed.  ;D
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,721
  • JFT96
Re: The Great British Draft (Off) - League Season
« Reply #39 on: Today at 02:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:18:56 am
Joint bottom  :-X

While Samie is joint top, so the sim must be on the blink right now.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:48:20 pm by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
