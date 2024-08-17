Spoiler Hoddle looks most likely to take this... (1 min)



Pearce is in just the right place to head that away (1 min)

Hoddle swings in the freekick, but it's too high for anyone to reach. Wasted chance. (9 min)

Hoddle looks most likely to take this... (26 min)



Ratcliffe gets across his man and glances it home. Goal!!! (26 min)



Goal Scored by Ratcliffe for VivaBobbyGraham on (26 min)



Score: VivaBobbyGraham 1 - 0 Musketeer Gripweed

Clarke with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post. Goal!!! (38 min)



Goal Scored by Clarke for VivaBobbyGraham on (38 min)



Score: VivaBobbyGraham 2 - 0 Musketeer Gripweed

M.Johnston with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post. Goal!!! (38 min)



Goal Scored by M.Johnston for Musketeer Gripweed on (38 min)



Score: VivaBobbyGraham 2 - 1 Musketeer Gripweed

Hoddle looks most likely to take this... (40 min)



McLeish is in just the right place to head that away (40 min)

M.Johnston with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post. Goal!!! (43 min)



Goal Scored by M.Johnston for Musketeer Gripweed on (43 min)



Score: VivaBobbyGraham 2 - 2 Musketeer Gripweed

Half Time Score: VivaBobbyGraham 2 - 2 Musketeer Gripweed

Hoddle looks most likely to take this... (71 min)



McGrath is in just the right place to head that away (71 min)

Hoddle looks most likely to take this... (71 min)



McLeish is in just the right place to head that away (71 min)

Baxter looks most likely to take this... (78 min)



Pearce with a strong header, but it's well saved by the goalkeeper (78 min)

Baxter looks most likely to take this... (82 min)



Ratcliffe is in just the right place to head that away (82 min)

Steven with a great first touch to open his body, and fires across the 'keeper inside the far post. Goal!!! (83 min)



Goal Scored by Steven for VivaBobbyGraham on (83 min)



Score: VivaBobbyGraham 3 - 2 Musketeer Gripweed

Full Time Score: VivaBobbyGraham 3 - 2 Musketeer Gripweed



Goals Scored by: Ratcliffe, Clarke, Steven - M.Johnston, M.Johnston

Category VivaBobbyGraham Musketeer Gripweed Goal 3 2 Shot 12 13 Shot on Target 9 10 Successful Pass 476 484 Missed Pass 134 136 Successful Cross 5 6 Missed Crossed 7 5 Duel Won 29 23 Duel Lost 23 29 Fouls Committed 18 15 Saves 7 6 Interceptions 18 25

Line Up for VivaBobbyGraham : 4-1-2-3JenningsLawler M.Wright Ratcliffe DonachieGilesBell HoddleSteven Clarke BarnesLine Up for Musketeer Gripweed : 4-4-2GoramS.Kennedy McGrath McLeish PearceJ.Johnstone Baxter Fletcher D.CooperTochack M.JohnstonThe referee tosses the coin for the ball: the kick-off will be taken by M.JohnstonClarke holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (1 min)J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Donachie intercepts (6 min)M.Johnston is dispossessed by Giles(8 min)Steven holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (9 min)Barnes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but McLeish intercepts (13 min)J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but M.Wright has too much strength and wins the ball (14 min)D.Cooper shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (15 min)Barnes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but S.Kennedy has too much strength and wins the ball (15 min)Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McGrath has too much strength and wins the ball (18 min)Baxter with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Ratcliffe has too much strength and wins the ball (19 min)Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but McLeish intercepts (20 min)S.Kennedy with a slide-rule pass out to D.Cooper(20 min)D.Cooper runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but Donachie intercepts (20 min)J.Johnstone runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but M.Wright intercepts (23 min)Bell with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McGrath has too much strength and wins the ball (24 min)Fletcher with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Donachie has too much strength and wins the ball (26 min)M.Johnston is dispossessed by Giles(26 min)Barnes holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (26 min)J.Johnstone turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(27 min)Tochack collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (27 min)Barnes looks to slide it between the defenders to Clarke(28 min)Clarke is in on goal, he shoots... but it's straight at the 'keeper who saves (28 min)Barnes turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Clarke(38 min)J.Johnstone turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(38 min)Steven holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (40 min)Lawler turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Barnes(41 min)Barnes collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (41 min)Giles with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McLeish has too much strength and wins the ball (41 min)M.Johnston shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (42 min)J.Johnstone turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(43 min)Donachie picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (44 min)The referee blows the halftime whistle!The match resumes and the ball is with BarnesBarnes runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but S.Kennedy intercepts (45 min)M.Johnston is dispossessed by Giles(45 min)Barnes with a slide-rule pass out to Steven(46 min)Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but McLeish intercepts (46 min)Hoddle shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (49 min)Steven runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (49 min)Tochack with a slide-rule pass out to D.Cooper(49 min)D.Cooper turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(49 min)M.Johnston finds some space between the defenders but his effort comes back off the post. The 'keeper was beaten there!(49 min)J.Johnstone turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Tochack(49 min)Tochack collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (49 min)Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Pearce has too much strength and wins the ball (50 min)Hoddle runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (52 min)Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but McLeish intercepts (52 min)Clarke shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (53 min)Giles runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (60 min)J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Donachie has too much strength and wins the ball (60 min)M.Johnston shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (60 min)Pearce turns back inside his marker and clips it over to M.Johnston(64 min)M.Johnston collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (64 min)J.Johnstone shoots from outside the penalty area, but doesn't get all of it and the goalkeeper saves comfortably (66 min)J.Johnstone with a slide-rule pass out to Fletcher(69 min)Fletcher runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but M.Wright intercepts (69 min)Barnes with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but S.Kennedy has too much strength and wins the ball (70 min)Barnes holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (71 min)Steven holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Goram. The ref indicates a freekick (71 min)Barnes with a slide-rule pass out to Clarke(72 min)Clarke runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but McGrath intercepts (72 min)Steven runs in behind down the wing and hits a first time cross, but S.Kennedy intercepts (73 min)D.Cooper runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (74 min)D.Cooper runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (77 min)J.Johnstone picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (77 min)D.Cooper holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Bell. The ref indicates a freekick (78 min)Ratcliffe is dispossessed by Fletcher(79 min)D.Cooper holds the ball up well, but is dragged down by Hoddle. The ref indicates a freekick (82 min)Steven with a slide-rule pass out to Clarke(82 min)Clarke turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Steven(83 min)Steven collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (83 min)Barnes turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Steven(83 min)Clarke with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Pearce has too much strength and wins the ball (85 min)D.Cooper runs onto the loose ball, but he can't keep his long range effort down (85 min)Tochack with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but M.Wright has too much strength and wins the ball (86 min)Barnes turns back inside his marker and clips it over to Clarke(86 min)Clarke collects the ball and hits it early, but it's a stunning save from the 'keeper (86 min)Barnes looks to slide it between the defenders to Clarke(87 min)Clarke races clear, he shoots across the 'keeper but he's missed the far post (87 min)Bell picks up the ball in between the lines and looks to play it in behind the defence, but he's put too much on it and it runs through to the 'keeper (88 min)Baxter with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but M.Wright has too much strength and wins the ball (88 min)J.Johnstone with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but Donachie has too much strength and wins the ball (89 min)Hoddle with a great turn to lose his marker, clips it over the defence but McLeish has too much strength and wins the ball (89 min)That's the full time whistle!