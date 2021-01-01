Passing out from the back may work in slower leagues like the Eredivisie. Here in the Premier League where the speed and press is much more intense and faster, it may present a big problem for Slot.

Unless you have very fast and nimble and technical midfielders.



We will have 3 issues when teams press us high (and do so competently).1. We have no (natural) deep lying controller/ regista. The player who functions as a pressure valve on an opponents press. Able to receive on tight spaces, turn away from opposition players, find players not in traffic.2. Slot is still implementing a new way of playing and Klopp, either by design or because it was a (relative) weakness never got Liverpool to play through a press very effectively so theres more work to do.3. Our defenders arent incredible on the ball. Trent isnt an ideal inverting FB when were pressed high because he prefers the game in front of him and isnt brilliant under pressure. Then the weakest part of Robbos game is some of his technical attributes - passing, close control etc, which all get more pressure on them when pressed. Hes always been a flying fullback who is at his best when playing full pelt. This version of LB seems to require a much slower and more measured way of playing.