PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'

Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #400 on: Today at 02:30:14 am
Ali Al-Hamadi who came on as a sub for Ipswich is the first Iraq international to play in the PL.

Brought up in Toxteth since the age of 1, and a Liverpool fan.

 8)
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #401 on: Today at 02:39:21 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:27:33 am
I think McKenna made it really hard for the back 5 though. He initiated a really aggressive 4-2 press which meant they could go man to man on the back 4. I think he could only do that because we didn't have a regista. He gambled that Grav and Macca wouldn't be able to get on the ball.

That meant we were forced to go long. The biggest issue for Ipswich was that Salah had their right back on toast. Davis was continually caught ball watching. So at least we had some sort of outball. As you say against better opponents that wont happen and we will continually turn the ball over. Which is a big issue when you aren't winning duels.

That was a true team forward press, well executed no doubt. We're going to face similar pressure, especially away from home where the crowd's up for it, the opponent's energised and a homer ref facilitates the fouling -the last not particularly egregious early on in this match but he then unsurprisingly allowed the crowd into his decisions.

Signs are there that we are getting better on the ball but that timidness early on is still present and needs changing. Unleashed we're still a great side to watch though.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #402 on: Today at 03:11:04 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:57:46 pm
We improved last season in the 2nd half of games. That for me is because we have players that are better suited to a lower intensity game where there is more space. We are far better against a mid-block than a high press. That is why we ended up inverting Trent.

What we need is a first pivot 6 who can ride a challenge and progress the ball. Rodri is a wonderfully technical player but he is also a unit who can cope with the physical side of the game. City have two pivots in Rodri and Stones who have the physique of a centreback. Macca has a lower centre of gravity and has core strength but needs contact to hold people off whilst Grav is still a kid and will gain core strength as he matures physically. Neither can cope with a pressing player arriving at speed. Endo is the same.

We either need a unit who can hold off players or a willo the wisp player like Zubamendi or a Pirlo type who are a specialist who can use a dart of acceleration to gain a yard and get the pass off before contact.

If we don't recruit a 6 then for me we would be better not having a first pivot who continually drops but rotate Grav, Macca and Szobo with them taking turns to drop in from higher up the pitch. All three are more comfortable coming towards the ball an finding pockets of space rather than being static pivots.

Don't agree with the bolded bit and I think the first goal shows that. Watch it back and look at the crucial part Gravenberch plays in the early stages of the move. Deals with oncoming pressers with a lovely shimmy before releasing an excellent, pacy, direct pass into Salah (I think, may have been Trent). Takes a couple of players out of the game with that bit of control, creates the opportunity to overload their defence and is an example of dealing with a fairly intense press.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #403 on: Today at 03:18:47 am
Plenty of stuff to look forward too, we can only get better as the 2 halves showed. Passing out the back made me nervous, not sure how that will work against City and Arsenal. Should be an exciting season, lots of promise and new style interwoven in to the Klopp style.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #404 on: Today at 04:39:35 am
Great start!
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #405 on: Today at 05:33:29 am
Quote from: gb096 on Today at 03:18:47 am
Plenty of stuff to look forward too, we can only get better as the 2 halves showed. Passing out the back made me nervous, not sure how that will work against City and Arsenal. Should be an exciting season, lots of promise and new style interwoven in to the Klopp style.
Passing out from the back may work in slower leagues like the Eredivisie. Here in the Premier League where the speed and press is much more intense and faster, it may present a big problem for Slot.
Unless you have very fast and nimble and technical midfielders.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #406 on: Today at 05:47:51 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 05:33:29 am
Passing out from the back may work in slower leagues like the Eredivisie. Here in the Premier League where the speed and press is much more intense and faster, it may present a big problem for Slot.
Unless you have very fast and nimble and technical midfielders.

We will have 3 issues when teams press us high (and do so competently).
1. We have no (natural) deep lying controller/ regista. The player who functions as a pressure valve on an opponents press. Able to receive on tight spaces, turn away from opposition players, find players not in traffic.
2. Slot is still implementing a new way of playing and Klopp, either by design or because it was a (relative) weakness never got Liverpool to play through a press very effectively so theres more work to do.
3. Our defenders arent incredible on the ball. Trent isnt an ideal inverting FB when were pressed high because he prefers the game in front of him and isnt brilliant under pressure. Then the weakest part of Robbos game is some of his technical attributes - passing, close control etc, which all get more pressure on them when pressed. Hes always been a flying fullback who is at his best when playing full pelt. This version of LB seems to require a much slower and more measured way of playing.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #407 on: Today at 06:09:28 am
1. The three fouls Ryan committed (IMHO) weren't fouls. The ref was being influenced by the crowd.
2. Ipswich should have been down to 10 men. The first yellow was studs down the calf, the second should have been for a blatant handball.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #408 on: Today at 06:13:19 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:47:51 am
We will have 3 issues when teams press us high (and do so competently).
1. We have no (natural) deep lying controller/ regista. The player who functions as a pressure valve on an opponents press. Able to receive on tight spaces, turn away from opposition players, find players not in traffic.
2. Slot is still implementing a new way of playing and Klopp, either by design or because it was a (relative) weakness never got Liverpool to play through a press very effectively so theres more work to do.
3. Our defenders arent incredible on the ball. Trent isnt an ideal inverting FB when were pressed high because he prefers the game in front of him and isnt brilliant under pressure. Then the weakest part of Robbos game is some of his technical attributes - passing, close control etc, which all get more pressure on them when pressed. Hes always been a flying fullback who is at his best when playing full pelt. This version of LB seems to require a much slower and more measured way of playing.

Our centre backs have to trust that when they can pass to Mac and Grav even if those players are closely marked. Both are press-resistant and will either make one touch passes through the press or turn their marker. It's high risk but it's also high return.
