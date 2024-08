I think McKenna made it really hard for the back 5 though. He initiated a really aggressive 4-2 press which meant they could go man to man on the back 4. I think he could only do that because we didn't have a regista. He gambled that Grav and Macca wouldn't be able to get on the ball.



That meant we were forced to go long. The biggest issue for Ipswich was that Salah had their right back on toast. Davis was continually caught ball watching. So at least we had some sort of outball. As you say against better opponents that wont happen and we will continually turn the ball over. Which is a big issue when you aren't winning duels.



That was a true team forward press, well executed no doubt. We're going to face similar pressure, especially away from home where the crowd's up for it, the opponent's energised and a homer ref facilitates the fouling -the last not particularly egregious early on in this match but he then unsurprisingly allowed the crowd into his decisions.Signs are there that we are getting better on the ball but that timidness early on is still present and needs changing. Unleashed we're still a great side to watch though.