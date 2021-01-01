« previous next »
PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'

Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Sure I heard mention of one incoming.
Set piece coach is coming.  :D
Cheers guys.  Fingers crossed.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Just heard Ed Sheeran had to leave at half time to go to a gig in Serbia! Anyone else heard this?

I thought he was off to make another embarrassing cameo as a medieval troubadour, this time in the House of the Dragon
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
https://x.com/xGPhilosophy/status/1824801238526898551

Quote
Ipswich (0.51) 0-2 (3.40) Liverpool
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:42:55 pm
;D


I mean if your parents call you that, it was bound to happen... ;D
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,122
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Poor finishing again?
Jota's header and Lucho's two big misses would probably account for most of the discrepancy.

The game though started after our preseason ended at half time.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 04:28:26 pm
Well I believe that for us it was Bob Paisly, against Luton Town at Anfield on August 17, 1974.

Let's not count our chickens yet on Arne's first victory! Because I just checked, it was actually Souness with a 3-0 victory at home against Norwich in April 1991. I was only 5 months old at that time so I had no recollection!  ;D

Still, let's not count that as an omen! Slot is a continuation of our pass and move rather than a complete tactical u-turn like tearing it up into a a physical long ball style that Souness implemented, Slot is keen not to ramp up injuries to key players, and hopefully, Slot doesn't buy the equivalent of Neil Ruddock or Paul Stewart.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Can I just say the pre-match preamble was utterly nauseating. A PA announcer apeing a foghorn that loved the sound of his own voice, and an awful oh so original rendition of Hey Jude, proving once and for all that most clubs opt for the most cliche of entertainment choices and don't have an identity anymore. Wouldn't be surprised to hear them bellow out Sweet Caroline.

Awful awful stuff. So bad it almost warranted immediate relegation back to the Championship.

By all means, get the crowd riled up but do it tastefully and originally.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 08:39:54 pm
Let's not count our chickens yet on Arne's first victory! Because I just checked, it was actually Souness with a 3-0 victory at home against Norwich in April 1991. I was only 5 months old at that time so I had no recollection!  ;D

Still, let's not count that as an omen! Slot is a continuation of our pass and move rather than a complete tactical u-turn like tearing it up into a a physical long ball style that Souness implemented, Slot is keen not to ramp up injuries to key players, and hopefully, Slot doesn't buy the equivalent of Neil Ruddock or Paul Stewart.

The whole first game thing doesnt count under Slot. People forget that he is manager under very unique circumstances. Not since Souness has a manager of ours taken over such a good side where the manager left by his own accord. Its no surprise that the likes of Rafa and Klopp didnt win their first games, their sides were not very good.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:55:46 pm
The whole first game thing doesnt count under Slot. People forget that he is manager under very unique circumstances. Not since Souness has a manager of ours taken over such a good side where the manager left by his own accord. Its no surprise that the likes of Rafa and Klopp didnt win their first games, their sides were not very good.

thats for sure!

Comms today on the US coverage where going on about lets not forget this is Klopps team still - like they cant really say much or judge before an overhaul!  Its mad to me how so little thought goes into this line of commentary. Clearly this is a situation that doesnt happen a lot - a coach joins an already good team and settled club, as not many managers/coaches walk away as Jürgen did.  But come on now, it has to be obvioius that Liverpool have a lot of very good players they have no intention of wanting rid of - and that Slot doesnt want rid of! 
 
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
I think today highlighted where we need to improve. We are still poor at the build-up phase, we really struggled with playing out from our defensive third. Grav and Macca couldn't create the passing angles for the centrebacks and Ali. You need a player who can drop as a pivot hold off his man and ping the ball off to a teammate.

That just isn't Macca's game and Grav can do it but he is much better when he starts a little higher and then can make a run towards the ball and gains a bit of breathing space. Slot wants the pivots and the fullbacks close together because if they are too far apart then it gives the players pressing too much time to close our players down.

The other issue is when teams are pressing us high  up the pitch then we lack physicality. In the first half the midfield three lost 10 of 14 ground duels. Second half when we were far more aggressive and Ipswich tired they became a midblock instead of high press. That allowed Gravenberch to show his quality. Get him slightly higher up the pitch and he is a different beast. They simply couldn't cope with his ability to spin and break the lines probably best illustrated by his turn, drive and through ball to Lucho that deserved a goal.

For me Gravenberch did all of his best work when the game opened up and he became a box to box 6/8 rather than a DM. He is a far better player when he gets up near the centre circle rather than sitting on the edge of our box trying to help us breach a high press. Macca is the same he doesn't want to start deep but drop in and find pockets of space.

The other thing is Robbo he is probably still a way of full fitness but he has all the hallmarks of a player in decline. His biggest assets were his athleticism and tenacity. He is still tenacious but he doesn't want to get into a foot race and is gambling too much. He is pressing too early and starting to give away too many free kicks.

A positive 2nd half and we look really good when the game opens up. Still a little profligate in front of goal but if we can bring in a couple of players and Slot can continue to build we could have a really good season.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,624
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
I think today highlighted where we need to improve. We are still poor at the build-up phase, we really struggled with playing out from our defensive third. Grav and Macca couldn't create the passing angles for the centrebacks and Ali. You need a player who can drop as a pivot hold off his man and ping the ball off to a teammate.

That just isn't Macca's game and Grav can do it but he is much better when he starts a little higher and then can make a run towards the ball and gains a bit of breathing space. Slot wants the pivots and the fullbacks close together because if they are too far apart then it gives the players pressing too much time to close our players down.

The other issue is when teams are pressing us high  up the pitch then we lack physicality. In the first half the midfield three lost 10 of 14 ground duels. Second half when we were far more aggressive and Ipswich tired they became a midblock instead of high press. That allowed Gravenberch to show his quality. Get him slightly higher up the pitch and he is a different beast. They simply couldn't cope with his ability to spin and break the lines probably best illustrated by his turn, drive and through ball to Lucho that deserved a goal.

For me Gravenberch did all of his best work when the game opened up and he became a box to box 6/8 rather than a DM. He is a far better player when he gets up near the centre circle rather than sitting on the edge of our box trying to help us breach a high press. Macca is the same he doesn't want to start deep but drop in and find pockets of space.

The other thing is Robbo he is probably still a way of full fitness but he has all the hallmarks of a player in decline. His biggest assets were his athleticism and tenacity. He is still tenacious but he doesn't want to get into a foot race and is gambling too much. He is pressing too early and starting to give away too many free kicks.

A positive 2nd half and we look really good when the game opens up. Still a little profligate in front of goal but if we can bring in a couple of players and Slot can continue to build we could have a really good season.

Yeah I think people have forgotten that Mac Allister just isnt that sort of midfielder. Last season whilst he did well as the lone 6, he didnt look great when receiving the ball in difficult situations. His game is good when he is facing the opposition goal and he does his best work when we are in possession higher up the field.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:29:49 pm
I think today highlighted where we need to improve. We are still poor at the build-up phase, we really struggled with playing out from our defensive third. Grav and Macca couldn't create the passing angles for the centrebacks and Ali. You need a player who can drop as a pivot hold off his man and ping the ball off to a teammate.

That just isn't Macca's game and Grav can do it but he is much better when he starts a little higher and then can make a run towards the ball and gains a bit of breathing space. Slot wants the pivots and the fullbacks close together because if they are too far apart then it gives the players pressing too much time to close our players down.

The other issue is when teams are pressing us high  up the pitch then we lack physicality. In the first half the midfield three lost 10 of 14 ground duels. Second half when we were far more aggressive and Ipswich tired they became a midblock instead of high press. That allowed Gravenberch to show his quality. Get him slightly higher up the pitch and he is a different beast. They simply couldn't cope with his ability to spin and break the lines probably best illustrated by his turn, drive and through ball to Lucho that deserved a goal.

For me Gravenberch did all of his best work when the game opened up and he became a box to box 6/8 rather than a DM. He is a far better player when he gets up near the centre circle rather than sitting on the edge of our box trying to help us breach a high press. Macca is the same he doesn't want to start deep but drop in and find pockets of space.

The other thing is Robbo he is probably still a way of full fitness but he has all the hallmarks of a player in decline. His biggest assets were his athleticism and tenacity. He is still tenacious but he doesn't want to get into a foot race and is gambling too much. He is pressing too early and starting to give away too many free kicks.

A positive 2nd half and we look really good when the game opens up. Still a little profligate in front of goal but if we can bring in a couple of players and Slot can continue to build we could have a really good season.
excellent summary.
Think Konate is ahead of Quansah too.Thought this before the game too. Quansah done ok well in  parts just that Konate can man handle attackers
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:29:49 pm
I think today highlighted where we need to improve. We are still poor at the build-up phase, we really struggled with playing out from our defensive third.

This has been an issue for years when we've been pressed so it's not surprising that after a single pre-season working on it, with players coming back at different times, and only having the full squad for a short amount of time.  More time on the training ground should see this improve as the players get more and more comfortable with drawing the defenders and getting into better positions to play through a press. 
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 09:40:10 pm
This has been an issue for years when we've been pressed so it's not surprising that after a single pre-season working on it, with players coming back at different times, and only having the full squad for a short amount of time.  More time on the training ground should see this improve as the players get more and more comfortable with drawing the defenders and getting into better positions to play through a press.

There are systemic issues yes but this squad wasnt particularly built to beat the press by passing through it and there are personnel issues too.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
We still need to shake off that habit from last season of only playing football in the second half, but at least this time we didn't go in a goal behind. ;)
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:29:49 pm
I think today highlighted where we need to improve. We are still poor at the build-up phase, we really struggled with playing out from our defensive third. Grav and Macca couldn't create the passing angles for the centrebacks and Ali. You need a player who can drop as a pivot hold off his man and ping the ball off to a teammate.

That just isn't Macca's game and Grav can do it but he is much better when he starts a little higher and then can make a run towards the ball and gains a bit of breathing space. Slot wants the pivots and the fullbacks close together because if they are too far apart then it gives the players pressing too much time to close our players down.

The other issue is when teams are pressing us high  up the pitch then we lack physicality. In the first half the midfield three lost 10 of 14 ground duels. Second half when we were far more aggressive and Ipswich tired they became a midblock instead of high press. That allowed Gravenberch to show his quality. Get him slightly higher up the pitch and he is a different beast. They simply couldn't cope with his ability to spin and break the lines probably best illustrated by his turn, drive and through ball to Lucho that deserved a goal.

For me Gravenberch did all of his best work when the game opened up and he became a box to box 6/8 rather than a DM. He is a far better player when he gets up near the centre circle rather than sitting on the edge of our box trying to help us breach a high press. Macca is the same he doesn't want to start deep but drop in and find pockets of space.

The other thing is Robbo he is probably still a way of full fitness but he has all the hallmarks of a player in decline. His biggest assets were his athleticism and tenacity. He is still tenacious but he doesn't want to get into a foot race and is gambling too much. He is pressing too early and starting to give away too many free kicks.

A positive 2nd half and we look really good when the game opens up. Still a little profligate in front of goal but if we can bring in a couple of players and Slot can continue to build we could have a really good season.
I agree. We still look uncomfortable when pressed. Normally we go long to a robust target like Darwin who has the physicality to hold it up and the pace to run channels which stretched the defence and gives us more space in the middle.

When he's not on the pitch, we struggle to play out as it's not just our strength and we hit low percentage long passes to attackers that don't specialise in them. Against better teams, we need to improve because they CAN sustain pressure for longer periods because they are better skilled at maintaining possession.

I'd start Darwin in Diaz' place because he'd give us a consistent out ball when we're under pressure. Ultimately,  we need to train our current pivots to improve their play on the half turn OR sign players who can do it because passing out is what suits us.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Think it was interesting that all first half they (JJ) kept on about the slow pitch. We could not string more than two passes together. Second half we passed like LFC of old. Fuck all to do with the pitch!
Great second half as the XG showed. Heard it said they abandoned 121, whatever it was, they gave us the space to play and we did.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:47:21 pm
There are systemic issues yes but this squad wasnt particularly built to beat the press by passing through it and there are personnel issues too.

yes, agree with that. 
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65
Hes had less than two weeks with the main players on the training ground, hell have learnt so much from this game and considering we improved so much after halftime it means the players can do what he asks. So no I dont think we dont have the right players, a few tweaks and were golden.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Yesterday at 09:52:21 pm
Think it was interesting that all first half they (JJ) kept on about the slow pitch. We could not string more than two passes together. Second half we passed like LFC of old. Fuck all to do with the pitch!
Great second half as the XG showed. Heard it said they abandoned 121, whatever it was, they gave us the space to play and we did.

I think they tried to do an Atalanta on us. They of course infamously went man for man on us and we basically couldnt win our battles and couldnt get up the field. They obviously knew we wanted to play it out from the back and basically pinned our midfielders in our own third.

As Slot said, if you dont win your battles you dont have a chance. We started to do that, they tired as motivation drops when they are not winning their battles as much and then we exploited that with our quality.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:31:16 pm
Hes had less than two weeks with the main players on the training ground, hell have learnt so much from this game and considering we improved so much after halftime it means the players can do what he asks. So no I dont think we dont have the right players, a few tweaks and were golden.
It's partly why we conceded first a lot last season. Teams used to "have a go" early on then sit back and protect their lead.  We're not the most press-resistant team regardless of the tactic employed.

We don't need to be because our number 9 is an example of how we've solved that it recently but the fact remains that, we find it harder than our competitors (i.e City and Arsenal) when pressed.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:29:49 pm
I think today highlighted where we need to improve. We are still poor at the build-up phase, we really struggled with playing out from our defensive third.

We weren't expecting them to go man to man all over the pitch though. We were still trying to play short passes into midfield but they were all marked. I don't think it was anything to do with the players or their positions. The players just couldn't work out what to do about it until half time when Slot was able to sort it.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
We improved last season in the 2nd half of games. That for me is because we have players that are better suited to a lower intensity game where there is more space. We are far better against a mid-block than a high press. That is why we ended up inverting Trent.

What we need is a first pivot 6 who can ride a challenge and progress the ball. Rodri is a wonderfully technical player but he is also a unit who can cope with the physical side of the game. City have two pivots in Rodri and Stones who have the physique of a centreback. Macca has a lower centre of gravity and has core strength but needs contact to hold people off whilst Grav is still a kid and will gain core strength as he matures physically. Neither can cope with a pressing player arriving at speed. Endo is the same.

We either need a unit who can hold off players or a willo the wisp player like Zubamendi or a Pirlo type who are a specialist who can use a dart of acceleration to gain a yard and get the pass off before contact.

If we don't recruit a 6 then for me we would be better not having a first pivot who continually drops but rotate Grav, Macca and Szobo with them taking turns to drop in from higher up the pitch. All three are more comfortable coming towards the ball an finding pockets of space rather than being static pivots.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Ipswichs cup final
They gave everything in the first half to deny us space then theyre energy went and they got eaten

Cant conclude anything about any player or the system etc  we beat a team whose average yearly wage is about a week and half of Mo Salah

Onto the next
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm
We weren't expecting them to go man to man all over the pitch though. We were still trying to play short passes into midfield but they were all marked. I don't think it was anything to do with the players or their positions. The players just couldn't work out what to do about it until half time when Slot was able to sort it.

Teams go man to man against City and a Stones or Rodri will just ride a challenge and then they are out. For Slotball to work he needs 6's who can take the ball in tight situations. That is how he wants to play. He wants the centrebacks to act like matadors and provoke teams to press and try and get the ball. He wants his 6's to show time and time again and receive the ball whether they are marked or not.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:57:46 pm
We improved last season in the 2nd half of games. That for me is because we have players that are better suited to a lower intensity game where there is more space. We are far better against a mid-block than a high press. That is why we ended up inverting Trent.

What we need is a first pivot 6 who can ride a challenge and progress the ball. Rodri is a wonderfully technical player but he is also a unit who can cope with the physical side of the game. City have two pivots in Rodri and Stones who have the physique of a centreback. Macca has a lower centre of gravity and has core strength but needs contact to hold people off whilst Grav is still a kid and will gain core strength as he matures physically. Neither can cope with a pressing player arriving at speed. Endo is the same.

We either need a unit who can hold off players or a willo the wisp player like Zubamendi or a Pirlo type who are a specialist who can use a dart of acceleration to gain a yard and get the pass off before contact.

If we don't recruit a 6 then for me we would be better not having a first pivot who continually drops but rotate Grav, Macca and Szobo with them taking turns to drop in from higher up the pitch. All three are more comfortable coming towards the ball an finding pockets of space rather than being static pivots.
These tactics would have fit Thiago to a tee. His strength didn't really matter because he could drop a shoulder and use the eyes at the back of his head to beat his man. That's what we need to fully implement Slot's passing game.

Somewhere that's comfortable on the half turn and can beat players because if you beat one player when the opposition is pressing, it's potentially a decent goalscoring opportunity as many of their players will be caught upfield.

We default to lofted passes as our exit inthose situations because the passing lanes for dangerous ground passes are blocked. If a pivot can consistently beat his man then it will be easier to isolate our wingers with their opposing fullback in a 1v1 dribbling scenario.

The ground pass to Mo or Lucho are easier which will get the best out of them as they have more opportunities to take the fullback on and drive counterattacks.

I don't see how Endo gets into this team at all and we really need to strengthen there this summer. It's good that we can capitalize on our opponents getting tired but it's also vital to find ways to be very dangerous even when they are pressing aggressively.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:04:01 pm
Ipswichs cup final
They gave everything in the first half to deny us space then theyre energy went and they got eaten

Cant conclude anything about any player or the system etc  we beat a team whose average yearly wage is about a week and half of Mo Salah

Onto the next

Agree with that however it worked for around 55 minutes. We could have easily been a goal down either first half or for the really tight offside that could have seen VVD give away a penalty. First half we didn't have a shot on target.

It was the first game of the season and a boiling hot day. Better teams than Ipswich will employ the same tactics. Teams with more quality when they do win the ball back. Teams with a better bench to keep the intensity higher for longer. Atalanta would be the obvious example.

If Slotball is going to work then we need to have a similar ability to play out from the back to City. Teams try to go man to man versus City and they get passed around a couple of times and the doubts start to creep in. Players are slower to react to the triggers and before you know it City are facing a mid block and cutting teams apart.

Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:08:41 pm
These tactics would have fit Thiago to a tee. His strength didn't really matter because he could drop a shoulder and use the eyes at the back of his head to beat his man. That's what we need to fully implement Slot's passing game.

Somewhere that's comfortable on the half turn and can beat players because if you beat one player when the opposition is pressing, it's potentially a decent goalscoring opportunity as many of their players will be caught upfield.

I don't see how Endo gets into this team at all and we really need to strengthen there this summer.

Thiago is a great shout. That for me is why Slot loves Nyoni. He has that ability to drop a shoulder or use a dart of acceleration to get half a yard and then the pass is gone. Thiago was painfully slow over twenty or thirty yards but had a lightning-quick brain and real acceleration from a standing start.

Zubimendi is not as eyecatching as a Thiago or a Nyoni but he had that little dart of acceleration to get away from a marker and is elite at opening-up and getting passes off first time.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:31:23 pm
Thiago is a great shout. That for me is why Slot loves Nyoni. He has that ability to drop a shoulder or use a dart of acceleration to get half a yard and then the pass is gone. Thiago was painfully slow over twenty or thirty yards but had a lightning-quick brain and real acceleration from a standing start.

Zubimendi is not as eyecatching as a Thiago or a Nyoni but he had that little dart of acceleration to get away from a marker and is elite at opening-up and getting passes off first time.
That's a key quality for us if we want to bait the opposition. To play like that, you MUST have someone that's consistently good at it.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
I really can't believe that second half. Proper night and day. Should have been 4. Really positive stuff. Im ready to be hurt again.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 04:16:09 pm
Know his thread's locked, understand why...

Just want to mention/trumpet the phenomenal intensity of Trent chasing back and across in the first half when Ipswich got in behind after they cleared a corner. Check his facial expression.

Don't know whether he'll go or not.

Certainly looks as though he's still taking what happens while he's here with considerable importance...

I thought Trent's defending was noticeably better than I've seen for ages today. Another highlight.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Was a poor 1st half, I guess the players were scared that Ed Sheeran might pull his guitar out. Thankfully once he pissed off and they stopping banging on about it we played some lovely stuff.

Only neg was not scoring 5 or 6 in the 2nd half.

Early signs are good so far.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Had a boss day

We were not great first half but didn't really have anything to worry about.secind half excellent.the end. Goodnight all.
