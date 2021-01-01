I think today highlighted where we need to improve. We are still poor at the build-up phase, we really struggled with playing out from our defensive third. Grav and Macca couldn't create the passing angles for the centrebacks and Ali. You need a player who can drop as a pivot hold off his man and ping the ball off to a teammate.



That just isn't Macca's game and Grav can do it but he is much better when he starts a little higher and then can make a run towards the ball and gains a bit of breathing space. Slot wants the pivots and the fullbacks close together because if they are too far apart then it gives the players pressing too much time to close our players down.



The other issue is when teams are pressing us high up the pitch then we lack physicality. In the first half the midfield three lost 10 of 14 ground duels. Second half when we were far more aggressive and Ipswich tired they became a midblock instead of high press. That allowed Gravenberch to show his quality. Get him slightly higher up the pitch and he is a different beast. They simply couldn't cope with his ability to spin and break the lines probably best illustrated by his turn, drive and through ball to Lucho that deserved a goal.



For me Gravenberch did all of his best work when the game opened up and he became a box to box 6/8 rather than a DM. He is a far better player when he gets up near the centre circle rather than sitting on the edge of our box trying to help us breach a high press. Macca is the same he doesn't want to start deep but drop in and find pockets of space.



The other thing is Robbo he is probably still a way of full fitness but he has all the hallmarks of a player in decline. His biggest assets were his athleticism and tenacity. He is still tenacious but he doesn't want to get into a foot race and is gambling too much. He is pressing too early and starting to give away too many free kicks.



A positive 2nd half and we look really good when the game opens up. Still a little profligate in front of goal but if we can bring in a couple of players and Slot can continue to build we could have a really good season.