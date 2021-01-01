We improved last season in the 2nd half of games. That for me is because we have players that are better suited to a lower intensity game where there is more space. We are far better against a mid-block than a high press. That is why we ended up inverting Trent.
What we need is a first pivot 6 who can ride a challenge and progress the ball. Rodri is a wonderfully technical player but he is also a unit who can cope with the physical side of the game. City have two pivots in Rodri and Stones who have the physique of a centreback. Macca has a lower centre of gravity and has core strength but needs contact to hold people off whilst Grav is still a kid and will gain core strength as he matures physically. Neither can cope with a pressing player arriving at speed. Endo is the same.
We either need a unit who can hold off players or a willo the wisp player like Zubamendi or a Pirlo type who are a specialist who can use a dart of acceleration to gain a yard and get the pass off before contact.
If we don't recruit a 6 then for me we would be better not having a first pivot who continually drops but rotate Grav, Macca and Szobo with them taking turns to drop in from higher up the pitch. All three are more comfortable coming towards the ball an finding pockets of space rather than being static pivots.
These tactics would have fit Thiago to a tee. His strength didn't really matter because he could drop a shoulder and use the eyes at the back of his head to beat his man. That's what we need to fully implement Slot's passing game.
Somewhere that's comfortable on the half turn and can beat players because if you beat one player when the opposition is pressing, it's potentially a decent goalscoring opportunity as many of their players will be caught upfield.
We default to lofted passes as our exit inthose situations because the passing lanes for dangerous ground passes are blocked. If a pivot can consistently beat his man then it will be easier to isolate our wingers with their opposing fullback in a 1v1 dribbling scenario.
The ground pass to Mo or Lucho are easier which will get the best out of them as they have more opportunities to take the fullback on and drive counterattacks.
I don't see how Endo gets into this team at all and we really need to strengthen there this summer. It's good that we can capitalize on our opponents getting tired but it's also vital to find ways to be very dangerous even when they are pressing aggressively.