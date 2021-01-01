« previous next »
PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'

Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #280 on: Today at 03:00:55 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:54:31 pm
Probably shouldn't have mentioned on TV it was tactical, invent a niggle instead.

Fair point
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #281 on: Today at 03:01:20 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:46:44 pm
Why wasnt the one on Diaz a penalty ?

Did you not get the PGMOL note? Yeah we're not getting anything this season
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #282 on: Today at 03:01:29 pm
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:53:42 pm
Gravenberch could well end up our most Important player if he carries on like this, all the Gravenberch haters will have to have a good look at themselves , all his previous managers apart from Tuchel, said he would make a brilliant 6 and if he can do that every game he could well be the lynchpin of our side. god am i glad the footy is back!

To be honest until now Ive not been sure what Gravenberch is for. Clearly he has talent, he just never seemed to have a natural place in the side, and hes a player who you might not even notice over a match. The same was said of Wijnaldum, of course, and he turned out fine.
If he can impose himself in the deeper role, then great. He seems to have the skills required, so long as hes given the time to learn the part and really make it his own. Its a position where fucking up can be very dangerous, so expect him to get more stick when the inevitable mistakes happen,but he looked the part today, no question.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #283 on: Today at 03:01:51 pm
Bloke on redcafe saying he wants Slott hung and writing a poem about it in their match thread

That's good going after 1 game
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #284 on: Today at 03:01:53 pm
We all needed that. That was wonderful.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #285 on: Today at 03:02:48 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:53:19 pm
;D
Yeah I was late... if I was leading the line, it'll end in a scoreless-draw! :-D

 :lmao
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #286 on: Today at 03:03:02 pm
Quote from: Nessy76 on Today at 02:50:38 pm
Wonderful start to the Slot era, long may it continue!
First half we soaked up the pressure, showed typical early season jitters but came out unscathed before turning on the jets in the second to blow them away. Gravenberch could be the six weve been looking for under our nose all along. Trent seems to be enjoying his role, involved all over. Mo and Jota, they always score and if both stay fit were in for some fun. Work to be done but so many positives.

Quote from: hesbighesred on Today at 02:49:50 pm
I think this is spot on. Can't expect to go to a top promoted side away on the first day and batter them - especially when it's a team who have something about them tactically. Sure, we didn't create too much in the first half and Ipswich built some pressure but in reality they had very little in terms of actual clear chances; the offside trap worked well throughout the game and, as you say, a couple of tactical tweaks and better fitness and stamina and, ultimately, we pretty much fucking battered them. I like how calm Slot looked throughout as well - gives off an aura of control rather than passion and that's no bad thing at all. Klopp's always going to be a hard act to follow and you're never going to do that by either copying him or ripping up the blueprint. Too early to say much else but there's no sense of rabbit in the headlights about Slot, he's clearly comfortable on a bigger stage with better players. Exciting start to the new season.

Tactically I'm no expert but I love how we seem to be quite 'slow slow quick'. One touch interplay deep in our own half - which will lead to some errors - but then BANG - aggressive and quick through balls from deep which absolutely tore Ipswich to pieces. Also really liked how we we looking to get to the byline and cut back. It didn't quite come off today but can see that becoming a feature of our play.

Gravenberch looked class - lacks a bit of muscle in defence but turned pressing pressure into an attacking outlet many times in the second half. Also a word for Trent - I think he's a bit prone to some lazy fouling in defence when he gets beaten rather than looking to reposition himself but he was devastating on the ball, keeping the ball deep and working gaps leads to the kinds of situations that Trent can exploit as well as anyone in world football. Was class.

Enjoying Slot's interview as well; again calm and in control and like how he straightaway expressed some things he was unhappy with but again, calmly, and then accentuated positives afterwards. He's no fraud, that's for sure.

Nice to have you back.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #287 on: Today at 03:03:27 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:52:14 pm
"We don't need to talk about tactics if we don't win our duels"

Hes ruthless.
Yep, he didn't pull his punches there at all.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #288 on: Today at 03:04:21 pm
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 03:03:02 pm
Nice to have you back.

Thanks.

Felt like it was time.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #289 on: Today at 03:04:26 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:54:31 pm
Interesting he took Quansah straight out. I wouldn't have picked up on that, so was a smart spot.

Probably shouldn't have mentioned on TV it was tactical, invent a niggle instead.
That just feels like the way hes going to be. Not allow players to hide from criticism, but it wasnt harsh
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #290 on: Today at 03:05:23 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:52:14 pm
"We don't need to talk about tactics if we don't win our duels"

Hes ruthless.
Yep.. that's a surprisingly pragmatic, common-sensical, route-one response from him.
Make sure the basics are done very well, before you tweak, else it's only covering an obvious problem. Like treating a symptom instead of the cause.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #291 on: Today at 03:07:11 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:52:14 pm
"We don't need to talk about tactics if we don't win our duels"

Hes ruthless.
He gets what English football is all about.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #292 on: Today at 03:07:39 pm
The ball from Trent to Mo (leading to Diogos goal) is why I watch football. Perfect in every way.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #293 on: Today at 03:08:10 pm
Only lost on opening day a couple of times in twenty odd years. Maybe just 3 or 4 defeats this century? That should give us great confidence next week, fans will be right behind it.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #294 on: Today at 03:08:25 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:52:39 pm
Super impressed with that. Slot starting very well.

Out of interest, if the first half was evidence that we needed signings then what was the second half?

Obviously, signings are very welcome but to use a half of football as evidence is childish. The first half was evidently difficult against a lively and enthusiastic team that needed managing. The second half was about quality and imposing yourself on an inferior opponent.

Delighted.

Yes and a big thank you to Jurgen for leaving us in a very good place that helps Arne get his ideas across and working quickly
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #295 on: Today at 03:10:12 pm
Much better second half, a combination of better passing and control, them tiring and the ref not giving them quite so many pathetic free kicks. Game definitely flowed more. Could have had a hatful in the end. Good performances from Gravenberch, Salah as always. Szboz grew into the game when he had more space. Would have liked to see Jones given some time. Bradley looks great when he came on too.

Couldn't have asked for a better start really and some Interesting comments from Slot - he is very open.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #296 on: Today at 03:12:02 pm
Was that the first game in a very long time that we didn't sub out any midfielders?
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #297 on: Today at 03:14:01 pm
Grav was superb today.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #298 on: Today at 03:15:13 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:47:21 pm
Slot saying Ibou was tactical because we were losing too many aerial duels.

thats a ruthless decision and the team got better from it

thankfully not an injury.

Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #299 on: Today at 03:15:20 pm
Just completely in control and overpowered them in the second half. Opening day, early kick off away from home against a newly promoted team but the game was never a basketball match which would be expected in these circumstances.

What a calm game to watch, I like it. Therell be a few bumps in the road but I think Arne will do just sound.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #300 on: Today at 03:15:23 pm
Quote from: hesbighesred on Today at 02:49:50 pm
I think this is spot on. Can't expect to go to a top promoted side away on the first day and batter them - especially when it's a team who have something about them tactically. Sure, we didn't create too much in the first half and Ipswich built some pressure but in reality they had very little in terms of actual clear chances; the offside trap worked well throughout the game and, as you say, a couple of tactical tweaks and better fitness and stamina and, ultimately, we pretty much fucking battered them. I like how calm Slot looked throughout as well - gives off an aura of control rather than passion and that's no bad thing at all. Klopp's always going to be a hard act to follow and you're never going to do that by either copying him or ripping up the blueprint. Too early to say much else but there's no sense of rabbit in the headlights about Slot, he's clearly comfortable on a bigger stage with better players. Exciting start to the new season.

Tactically I'm no expert but I love how we seem to be quite 'slow slow quick'. One touch interplay deep in our own half - which will lead to some errors - but then BANG - aggressive and quick through balls from deep which absolutely tore Ipswich to pieces. Also really liked how we we looking to get to the byline and cut back. It didn't quite come off today but can see that becoming a feature of our play.

Gravenberch looked class - lacks a bit of muscle in defence but turned pressing pressure into an attacking outlet many times in the second half. Also a word for Trent - I think he's a bit prone to some lazy fouling in defence when he gets beaten rather than looking to reposition himself but he was devastating on the ball, keeping the ball deep and working gaps leads to the kinds of situations that Trent can exploit as well as anyone in world football. Was class.

Enjoying Slot's interview as well; again calm and in control and like how he straightaway expressed some things he was unhappy with but again, calmly, and then accentuated positives afterwards. He's no fraud, that's for sure.

Nice post, welcome back mate.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #301 on: Today at 03:15:35 pm
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #302 on: Today at 03:17:44 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:14:01 pm
Grav was superb today.
Yeah, my man of the match.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #303 on: Today at 03:20:28 pm
Itll be interesting to see how he speaks to and counsels players, like Quansah today, who underperform and get removed as a result. I always thought highlighting players mistakes in public isnt a good idea but hey, what the fuck do l know about football management?
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #304 on: Today at 03:22:03 pm

Not great in the first half but not surprising with a new manager and system. Outstanding second half and at times our passing was better than last year; far less predictable.

Its Ipswich of course so hard to extrapolate that were title contenders but credit where its due.

Special shout for Grav who had his best game for us. Again its Ipswich so this doesnt negate the need for a DM but it gives assurance that we have options there.

I like Slot a lot. Not tried to copy Klopp, his own man and plain spoken.
Re: PL: Ipswich 0 v Liverpool 2 Jota 60' Salah 65'
Reply #305 on: Today at 03:23:34 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 03:20:28 pm
Itll be interesting to see how he speaks to and counsels players, like Quansah today, who underperform and get removed as a result. I always thought highlighting players mistakes in public isnt a good idea but hey, what the fuck do l know about football management?

Quansah is incredibly confident, in fact, maybe that ego of his is a tad too big for a player at the start of a career! Hell be fine, and actually, taking a bit of a knock could work in the positive. Hell take it as a challenge.
