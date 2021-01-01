Gravenberch could well end up our most Important player if he carries on like this, all the Gravenberch haters will have to have a good look at themselves , all his previous managers apart from Tuchel, said he would make a brilliant 6 and if he can do that every game he could well be the lynchpin of our side. god am i glad the footy is back!



To be honest until now Ive not been sure what Gravenberch is for. Clearly he has talent, he just never seemed to have a natural place in the side, and hes a player who you might not even notice over a match. The same was said of Wijnaldum, of course, and he turned out fine.If he can impose himself in the deeper role, then great. He seems to have the skills required, so long as hes given the time to learn the part and really make it his own. Its a position where fucking up can be very dangerous, so expect him to get more stick when the inevitable mistakes happen,but he looked the part today, no question.