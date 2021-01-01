Please
Topic: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August (Read 4511 times)
deanloco9
Kopite
Posts: 710
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
«
Reply #80 on:
Yesterday
at 11:54:01 pm »
You can simulate the draw here
https://seat-compare.com/uefa-champions-league-simulator
frag
ile
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,671
Weve been to...
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
«
Reply #81 on:
Today
at 12:33:24 am »
Id take my simulation for sure. Home games against Xabi and Brendan. Away against Peo. Id expect 6 wins.
PSG Home
Bayer Leverkusen Home
Celtic FC Home
Girona Home
RB Leipzig Away
Club Brugge Away
RB Salzburg Away
Sparta Prague Away
Tokyoite
Kopite
Posts: 759
Biggest Endo fan
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
«
Reply #82 on:
Today
at 03:04:17 am »
Not sure how I feel about the new format yet but based off of the simulator, there's going to be some really good games.
Statto Red
Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,812
Kloppite
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
«
Reply #83 on:
Today
at 03:31:59 am »
I got
Dortmund away
PSG home
Leverkusen home
Club Brugge away
Celtic home
Salzburg away
Girona home
Slovan Bratislava away
#Sausages
jckliew
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,416
Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
«
Reply #84 on:
Today
at 04:07:21 am »
8 opponents in the group?
We will die of player injuries. Is it not unfair to not have home and away games for each opponent?
Borussia Dortmund
PSG
Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge
Dinamo Zagreb
RB Salzburg
Girona
Slovan Bratislava
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
