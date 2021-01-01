« previous next »
You can simulate the draw here

https://seat-compare.com/uefa-champions-league-simulator
Id take my simulation for sure. Home games against Xabi and Brendan. Away against Peo. Id expect 6 wins.


PSG Home
Bayer Leverkusen Home
Celtic FC Home
Girona Home
RB Leipzig Away
Club Brugge Away
RB Salzburg Away
Sparta Prague Away
Not sure how I feel about the new format yet but based off of the simulator, there's going to be some really good games.
I got

Dortmund away
PSG home
Leverkusen home
Club Brugge away
Celtic home
Salzburg away
Girona home
Slovan Bratislava away
8 opponents in the group?
We will die of player injuries. Is it not unfair to not have home and away games for each opponent?

Borussia Dortmund
PSG
Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge
Dinamo Zagreb
RB Salzburg
Girona
Slovan Bratislava
