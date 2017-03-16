« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August  (Read 4090 times)

Online Dazzer23

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #40 on: August 17, 2024, 11:59:23 am »
Giving it a bit of thought I think this could be a much better format. Lets be honest with the Groups of 4, a lot end up pretty boring and predictable.
Online emitime

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #41 on: August 17, 2024, 12:20:08 pm »
Quote from: stoa on August 17, 2024, 11:35:28 am
It's a completely stupid, intransparent and inherently unfair system. The old draws for groups were complicated and often intransparent as is due to certain restrictions where teams from the same country can't play each other and other factors influencing the possible draws, but at least you could half-way follow the whole thing and only the actual matches in the individual groups were done by computer. Now, you have the whole setup being decided at "random" by computer. A team could be playing the strongest teams out of each pot, while another one could be drawn against the two weakest teams in each pot. So, you could play Real and Man City from pot 1, while some other team plays Leipzig and Inter. The problem is, both teams are competing with each other, so one team could get 0 points against hard opponents and the other could get 6 points against weaker opposition. It's absolutely nuts to come up with a system like that. With individual groups the difference in opponents doesn't really matter, because you're only competing with the teams in your group and not with some other teams, that might have way easier fixtures than you do.

I guess there's a chance a pot 1 team gets a harder draw than others, but it's so much fairer on pot 4 teams now I think.
Online stoa

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #42 on: August 17, 2024, 02:20:02 pm »
Quote from: emitime on August 17, 2024, 12:20:08 pm
I guess there's a chance a pot 1 team gets a harder draw than others, but it's so much fairer on pot 4 teams now I think.

It's not though. They could get a much harder draw than the other pot 4 teams (and teams from other pots), but they'd still be competing against them. In the old group system none of that matters. You have three other teams you compete with to go through to the next round and it's basically all in your own hands. In the new system you lose a bit of that, because of the "random" draw. If you get loads of hard opponents you're likely to get less points as a smaller team than a competitor who's basically on your level, but gets to play lots of the weaker teams in the competition. I'm not saying it will happen every time for everyone, but there's a possibility and it makes it less fair. We've seen in the Euros though that Uefa don't care about fairness.
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #43 on: August 17, 2024, 07:07:37 pm »
Champions League final in Munich for 2025.  ;D
Online Hazell

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #44 on: August 17, 2024, 07:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on August 16, 2024, 08:51:37 am


Just noticed they have EY as an actual auditor for the draw development. Serious business this ;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #45 on: August 17, 2024, 07:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on August 17, 2024, 07:10:07 pm
Just noticed they have EY as an actual auditor for the draw development. Serious business this ;D

Good for him.

Online Scottymuser

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #46 on: August 19, 2024, 05:44:02 pm »
Quote from: stoa on August 17, 2024, 02:20:02 pm
It's not though. They could get a much harder draw than the other pot 4 teams (and teams from other pots), but they'd still be competing against them. In the old group system none of that matters. You have three other teams you compete with to go through to the next round and it's basically all in your own hands. In the new system you lose a bit of that, because of the "random" draw. If you get loads of hard opponents you're likely to get less points as a smaller team than a competitor who's basically on your level, but gets to play lots of the weaker teams in the competition. I'm not saying it will happen every time for everyone, but there's a possibility and it makes it less fair. We've seen in the Euros though that Uefa don't care about fairness.

But the draws ARE going to be much more even.  Just look at least year - Sociedad, from pot 4, won a group of Inter, Benfica and Leipzig; whereas Newcastle had PSG, AC  and Bayern.  Across 8 teams you play, it just *WILL* even out more, and make it more likely that pot 4 teams go through to the next round (at least the pre-round 16 plays off). 

Last season, by far, was the best performance of pot 4 teams - 1 group winner, and 3 teams getting 3rd (largely as Utd were hilariously shite).  2022/23 had 1 qualify through to R16 and no 3rd places; 2021/22 had no through to the R16 and 1 qualify down to the Europa League; 2020/21 (due to covid) had 1 and 1; 2019/20 had 2 into the CL and none into the Europa.  2018/19 had 4 through to the Europa but none through to the CL R16; 2017/18 had 4 through to the  Europa but none through to the CL R16;

So across last 7 seasons, 56 teams in pot 4, 5 teams qualified through to the CL by virtue of coming in the top 2 in a group, and a further 13 coming 3rd and getting into the Europa.  And 38 finishing 4th and not playing after Xmas.  And the vast (VAST) majority of time that a team qualified for the next stage of the CL (or the EL), was due to a very weak pot 1 team due to the stupid rules around allowing up to the 8th best league have their winner if the CL/EL winners won their league.  Under the new system, to be more fair and give pot 4 teams a better chance, all you'd need is 3 teams qualify in the top 24  (of 32) to beat the historical rate
Online Jm55

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #47 on: August 19, 2024, 05:46:59 pm »
All I want is for one of the away games to be somewhere miles away with a big allocation so I can get a ticket.

Beyond that, not arsed.
Online stoa

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #48 on: August 19, 2024, 06:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on August 19, 2024, 05:44:02 pm
But the draws ARE going to be much more even.  Just look at least year - Sociedad, from pot 4, won a group of Inter, Benfica and Leipzig; whereas Newcastle had PSG, AC  and Bayern.  Across 8 teams you play, it just *WILL* even out more, and make it more likely that pot 4 teams go through to the next round (at least the pre-round 16 plays off). 

The problem I have with the system is that teams have a smaller influence on how they're doing overall and are more dependent (to various degrees) on the draw. There are 36 teams in this new "league", yet you only play 8 of them to determine where you finish in the table. To me, that is not a fair system, because you're playing against less than a quarter of the teams you're competing with for a place in the knockout-phase and a lot could be down to how your draw looks like. In the old group system you could end up in a tough group, but you would still only compete with the teams in your group to advance. In the new system, you're competing with teams that might have a much easier draw than you had and you might miss out on going through to the knockout-phase.

The only positive in the new system is that there are no teams going to the Europa League anymore. Another negative is that instead of trying to have the top teams/players play less games, they're now trying to get the not so good teams/players to play more games as well, by extending the "league"-stage until the end of January and then have the playoffs in February.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #49 on: August 22, 2024, 07:46:38 am »
1st Leg Scores


CHAMPIONS PATH

Young Boys 3 v 2 Galatasasary
Zagreb 3 v 0 Qaarabag
Midtjylland 1 v 1 Slovan Bratislava
Bodo/Glimt 2 v 2 Red Star Belgrade
Malmo 0 v 2 Sparta Prague

LEAGUE PATH

Lille 2 v 0 Slavia Prague
Dynamo Kyiv 0 v 2 Red Bull Salzburg
Offline jlb

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #50 on: August 22, 2024, 09:43:26 am »
Could be interesting. My two main gripes are the ones already mentioned:
1. everybody plays 2 extra matches, and if you don't finish in the top 8, you need 4 extra matches ( in all) to get to the KO stage.

2. There seems to be huge variability across the top 2 pots in particular. Theoretically, one team could be drawn against Real, Bayern, Atlético and Leverkusen, while another gets drawn against Dortmund, Leipzig, Benfica and Brugge.

BTW, there used to be a thread (usually started by BarneyLFC, I think) listing the full season's calendar, including all potential cup ties. Is there one for this year yet?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #51 on: August 22, 2024, 12:57:30 pm »
Quote from: jlb on August 22, 2024, 09:43:26 am
Could be interesting. My two main gripes are the ones already mentioned:
1. everybody plays 2 extra matches, and if you don't finish in the top 8, you need 4 extra matches ( in all) to get to the KO stage.

2. There seems to be huge variability across the top 2 pots in particular. Theoretically, one team could be drawn against Real, Bayern, Atlético and Leverkusen, while another gets drawn against Dortmund, Leipzig, Benfica and Brugge.

BTW, there used to be a thread (usually started by BarneyLFC, I think) listing the full season's calendar, including all potential cup ties. Is there one for this year yet?

It's here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356156.0

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 17, 2024, 06:08:33 pm


17/08/2024 12:30 Ipswich Town (a) TNT SPORTS
25/08/2024 16:30 Brentford (h) skysports
01/09/2024 16:00 Manchester United (a) skysports
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
14/09/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
17-19 Sept CL Matchday 1
21/09/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
24/25 Sept League Cup 3rd Round
28/09/2024 17:30 Wolverhampton (a) skysports
01-02 Oct CL Matchday 2
05/10/2024 12:30 Crystal Palace (a) TNT SPORTS *Will move to 20:00 if LFC scheduled to play Wednesday 2nd October in CL.
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
19/10/2024 17:30 Chelsea (h) skysports * Depending on CL fixtures, may move to Sunday 20th October
22-23 Oct CL Matchday 3
27/10/2024 16:30 Arsenal (a) skysports
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29/30 Oct League Cup 4th Round
02/11/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)
5-6 Nov CL Matchday 4
09/11/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (h)
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
23/11/2024 15:00 Southampton (a)
26-27 Nov CL Matchday 5
30/11/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)
04/12/2024 19:45 Newcastle United (a)
07/12/2024 15:00 Everton (a)
10-11 Dec CL Matchday 6
14/12/2024 15:00 Fulham (h)
17/18 Dec League Cup 5th Round
21/12/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
26/12/2024 15:00 Leicester City (h)
29/12/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)
04/01/2025 15:00 Manchester United (h)
7/8 Jan League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg
11/01/2025 FA CUP 3rd Round
14/01/2025 19:45 Nottingham Forest (a)
18/01/2025 15:00 Brentford (a)
21-22 Jan CL Matchday 7
25/01/2025 15:00 Ipswich Town (h)
29/01/25 CL Matchday 8
01/02/2025 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)
4/5 Feb League Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg
08/02/2025 FA CUP 4th Round
11-12 Feb CL knockout round play off first leg
15/02/2025 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)
18-19 Feb CL knockout round play off second leg
22/02/2025 15:00 Manchester City (a)
26/02/2025 20:00 Newcastle United (h)
01/03/2025 FA CUP 5th Round
4-5 Mar CL Round of 16 First Leg
08/03/2025 15:00 Southampton (h)
11-12 Mar CL Round of 16 Second Leg
15/03/2025 15:00 Aston Villa (a) or 16/03/25 League Cup Final
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
29/03/2025 FA CUP Quarter Final
02/04/2025 20:00 Everton (h)
05/04/2025 15:00 Fulham (a)
8-9 Apr CL Quarter Final First Leg
12/04/2025 15:00 West Ham United (h)
15-16 Apr CL Quarter Final Second Leg
19/04/2025 15:00 Leicester City (a)
26/04/2025 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h) or FA CUP Semi Final
29-30 Apr CL Semi Final First Leg
03/05/2025 15:00 Chelsea (a)
6-7 May CL Semi Final Second Leg
10/05/2025 15:00 Arsenal (h)
18/05/2025 15:00 Brighton (a) or 17/05/2025 FA CUP Final
25/05/2025 16:00 Crystal Palace (h)
31/05/2025 20:00 CL Final
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #52 on: August 22, 2024, 03:28:21 pm »
Quote
UEFA has updated the Champions League anthem.

https://x.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1826597675426263055
Offline thaddeus

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #53 on: August 22, 2024, 03:37:14 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #54 on: August 22, 2024, 03:38:16 pm »
 ;D

Slightly different remix mate, compared to the original.
Offline Samie

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #55 on: August 26, 2024, 03:33:01 pm »
Quote
The draw for the league phase of the 2024-25 Champions League will take place in Monaco from 5pm BST on Thursday.
Offline kavah

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #56 on: August 26, 2024, 07:28:56 pm »
And from the other thread re. dates

Quote from: Tiz Lad on August 22, 2024, 08:46:59 am
You won't know the matchweek jusy home or away.

They're doing that on Saturday after the logistics of the CL, EL and ECL draws are done
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 06:16:43 pm »
3 teams will qualify tonight, the remaining 4 spots to be confirmed tomorrow.
Offline jlb

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 06:25:32 pm »
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 06:46:25 pm »
"The draw for the league phase of the 2024-25 Champions League will take place in Monaco from 5pm BST on Thursday."

So we'll know who we're facing at about 9pm then I guess.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 06:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 06:46:25 pm
"The draw for the league phase of the 2024-25 Champions League will take place in Monaco from 5pm BST on Thursday."

So we'll know who we're facing at about 9pm then I guess.

No we are in pot 1 so we will know pretty quickly who we will face
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:00:47 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 06:25:32 pm
Thanks mate, that's great.

New thread stickied at the top of the main forum

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356380.0
Online baffled

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:28:09 pm »
Quote from: JRed on August 16, 2024, 08:47:35 am
They mustve thought long and hard about how they could make the format worse. They definitely succeeded.

They've certainly made it more complicated, and made a land grab for more game time that it's easy to argue is absolutely not needed in the calendar  two extra games at least, maybe another two after that also in play-offs.

Hard to know if it's worse before it's even started. The old group stage format was quite stale. Watching United cock it up was about the only interesting part of it last year.

Not sure how this does anything to alleviate any of the issues facing the Champions League... but it might be exciting toward the end?
Online disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:48:01 pm »
Announce obvious Pep Lijnders reunion
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 09:52:01 pm »
Young Boys, Salzburg and Sparta Prague through to the league phase
Offline farawayred

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 11:55:04 pm »
What pot are United in?



;D
Offline classycarra

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #66 on: Today at 12:02:19 am »
only just clocked that the 8 games in this new format are against 8 teams and not 4. new levels of shite from UEFA, who truly need euthanising
Online End Product

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #67 on: Today at 01:14:49 pm »
Did the draw simulator home games were
Psg
Club brugge
Slavia Prague
Red star Belgrade

Aways

Barcelona
Sparta Prague
Atalanta
Stuttgart


Online Tiz Lad

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:57:11 pm »
Pots as they stand - Only changes can come it Pot 3 and 4
Online disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #69 on: Today at 03:23:46 pm »
Predictions:

Bayern (A)
PSG (H)

Atalanta (A)
Shakhtar(H)

Sporting (A)
Zagreb (H)

Prague (H)
Brest (A)

Two trips to Munich next year. Maybe three if we have to do them in the knockouts.
Online baffled

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #70 on: Today at 07:28:42 pm »
I presume this whole stage is country-protected?
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #71 on: Today at 07:51:08 pm »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 07:28:42 pm
I presume this whole stage is country-protected?
It's meant to be although the original draw video that was out said that you could draw 1 if you had 4+ from your region in the competition..
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #72 on: Today at 08:12:44 pm »
Which pot you're in is basically irrelevant if you play 2 teams from each pot regardless, no?
Online smutchin

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #73 on: Today at 08:15:25 pm »
Quote from: emitime on August 17, 2024, 06:25:16 am
It's kind of designed to not have dead rubbers. Compared to the old system anyway.

You know the easiest way to avoid dead rubbers? Do away with the stupid group stages nonsense and go back to the old-old system of every round being a knockout.

I find it really hard to care about European competition any more. UEFA are killing the golden goose.
Online BoRed

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #74 on: Today at 09:57:06 pm »
Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade, Lille and Slovan Bratislava complete the lineup.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Champions League Group Stage Draw 29th August
« Reply #75 on: Today at 09:58:31 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:12:44 pm
Which pot you're in is basically irrelevant if you play 2 teams from each pot regardless, no?
Yeah pretty much... because only the top 8 (?) make it through automatically
