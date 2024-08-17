Could be interesting. My two main gripes are the ones already mentioned:
1. everybody plays 2 extra matches, and if you don't finish in the top 8, you need 4 extra matches ( in all) to get to the KO stage.
2. There seems to be huge variability across the top 2 pots in particular. Theoretically, one team could be drawn against Real, Bayern, Atlético and Leverkusen, while another gets drawn against Dortmund, Leipzig, Benfica and Brugge.
BTW, there used to be a thread (usually started by BarneyLFC, I think) listing the full season's calendar, including all potential cup ties. Is there one for this year yet?