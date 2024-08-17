It's not though. They could get a much harder draw than the other pot 4 teams (and teams from other pots), but they'd still be competing against them. In the old group system none of that matters. You have three other teams you compete with to go through to the next round and it's basically all in your own hands. In the new system you lose a bit of that, because of the "random" draw. If you get loads of hard opponents you're likely to get less points as a smaller team than a competitor who's basically on your level, but gets to play lots of the weaker teams in the competition. I'm not saying it will happen every time for everyone, but there's a possibility and it makes it less fair. We've seen in the Euros though that Uefa don't care about fairness.



But the draws ARE going to be much more even. Just look at least year - Sociedad, from pot 4, won a group of Inter, Benfica and Leipzig; whereas Newcastle had PSG, AC and Bayern. Across 8 teams you play, it just *WILL* even out more, and make it more likely that pot 4 teams go through to the next round (at least the pre-round 16 plays off).Last season, by far, was the best performance of pot 4 teams - 1 group winner, and 3 teams getting 3rd (largely as Utd were hilariously shite). 2022/23 had 1 qualify through to R16 and no 3rd places; 2021/22 had no through to the R16 and 1 qualify down to the Europa League; 2020/21 (due to covid) had 1 and 1; 2019/20 had 2 into the CL and none into the Europa. 2018/19 had 4 through to the Europa but none through to the CL R16; 2017/18 had 4 through to the Europa but none through to the CL R16;So across last 7 seasons, 56 teams in pot 4, 5 teams qualified through to the CL by virtue of coming in the top 2 in a group, and a further 13 coming 3rd and getting into the Europa. And 38 finishing 4th and not playing after Xmas. And the vast (VAST) majority of time that a team qualified for the next stage of the CL (or the EL), was due to a very weak pot 1 team due to the stupid rules around allowing up to the 8th best league have their winner if the CL/EL winners won their league. Under the new system, to be more fair and give pot 4 teams a better chance, all you'd need is 3 teams qualify in the top 24 (of 32) to beat the historical rate