« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)  (Read 570731 times)

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,720
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10400 on: Today at 10:19:14 am »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 10:16:06 am
According to Josh Williams since the beginning of last season Ali has underperformed on his xG, where previously he was majorly overperforming it

His 11 from 10.5xgc in the league.

1 from 1.6 in the UCL.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10401 on: Today at 10:20:11 am »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 10:16:06 am
According to Josh Williams since the beginning of last season Ali has underperformed on his xG, where previously he was majorly overperforming it

Edwards will be hoping a huge offer comes in for him. I'm convinced of it. Using the funds to rebuild. We didn't sign a £35m keeper to be second choice
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,044
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10402 on: Today at 10:20:14 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:15:01 am
What if there's no buyers for these players? I think it's clear there hasn't been good planning already no? I think we're heading for a big reset with 2016-2018 style squad building again myself at a lower cost base.

We were 2nd in the league in 2016/17 in January against a Chelsea side that went on to get 93 points, were we not, before we fell off a cliff? Even with sales and churn we dont expect the squad to be weaker than that season. The following season we got 76 points at a canter and only that was because we got to the Champions League final.

Thats the expectation.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:22:11 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,465
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10403 on: Today at 10:23:28 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:15:01 am
What if there's no buyers for these players? I think it's clear there hasn't been good planning already no? I think we're heading for a big reset with 2016-2018 style squad building again myself at a lower cost base.


Im starting to think the same. Little business done last summer because Edwards, Hughes and Slot were evaluating the squad. Little to no business done in January because there is little value to be had and also the uncertainty of the contracts leads me to believe a potential overhaul in the summer. I think a churn of more than 6 players out with over 4 players in constitutes an overhaul.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10404 on: Today at 10:24:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:20:14 am
We were 2nd in the league in 2016/17 in January against a Chelsea side that went on to get 93 points, were we not, before we fell off a cliff? Even with sales and churn we dont expect the squad to be weaker than that season. The following season we got 76 points at a canter and only that was because we got to the Champions League final.

Thats the expectation.

But if the big 3 don't sign contracts and leave it's not a simple task to replace them. We won't be at the same level, would be so difficult.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Up
« previous next »
 