What if there's no buyers for these players? I think it's clear there hasn't been good planning already no? I think we're heading for a big reset with 2016-2018 style squad building again myself at a lower cost base.
We were 2nd in the league in 2016/17 in January against a Chelsea side that went on to get 93 points, were we not, before we fell off a cliff? Even with sales and churn we dont expect the squad to be weaker than that season. The following season we got 76 points at a canter and only that was because we got to the Champions League final.
Thats the expectation.