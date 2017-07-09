« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)  (Read 566801 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10320 on: Yesterday at 06:39:21 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 06:00:52 pm
Safe to say it looks like we recruited that Sporting Director because he is friends with Michael Edwards 😂😂

Al likes it. Where is he by the way?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10321 on: Yesterday at 06:52:55 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 06:11:25 pm
In approximately 5/6 months we lose our 3 best players for free, its not entitlement its frustration
half of his posts are moaning about other people moaning, and half of that time there isnt even anyone moaning in the first place.

My question to those who confidently come on here and angrily tell us all how proper Liverpool fans should feel would be, when did it become the Liverpool way to not hold to account a group of American capitalists who run our football club? Defend the playing staff and coaching team who represent us? Absolutely. But there seems to have become this idea that FSG are "the club" and therefore are untouchable. They are the current custodians and its right that people are naturally sceptical of them. In fact that scepticism helped stop the super league in its tracks and other shockers theyve made.

I thought it would be quite obvious that nobody is unhappy with the team given that, as smicer said, we are top of the league and champions league. The questions are over the long term health of the club and where we are heading if we end up losing probably our three best players for nothing. The vast majority, whatever side they stand on, are just desperate for us to be successful. There is a very fair argument, as stevienicol made on this page, that with just a drop more ambition we'd surely have more to show from the Klopp era than 1 league and European cup. Now a new era is beginning with this calamitous contract situation.

Its all well and good saying "weve lost players before and have always replaced them" which is obviously true but only to an extent. When we lost the best players in our heyday we largely replaced them with even better ones, signing quality. More recently,  losing our best players has set us back for years at a time (Alonso, Suárez, Mascherano, Torres) with only Coutinho being the exception.

Overall im feeling very positive about the club and am buzzing at the fact weve got ourselves fighting for the major trophies in a transitional season that saw many predict us finishing outside of european qualification. But you cant just bury your head in the sand and pretend that theres nothing about this contract situation to be concerned about. Its a shitshow and has the potential to completely railroad what promises to be a magnificent season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10322 on: Yesterday at 06:56:09 pm »
By the way, for give me if this is a stupid question...but is Hughes even in charge of contracts?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10323 on: Yesterday at 06:57:49 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 06:56:09 pm
By the way, for give me if this is a stupid question...but is Hughes even in charge of contracts?

Better question is whether he is in charge of anything other than his perfectly coiffed hair.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10324 on: Yesterday at 07:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 11:44:05 am
New user, 9 posts and 9 posts of negativity.

Go back to twitter mate you'll enjoy it more there.
and this isnt a negative post about another fan voicing his opinion whether they are right or wrong??.... mate
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10325 on: Yesterday at 07:10:22 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 06:16:04 pm
And yet the club will still exist and move on (if that happens).

It would be nice to exist and move on from a position of strength and building on a firm foundation, rather than firefighting transfers though. If the big 3 go, then it is what it is. If others leave (as some are speculating) then so be that too. I will just be disappointed that our squad will be having to be rebuilt again. it seems a never ending cycle, to be top of the pile and then down again. It is exhausting....similar to the threads I endlessly read.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10326 on: Yesterday at 07:14:46 pm »
I get the idea that the club will exist and move on - but I don't think we should just shrug our shoulders and be like c'est la vie.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10327 on: Yesterday at 07:36:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:14:46 pm
I get the idea that the club will exist and move on - but I don't think we should just shrug our shoulders and be like c'est la vie.

Maybe we need more hair gel...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10328 on: Yesterday at 07:51:18 pm »
I get what people are saying.

But think back 2 years when Fabinho and Henderson fell off a cliff. What sticks out from the posting during that period is a raft of posters saying what made Liverpool FC successful is that the club knew when to move players on, to let them grow old on someone elses pitch. There were multiple posts of that nature, it wasnt an isolated minority saying that. It was used as a stick to beat the club. People were saying that the club has to learn this lesson and should not let this happen again.

How many people now saying give Salah and VVD what they want, they are legends etc etc and just renew them, will be singing the Suits dont know when to let players go, should have known not to give in, why did they renew on such terms and for such lengths that actively hamstring the progress of new players tune in a year or two if there is a dip in form or finally catches up? I guarantee you the overlap will consist of many of the same posters, clicking their killer heels together and typing what they feel in the moment without regard to their prior strong convictions. Or, equally as damning, those that are so vocal now will be silent. The end result will be that whatever the transfer window, whatever the year, whatever the circumstances, someone will blame the owners and that will be the prevailing narrative for pages upon pages of angst. Well, amplification does not equal truth.

My plea which will hopefully resonate two years down the road, whatever happens to these three, that people remember the positions they take now and not be sanctimonious about it or take contrary positions, and please speak up against inevitable blame culture, when the circumstances change.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10329 on: Yesterday at 08:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 07:51:18 pm
I get what people are saying.

But think back 2 years when Fabinho and Henderson fell off a cliff. What sticks out from the posting during that period is a raft of posters saying what made Liverpool FC successful is that the club knew when to move players on, to let them grow old on someone elses pitch. There were multiple posts of that nature, it wasnt an isolated minority saying that. It was used as a stick to beat the club. People were saying that the club has to learn this lesson and should not let this happen again.

How many people now saying give Salah and VVD what they want, they are legends etc etc and just renew them, will be singing the Suits dont know when to let players go, should have known not to give in, why did they renew on such terms and for such lengths that actively hamstring the progress of new players tune in a year or two if there is a dip in form or finally catches up? I guarantee you the overlap will consist of many of the same posters, clicking their killer heels together and typing what they feel in the moment without regard to their prior strong convictions. Or, equally as damning, those that are so vocal now will be silent. The end result will be that whatever the transfer window, whatever the year, whatever the circumstances, someone will blame the owners and that will be the prevailing narrative for pages upon pages of angst. Well, amplification does not equal truth.

My plea which will hopefully resonate two years down the road, whatever happens to these three, that people remember the positions they take now and not be sanctimonious about it or take contrary positions, and please speak up against inevitable blame culture, when the circumstances change.

I mean, the compromise could be that we let these players go and sign a whole load of new players? Would that be preferable?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10330 on: Yesterday at 08:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 07:51:18 pm
I get what people are saying.

But think back 2 years when Fabinho and Henderson fell off a cliff. What sticks out from the posting during that period is a raft of posters saying what made Liverpool FC successful is that the club knew when to move players on, to let them grow old on someone elses pitch. There were multiple posts of that nature, it wasnt an isolated minority saying that. It was used as a stick to beat the club. People were saying that the club has to learn this lesson and should not let this happen again.

How many people now saying give Salah and VVD what they want, they are legends etc etc and just renew them, will be singing the Suits dont know when to let players go, should have known not to give in, why did they renew on such terms and for such lengths that actively hamstring the progress of new players tune in a year or two if there is a dip in form or finally catches up? I guarantee you the overlap will consist of many of the same posters, clicking their killer heels together and typing what they feel in the moment without regard to their prior strong convictions. Or, equally as damning, those that are so vocal now will be silent. The end result will be that whatever the transfer window, whatever the year, whatever the circumstances, someone will blame the owners and that will be the prevailing narrative for pages upon pages of angst. Well, amplification does not equal truth.

My plea which will hopfully resonate two years down the road, whatever happens to these three, that people remember the positions they take now and not be sanctimonious about it or take contrary positions, and please speak up against inevitable blame culture, when the circumstances change.

I would insist the Fabinho / Henderson situation was quite different no? Both those players, especially Henderson has always been reliant on intensity, covering ground and his physical ability, Fabinho too to a lesser extend. Salah and VVD are way better football players in many aspects. Mo has already adapted a little to his declining speed, VVD is just so good at positioning and reading the game. I think also the approach under Slot will in general help older players, as our gameplay is a lot more controlled, its more about control than just 90 minutes heavy metal.

Also, the Fabinho and Henderson situation teached us another thing: Theres porbably always a a club with Saudi money waiting around the corner to take ageing stars of your wage bill.

Say VVD and Salah fall off a cliff in the future, thus wont get picked regularly. First, i see both of them as very ambitious players who not be happy sitting on Liverpools bench, banking big money without kicking a ball.

So you they either take a pay cut and make a switch to a less intense league (Italy, Spain, Germany...) or say fuck it, lets get one big fat payday and go to so Saudi for stupid money.

The way I see it, the risk / reward curve is very much in our favour if we resign them, especially if we talk about VVD and Salah.

The last point: Good luck replacing VVD, Salah and Trent with our world famous "opportunistic" transfer approach.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10331 on: Yesterday at 08:44:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:14:46 pm
I get the idea that the club will exist and move on - but I don't think we should just shrug our shoulders and be like c'est la vie.

Exactly. If this was happening to Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal we'd all be laughing at them and calling them a farce of a club.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10332 on: Yesterday at 08:50:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:16:24 pm
I mean, the compromise could be that we let these players go and sign a whole load of new players? Would that be preferable?

We hate signing players though.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10333 on: Yesterday at 08:50:35 pm »
I just hope the gaffer brings the geek to the press conference to answer questions about contracts and signings
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10334 on: Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:50:04 pm
We hate signing players though.


Where do fans get this nonsense from ??
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10335 on: Yesterday at 08:57:29 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm

Where do fans get this nonsense from ??

More importantly, where do we get all our players from if we hate signing them? ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10336 on: Yesterday at 08:59:03 pm »
Quote from: GBF on Yesterday at 08:50:35 pm
I just hope the gaffer brings the geek to the press conference to answer questions about contracts and signings

The nerds are locked up in a room and not allowed out. Didnt Graham say that Klopp didnt want them to attend any of his meetings? Probably felt he couldnt resist the urge to stick their heads down the toilet.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10337 on: Yesterday at 09:01:00 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm

Where do fans get this nonsense from ??
it's not my view, but i'd imagine it's probably linked to there being one signing (6th choice forward who became available as Juve cast him off) in the last three transfer windows)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10338 on: Yesterday at 09:01:29 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm

Where do fans get this nonsense from ??

It's not fans.

It's just Fromola. Don't pay any attention to him and your time on RAWK will be much better.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10339 on: Yesterday at 09:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:51:31 pm
maybe some of us just aren't as cynical or looking for the black clouds. It's not naive at all and I still think Trent will stay, because I've seen nothing to say he won't.

Conversely,  there's nothing to say he will. It seems quite evident Mo wants to stay and I'm inclined to think Virj does too. I'm very unsure about Trent on the other hand.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10340 on: Yesterday at 09:02:45 pm »
Gonna be one hell of a summer coming up by the looks of it, some serious work to do.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10341 on: Yesterday at 09:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:02:45 pm
Gonna be one hell of a summer coming up by the looks of it, some serious work to do.

The reality is it's set us back 2 or 3 years at least. Because no way in hell it's all sorted within one summer with our spending levels.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10342 on: Yesterday at 09:08:35 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:05:36 pm
The reality is it's set us back 2 or 3 years at least. Because no way in hell it's all sorted within one summer with our spending levels.
Yep things have almost never been worse

Last one out turn out the lights
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10343 on: Yesterday at 09:13:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:59:03 pm
The nerds are locked up in a room and not allowed out. Didnt Graham say that Klopp didnt want them to attend any of his meetings? Probably felt he couldnt resist the urge to stick their heads down the toilet.

He didn't say that. He said that the recruitment meetings would have the scouts, Klopp, Edwards etc but not necessarily the Analysts unless something specific was needed, which sounds stock standard.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10344 on: Yesterday at 09:14:55 pm »
I think a lot of people on here think the same way as most people- in terms of money....

They are panicking about the prospect of losing 3 players for no money. At the same time many are still reeling about how little has been invested in players, especially last transfer window, when they know money is still available.

So the perception is Liverpool have been a bit stingy, not living beyond their means and now due to lack of ambition (low- balling contracts) they stand to lose 3 of their best players.

There is also a feeling by some that this has been going on a long time, and a bit of financial backing for Klopp would have resulted in more trophies.

Money can buy good players and to some extent is relevant, but aside from some clubs able to find ways to stretch this a fair bit more than others, Liverpool haven't exactly been prized out of every good player in the world. They have been competitive in the transfer market for many years now, getting some good deals over the line and building a world class squad in the process, a far better than one many teams who have thrown more money about.

Maybe doing things that slight bit better would have resulted in more trophies during the Klopp era, but a lot of the margins were very fine and I believe that it was other factors than squad strength that stopped Liverpool winning some of the trophies.

At the moment it seems the squad remains in a decent spot and while it can always be improved, it doesn't look too bad at the moment and certainly better than most that have had more money thrown at them.

Looking forward, who knows, mistakes might be made and the squad gets weaker, but let's not panic about it yet and wait and see until it happens. I mean it may never happen as the club may actually continue to sign good players to cover any departures.

For this particular thread, how would people feel if for example, Van Dijk decided to retire at the top of his game at the end of last season, Salah had been sold for a record sum two years ago while Trent came out publicly about his desire to join Real Madrid a couple of years ago and had sulked until Liverpool let him go at a cut prize sum.

Instead Liverpool have held onto all three for this season with all of them looking like helping the challenge for all trophies, and despite the speculation it is still possible all 3 will stay beyond this season. Either way, Liverpool have put them in the best possible way already by hanging on to all 3, rather than go after the money they could have yielded, as they were simply irreplaceable at the time. 

Van Dijk and Salah could have a few good years left in them yet, but will need to be replaced at some stage, the club no doubt worked out the finances of the timing in terms of the contract offers and are prepared to act in the transfer market if they don't sign. Trent is a slightly different situation, but even there maybe they wanted to keep him until Bradley is ready to step up rather than having to find a temporary replacement. Maybe they can still convince him to extend? Who knows?

Either way the club will move forward, hopefully doing smart business and as such securing the financial future of the club that when inevitably the tough times come around, the club isn't up to their neck in debt and are able to better ride out the lows and bounce back stronger.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10345 on: Yesterday at 09:22:04 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 09:13:54 pm
He didn't say that. He said that the recruitment meetings would have the scouts, Klopp, Edwards etc but not necessarily the Analysts unless something specific was needed, which sounds stock standard.

So Edwards I guess was the Jonah Hill equivalent?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10346 on: Yesterday at 09:27:38 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:02:04 pm
Conversely,  there's nothing to say he will. It seems quite evident Mo wants to stay and I'm inclined to think Virj does too. I'm very unsure about Trent on the other hand.
We all know it's their wives who will decide.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10347 on: Yesterday at 09:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Risto on Yesterday at 09:14:55 pm
Either way the club will move forward, hopefully doing smart business and as such securing the financial future of the club that when inevitably the tough times come around, the club isn't up to there neck in debt and are able to better ride out the lows and bounce back stronger.

To not be in tough times we need to perform on the pitch. Our financial results are driven by our footballing performance. When we dont have footballing performance we will get what is about to be presented in our accounts.

I dont think there is anything controversial in not exactly seeing how we are planning to approach replacing (probably) 3 of our key players who were previously bought some time ago for significant fees apart from Trent. Especially when they will leave for free and we will have other problems to solve as well. I dont think opportunistic or smart approach will help with that.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10348 on: Yesterday at 09:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:02:45 pm
Gonna be one hell of a summer coming up by the looks of it, some serious work to do.

Edwards getting ready to break Nottingham Forest's 21 signings in one window record.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10349 on: Yesterday at 09:47:30 pm »
Quote from: crewlove on Yesterday at 06:39:21 pm
Al likes it. Where is he by the way?

Say his name three times  I dare you!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10350 on: Yesterday at 11:39:22 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 09:08:35 pm
Yep things have almost never been worse

Last one out turn out the lights

How will it not set us back atleast a couple of years losing the 3 best players for free  ;D.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10351 on: Today at 12:01:18 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 05:29:52 pm
Which in itself is mental and stinks of entitlement. We're top of the league and CL.
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 05:29:52 pm
Which in itself is mental and stinks of entitlement. We're top of the league and CL.

Why shouldn't we feel entitled? Should we feel ashamed of being the most successful English club of all time and 3rd most successful in Europe?



 God forbid some of us want to give us a greater chance of further success. You and others trying to make others seem like we are madmen/women. It's boring as fuck painting everyone with he same brush. Our owners aren't impervious from making mistakes, they've made shit loads and shouldn't be exempt from criticism.

 I'll say this again, people who have the temerity to think we can do better and improve aren't the scourge of this site, it's the gang of you who can't tolerate rhetoric opposed to your own, and disparage so called dissenters as bedwetters, wannabe sportswashers etc. who are the real problem.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:44 am by DangerScouse »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10352 on: Today at 12:07:43 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:39:22 pm
How will it not set us back atleast a couple of years losing the 3 best players for free  ;D.
We havent yet. But dont let facts get in the way of your constant sniping
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10353 on: Today at 12:11:25 am »
I wonder how Arne feels having to field questions on contracts and signings at every press conference when FSG appointed him as Head Coach, not Manager?
Hughes is the very well remunerated guy who has this as his remit so why is he not being scrutinised by the press as Arne is? He seems to be completely invisible and quite content for Arne to suffer the daily questions about what Hughes should be doing.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10354 on: Today at 01:57:50 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:11:25 am
I wonder how Arne feels having to field questions on contracts and signings at every press conference when FSG appointed him as Head Coach, not Manager?
Hughes is the very well remunerated guy who has this as his remit so why is he not being scrutinised by the press as Arne is? He seems to be completely invisible and quite content for Arne to suffer the daily questions about what Hughes should be doing.

Hard to get answers from a Foxhole Norman.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10355 on: Today at 02:13:27 am »
Alphonso Davies is close to agreeing a new deal at Bayern.

His deal was due to expire this summer and it had been rumoured that he was Madrid bound, or to the highest bidder in the Premier League.

Just interesting parallels to Trent, as I have long assumed Trent was already gone.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10356 on: Today at 02:28:56 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:11:25 am
I wonder how Arne feels having to field questions on contracts and signings at every press conference when FSG appointed him as Head Coach, not Manager?
Hughes is the very well remunerated guy who has this as his remit so why is he not being scrutinised by the press as Arne is? He seems to be completely invisible and quite content for Arne to suffer the daily questions about what Hughes should be doing.

Is Arne suffering though?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10357 on: Today at 02:31:41 am »
I dont think Slot minds. Its probably not in Liverpools best interests to have Hughes talking to the press about contract negotiations. I would think that it would surely weaken whatever position they have.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10358 on: Today at 02:32:04 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 06:52:55 pm
half of his posts are moaning about other people moaning, and half of that time there isnt even anyone moaning in the first place.

My question to those who confidently come on here and angrily tell us all how proper Liverpool fans should feel would be, when did it become the Liverpool way to not hold to account a group of American capitalists who run our football club? Defend the playing staff and coaching team who represent us? Absolutely. But there seems to have become this idea that FSG are "the club" and therefore are untouchable. They are the current custodians and its right that people are naturally sceptical of them. In fact that scepticism helped stop the super league in its tracks and other shockers theyve made.

I thought it would be quite obvious that nobody is unhappy with the team given that, as smicer said, we are top of the league and champions league. The questions are over the long term health of the club and where we are heading if we end up losing probably our three best players for nothing. The vast majority, whatever side they stand on, are just desperate for us to be successful. There is a very fair argument, as stevienicol made on this page, that with just a drop more ambition we'd surely have more to show from the Klopp era than 1 league and European cup. Now a new era is beginning with this calamitous contract situation.

Its all well and good saying "weve lost players before and have always replaced them" which is obviously true but only to an extent. When we lost the best players in our heyday we largely replaced them with even better ones, signing quality. More recently,  losing our best players has set us back for years at a time (Alonso, Suárez, Mascherano, Torres) with only Coutinho being the exception.

Overall im feeling very positive about the club and am buzzing at the fact weve got ourselves fighting for the major trophies in a transitional season that saw many predict us finishing outside of european qualification. But you cant just bury your head in the sand and pretend that theres nothing about this contract situation to be concerned about. Its a shitshow and has the potential to completely railroad what promises to be a magnificent season.

Really good post. So much of the division on RAWK boils down to that schism you've described -  a lot of posters clearly feel the owners/upstairs suits are Liverpool Football Club just as much as the manager and the players are. It's why there's so much argument on these boards regardless of how well we're doing on the pitch.

FSG are good owners, no question. But I want Liverpool to win trophies more than FSG do. Every single member of our backroom staff, manager and playing squad wants to win trophies more than the FSG do. The fans, the players, the manager - our bottom line is the same, it is success on the pitch. For the people upstairs their bottom line is return on a financial investment. Our goals align most of the time. Hiring Klopp and getting back into the Champions League, getting Liverpool back onto the global stage being the prime example.

I believe our playing staff/managers, Klopp/Slot - have done everything in their power to squeeze out every last drop in bringing success to LFC.

You cannot say the same of the owners or the suits upstairs. And if you think they have....I'd love to hear it!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10359 on: Today at 02:36:15 am »
I have to say, today has been the first day when Ive resigned myself to all three of them leaving. Virgil seems like such an easy one to sort out and yet its not happened. Im not confident at all now. And as someone who is largely sympathetic of the club and the decisions it makes, I think that will be bad.
