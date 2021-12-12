I think a lot of people on here think the same way as most people- in terms of money....



They are panicking about the prospect of losing 3 players for no money. At the same time many are still reeling about how little has been invested in players, especially last transfer window, when they know money is still available.



So the perception is Liverpool have been a bit stingy, not living beyond their means and now due to lack of ambition (low- balling contracts) they stand to lose 3 of their best players.



There is also a feeling by some that this has been going on a long time, and a bit of financial backing for Klopp would have resulted in more trophies.



Money can buy good players and to some extent is relevant, but aside from some clubs able to find ways to stretch this a fair bit more than others, Liverpool haven't exactly been prized out of every good player in the world. They have been competitive in the transfer market for many years now, getting some good deals over the line and building a world class squad in the process, a far better than one many teams who have thrown more money about.



Maybe doing things that slight bit better would have resulted in more trophies during the Klopp era, but a lot of the margins were very fine and I believe that it was other factors than squad strength that stopped Liverpool winning some of the trophies.



At the moment it seems the squad remains in a decent spot and while it can always be improved, it doesn't look too bad at the moment and certainly better than most that have had more money thrown at them.



Looking forward, who knows, mistakes might be made and the squad gets weaker, but let's not panic about it yet and wait and see until it happens. I mean it may never happen as the club may actually continue to sign good players to cover any departures.



For this particular thread, how would people feel if for example, Van Dijk decided to retire at the top of his game at the end of last season, Salah had been sold for a record sum two years ago while Trent came out publicly about his desire to join Real Madrid a couple of years ago and had sulked until Liverpool let him go at a cut prize sum.



Instead Liverpool have held onto all three for this season with all of them looking like helping the challenge for all trophies, and despite the speculation it is still possible all 3 will stay beyond this season. Either way, Liverpool have put them in the best possible way already by hanging on to all 3, rather than go after the money they could have yielded, as they were simply irreplaceable at the time.



Van Dijk and Salah could have a few good years left in them yet, but will need to be replaced at some stage, the club no doubt worked out the finances of the timing in terms of the contract offers and are prepared to act in the transfer market if they don't sign. Trent is a slightly different situation, but even there maybe they wanted to keep him until Bradley is ready to step up rather than having to find a temporary replacement. Maybe they can still convince him to extend? Who knows?



Either way the club will move forward, hopefully doing smart business and as such securing the financial future of the club that when inevitably the tough times come around, the club isn't up to their neck in debt and are able to better ride out the lows and bounce back stronger.