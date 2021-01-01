In approximately 5/6 months we lose our 3 best players for free, its not entitlement its frustration



half of his posts are moaning about other people moaning, and half of that time there isnt even anyone moaning in the first place.My question to those who confidently come on here and angrily tell us all how proper Liverpool fans should feel would be, when did it become the Liverpool way to not hold to account a group of American capitalists who run our football club? Defend the playing staff and coaching team who represent us? Absolutely. But there seems to have become this idea that FSG are "the club" and therefore are untouchable. They are the current custodians and its right that people are naturally sceptical of them. In fact that scepticism helped stop the super league in its tracks and other shockers theyve made.I thought it would be quite obvious that nobody is unhappy with the team given that, as smicer said, we are top of the league and champions league. The questions are over the long term health of the club and where we are heading if we end up losing probably our three best players for nothing. The vast majority, whatever side they stand on, are just desperate for us to be successful. There is a very fair argument, as stevienicol made on this page, that with just a drop more ambition we'd surely have more to show from the Klopp era than 1 league and European cup. Now a new era is beginning with this calamitous contract situation.Its all well and good saying "weve lost players before and have always replaced them" which is obviously true but only to an extent. When we lost the best players in our heyday we largely replaced them with even better ones, signing quality. More recently, losing our best players has set us back for years at a time (Alonso, Suárez, Mascherano, Torres) with only Coutinho being the exception.Overall im feeling very positive about the club and am buzzing at the fact weve got ourselves fighting for the major trophies in a transitional season that saw many predict us finishing outside of european qualification. But you cant just bury your head in the sand and pretend that theres nothing about this contract situation to be concerned about. Its a shitshow and has the potential to completely railroad what promises to be a magnificent season.