The issue with this discussion is that it depends on whether or not he didn't score/assist in the last game. lf he did, it wouldn't even be a talking point.



Basically, we effectively defend with 10 men and his goals/assist compensate. Generally, we've still been solid and he's done his part of the bargain.



Is defending with 10 men sustainable? That's the million dollar question. IMO, it's a short term fix.



When were using Salah has an outball, that doesnt rely on him having a goal or assist, in certain games this season hes literally acted as our traditional number 9 from the wide positions, pinning defenders down and allowing us to get up the pitch. Hes done this better than any of our actual number 9s, the Chelsea game was probably the best example of this, even when Salah doesnt score or assist he still brings positive aspects to our forward play, theres rarely a game he doesnt create a goal scoring chance and I think he basically has a goal or assist every game this season so its sort of a moot point.If a player is playing at this level then he doesnt need to do as much defensive work, thats something that even the managers who have been the innovators of our era in terms of pressing and possession football have agreed with, Guardiola doesnt expect Haaland to press like his other players, Klopp didnt expect Salah to pressure defenders as much as his other attackers, Lewandowski, Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe have all been part of successful teams where theyre given allowances to not press as intensely as the other attackers either.You ask is it sustainable? I would say yes, at least for the next season or two. City have won the league the last two seasons in a row making accommodations for such type player and were top of the league this season doing the same.