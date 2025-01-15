« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)  (Read 559238 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10280 on: Today at 09:25:58 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 09:04:30 am
It's like Groundhog day for me, in the office or working from home, log on, set everything up, grab a coffee, come on here and see if there is any updates, get hopes up for a second, rinse and repeat.

Probably a stupid statement, but I would love an insight from the club and players to see what exactly is going on, just to have peace of mind and worry about things on the pitch.

We know the club love a good windows just closed contract renewal announcement, have some hope :D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10281 on: Today at 09:26:05 am »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 08:48:39 am
Some people on here were happy with Sakho, if they had their way we wouldn't of seen VVD and Matip, it's only my opinion, if you think Konate is good enough in a team to win major trophy's that's fine. I think we need better, Jurgen actually picked Quansah over Konate at the end of last season.

Only issue Konate has had is recovering form when returning from injury. That's where he lost his place last season and several players also struggled in that respect (Mo most notably). Matip did always pick up where he left off.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10282 on: Today at 09:29:04 am »
Great to see the cheating bastards up the M62 throwing a 10 year contract at the ugly goal hanger. Instant positivity around the club and their main fella nailed down for his whole career.

I realise we work within different parameters to them, but shows the absurdity of the club allowing all three of our main lads to get to less than 6 months without a deal. Regardless of any Klopp / Hughes / etc excuses.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10283 on: Today at 10:25:53 am »
I think I'm done with this thread, it's obvious that a resolution is not forthcoming so there's little point in checking in everyday. Hopefully we will get some news soon but honestly its just far too negative a place to be whilst we're top of the league and it's overshadowing everything we do on the pitch.

Let's just park it for now and go and win this title. Whatever happens after that happens, fuck the rest of this bullshit. Save the ranting for the day after the parade.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10284 on: Today at 10:35:27 am »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 08:47:56 am
100% past his peak but Mo at say 85/90% is still a match winner. The clever guys in the suits will be trying to calculate the time frame of when he drops to 75% and becomes less effective. That is the big dilemma.

If Salah at 85% is on course to producing the best PL season of all time, then i'll take him at even 75%.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10285 on: Today at 10:37:27 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:35:27 am
If Salah at 85% is on course to producing the best PL season of all time, then i'll take him at even 75%.
Or can we get a 65% Salah, in mid twenties with more defensive output?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10286 on: Today at 10:40:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:37:27 am
Or can we get a 65% Salah, in mid twenties with more defensive output?

Sorry but i'd rather the current Salah. The very best attackers are judged on their attacking contribution, what they do in the final third of the pitch, everything else is secondary to that.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10287 on: Today at 10:42:38 am »
Mo's form this season has been outstanding. I wonder if the lack of an African Cup of Nations and the Egyptians not calling him up for early qualifiers this year has contributed to his form for us this season vs last?


It makes me wonder if LFC are including this in contract negotiations. Next season Mo will be possibly playing in 4 important WC qualification matches in Sept and Oct. Then in the ACN over our busiest period of Dec and Jan. Then the WC in North America over June and July. That's a lot of football for an aging player despite his incredible fitness. And a lot of matches where he is not playing for us. I would guess that this may be a factor in the negotiations between Mo and the club.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10288 on: Today at 10:44:55 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 10:42:38 am
Mo's form this season has been outstanding. I wonder if the lack of an African Cup of Nations and the Egyptians not calling him up for early qualifiers this year has contributed to his form for us this season vs last?

It makes me wonder if LFC are including this in contract negotiations. Next season Mo will be possibly playing in 4 important WC qualification matches in Sept and Oct. Then in the ACN over our busiest period of Dec and Jan. Then the WC in North America over June and July. That's a lot of football for an aging player despite his incredible fitness. And a lot of matches where he is not playing for us. I would guess that this may be a factor in the negotiations between Mo and the club.

100% yes he's playing a lot of minutes for us but as you say no AFCON or internationals has made a huge difference, it's fact that after the last AFCON his form nose dived.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10289 on: Today at 10:46:56 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:35:27 am
If Salah at 85% is on course to producing the best PL season of all time, then i'll take him at even 75%.
The issue with this discussion is that it depends on whether or not he didn't score/assist in the last game. lf he did, it wouldn't even be a talking point.

Basically, we effectively defend with 10 men and his goals/assist compensate. Generally, we've still been solid and he's done his part of the bargain.

Is defending with 10 men sustainable? That's the million dollar question. IMO, it's a short term fix.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10290 on: Today at 10:58:35 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 10:10:46 pm
He's on a yacht with Linda and John

Haha what a plot twist that would be!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10291 on: Today at 11:04:46 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:25:53 am
I think I'm done with this thread, it's obvious that a resolution is not forthcoming so there's little point in checking in everyday. Hopefully we will get some news soon but honestly its just far too negative a place to be whilst we're top of the league and it's overshadowing everything we do on the pitch.

Let's just park it for now and go and win this title. Whatever happens after that happens, fuck the rest of this bullshit. Save the ranting for the day after the parade.

I do get this thinkingI am nearly 50 and long past anything exciting me one way or another but I would hazard a guess like many of the reasonably balanced fans and posters on here, my frustration is simply that we appear an incredibly well run club, huge commercial deals, players on relatively sensible wages, excellent academy, great stadium, training ground and so on..yet our owners appear to continually fail the manager by always doing the bare minimum on squad investment. There is no doubt we have squad of world class players but we are always just short of what we need. I honestly think a couple of players now and wed be romping the league. Same under Klopp, a slight loosening of the purse strings and wed have more than 1 league and 1 European cup. In addition, it would appear there is little or no shifting from whatever model they work to on player contracts based on age and all their other variables. I cannot think of any other club ever in the history of time that has allowed 3 world class players to run their contracts down at the same time and then appear unable to renew them, especially when 2 of them seem desperate to stay!!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10292 on: Today at 11:35:06 am »
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Today at 11:04:46 am
I do get this thinkingI am nearly 50 and long past anything exciting me one way or another but I would hazard a guess like many of the reasonably balanced fans and posters on here, my frustration is simply that we appear an incredibly well run club, huge commercial deals, players on relatively sensible wages, excellent academy, great stadium, training ground and so on..yet our owners appear to continually fail the manager by always doing the bare minimum on squad investment. There is no doubt we have squad of world class players but we are always just short of what we need. I honestly think a couple of players now and wed be romping the league. Same under Klopp, a slight loosening of the purse strings and wed have more than 1 league and 1 European cup. In addition, it would appear there is little or no shifting from whatever model they work to on player contracts based on age and all their other variables. I cannot think of any other club ever in the history of time that has allowed 3 world class players to run their contracts down at the same time and then appear unable to renew them, especially when 2 of them seem desperate to stay!!

I am not far off 70 and just as excited about all things Liverpool as when I was a kid, maybe I don't lie awake all Friday night thinking about Keegan and Toshack but my wife often says in the wee hours " Go asleep I can hear you thinking about Liverpool"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10293 on: Today at 11:38:33 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:46:56 am
The issue with this discussion is that it depends on whether or not he didn't score/assist in the last game. lf he did, it wouldn't even be a talking point.

Basically, we effectively defend with 10 men and his goals/assist compensate. Generally, we've still been solid and he's done his part of the bargain.

Is defending with 10 men sustainable? That's the million dollar question. IMO, it's a short term fix.
"
I don't think its true that "he doesn't defend". He still presses well, but he doesn't drop back into defensive shape. That's not a Salah limitation, its clearly a tactical decision to be more of a counter-attacking threat.  You see it when the opposition left-back takes a throw in. That's actually his trigger to push forward.  He's obviously instructed to fill the attacking space where their left-back has vacated.

Anyway, I don't think anybody is in any doubt that he's still going to be a very good player in three years time. The billion dollar question is, will he be good enough to justify earning the highest salary in the history of LFC in three years time?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10294 on: Today at 11:39:13 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:46:56 am
The issue with this discussion is that it depends on whether or not he didn't score/assist in the last game. lf he did, it wouldn't even be a talking point.

Basically, we effectively defend with 10 men and his goals/assist compensate. Generally, we've still been solid and he's done his part of the bargain.

Is defending with 10 men sustainable? That's the million dollar question. IMO, it's a short term fix.

When were using Salah has an outball, that doesnt rely on him having a goal or assist, in certain games this season hes literally acted as our traditional number 9 from the wide positions, pinning defenders down and allowing us to get up the pitch. Hes done this better than any of our actual number 9s, the Chelsea game was probably the best example of this, even when Salah doesnt score or assist he still brings positive aspects to our forward play, theres rarely a game he doesnt create a goal scoring chance and I think he basically has a goal or assist every game this season so its sort of a moot point.

If a player is playing at this level then he doesnt need to do as much defensive work, thats something that even the managers who have been the innovators of our era in terms of pressing and possession football have agreed with, Guardiola doesnt expect Haaland to press like his other players, Klopp didnt expect Salah to pressure defenders as much as his other attackers, Lewandowski, Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe have all been part of successful teams where theyre given allowances to not press as intensely as the other attackers either.


You ask is it sustainable? I would say yes, at least for the next season or two. City have won the league the last two seasons in a row making accommodations for such type player and were top of the league this season doing the same.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10295 on: Today at 11:40:55 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:39:13 am
When were using Salah has an outball, that doesnt rely on him having a goal or assist, in certain games this season hes literally acted as our traditional number 9 from the wide positions, pinning defenders down and allowing us to get up the pitch. Hes done this better than any of our actual number 9s, the Chelsea game was probably the best example of this, even when Salah doesnt score or assist he still brings positive aspects to our forward play, theres rarely a game he doesnt create a goal scoring chance and I think he basically has a goal or assist every game this season so its sort of a moot point.

If a player is playing at this level then he doesnt need to do as much defensive work, thats something that even the managers who have been the innovators of our era in terms of pressing and possession football have agreed with, Guardiola doesnt expect Haaland to press like his other players, Klopp didnt expect Salah to pressure defenders as much as his other attackers, Lewandowski, Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe have all been part of successful teams where theyre given allowances to not press as intensely as the other attackers either.


You ask is it sustainable? I would say yes, at least for the next season or two. City have won the league the last two seasons in a row making accommodations for such type player and were top of the league this season doing the same.

We posted a similar reply within 60 seconds of each other.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10296 on: Today at 11:44:05 am »
Quote from: Slotsreds on January 15, 2025, 10:20:06 pm
And we have then lost our best player. And 3rd best player.

Due to nothing more than being tight. And ironically, the club would need to spend more money to replace them than they would have paid to renew them- that's if they want to replace them adequetly, which given past examples... we won't do

New user, 9 posts and 9 posts of negativity.

Go back to twitter mate you'll enjoy it more there.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10297 on: Today at 12:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 11:35:06 am
I am not far off 70 and just as excited about all things Liverpool as when I was a kid, maybe I don't lie awake all Friday night thinking about Keegan and Toshack but my wife often says in the wee hours " Go asleep I can hear you thinking about Liverpool"
Haha! Dont get me wrong I check the club website every day and chat every day to my lad about transfers, injuriesI just take everything in the press with a pinch of salt and dont get upset when we lose like I used to when I was 12!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10298 on: Today at 12:14:52 pm »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 11:38:33 am
"
I don't think its true that "he doesn't defend". He still presses well, but he doesn't drop back into defensive shape. That's not a Salah limitation, its clearly a tactical decision to be more of a counter-attacking threat.  You see it when the opposition left-back takes a throw in. That's actually his trigger to push forward.  He's obviously instructed to fill the attacking space where their left-back has vacated.

Anyway, I don't think anybody is in any doubt that he's still going to be a very good player in three years time. The billion dollar question is, will he be good enough to justify earning the highest salary in the history of LFC in three years time?
If his defensive game is what it is right now, will it improve? There's no need to go into detailed talk and bring up examples & stats. I believe one just has to watch the 90-minute match.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10299 on: Today at 12:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:39:13 am
When were using Salah has an outball, that doesnt rely on him having a goal or assist, in certain games this season hes literally acted as our traditional number 9 from the wide positions, pinning defenders down and allowing us to get up the pitch. Hes done this better than any of our actual number 9s, the Chelsea game was probably the best example of this, even when Salah doesnt score or assist he still brings positive aspects to our forward play, theres rarely a game he doesnt create a goal scoring chance and I think he basically has a goal or assist every game this season so its sort of a moot point.

If a player is playing at this level then he doesnt need to do as much defensive work, thats something that even the managers who have been the innovators of our era in terms of pressing and possession football have agreed with, Guardiola doesnt expect Haaland to press like his other players, Klopp didnt expect Salah to pressure defenders as much as his other attackers, Lewandowski, Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe have all been part of successful teams where theyre given allowances to not press as intensely as the other attackers either.


You ask is it sustainable? I would say yes, at least for the next season or two. City have won the league the last two seasons in a row making accommodations for such type player and were top of the league this season doing the same.
To be a good outball, you have to either have pace and energy to run the channels or strength to hold off defenders (duels). Like I said above, one has to watch the full game. I agree that if you bang goals in every week and assist, it doesn't matter. It does, the second you don't.

If you believe it's sustainable, I respect your opinion. Let's keep him till he is 40.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10300 on: Today at 12:59:41 pm »
Trying to train myself to accept that all 3 are leaving now. :-(

Then hopefully I'll be pleasantly suprised if any of them sign.
