The issue with this discussion is that it depends on whether or not he didn't score/assist in the last game. lf he did, it wouldn't even be a talking point.
Basically, we effectively defend with 10 men and his goals/assist compensate. Generally, we've still been solid and he's done his part of the bargain.
Is defending with 10 men sustainable? That's the million dollar question. IMO, it's a short term fix.
When were using Salah has an outball, that doesnt rely on him having a goal or assist, in certain games this season hes literally acted as our traditional number 9 from the wide positions, pinning defenders down and allowing us to get up the pitch. Hes done this better than any of our actual number 9s, the Chelsea game was probably the best example of this, even when Salah doesnt score or assist he still brings positive aspects to our forward play, theres rarely a game he doesnt create a goal scoring chance and I think he basically has a goal or assist every game this season so its sort of a moot point.
If a player is playing at this level then he doesnt need to do as much defensive work, thats something that even the managers who have been the innovators of our era in terms of pressing and possession football have agreed with, Guardiola doesnt expect Haaland to press like his other players, Klopp didnt expect Salah to pressure defenders as much as his other attackers, Lewandowski, Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe have all been part of successful teams where theyre given allowances to not press as intensely as the other attackers either.
You ask is it sustainable? I would say yes, at least for the next season or two. City have won the league the last two seasons in a row making accommodations for such type player and were top of the league this season doing the same.