It's hard to say what will happen, but we will of course know soon enough.



My best guess is VVD renews on a 2 year extension, and Trent and Mo move on. I think we have a very capable right back waiting to get in, and the club might want to assign the wages it would need to invest in Trent to other positions. On his end he appears to have eyes for Madrid too.



As for Mo, this is the hardest thing to say, as the numbers he is putting up are incredible. But there are signs he is past peak physically, and with AFCON back on the table next year, and his form for a drop off post-AFCON, it's a lot to think about when trying to gauge what future Mo will be like.



I suspect the club would rather have the leeway to reinvest the Trent and Mo salaries into refreshing the squad with new singings for Slot, as he looks to shape and build his own side.



VVD should stay as he is an imperious king pin at the back. He makes everything else work, and I suspect he will be the one main constant, probably still alongside Konate, but perhaps with Kerkez to the left, Bradley to the right, and Mamardashvili behind.