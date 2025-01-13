« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)

Robinred

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10080 on: January 13, 2025, 12:57:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 13, 2025, 12:44:56 pm
I'm starting to think that tactically it might not be the worst thing in the world if one of Salah or Trent do leave.  They're not an ideal pairing down the right in Slot's system without Trent bombing on and Salah coming inside like we saw under Klopp.

With Mo not really tracking back or pressing much, the right side of the pitch is more exposed and a more defensive minded fullback makes sense on paper.  Equally, with Trent being a creative fullback and given more license to wander, having a hard working winger in front of him (like a prime Mane, for example), would be best.

Thats an interesting take. One things for certain - virtually every team we play target Trents wing.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Fitzy.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10081 on: January 13, 2025, 01:03:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 13, 2025, 12:44:56 pm
I'm starting to think that tactically it might not be the worst thing in the world if one of Salah or Trent do leave.  They're not an ideal pairing down the right in Slot's system without Trent bombing on and Salah coming inside like we saw under Klopp.

With Mo not really tracking back or pressing much, the right side of the pitch is more exposed and a more defensive minded fullback makes sense on paper.  Equally, with Trent being a creative fullback and given more license to wander, having a hard working winger in front of him (like a prime Mane, for example), would be best.
Mos seemingly coached to not track back which is basically passed onto the midfield to fill in. Its pretty successful and may sustain even with a new player who isnt Mo. Slots deliberately making a sacrifice for the purposes of giving us an immediate outlet once possession is reclaimed.
tubby

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10082 on: January 13, 2025, 01:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 13, 2025, 01:03:26 pm
Mos seemingly coached to not track back which is basically passed onto the midfield to fill in. Its pretty successful and may sustain even with a new player who isnt Mo. Slots deliberately making a sacrifice for the purposes of giving us an immediate outlet once possession is reclaimed.

It's working this season because Salah is playing out of his skin.  He's got AFCON and a WC next season and we'll start to see the numbers drop off at some point in the near future.
Fitzy.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10083 on: January 13, 2025, 01:25:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 13, 2025, 01:04:21 pm
It's working this season because Salah is playing out of his skin.  He's got AFCON and a WC next season and we'll start to see the numbers drop off at some point in the near future.
Agree - just wonder if it's a Slot tactic regardless of who the player is.
John C

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Today at 04:56:51 pm
« Reply #10084 on: Today at 04:56:51 pm »
Cleaned & unlocked.
Please stick to the thread title folks.
farawayred

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Today at 05:01:07 pm
« Reply #10085 on: Today at 05:01:07 pm »
I saw the thread unlocked and thought there might be news of any kind, good or bad. Are there any updates, or is the thread just reopened after cleaning?
Gerry Attrick

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Today at 05:03:28 pm
« Reply #10086 on: Today at 05:03:28 pm »
If Van Dijks agent is anything like the rest of them his asking price for Van Dijk will be going up by the game. Hes holding the defence together by himself.
Barneylfc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Today at 05:07:40 pm
« Reply #10087 on: Today at 05:07:40 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:01:07 pm
I saw the thread unlocked and thought there might be news of any kind, good or bad. Are there any updates, or is the thread just reopened after cleaning?

Doesn't appear to be anything of note.
The last noise is simply Salah saying in an interview there is no progress. People lost their shit.
Real Madrid mouthpieces saying Trent is off and Madrid want him in January. People lost their shit.
Haven't head anything good or bad about van Dijk in weeks. People have no shit left to lose.

I thought there might have been some progress, but maybe what the players are asking for is unreasonable.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10088 on: Today at 05:10:36 pm »
Turki Alalsheik posted this on his facebook. Turki is an MBS mouthpiece and he is the head of entertainment and is responsible for bringing in boxing and wrestling acts as well as football players to the country.

Make of that what you wish, as an Egyptian myself, I usually don't care and don't believe the Salah to Saudi rumors since they started in August 2023. They always came from grifters and blue tick accounts on Twitter.

This is different though since it is coming from someone who is a minister and a very powerful figure in the country. He acts like a clown but he is MBS's right hand man and he is the one who brought all the big time sports & entertainment acts to the country.



Source - https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15giaUSPVk/
duvva

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Today at 05:14:15 pm
« Reply #10089 on: Today at 05:14:15 pm »
Blue definitely isnt his colour
Bobinhood

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Today at 05:15:11 pm
« Reply #10090 on: Today at 05:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:03:28 pm
If Van Dijks agent is anything like the rest of them his asking price for Van Dijk will be going up by the game. Hes holding the defence together by himself.

True that. Very impressive this year.
farawayred

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Today at 07:00:01 pm
« Reply #10091 on: Today at 07:00:01 pm »
thanks for the lowdown, Barney!

Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:14:15 pm
Blue definitely isnt his colour
That's been clear since his very early years in the PL. ;)
spider-neil

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Today at 07:19:32 pm
« Reply #10092 on: Today at 07:19:32 pm »
Imagine if only VVD extended his contract.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Today at 07:26:10 pm
« Reply #10093 on: Today at 07:26:10 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:19:32 pm
Imagine if only VVD extended his contract.

Then we get a couple more years with the best CB on the planet.
