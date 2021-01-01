« previous next »
I'm starting to think that tactically it might not be the worst thing in the world if one of Salah or Trent do leave.  They're not an ideal pairing down the right in Slot's system without Trent bombing on and Salah coming inside like we saw under Klopp.

With Mo not really tracking back or pressing much, the right side of the pitch is more exposed and a more defensive minded fullback makes sense on paper.  Equally, with Trent being a creative fullback and given more license to wander, having a hard working winger in front of him (like a prime Mane, for example), would be best.

Thats an interesting take. One things for certain - virtually every team we play target Trents wing.
I'm starting to think that tactically it might not be the worst thing in the world if one of Salah or Trent do leave.  They're not an ideal pairing down the right in Slot's system without Trent bombing on and Salah coming inside like we saw under Klopp.

With Mo not really tracking back or pressing much, the right side of the pitch is more exposed and a more defensive minded fullback makes sense on paper.  Equally, with Trent being a creative fullback and given more license to wander, having a hard working winger in front of him (like a prime Mane, for example), would be best.
Mos seemingly coached to not track back which is basically passed onto the midfield to fill in. Its pretty successful and may sustain even with a new player who isnt Mo. Slots deliberately making a sacrifice for the purposes of giving us an immediate outlet once possession is reclaimed.
Mos seemingly coached to not track back which is basically passed onto the midfield to fill in. Its pretty successful and may sustain even with a new player who isnt Mo. Slots deliberately making a sacrifice for the purposes of giving us an immediate outlet once possession is reclaimed.

It's working this season because Salah is playing out of his skin.  He's got AFCON and a WC next season and we'll start to see the numbers drop off at some point in the near future.
It's working this season because Salah is playing out of his skin.  He's got AFCON and a WC next season and we'll start to see the numbers drop off at some point in the near future.
Agree - just wonder if it's a Slot tactic regardless of who the player is.
Agree - just wonder if it's a Slot tactic regardless of who the player is.

It's not, because he's not done it previously (as far as I'm aware).  But Mo is a special case and it's working, so I wouldn't expect a change this season.  Next season will be interesting.
Thats an interesting take. One things for certain - virtually every team we play target Trents wing.

It makes sense to do it I guess, not least because Mo has pretty much been given permission not to defend for two and a half seasons now. But one also has to say that it's a tactic that hasn't produced many results for the opposition. Listen to the press (and some of our fans) after Trent has had a rare stinker and you'd think that our right-hand side was where we handed out the keys to the safe room. It's bullshit of course. The few teams that have really made life difficult for us over the last few years - I'm thinking Atalanta, Napoli, Man City of course - have not been so stereotyped or so predictable in the way they've attacked us.
It makes sense to do it I guess, not least because Mo has pretty much been given permission not to defend for two and a half seasons now. But one also has to say that it's a tactic that hasn't produced many results for the opposition. Listen to the press (and some of our fans) after Trent has had a rare stinker and you'd think that our right-hand side was where we handed out the keys to the safe room. It's bullshit of course. The few teams that have really made life difficult for us over the last few years - I'm thinking Atalanta, Napoli, Man City of course - have not been so stereotyped or so predictable in the way they've attacked us.

How did you forget about Forest yorky, Slot will have you.
It makes sense to do it I guess, not least because Mo has pretty much been given permission not to defend for two and a half seasons now. But one also has to say that it's a tactic that hasn't produced many results for the opposition. Listen to the press (and some of our fans) after Trent has had a rare stinker and you'd think that our right-hand side was where we handed out the keys to the safe room. It's bullshit of course. The few teams that have really made life difficult for us over the last few years - I'm thinking Atalanta, Napoli, Man City of course - have not been so stereotyped or so predictable in the way they've attacked us.
I think it's generally true that the targeting of Trent doesn't actually damage the overall performance despite the prevailing narrative amongst the football world. He's a mainstay in a very effective defensive unit. 
Mo and trent have been hardly curtailed by any targeting because our tactics are based on the fact that the space we leave will be behind trent. If the opponents know this, its a dumb suggestion to think we dont know it and prepare for it accordingly. Given how they have done for the better part of the last decade together, it has only hurt us when we didnt have legs in midfield to enforce our tactics. On the other hand, Mo has scored and assisted at an insane rate and Trent has continued to be the best passer of the ball. People underestimate how rare Trent's skill set is to be able to move the ball so precisely and with so much range. Bradley has done well when he has come in but he is a completely different type of fullback, more akin to a younger robertson with the legs to go up and down the flank and rely on shorter passes. Trent can play a 40 yard pass and find the player with acres of space dozens of time every game.
Also. Target Trent and you risk losing the ball to someone who will slice you open with one deft pass.
How did you forget about Forest yorky, Slot will have you.
Ha ha, so true. Personally, I thought Forest weren't that great. We were just worse.

I fully expect us to make them unravel this week.
I'm starting to think that tactically it might not be the worst thing in the world if one of Salah or Trent do leave.  They're not an ideal pairing down the right in Slot's system without Trent bombing on and Salah coming inside like we saw under Klopp.

With Mo not really tracking back or pressing much, the right side of the pitch is more exposed and a more defensive minded fullback makes sense on paper.  Equally, with Trent being a creative fullback and given more license to wander, having a hard working winger in front of him (like a prime Mane, for example), would be best.

The problem is not one player leaving the club, its the fact that two or all three could leave.
What are the negative numbers there? Free kicks given away in dangerous positions? Misplaced passes?

Interesting that all our strikers are negative on set plays. I should say potentially interesting as I have no idea what it means or how it's computed. ;D
What on earth is "expected threat"?

I am all about using data, but expected threat? Seriously? What's next, expected tracking back?

And how can one have a negative score anyway?
Based on the source, are these Xherdan Shaqiri's analytics?  ;D
If that's across the season, and our defenders are top (except mo, who is in god mode). Then it's really hard to guess what it means.
What on earth is "expected threat"?

I am all about using data, but expected threat? Seriously? What's next, expected tracking back?

And how can one have a negative score anyway?

Can we add Aspas 2014 to this chart for reference?
i for one welcome our backup centre back overloads playmaking in the Riquelme number 10 role

should play Tsimi in a front three with Robbo either side of Salah too!
What on earth is "expected threat"?

I am all about using data, but expected threat? Seriously? What's next, expected tracking back?

And how can one have a negative score anyway?

Just think of expected as average, like the expected value of a dice roll is 3.5.
What on earth is "expected threat"?

I am all about using data, but expected threat? Seriously? What's next, expected tracking back?


TAA is also the leader on that.
