Mo and trent have been hardly curtailed by any targeting because our tactics are based on the fact that the space we leave will be behind trent. If the opponents know this, its a dumb suggestion to think we dont know it and prepare for it accordingly. Given how they have done for the better part of the last decade together, it has only hurt us when we didnt have legs in midfield to enforce our tactics. On the other hand, Mo has scored and assisted at an insane rate and Trent has continued to be the best passer of the ball. People underestimate how rare Trent's skill set is to be able to move the ball so precisely and with so much range. Bradley has done well when he has come in but he is a completely different type of fullback, more akin to a younger robertson with the legs to go up and down the flank and rely on shorter passes. Trent can play a 40 yard pass and find the player with acres of space dozens of time every game.