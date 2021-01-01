Right I seriously fail to understand how having three of your best players including Captain and Vice Captain be down to there last 6 months of the contract not be described as incompetence? Like seriously good post by Keyop and everything he says rings true but call a spade a spade, theres no way you can try sugar coat the situation we found ourselves in, in regards to our three best players.



Its not incompetence to be unable to control something that is not within your control. Running the contracts down is in the control of the players and their agents and is also the smartest and most lucrative thing for them to do, so why people are surprised they did it is hard to fathom and why people blame the club is also hard to fathom.the truth is, people dont like the outcome because its not good for us and could be very bad for us, so they are just looking for someone to blame. Well, in this particular instance everybody has done exactly what they should do and exactly what every poster would also do if it was them, and its just the way the cookie crumbles. Trent for example would get similar large salaries from Real and us, so the difference is about 25 million pounds in signing on bonus to go to a team that regularly attracts the best players in the world and wins the cl every second year or so. So he has to decide between his love for his home town and twenty five million pounds. What would you do?People who wont take that on board are living a false reality.