Online amir87

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10120 on: Today at 01:44:29 pm »
The Dutch journalist is supposed to be reliable. We'll know soon enough if it's true when the local ones do their research.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10121 on: Today at 01:48:01 pm »
If one signs (great) will there be panic-questions about the other two? Or do we accept that theyre all individually different deals to be done and just be happy that one is getting signed as a starting point?

And if it could only be one, I think Im pleased its Big Daddy Virg. We saw on Wednesday how important he is to hold things together.
Online amir87

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10122 on: Today at 01:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:48:01 pm
If one signs (great) will there be panic-questions about the other two? Or do we accept that theyre all individually different deals to be done and just be happy that one is getting signed as a starting point?

And if it could only be one, I think Im pleased its Big Daddy Virg. We saw on Wednesday how important he is to hold things together.

When it gets this late you take whatever you can get. So yes, I'm very happy if this is true.

1 down, 2 to go. But they always did seem the tougher ones to get over the line.
Online Draex

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10123 on: Today at 01:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:48:01 pm
If one signs (great) will there be panic-questions about the other two? Or do we accept that theyre all individually different deals to be done and just be happy that one is getting signed as a starting point?

And if it could only be one, I think Im pleased its Big Daddy Virg. We saw on Wednesday how important he is to hold things together.

It's a good line in the sand, its even better it's Virgil especially if it's not a silly wage it shows how much he loves the club and you can compromise. True leadership.
Online danm77

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10124 on: Today at 01:51:20 pm »
Has anyone got a link to this news?
Offline Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10125 on: Today at 01:52:06 pm »
As others have said Dutch media reporting Virj about to sign a new deal.  8)
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10126 on: Today at 01:53:01 pm »
Get in Virg!*


*Please be true
Offline jepovic

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10127 on: Today at 01:54:30 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.
Great post. I'd challenge anyone to name one top club that is better run than LFC the last decade.
Offline Sharado

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10128 on: Today at 01:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:48:01 pm
If one signs (great) will there be panic-questions about the other two? Or do we accept that theyre all individually different deals to be done and just be happy that one is getting signed as a starting point?


I think they're all individual really and to be honest assuming this report is accurate I think the most important one is done. hopefully Mo next. Past caring about Trent.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10129 on: Today at 01:54:39 pm »
Hmmm, no idea who this is really but he seems to be saying take it with a pinch of salt:

https://xcancel.com/TheKopWatch/status/1877714805609361782

Or to save a click:

Some people don't even read articles for themselves before they all just copy each other and use the source!

I've seen 5/6 accounts all saying Van Dijk has agreed a new contract based off The Telegraaf, when apparently the article says no such thing.

Annoying!
Quote

Anfield Sector
@AnfieldSector
·
14m
Journalist Marcel Van De Kraan on VVD:

"One of these days they will break open the bank vault to renew him at Liverpool again.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10130 on: Today at 01:55:26 pm »
It's an article about Arne and Just looks like a throwaway line about our Dutch players and not anything particularly concrete.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10131 on: Today at 01:56:27 pm »
Shite.
Online danm77

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10132 on: Today at 01:58:42 pm »
Ffs who is the wanker who lead us up the garden path.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10133 on: Today at 01:59:13 pm »
Online slaphead

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10134 on: Today at 02:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:59:13 pm
Vaginas and cocks away?

Might aswell keep them out now, In for a penny in for a pound
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10135 on: Today at 02:04:08 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:02:45 pm
Might aswell keep them out now, In for a penny in for a pound

Conformation either way woukd be appreciated. Walking the dog and its fucking freezing.
Online clinical

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10136 on: Today at 02:07:37 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 01:58:42 pm
Ffs who is the wanker who lead us up the garden path.

Samie! ;D
Online Bobinhood

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10137 on: Today at 02:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:16:15 pm
Right I seriously fail to understand how having three of your best players including Captain and Vice Captain be down to there last 6 months of the contract not be described as incompetence? Like seriously good post by Keyop and everything he says rings true but call a spade a spade, theres no way you can try sugar coat the situation we found ourselves in, in regards to our three best players.

Its not incompetence to be unable to control something that is not within your control. Running the contracts down is in the control of the players and their agents and is also the smartest and most lucrative thing for them to do, so why people are surprised they did it is hard to fathom and why people blame the club is also hard to fathom.

the truth is, people dont like the outcome because its not good for us and could be very bad for us, so they are just looking for someone to blame. Well, in this particular instance everybody has done exactly what they should do and exactly what every poster would also do if it was them, and its just the way the cookie crumbles. Trent for example would get similar large salaries from Real and us, so the difference is about 25 million pounds in signing on bonus to go to a team that regularly attracts the best players in the world and wins the cl every second year or so.  So he has to decide between his love for his home town and twenty five million pounds. What would you do?

People who wont take that on board are living a false reality.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10138 on: Today at 02:11:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:04:08 pm
Conformation either way woukd be appreciated. Walking the dog and its fucking freezing.
Well I'd put 'em away then.
Online slaphead

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10139 on: Today at 02:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:04:08 pm
Conformation either way woukd be appreciated. Walking the dog and its fucking freezing.

To clarify, Confirmation if you should keep the boyo out in public ?  Or if the big man has signed?   or both
Online newterp

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10140 on: Today at 02:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:11:24 pm
Well I'd put 'em away then.

Does he have more than one? Does the dog have its out too?
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10141 on: Today at 02:14:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:13:12 pm
Does he have more than one? Does the dog have its out too?
He has one of each!
Online Draex

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10142 on: Today at 02:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:11:24 pm
Well I'd put 'em away then.

Nick can confirm it's only 1 inch of snow where he is.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10143 on: Today at 02:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:14:55 pm
Nick can confirm it's only 1 inch of snow where he is.
And that's when he's hiding in the bushes.
Online newterp

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10144 on: Today at 02:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:14:55 pm
Nick can confirm it's only 1 inch of snow where he is.

I feel like there is an Informer joke to be made here. Not sure.
Online lionel_messias

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #10145 on: Today at 02:29:50 pm »
254 pages!!!   

Longer than the contracts themselves?
