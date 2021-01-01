Ah yes, the 'everything is awesome you bedwetters' line has been drawn. What can be said after that? I mean, that is one way of discussing our current predicament - where we might lose three of our best players for free and rely on backroom staff that has yet shown little to replace those players (and fill other gaps in the squad at the same time). It's certainly better to look at other shitshow clubs and enjoy how far off we are, how well we're doing. What a nice view we have outside that window. It's not like we have been in strong positions before and managed to not capitalise, no sir. That has certainly never happened, most definitely not under Michael Edwards and FSG. We must have dreamed wasting good few years under our former manager by dragging our heals on refreshing the squad, chasing unicorns only for them to go elsewhere and in general acting like we think we're smarter than everyone else only to be slapped hard by reality. Yes, that was just a dream, never happened. It was also absolutely not borne out of arrogance and negligence - not a fucking chance.





Also whoever mentiones quadruples - don't, just fucking don't.

We won precisely nothing yet. Mention quadruples when three titles are won.