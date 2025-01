Negotiations shouldíve ended months ago Ö itís not difficult - you make your best offer and agree a reasonable time frame for a decision



Thatís the ideal.But in theory we only put people like Hughes in place this summer. Maybe we should have offered players deals under Klopp/Schamadke/Gordon operation. Definitely Trent. Maybe we did though.These are complex agreements we are trying to put in place. Ones that are amounting to 10ís millions in value. They end up being a reasonable % of the clubs turnover when all 3 are combined.Iíve never been involved in a deal this size around football. In my working life I have been involved in business deals that end up being the same value or more. As simplistic as a deal may look in my experience 6 months is the bare minimum to go from discussions to signing a deal. Maybe footballl contracts are simpler than other business deals but from what Iíve heard they arenítAgain, I have no idea about whatís going on. Same as others on here. I just think people are looking at this too simplistically. On various levels. On the timelines piece I can only really use my experience in a different sector to say deals in the realms of 20-100M donít happen overnight.