Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9840 on: Today at 12:09:48 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:28:23 pm
246 pages of all you fuckers repeating yourselves...
Were all fed up, Samie.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9841 on: Today at 12:20:51 am
Isn't there a wink on Mo's Carragher comment or am I misreading it?

It all looks all light-hearted to me and Carra's marvellous response tells me it's all a bit of banter between them, at least in this instance. Why are people all over Carragher for this?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9842 on: Today at 12:32:08 am
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:20:51 am
Isn't there a wink on Mo's Carragher comment or am I misreading it?

It all looks all light-hearted to me and Carra's marvellous response tells me it's all a bit of banter between them, at least in this instance. Why are people all over Carragher for this?

probably because Carragher has previous for being quick to criticise Mo.  Just last month he was saying how disappointed he was with salah and calling him selfish.

 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9843 on: Today at 12:38:29 am
In the worst case scenario where all three leave at the end of the season, is there an obvious candidate for club captain? Alisson? I'm not a fan of goalkeepers as captains, Zoff excepted, I suppose...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9844 on: Today at 12:53:23 am
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 12:38:29 am
In the worst case scenario where all three leave at the end of the season, is there an obvious candidate for club captain? Alisson? I'm not a fan of goalkeepers as captains, Zoff excepted, I suppose...

Bring Milner back.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9845 on: Today at 01:02:29 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:23:14 pm
To be honest, the players cant win whatever they do.


Not sue the club can win either, as far as we know the club has offered them all contracts. I am guessing that as we are top of the league, top of the Champions League and in all cups, it gives the players the best place to be negotiating from and they can want more. If we were mid table, they may have already signed or moved on!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9846 on: Today at 01:14:01 am
Surely the Brains trust in here has sorted this out by now, it's easy this stuff isn't it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9847 on: Today at 01:53:18 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:50:51 pm
I cannot disagree with anything you have said here. Unless he is a complete fruitloop (which he cleary isn't), I imagine that he is asking for a hefty salary but not a Saudi-type salary. Essentially, I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt here in terms of the ask.

The criticism of Hughes and FSG is that regardless of what Mo Salah wants, I think they are trying to use the lack of viable options to drive down the paycheque. My worry is that it could easily back fire and again that is okay so long as there are other options available. It's a game of who blinks first, and the club is certainly negotiation hard on this. I don't begrudge Mo Salah doing the same. That is perhaps where we differ slightly.

Yeah, fair. And I think youre probably right in that the club is using the lack of viable options to try and rationalise the offers, but then maybe Im in the minority that thinks thats the right thing to do. Its business, we have finite resources, this is a multi million pound contract, and the club is under no obligation to just pay whatever hes asking or thinks hes worth. If he were in or entering his prime and not the wrong side of it, maybe hed have more leverage, but hes not. If he wants the most money he should go to Saudi, but if he values other things hell stay here to work out a compromise that will still probably have him as our highest paid player (poor lad). There are in betweens for him to consider too Im sure.

 I think hes being paid more than fairly right now (a contract worth in excess of £1m a week if you believe the parasitic agent who was all too keen to blow his own trumpet at the last renewal). The club is trying to figure out what to pay for next season (when hell miss a chunk to AFCON and will come back in god knows what shape). And the season after, when hed be defying the laws of physics frankly to be at this level. Of course theyre going to drive a hard bargain. People act like were some outliers in terms of being unreasonably tight when there are maybe 2-3 clubs in world football outside of Saudi who will offer multi-year contracts on enormous wages to players in their 30s. I keep hearing that loads of clubs would be lining up to offer £300k a week but its surprisingly quiet on alternative offers.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9848 on: Today at 02:40:03 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:28:23 pm
246 pages of all you fuckers repeating yourselves...

I know, what a circus this has become. To be fair though it is all the fans are talking about at least in my L4 living circle of family and friends - and Trent in particular is coming out of this worse than anyone.

To all the people involved: SORT IT OUT!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9849 on: Today at 04:22:37 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:29:27 pm
246 pages of all you fuckers repeating yourselves...
Let me add an insight Im pretty sure nobody has thought of yet
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9850 on: Today at 04:23:57 am
Surely, at some point, the financial risk of renewing the players becomes less than the financial cost of having to replace them with brand new signings?

This is why I think the club will want to renew.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9851 on: Today at 04:53:01 am
According to my sources one of the guys signed a deal. Hope you lot have a great day
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9852 on: Today at 05:15:41 am
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 04:53:01 am
According to my sources one of the guys signed a deal. Hope you lot have a great day

Well I for one am convinced.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9853 on: Today at 05:36:45 am
Just need number 66 to sign and I will be over the moon.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9854 on: Today at 05:37:41 am
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 04:53:01 am
According to my sources one of the guys signed a deal. Hope you lot have a great day

Thats great news hope its Trent 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9855 on: Today at 05:40:32 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:37:41 am
Thats great news hope its Trent 
Nope I wish.
