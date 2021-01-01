I cannot disagree with anything you have said here. Unless he is a complete fruitloop (which he cleary isn't), I imagine that he is asking for a hefty salary but not a Saudi-type salary. Essentially, I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt here in terms of the ask.



The criticism of Hughes and FSG is that regardless of what Mo Salah wants, I think they are trying to use the lack of viable options to drive down the paycheque. My worry is that it could easily back fire and again that is okay so long as there are other options available. It's a game of who blinks first, and the club is certainly negotiation hard on this. I don't begrudge Mo Salah doing the same. That is perhaps where we differ slightly.



Yeah, fair. And I think youre probably right in that the club is using the lack of viable options to try and rationalise the offers, but then maybe Im in the minority that thinks thats the right thing to do. Its business, we have finite resources, this is a multi million pound contract, and the club is under no obligation to just pay whatever hes asking or thinks hes worth. If he were in or entering his prime and not the wrong side of it, maybe hed have more leverage, but hes not. If he wants the most money he should go to Saudi, but if he values other things hell stay here to work out a compromise that will still probably have him as our highest paid player (poor lad). There are in betweens for him to consider too Im sure.I think hes being paid more than fairly right now (a contract worth in excess of £1m a week if you believe the parasitic agent who was all too keen to blow his own trumpet at the last renewal). The club is trying to figure out what to pay for next season (when hell miss a chunk to AFCON and will come back in god knows what shape). And the season after, when hed be defying the laws of physics frankly to be at this level. Of course theyre going to drive a hard bargain. People act like were some outliers in terms of being unreasonably tight when there are maybe 2-3 clubs in world football outside of Saudi who will offer multi-year contracts on enormous wages to players in their 30s. I keep hearing that loads of clubs would be lining up to offer £300k a week but its surprisingly quiet on alternative offers.