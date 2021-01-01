« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)

Clint Eastwood

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9840
Quote from: Samie
246 pages of all you fuckers repeating yourselves...
Were all fed up, Samie.
Sinyoro

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9841
Isn't there a wink on Mo's Carragher comment or am I misreading it?

It all looks all light-hearted to me and Carra's marvellous response tells me it's all a bit of banter between them, at least in this instance. Why are people all over Carragher for this?
Dim Glas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9842
Quote from: Sinyoro
Isn't there a wink on Mo's Carragher comment or am I misreading it?

It all looks all light-hearted to me and Carra's marvellous response tells me it's all a bit of banter between them, at least in this instance. Why are people all over Carragher for this?

probably because Carragher has previous for being quick to criticise Mo.  Just last month he was saying how disappointed he was with salah and calling him selfish.

 
Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9843
In the worst case scenario where all three leave at the end of the season, is there an obvious candidate for club captain? Alisson? I'm not a fan of goalkeepers as captains, Zoff excepted, I suppose...
Jwils21

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9844
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue
In the worst case scenario where all three leave at the end of the season, is there an obvious candidate for club captain? Alisson? I'm not a fan of goalkeepers as captains, Zoff excepted, I suppose...

Bring Milner back.
gb096

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
Reply #9845
Quote from: Nick110581
To be honest, the players cant win whatever they do.


Not sue the club can win either, as far as we know the club has offered them all contracts. I am guessing that as we are top of the league, top of the Champions League and in all cups, it gives the players the best place to be negotiating from and they can want more. If we were mid table, they may have already signed or moved on!
