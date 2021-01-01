246 pages of all you fuckers repeating yourselves...
Isn't there a wink on Mo's Carragher comment or am I misreading it?It all looks all light-hearted to me and Carra's marvellous response tells me it's all a bit of banter between them, at least in this instance. Why are people all over Carragher for this?
In the worst case scenario where all three leave at the end of the season, is there an obvious candidate for club captain? Alisson? I'm not a fan of goalkeepers as captains, Zoff excepted, I suppose...
To be honest, the players cant win whatever they do.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]