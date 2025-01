Club deserves a lot more credit.



They are not gonna let the two best players in the world play for someone else next season. People should just relax, who cares if it hasn't been sorted out yet as long as they get sorted out by the end of the season.



It is the psychology of it. The longer this drags on, the more questions will be raised, and more people will be in the players's ears telling them that they are not being valued, and that they could consider another club or a fresh start. The likes of Bayern would break the bank to pay Virgil. Maybe Real Madrid too, if they can afford to sign him and Trent at the same time. Maybe PSG would do the same for Salah. Hell, if the two of them became available, maybe Real Madrid will drop the idea of Trent and move to one of the two. I get that there aren't a lot of choices out there currently when you get to the level those players are. But there are still some options, and we are playing a risky game.The risk is not that we won't get the signings done, but that we will do so but put the players offside a little in doing so. These players are not young anymore. Treating them lean and keeping them hungry won't work the same way as it does with a younger player. These players aren't looking to hang on at a top club in the hope that they can break into the top echelons. They are already at that level and are seasoned pros. I would think that we should handle this a bit differently.