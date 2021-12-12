I'm at the point where I'm starting to lose interest in the actual outcome of all of this and would just prefer to draw a line under it, one way or the other. Make a final (appropriate) offer to each player, take or leave it, and if it's no then let them know they're free to sign a pre-agreement elsewhere. Trust that - with that out of the way and their futures resolved - all three are professional enough to give it their all and to try and go out on a high. This is the best opportunity we've had to win the league in a very, very long time, and it's not likely to come along again for a long while. The longer this drags on, the more performances will suffer - if not now, then certainly in a month or two's time when attention turns to their next contract, and (however subconsciously) not wanting to overstretch and get a bad injury.



Focus on minimising distractions and winning the league has to be the priority now. It's hard to get het up over the player angle that much to be honest - VVD and Salah are two of our greatest ever players and I'd resign both (on sensible wages) but they'll need replacing in the next 2-3 years either way. This whole debate of "we can't" or "we won't" misses the point, because it's an inevitabiliity, we've only ever been debating the timing. Trent clearly doesn't want to be here, and I'd let him go now, but I expect we likely won't. I'm irritated at the club for letting this situation happen, and I'm irritated with the players for trying to milk fan sentiment and continually fuel the narrative to get a juicier contract (see Mo's constant interviews and the picture he posted today which is incredibly childish, Trent's celebration the other day. Feels like only VVD is conducting himself like an adult). It feels like brinkmanship and games are the order of the day on both sides, and it serves no-one and threatens the very thing we all want (silverware and success). We're all very, very bored of it, and the goodwill from a stellar start to the season is on thinner footing with every passing post-match interview (seriously, can the club honestly not just stipulate that there are no more questions on this? Christ it's tedious).



The worst case scenario is obviously that this drags on all season, turns toxic and derails our season only for all 3 players to leave anyway. But there's no guarantees re-signing them guarantees success, not in this league, and not with them most probably being less effective next season, and then even less effective the season after that. We have a unique opportunity this season to go out and win this with a degree of dominance, but all the grown ups are too busy either playing games with one another, or trying to be too clever (or "brave") and pat themselves on the back in the media. If we don't go on and win something this season then no-one will come out of it looking good frankly, because City will likely never be this bad again and I'm not sure Arsenal will in the near future either.