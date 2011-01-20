Thanks for the response. Ill try and summarise. You think the data analytics team do a great job identifying players but we dont spend enough. Your gripe is with the budget holders and not the analytics group who identify players to acquire or retain?



So 2 follow up questions:



1. How do you think the club/analytic people do in identifying what players to retain and what players to let go?



2. Given player retention means wage spend, which clubs of a similar stature/revenues do you think have been more aggressive and successful in their approach to player recruitment (transfer and wage spend) and player retention (wage spend on keeping or attracting players, letting players go, etc). Would be interesting to see which clubs you view as comparative and their expenditure (wages and transfer spend) plus success over the 10 year period that exceeds Liverpools



Good discussion though and looking forward to hearing your thought process on this.



My criticism is of the club approach in general, rather than specific individuals, when it comes to certain strategies, lack of spend, inertia and complacency in the transfer market/contract renewal/squad renewal. It's the culture at the club which ultimately comes from the ownership. Not that they don't do a lot right as well, but there's too much fuzzy thinking and a reluctance to do what's need doing.1) I don't think we're proactive enough. For example Robertson has been on the wane for a year or two with fading legs, but we've made no real attempt to sign a left back despite Klopp and so far Slot being reluctant to use Tsimikas over him when both fit. Fabinho another case, we ran him into the ground for years but there was no succession plan, we sell him and still don't replace him. Endo tided us over a bit but wasn't designed to play regularly. We've lucked out a bit with Grav's emergence this season but he wasn't signed to be a 6 and we have no alternative to him that Slot is trusting to play there. We haven't signed a defender in 4 years now despite Virg's contract being left to run down and Robbo's fading legs and Matip moving on.In essence I don't think there's a strong strategy or any real joined up thinking regarding squad planning. The midfield went to rot and we had to sign a new one in one summer. Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo were all signed in the space of 12 months as well prior to that (which also came at the expense of midfield strengthening) and a lack of planning in general. We're reactive to things, basically. We're always a year too late.2) Difficult to answer as our competitors spend far more than we do. They've also wasted a lot of money. We've been mostly prudent in what we've spent (there'll always be signings that don't work out) but we haven't spent nearly enough or made enough signings. You can't compare us to a City or Chelsea. What we did exceptionally well was the way we built our CL and league title team with 2 or 3 years of exceptional recruitment: Alisson, Virg, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino and Milner all signed between 2015 and 2018. But we rested on our laurels from that point rather than build on it properly.