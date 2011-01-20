« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)  (Read 473780 times)

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9840 on: Today at 05:27:40 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:36:19 pm
Heard Richard Hughes has called a team meeting with 3 envelopes in his hand.

Spoiler
Nat Phillips

Rhys Williams

Adrian

You all have new contracts
[close]
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,897
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9841 on: Today at 05:32:07 pm »
Doyle from the Echo has written an article saying a resolution would be best for everyone.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,443
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9842 on: Today at 05:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 03:12:20 pm
Arguably the current best 3 players in their position and still havent been tied down to long term contracts. Its a fucking disgrace plain and simple!! The fact that this is a major topic of discussion during a title challenge is unforgivable from the owners.

I think the club should have a number (X wage, Y years), offer it to each of the 3 and then stick to it.
If they refuse, they refuse.

The repercussion is that the club then scouts for replacements. 
No different from any other similar situation in the past.
No player is irreplaceable.  Maybe not like for like, but we evolve the system, find other talent with different strengths and adapt. Have always done.
No point gnashing our teeth and getting all emotional. 

Most importantly,  no point overpaying, as the likes of Barcelona and Man Utd regularly seem to do.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9843 on: Today at 05:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:32:07 pm
Doyle from the Echo has written an article saying a resolution would be best for everyone.

I mean.no shit
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,897
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9844 on: Today at 05:34:04 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 05:32:44 pm
I mean.no shit

Stating the obvious but we really cant let this derail our season.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9845 on: Today at 05:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:32:07 pm
Doyle from the Echo has written an article saying a resolution would be best for everyone.

5 days late mate.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,073
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9846 on: Today at 05:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:32:07 pm
Doyle from the Echo has written an article saying a resolution would be best for everyone.
Can I have his job?
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,192
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9847 on: Today at 05:39:28 pm »
Pretty bad situation this...has been for a while

Considering the profile of these lads within our squad and for all of them to have an uncertain future still is very poor from whoever is responsible for this situation. Gotta get it sorted and hopefully it won't affect anything on the pitch, more than it may have already
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,443
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9848 on: Today at 05:40:35 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:37:50 pm
Not if you don't spend big to buy one.  That's the worry.  We let him go, renew Konate, hope Quansah gets more minutes, and make an opportunistic signing (e.g. release clause, club has financial difficulty, etc) and go from there.  Likewise Salah.  Will it lead to us maintaining this level of play?  Probably not, and that's my worry.

Financially, thats the smart play.
The revenue is more or less the same as long as we keep qualifying for the champions league.

Therein lies the misaligned priorities between fans and owners.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,764
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9849 on: Today at 05:43:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:32:07 pm
Doyle from the Echo has written an article saying a resolution would be best for everyone.

Everton fans disagree.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,546
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9850 on: Today at 05:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:32:07 pm
Doyle from the Echo has written an article saying a resolution would be best for everyone.


With insights like that It's clear why he's working for the Echo...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,419
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9851 on: Today at 05:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:02:45 pm
Given our limited spend then yes but we spend far less than our competitors do, so have to stretch it further and have the highest hit rate which to be fair we probably have.

I think for the most part when we sign players we get it right, we just don't sign nearly enough (barely signed any defenders in 7 years and let the midfield go to rack and ruin). But that inaction is also part of hamfisted strategies. We're "opportunistically" waiting for something to turn up. A strategy that saw us sign Chiesa and nobody else in the summer. Zubimendi perhaps unfortunate but we also fucked up the Lavia deal the year before by trying be too clever (admittedly with different personnel but still an FSG regime). And then it's Zubimendi or nobody which might well have been justified by Grav's emergence as a 6, but the aim was to sign a 6 who Slot trusts to play which he doesn't with Endo and even now we're too locked in petty dogma to recitify that.

Our most questionable signing in recent times has been Nunez and the briefings were put out there this season to throw that one on Klopp. But data wise the number bods probably wouldn't have gone for him and we do need that joined up approach which saw us sign Mane and Salah rather than go for someone else. A

Thanks for the response. Ill  try and summarise. You think the data analytics team do a great job identifying players but we dont spend enough. Your gripe is with the budget holders and not the analytics group who identify players to acquire or retain?

So 2 follow up questions:

1. How do you think the club/analytic people do in identifying what players to retain and what players to let go?

2. Given player retention means wage spend, which clubs of a similar stature/revenues do you think have been more aggressive and successful in their approach to player recruitment (transfer and wage spend) and player retention (wage spend on keeping or attracting players, letting players go, etc). Would be interesting to see which clubs you view as comparative and their expenditure (wages and transfer spend) plus success over the 10 year period that exceeds Liverpools

Good discussion though and looking forward to hearing your thought process on this.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,056
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9852 on: Today at 05:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:32:07 pm
Doyle from the Echo has written an article saying a resolution would be best for everyone.

In other newswater, wet.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,690
  • BoRac
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9853 on: Today at 06:17:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:37:25 pm
The expensive option is to let them go and have to spend big on even trying to replace them adequately.

The cheap option is renewing them (at least buying yourself a couple of years)

The suicidal option is let them go and then fuck about trying to replace them. These are the same geniuses that replaced Luis Suarez with Mario Balotteli and Ricky Lambert and Fernando Torres with Andy Carroll..

But i'm sure we can all trust the smartest men in the room.

The cheapest option is renewing them and then selling them all in the summer. ;)
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,413
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9854 on: Today at 06:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 05:53:03 pm
Thanks for the response. Ill  try and summarise. You think the data analytics team do a great job identifying players but we dont spend enough. Your gripe is with the budget holders and not the analytics group who identify players to acquire or retain?

So 2 follow up questions:

1. How do you think the club/analytic people do in identifying what players to retain and what players to let go?

2. Given player retention means wage spend, which clubs of a similar stature/revenues do you think have been more aggressive and successful in their approach to player recruitment (transfer and wage spend) and player retention (wage spend on keeping or attracting players, letting players go, etc). Would be interesting to see which clubs you view as comparative and their expenditure (wages and transfer spend) plus success over the 10 year period that exceeds Liverpools

Good discussion though and looking forward to hearing your thought process on this.

My criticism is of the club approach in general, rather than specific individuals, when it comes to certain strategies, lack of spend, inertia and complacency in the transfer market/contract renewal/squad renewal. It's the culture at the club which ultimately comes from the ownership. Not that they don't do a lot right as well, but there's too much fuzzy thinking and a reluctance to do what's need doing.

1) I don't think we're proactive enough. For example Robertson has been on the wane for a year or two with fading legs, but we've made no real attempt to sign a left back despite Klopp and so far Slot being reluctant to use Tsimikas over him when both fit. Fabinho another case, we ran him into the ground for years but there was no succession plan, we sell him and still don't replace him. Endo tided us over a bit but wasn't designed to play regularly. We've lucked out a bit with Grav's emergence this season but he wasn't signed to be a 6 and we have no alternative to him that Slot is trusting to play there. We haven't signed a defender in 4 years now despite Virg's contract being left to run down and Robbo's fading legs and Matip moving on.


In essence I don't think there's a strong strategy or any real joined up thinking regarding squad planning. The midfield went to rot and we had to sign a new one in one summer. Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo were all signed in the space of 12 months as well prior to that (which also came at the expense of midfield strengthening) and a lack of planning in general. We're reactive to things, basically. We're always a year too late.

2) Difficult to answer as our competitors spend far more than we do. They've also wasted a lot of money. We've been mostly prudent in what we've spent (there'll always be signings that don't work out) but we haven't spent nearly enough or made enough signings. You can't compare us to a City or Chelsea. What we did exceptionally well was the way we built our CL and league title team with 2 or 3 years of exceptional recruitment: Alisson, Virg, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino and Milner all signed between 2015 and 2018. But we rested on our laurels from that point rather than build on it properly.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:23:29 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,897
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9855 on: Today at 06:23:27 pm »
I thought we would announce one by now.

The boost to the squad and fanbase would be huge.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,812
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9856 on: Today at 06:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:23:27 pm
I thought we would announce one by now.

The boost to the squad and fanbase would be huge.

That sort of emotional thinking doesn't fly in the LFC offices.
Logged

Online theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9857 on: Today at 06:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:37:13 pm
That sort of emotional thinking doesn't fly in the LFC offices.

The longer it takes the more im gutted expecting VVD and Mo to leave for free in summer. It would be devastating . Trent im not so fussed about to be honest
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,944
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9858 on: Today at 06:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:37:13 pm
That sort of emotional thinking doesn't fly in the LFC offices.

Is that because they are relaxed about the situation and expect all 3 to sign and haven't heard otherwise?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,778
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9859 on: Today at 06:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:23:27 pm
I thought we would announce one by now.

The boost to the squad and fanbase would be huge.

Yes, but then if we only announced one people would automatically presume the others were leaving as that is the way it works.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,897
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9860 on: Today at 06:52:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:50:21 pm
Yes, but then if we only announced one people would automatically presume the others were leaving as that is the way it works.

No one they announce them together anyway.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,259
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9861 on: Today at 06:57:26 pm »
I do think theres a chance given the three contract situations are going on at the same time if a contract is signed or has been signed with one of the three, they may be asked to keep it under wraps until the others are done.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,897
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9862 on: Today at 07:01:49 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:57:26 pm
I do think theres a chance given the three contract situations are going on at the same time if a contract is signed or has been signed with one of the three, they may be asked to keep it under wraps until the others are done.

Not sure that helps.

VVD signs today and its a huge boost.

And might be an incentive for the other two to stay.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Up
« previous next »
 