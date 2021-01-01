The suicidal option is let them go and then fuck about trying to replace them. These are the same geniuses that replaced Luis Suarez with Mario Balotteli and Ricky Lambert and Fernando Torres with Andy Carroll..



But i'm sure we can all trust the smartest men in the room.



Interesting take this.I dont want to defend Hughes since have literally no idea if hes good at his job or not. That evaluation comes years down the line. Not today.I suspect your geniuses comment above is aimed at Edwards and the analytics team thats been operating at the club for the last 10 years or so, albeit a hiatus of a couple of years for Edwards.The example you pick is a good one to show how poor planning in terms of target identification and transfer execution impacts team performance. It showed a good example of how the club didnt present the manager with a viable succession plan. It was an example from 2014 though.In your opinion do you think people can get better at their jobs over time? Learn from mistakes and experience? If you look from the point of the situation you highlighted how do you think the analytics team and Edwards have done since in identifying players for the manager? Holistically rather than individual examples.Do you think the positives have outweighed the negatives? Or the opposite?Because to your final point about trust, whether you think theyve been a positive in bringing success or a hindrance is going to somewhat impact if you have trust in them or not. There also the vacuum of info at this point that allows speculation of what is happening on contracts and transfers but very little concrete evidence.Dont view this as a defence of the club or Edwards. Im just really interested how you see them and their impact on the club over the past 10 years.