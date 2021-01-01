« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 241 242 243 244 245 [246] 247   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)  (Read 472562 times)

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,450
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9800 on: Today at 04:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 04:23:53 pm
Again, THEY don't see it like this. They are a business. Did we spunk shit loads of cash out to keep a title winning team at the top when we won it lasy time? No. We expected the manager to perform miracles with what they gave him.

This whole 'but they will help us win trophies...' FSG don't look at it like that. Surely people see that now? They are number crunchers. Doesn't matter if we win it this season, they'd still allow them to leave.

Oh I agree.  That's why I'm worried.  The business side means it makes more financial sense to move on (at least from the older players), but obviously that compromises our chances of winning, which is shit.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9801 on: Today at 04:29:12 pm »
Reckon van Djik and Salah sign 2 years extensions next month.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,410
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9802 on: Today at 04:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 04:21:08 pm
Key word 'HE' thinks ... FSG might not. I'm sure Henderson thought he could still do a job, the club thought otherwise. Same as Firmino.

Henderson's game was all about energy and endurance. Without that he couldn't adapt at the top level.. A big part of Firmino's game as well was energy and pressing from the front.

Even if Virg did drop off a lot in a couple of years he'd hold his hands up and move on. Right now he's irreplaceable and the same ownership hate spending money, so what gives?

Salah is a bit more complicated, especially when every other season is disrupted by AFCON. Again though, sign him for 3 years and you'd still have re-sale value in a year or two, or even let him go for nothing, but it's better than losing him now when we're so reluctant to spend and need several other signings as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:33:55 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9803 on: Today at 04:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 04:23:53 pm
Again, THEY don't see it like this. They are a business. Did we spunk shit loads of cash out to keep a title winning team at the top when we won it lasy time? No. We expected the manager to perform miracles with what they gave him.

This whole 'but they will help us win trophies...' FSG don't look at it like that. Surely people see that now? They are number crunchers. Doesn't matter if we win it this season, they'd still allow them to leave.

Based on all these years with FSG you'd think people would finally remember that we don't really operate in a way that maximizes use of resources in order to have a higher chance of winning something.

It's more of doing as much as possible with less resources.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9804 on: Today at 04:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:19:54 pm
Thats likely at the lower end and also not a sure thing either.

That's if they want a strength for strength replacement. They could probably get a half decent CB and RW for £100 million and call it a day looking for top 4. If you actually want to replace those two though you are talking probably £200 mill plus as you'd need a high end CB, a high end RW, and a high end striker to replace both Salah's skill and assists as well as his goal contributions as there isn't a RW even close to Salah's level, you'd need 2 players.

But I fully expect FSG to go for the cheaper option. Whether we are successful in challenging or just getting Europe makes no odds to them or their pockets.

Hughes and Edwards will be looking to show off how smart they are too replacing them on the cheap
Logged

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,590
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9805 on: Today at 04:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:29:33 pm
Henderson's game was all about energy and endurance. Without that he couldn't adapt at the top level.. A big part of Firmino's game as well was energy and pressing from the front.

Even if Virg did drop off a lot in a couple of years he'd hold his hands up and move on. Right now he's irreplaceable and the same ownership hate spending money, so what gives?

Salah is a bit more complicated, especially when every other season is disrupted by AFCON. Again though, sign him for 3 years and you'd still have re-sale value in a year or two.

You missed my point. I'm saying it doesn't matter if Virg thinks he can keep going, the club won't go 'oh ok, here's another deal then'. If THEY don't think you will be value for money, they'll get rid, regardless.

Quote from: crewlove on Today at 04:31:22 pm
Based on all these years with FSG you'd think people would finally remember that we don't really operate in a way that maximizes use of resources in order to have a higher chance of winning something.

It's more of doing as much as possible with less resources.

Exactly.

Again, if we win the title or anything else, they'll just point to the trophies won as proof that it works to counter any arguing from the opposite side if they allow them all to leave.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9806 on: Today at 04:35:05 pm »
The publicity and criticism today will make him even more determined to leave. 'Tranmere Trent' is now becoming a meme. As is custom with social media, it will end up becoming a tag whenever he puts in a poor performance. I sense he is sick of the limelight and would prefer to leave the PL and move elsewhere. He is probably of the mindset that a change of scenery will do him good.

Actually think it will be good for both parties for him to move. We have Bradley waiting to step up and it would be a waste of a talent to see him leave in 18 months and flourish elsewhere. Trent's athleticism is continuing to wane as each year goes by and it will only get worse. Watching old clips of him between 2018-20 compared to now, and it's a surprise to see how he has lost his speed off the mark. His ability to get up and down the flank has diminished too. Might be a case of bulking up too much. Actually think the same fate has hit Bellingham over the last year or so. There was an interview with Antony Gordan recently in where he said he doesn't hit the gym at all, even though the likes of Joelinton pressure him to do so.

A clip of Trent vs Sane back in 2018: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stXu58MeyyA
3:30-3:35. I don't think he makes that recovery now. Actually quite sad seeing old clips of him. He was just a fresh-faced humble kid trying to prove himself. He worked his socks off in those first few years with no hint of an ego at all.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:41:41 pm by Andar »
Logged

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9807 on: Today at 04:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:29:33 pm
Henderson's game was all about energy and endurance. Without that he couldn't adapt at the top level.. A big part of Firmino's game as well was energy and pressing from the front.

Even if Virg did drop off a lot in a couple of years he'd hold his hands up and move on. Right now he's irreplaceable and the same ownership hate spending money, so what gives?

Salah is a bit more complicated, especially when every other season is disrupted by AFCON. Again though, sign him for 3 years and you'd still have re-sale value in a year or two.

This. I will be disappointed when Trent goes but I can live with it. Salah is more complicated, especially with AFCON but still he is basically our main gun and as of now it looks like we haven't really created an attack that looks ready to go without him. Would do what you've just described but I think it's just our wishful thinking.

But VVD is a no-brainer. I can't see a scenario in which we don't do everything (alright, almost everything) to make him stay. He doesn't rely on fitness that much.

I've just described the whole FSG's modus operandi but even having that in mind I'll be in awe if we don't renew him.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:37:54 pm by crewlove »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,885
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9808 on: Today at 04:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 04:34:21 pm
You missed my point. I'm saying it doesn't matter if Virg thinks he can keep going, the club won't go 'oh ok, here's another deal then'. If THEY don't think you will be value for money, they'll get rid, regardless.

But it would be cheaper to renew him than buy a replacement
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,590
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9809 on: Today at 04:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:35:17 pm
But it would be cheaper to renew him than buy a replacement

And then in two years time, they need to replace him anyway.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,085
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9810 on: Today at 04:36:19 pm »
Heard Richard Hughes has called a team meeting with 3 envelopes in his hand.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,410
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9811 on: Today at 04:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:31:36 pm
That's if they want a strength for strength replacement. They could probably get a half decent CB and RW for £100 million and call it a day looking for top 4. If you actually want to replace those two though you are talking probably £200 mill plus as you'd need a high end CB, a high end RW, and a high end striker to replace both Salah's skill and assists as well as his goal contributions as there isn't a RW even close to Salah's level, you'd need 2 players.

But I fully expect FSG to go for the cheaper option. Whether we are successful in challenging or just getting Europe makes no odds to them or their pockets.

Hughes and Edwards will be looking to show off how smart they are too replacing them on the cheap

The expensive option is to let them go and have to spend big on even trying to replace them adequately.

The cheap option is renewing them (at least buying yourself a couple of years)

The suicidal option is let them go and then fuck about trying to replace them. These are the same geniuses that replaced Luis Suarez with Mario Balotteli and Ricky Lambert and Fernando Torres with Andy Carroll..

But i'm sure we can all trust the smartest men in the room.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,450
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9812 on: Today at 04:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:35:17 pm
But it would be cheaper to renew him than buy a replacement

Not if you don't spend big to buy one.  That's the worry.  We let him go, renew Konate, hope Quansah gets more minutes, and make an opportunistic signing (e.g. release clause, club has financial difficulty, etc) and go from there.  Likewise Salah.  Will it lead to us maintaining this level of play?  Probably not, and that's my worry.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,885
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9813 on: Today at 04:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 04:36:06 pm
And then in two years time, they need to replace him anyway.

But gives them time to plan
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,627
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9814 on: Today at 04:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 04:22:42 pm
No idea, but with Mo saying a couple of times now that they are far away, then I'm guessing it's not to do with the length of contract.
If we're offering 2 years but he wants 3, that's not far away.
Can't imagine we're £200k apart on numbers either.
I guess so and I understand to it and extent with how much it takes out of Salah in the previous tournaments but would we really let him go for something as trivial as that especially when he's their captain?
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,627
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9815 on: Today at 04:39:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:38:19 pm
But gives them time to plan
Not sure about that.
Logged

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9816 on: Today at 04:39:55 pm »
The other thing to remember is that from valuation's perspective we are probably as high as we could be right now. Facilities upgraded. Stadium upgraded (about that roof though...). Relatively good players and Champions League money. I don't think it moves much if we win more but from the financial point of view it would probably take more for us to incur more operating costs.

It is who we are with at the helm.
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,994
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9817 on: Today at 04:41:38 pm »
Salah will be allowed to leave, and LFC will sign Mbeumo from Brentford as his replacement.

Trent will leave on a free and go to Real.

Van Dijk will be the only one to sign, on a new 2 year deal.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,885
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9818 on: Today at 04:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 04:41:38 pm
Salah will be allowed to leave, and LFC will sign Mbeumo from Brentford as his replacement.

Trent will leave on a free and go to Real.

Van Dijk will be the only one to sign, on a new 2 year deal.

Theres no reason why you cant get Mbeumo in and keep Mo.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9819 on: Today at 04:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:14:02 pm
Can I take neither? Thankyou!

The constant hatred towards FSG is unfathomable.
Nobody is perfect.
Not the players, nor the manager. Why do people get so worked up when it comes to FSG?
Hope there wont be calls for a protest if Trent/VVD/Mo dont extend (despite getting good offers).
If we give players what they want and things go downhill then people would be calling out FSG for paying incredible salary for ageing players, accusing them of not learning from KDB, Auba, Ozil, Hendo, Fab, Bobby, Gundo situations.
For sure Mo can go to Italy/Spain and still be sensational but in the PL it may or may not be the same.
There is enough evidence that ageing players usually struggle in the PL.
However, as long as the wage demands are not crazy, I am hopeful of a breakthrough.
We are having a great season, extending all 3 will turn it into a perfect season.
Logged

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9820 on: Today at 04:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:38:19 pm
But gives them time to plan

But I don't think we do much of that planning thing. We let them go then will go after younger and cheaper alternatives.

If we won't get what we want, especially with our strategy turned to the opportunistic approach we will just go forward with what we have.
Logged

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,474
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9821 on: Today at 04:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 04:36:06 pm
And then in two years time, they need to replace him anyway.
In 2 years he would probably deserve another extension (1,2 year). Also gives the nerds time to plan.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,100
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9822 on: Today at 04:44:44 pm »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 04:42:56 pm
But I don't think we do much of that planning thing. We let them go then will go after younger and cheaper alternatives.

If we won't get what we want, especially with our strategy turned to the opportunistic approach we will just go forward with what we have.

I don't see the club wanting to replace Robbo, Trent, Van Dijk and Salah in one window. I still think Van Dijk and Salah re-sign and we sign a left back come summer.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,627
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9823 on: Today at 04:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 04:41:38 pm
Salah will be allowed to leave, and LFC will sign Mbeumo from Brentford as his replacement.
Eurgh.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,054
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9824 on: Today at 04:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:42:16 pm
Theres no reason why you cant get Mbeumo in and keep Mo.


MmmmMbeumo

From Cadbury
Logged

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,474
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9825 on: Today at 04:45:59 pm »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 04:42:56 pm
The constant hatred towards FSG is unfathomable.
jfc get a grip. Sounds like a sensationalist headline for a youtube video
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,410
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9826 on: Today at 04:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 04:41:38 pm
Salah will be allowed to leave, and LFC will sign Mbeumo from Brentford as his replacement.

Trent will leave on a free and go to Real.

Van Dijk will be the only one to sign, on a new 2 year deal.

Virg has to stay. Mo I can live with this being his last season IF he's stood there with the PL trophy in May. That's the only thing i'm arsed about this season, I just see these contracts as our biggest impediment right now (along with the lack of interest in strengthening the squad).

Trent I couldn't give a fuck about anymore, he can leave tomorrow for all I care, if it meant we got someone in who was fully committed.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,885
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9827 on: Today at 04:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:48:12 pm
Virg has to stay. Mo I can live with this being his last season IF he's stood there with the PL trophy in May. That's the only thing i'm arsed about this season, I just see these contracts as our biggest impediment right now (along with the lack of interest in strengthening the squad).

Trent I couldn't give a fuck about anymore, he can leave tomorrow for all I care, if it meant we got someone in who was fully committed.

It will be a distraction as it fills column inches.

Doesnt matter what Slot says.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,418
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9828 on: Today at 04:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:37:25 pm
The suicidal option is let them go and then fuck about trying to replace them. These are the same geniuses that replaced Luis Suarez with Mario Balotteli and Ricky Lambert and Fernando Torres with Andy Carroll..

But i'm sure we can all trust the smartest men in the room.


Interesting take this.

I dont want to defend Hughes since have literally no idea if hes good at his job or not. That evaluation comes years down the line. Not today.


I suspect your geniuses comment above is aimed at Edwards and the analytics team thats been operating at the club for the last 10 years or so, albeit a hiatus of a couple of years for Edwards.

The example you pick is a good one to show how poor planning in terms of target identification and transfer execution impacts team performance. It showed a good example of how the club didnt present the manager with a viable succession plan. It was an example from 2014 though.

In your opinion do you think people can get better at their jobs over time? Learn from mistakes and experience? If you look from the point of the situation you highlighted how do you think the analytics team and Edwards have done since in identifying players for the manager? Holistically rather than individual examples.

Do you think the positives have outweighed the negatives? Or the opposite?

Because to your final point about trust, whether you think theyve been a positive in bringing success or a hindrance is going to somewhat impact if you have trust in them or not. There also the vacuum of info at this point that allows speculation of what is happening on contracts and transfers but very little concrete evidence.

Dont view this as a defence of the club or Edwards. Im just really interested how you see them and their impact on the club over the past 10 years.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:54:14 pm by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9829 on: Today at 04:52:43 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:36:19 pm
Heard Richard Hughes has called a team meeting with 3 envelopes in his hand.

Aren't they just postcards?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,054
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9830 on: Today at 05:02:39 pm »
I think the most power the committee had was the early years of Klopp. FSG gave into Brendans whim to be involved in transfers and in the latter days Klopp had more power. So bringing up the disastrous spending spree after the sale of Suarez isnt fair. Kenny had influence on the Carroll and Downing signings. I say this because the signings of Suarez and Maxi vs Carroll and Downing are players for different systems.

Time will tell but I think the data team are better equipped to implement a succession plan for Mo and VVD I just hope Mo and VVD are here whilst that succession plan is put into action.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,410
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9831 on: Today at 05:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:52:12 pm

Interesting take this.

I dont want to defend Hughes since have literally no idea if hes good at his job or not. That evaluation comes years down the line. Not today.


I suspect your geniuses comment above is aimed at Edwards and the analytics team thats been operating at the club for the last 10 years or so, albeit a hiatus of a couple of years for Edwards.

The example you pick is a good one to show how poor planning in terms of target identification and transfer execution impacts team performance. It showed a good example of how the club didnt present the manager with a viable succession plan. It was an example from 2014 though.

In your opinion do you think people can get better at their jobs over time? Learn from mistakes and experience? If you look from the point of the situation you highlighted how do you think the analytics team and Edwards have done since in identifying players for the manager? Holistically rather than individual examples.

Do you think the positives have outweighed the negatives? Or the opposite?

Because to your final point about trust, whether you think theyve been a positive in bringing success or a hindrance is going to somewhat impact if you have trust in them or not. There also the vacuum of info at this point that allows speculation of what is happening on contracts and transfers but very little concrete evidence.

Dont view this as a defence of the club or Edwards. Im just really interested how you see them and their impact on the club over the past 10 years.

Given our limited spend then yes but we spend far less than our competitors do, so have to stretch it further and have the highest hit rate which to be fair we probably have.

I think for the most part when we sign players we get it right, we just don't sign nearly enough (barely signed any defenders in 7 years and let the midfield go to rack and ruin). But that inaction is also part of hamfisted strategies. We're "opportunistically" waiting for something to turn up. A strategy that saw us sign Chiesa and nobody else in the summer. Zubimendi perhaps unfortunate but we also fucked up the Lavia deal the year before by trying be too clever (admittedly with different personnel but still an FSG regime). And then it's Zubimendi or nobody which might well have been justified by Grav's emergence as a 6, but the aim was to sign a 6 who Slot trusts to play which he doesn't with Endo and even now we're too locked in petty dogma to recitify that.

Our most questionable signing in recent times has been Nunez and the briefings were put out there this season to throw that one on Klopp. But data wise the number bods probably wouldn't have gone for him and we do need that joined up approach which saw us sign Mane and Salah rather than go for someone else. A
« Last Edit: Today at 05:05:50 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,924
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9832 on: Today at 05:05:27 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:33:55 pm
Almost in tears 😂 😂

Like, a little whimpering and eye-fluttering, prolific sniffling... almost...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,734
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9833 on: Today at 05:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:29:12 pm
Reckon van Djik and Salah sign 2 years extensions next month.
Dont want over a month of this.

Its crap from the board and players.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,885
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9834 on: Today at 05:16:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:12:45 pm
Dont want over a month of this.

Its crap from the board and players.

The issue you have now is it will be the first questions at press conferences and Slot cant really laugh it off.

Then you might get stories from other clubs about VVD and Mo.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9835 on: Today at 05:18:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:12:45 pm
Dont want over a month of this.

Its crap from the board and players.

Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,627
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9836 on: Today at 05:19:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:12:45 pm
Dont want over a month of this.

Its crap from the board and players.
I very much doubt any will be resolved in the next month.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,771
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9837 on: Today at 05:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:16:04 pm
The issue you have now is it will be the first questions at press conferences and Slot cant really laugh it off.

Then you might get stories from other clubs about VVD and Mo.

The club could just refuse to answer any questions, it's not that difficult many others do it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,885
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9838 on: Today at 05:24:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:23:42 pm
The club could just refuse to answer any questions, it's not that difficult many others do it.

Thats a good point.

It still feels like a distraction.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,276
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9839 on: Today at 05:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:02:45 pm
Our most questionable signing in recent times has been Nunez and the briefings were put out there this season to throw that one on Klopp. But data wise the number bods probably wouldn't have gone for him and we do need that joined up approach which saw us sign Mane and Salah rather than go for someone else. A
Wasn't a briefing it was black and white in Ian Graham's book. He advised that Nunez was a big talent but we would have to change the way we play to accommodate him. Jurgen and Pep pushed for him but it hasn't quite worked for a variety of reasons, and it seems he suits a Slot team even less.

The problem with this and every thread this just turns into a Manager vs FSG blame game slanging match where one side is is responsible for all our wins and one is responsible for all the fuckups. Nobody wants to admit that their 'side' have done both great things and made mistakes.

Allowing Trent to get to 18 months is on the club but the recent mess is all on him. The club have to take control of this as we simply cannot allow it to poison the dressing room. The contracts question has been easy for Arne to bat away with this is much tougher and he doesn't need this aggro.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...
Pages: 1 ... 241 242 243 244 245 [246] 247   Go Up
« previous next »
 