Can I take neither? Thankyou!
The constant hatred towards FSG is unfathomable.
Nobody is perfect.
Not the players, nor the manager. Why do people get so worked up when it comes to FSG?
Hope there wont be calls for a protest if Trent/VVD/Mo dont extend (despite getting good offers).
If we give players what they want and things go downhill then people would be calling out FSG for paying incredible salary for ageing players, accusing them of not learning from KDB, Auba, Ozil, Hendo, Fab, Bobby, Gundo situations.
For sure Mo can go to Italy/Spain and still be sensational but in the PL it may or may not be the same.
There is enough evidence that ageing players usually struggle in the PL.
However, as long as the wage demands are not crazy, I am hopeful of a breakthrough.
We are having a great season, extending all 3 will turn it into a perfect season.