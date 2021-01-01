« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9560 on: Today at 09:03:02 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 08:43:21 am
The media are turning this into a circus now.  5-Live spent what seemed like 30 minutes discussing it in the build up yesterday with very little about other players and how we play as a team.  Sky majored on it after the game.  Any hint of a poor performance or bad body language from either of the three will be picked up on and highlighted.  Every press conference will have questions for Arne on the contracts that he cannot answer.

Some will say that's not a problem, we keep all this in-house, it's just clickbait to be ignored etc. but that's naive.  We're aware of the noise and the players and their families and agents will be too.

This has to go away somehow and soon or there's a massive danger this could derail our season.

Don't underestimate what a star player flirting with another club can do for the mentality of the group too.

You and your teammate are supposed to be all in for the cause. That teammate showing otherwise can bring some doubts to the fight of that cause.

This will be more so the case if another one of the three ends up being linked with a club during this window.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9561 on: Today at 09:05:00 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:36:46 am
Not sure I even want Trent to sign for 300k/week, if that's true.
You thought that at start of the season?

Not great to hear Virgil saying he's not near a solution if I heard correctly on Sky.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9562 on: Today at 09:06:57 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:05:00 am

Not great to hear Virgil saying he's not near a solution if I heard correctly on Sky.

It really is laughable. We just have one player linked away, watch when Virgil and Salah get linked as well. Then we will have that heady mix of a loving long goodbye (which I realised after last season that I am not into) and a kicking the arse, I hate you break up of Trent.

Its a farce and threatens to derail the season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9563 on: Today at 09:14:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:06:57 am
It really is laughable. We just have one player linked away, watch when Virgil and Salah get linked as well. Then we will have that heady mix of a loving long goodbye (which I realised after last season that I am not into) and a kicking the arse, I hate you break up of Trent.

Its a farce and threatens to derail the season.
It is not an ideal solution and things need to be resolved asap.

In terms of Virgil and Salah neither have suggested they want to leave and yet we are still struggling to get this done. It doesn't look good. We could get away with the Trent situation in that case if at least one if not both had been resolved.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9564 on: Today at 09:14:58 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:05:00 am
You thought that at start of the season?

Not great to hear Virgil saying he's not near a solution if I heard correctly on Sky.
I thought the same at the beginning of the season. Trent is a world-class player with the ball and a good player without itnothing more, nothing less. Ultimately, he is a right-back, and there should be a limit to what we're willing to pay for him. Its a straightforward take-it-or-leave-it situation; just announce the decision so we can all move on. Salah and VVD are a different story due to their immense importance, as they simply can't be replaced by just anyone. I'd rather any extra funds that might be spent on Trent be allocated to VVD or Salah instead.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9565 on: Today at 09:16:44 am »
Virg interview

"And you know I'll just check, there's nothing contract wise?"

"Nothing"

"You expecting anything soon?"

"I don't think so but I'm calm about it like I said months ago, we'll see what happens in the future and at this point I've got absolutely no update, it's all about focusing for me and the team on Spurs"

Fuck knows what is going on. Nothing by the sound of it!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9566 on: Today at 09:17:18 am »
I don't know if others feel the same way as me about this but I've woken up angrier about it than yesterday

We've been fed months MONTHS of 'the club are relaxed about the contract situation' and that's it.
The only way you can be relaxed about it now is if you literally don't care about the league title this season

In his one public appearance since taking his position and massive salary to direct our football efforts Hughes said 'all of the players are committed for this season and that's what matters'.
Aside from that being wrong conceptually - his premise with regard to Trent is now just wishful thinking given a bid and an all time 'I'm not putting my body on the line' performance

It's completely bizarre that 3 of our best players have no certainty about whether they're playing their last games for the club - bizarre. You can make arguments about whether the older players should be extended or not but they should know one way or the other. 

This situation has now demonstrably cost us points on the pitch - its no longer an abstract off pitch set of concerns about future seasons

It's difficult to quantify how it affects the group from here (some of it is intangible of course) but the idea that the plan is 'have our 3 best players unsure of their future during the run in and it'll be fine' is insane.
And yes the exec of the club got dealt a bum hand when they took over and had uncertainty to deal with but a) that's why they've been given some of the biggest jobs in football and, more importantly b) they've had MONTHS to resolve the situation.

I know this is a bit ranty but like most of us I'm obsessed with winning the league above other concerns.
We've been handed an absolute gift this season with literally all of our rivals having 'down' years and the idea it could go south, or even that it could be jeopardised by incompetence in the board room is nauseating.

Here's my hot analytics take .. fucking do your jobs and sort it out
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9567 on: Today at 09:20:02 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 08:56:14 am
The worst time possible for him to put in a stinker of a performance where he looks like he can't be arsed (which isn't exclusive to games around this contract debacle to be clear).

Its always been the rough with the smooth with Trent. If we want someone who is never going to put in that sort of display occasionally, then he aint the one. He's had a really good season up to this point, nominated for POTM for December and rightly so. I guess we'll probably know a bit more over the next few weeks.

But its very difficult to watch performances like that and worry if he does leave, or think he's worth the rumoured £300k a week, or think he should be a future captain. Cos it was rancid. Almost single handedly cost us two points in an important game.
Yeah, but personally I've come to terms with that even though it's frustrating. Lots of players have ups and downs, although he's extreme.
He's still a great RB on average. I just dont think he's a 300k/w player.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9568 on: Today at 09:21:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:17:18 am
I don't know if others feel the same way as me about this but I've woken up angrier about it than yesterday

We've been fed months MONTHS of 'the club are relaxed about the contract situation' and that's it.
The only way you can be relaxed about it now is if you literally don't care about the league title this season

In his one public appearance since taking his position and massive salary to direct our football efforts Hughes said 'all of the players are committed for this season and that's what matters'.
Aside from that being wrong conceptually - his premise with regard to Trent is now just wishful thinking given a bid and an all time 'I'm not putting my body on the line' performance

It's completely bizarre that 3 of our best players have no certainty about whether they're playing their last games for the club - bizarre. You can make arguments about whether the older players should be extended or not but they should know one way or the other. 

This situation has now demonstrably cost us points on the pitch - its no longer an abstract off pitch set of concerns about future seasons

It's difficult to quantify how it affects the group from here (some of it is intangible of course) but the idea that the plan is 'have our 3 best players unsure of their future during the run in and it'll be fine' is insane.
And yes the exec of the club got dealt a bum hand when they took over and had uncertainty to deal with but a) that's why they've been given some of the biggest jobs in football and, more importantly b) they've had MONTHS to resolve the situation.

I know this is a bit ranty but like most of us I'm obsessed with winning the league above other concerns.
We've been handed an absolute gift this season with literally all of our rivals having 'down' years and the idea it could go south, or even that it could be jeopardised by incompetence in the board room is nauseating.

Here's my hot analytics take .. fucking do your jobs and sort it out

Its right to feel that way as every fan wants the title.

You cant say any of their performances have been poor until Trents yesterday.

But it cant drag on much longer as its boring.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9569 on: Today at 09:22:03 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:36:46 am
Not sure I even want Trent to sign for 300k/week, if that's true. How would that affect players like Mac, Konate, Szobo?
He has always been inconsistent, and there's no reason to assume that it would stop. His teammates will wonder why he earns twice as much as them. Konate is defending for two, but he should earn half?
Overpaid players on long contracts come with much more problems than the actual money.
Totally agree. I don't want a Rashford type situation here. Players need to justify their contracts and paying top money to an inconsistent player is not good value. We've created our own problems in the past by giving contracts to players like Carragher and Henderson who were declining.

It's the same when extending a contract for a player who's approaching the end of their career, but with VVD and Salah then they are worth the risk of a 2 year extension as they're both performing consistently at a top level, although Salah struggled last year with injury. It then depends on their physical condition, how physically intensive their role is in the team and the number of minutes they have played in their careers. Here both players look good for a couple more years. Salah also appears to have adjusted his game to add more assists.

The only thing that concerns me about Salah and VVD is their commitment to international football. I think any contract extension would have to mean that they stopped playing internationals, in order to prolong their careers at the top level
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9570 on: Today at 09:24:40 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:17:18 am
I don't know if others feel the same way as me about this but I've woken up angrier about it than yesterday

We've been fed months MONTHS of 'the club are relaxed about the contract situation' and that's it.
The only way you can be relaxed about it now is if you literally don't care about the league title this season

In his one public appearance since taking his position and massive salary to direct our football efforts Hughes said 'all of the players are committed for this season and that's what matters'.
Aside from that being wrong conceptually - his premise with regard to Trent is now just wishful thinking given a bid and an all time 'I'm not putting my body on the line' performance

It's completely bizarre that 3 of our best players have no certainty about whether they're playing their last games for the club - bizarre. You can make arguments about whether the older players should be extended or not but they should know one way or the other. 

This situation has now demonstrably cost us points on the pitch - its no longer an abstract off pitch set of concerns about future seasons

It's difficult to quantify how it affects the group from here (some of it is intangible of course) but the idea that the plan is 'have our 3 best players unsure of their future during the run in and it'll be fine' is insane.
And yes the exec of the club got dealt a bum hand when they took over and had uncertainty to deal with but a) that's why they've been given some of the biggest jobs in football and, more importantly b) they've had MONTHS to resolve the situation.

I know this is a bit ranty but like most of us I'm obsessed with winning the league above other concerns.
We've been handed an absolute gift this season with literally all of our rivals having 'down' years and the idea it could go south, or even that it could be jeopardised by incompetence in the board room is nauseating.

Here's my hot analytics take .. fucking do your jobs and sort it out

The relaxed line is a joke and its been blown out of all proportions this week, thanks to Madrid's actions. It was bad before in terms of the attention but this was always a worry, that the world of football doesn't dance to Liverpool's public line. It will derail this season for sure if its not resolved.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9571 on: Today at 09:26:24 am »
It seems and I hope I'm wrong that the club feel that what VVD and Salah want is too much for their age and they will let them walk away and use the money to sign younger players. If that happens you lose a lot of leadership in the dressing room and a few other will wonder about the ambition of the owners. The fans will be in uproar if it happens.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9572 on: Today at 09:30:20 am »
Quote from: jediwarrior on Today at 09:26:24 am
It seems and I hope I'm wrong that the club feel that what VVD and Salah want is too much for their age and they will let them walk away and use the money to sign younger players. If that happens you lose a lot of leadership in the dressing room and a few other will wonder about the ambition of the owners. The fans will be in uproar if it happens.

Honestly right now Id take it if it meant we win the league. I hated Klopp's long goodbye, and to be fair there is very little ill will towards Virgil and Salah compared to Trent, but if they did sign for other teams and the fans accepted it then I would take that. Next seasons problems are seeping into this season now.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9573 on: Today at 09:38:35 am »
That performance was it for me. I want Trent out of our club. I dont want him anywhere near the pitch. I dont care how good you think he can be, you should never see that lack of effort or application from a professional footballer, certainly not one playing for his own team in a derby. Renew VVD and Salah, kick Trent out of the back door.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9574 on: Today at 09:41:05 am »
Quote from: jediwarrior on Today at 09:26:24 am
It seems and I hope I'm wrong that the club feel that what VVD and Salah want is too much for their age and they will let them walk away and use the money to sign younger players. If that happens you lose a lot of leadership in the dressing room and a few other will wonder about the ambition of the owners. The fans will be in uproar if it happens.

Thats what it feels like to me, I think they're willing to keep them on a shit contract but won't be offering them any sort of terms like they're already on.

Buzzing for "the quality required to replace Salah and Van Dijk doesn't grow on trees, Liverpool are happy to wait for the right players to become available". in the summer.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9575 on: Today at 09:41:20 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:17:18 am
I don't know if others feel the same way as me about this but I've woken up angrier about it than yesterday

We've been fed months MONTHS of 'the club are relaxed about the contract situation' and that's it.
The only way you can be relaxed about it now is if you literally don't care about the league title this season

In his one public appearance since taking his position and massive salary to direct our football efforts Hughes said 'all of the players are committed for this season and that's what matters'.
Aside from that being wrong conceptually - his premise with regard to Trent is now just wishful thinking given a bid and an all time 'I'm not putting my body on the line' performance

It's completely bizarre that 3 of our best players have no certainty about whether they're playing their last games for the club - bizarre. You can make arguments about whether the older players should be extended or not but they should know one way or the other. 

This situation has now demonstrably cost us points on the pitch - its no longer an abstract off pitch set of concerns about future seasons

It's difficult to quantify how it affects the group from here (some of it is intangible of course) but the idea that the plan is 'have our 3 best players unsure of their future during the run in and it'll be fine' is insane.
And yes the exec of the club got dealt a bum hand when they took over and had uncertainty to deal with but a) that's why they've been given some of the biggest jobs in football and, more importantly b) they've had MONTHS to resolve the situation.

I know this is a bit ranty but like most of us I'm obsessed with winning the league above other concerns.
We've been handed an absolute gift this season with literally all of our rivals having 'down' years and the idea it could go south, or even that it could be jeopardised by incompetence in the board room is nauseating.

Here's my hot analytics take .. fucking do your jobs and sort it out

This will cost us the title. For that I am almost certain. It's effecting us on the pitch and right now it seems like we actively want them to leave
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9576 on: Today at 09:42:09 am »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 09:38:35 am
That performance was it for me. I want Trent out of our club. I dont want him anywhere near the pitch. I dont care how good you think he can be, you should never see that lack of effort or application from a professional footballer, certainly not one playing for his own team in a derby. Renew VVD and Salah, kick Trent out of the back door.

Trent really isn't as good as he thinks he is. There's a fine line between having confidence in your abilities and having a lack of self awareness. Honestly we'd miss him a bit but nowhere near the extent we would if Salah or VVD were to leave. We'd lose a bit of attacking threat but gain a bit more defensive solidity. Just gutted we won't get a fee for him. Poor from the club to let it get to this situation. Going to win the balon dor he thinks lol. Like mate there's two guys at your club in their 30s who are way better players than you.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9577 on: Today at 09:42:15 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:17:18 am
I don't know if others feel the same way as me about this but I've woken up angrier about it than yesterday

We've been fed months MONTHS of 'the club are relaxed about the contract situation' and that's it.
The only way you can be relaxed about it now is if you literally don't care about the league title this season

In his one public appearance since taking his position and massive salary to direct our football efforts Hughes said 'all of the players are committed for this season and that's what matters'.
Aside from that being wrong conceptually - his premise with regard to Trent is now just wishful thinking given a bid and an all time 'I'm not putting my body on the line' performance

It's completely bizarre that 3 of our best players have no certainty about whether they're playing their last games for the club - bizarre. You can make arguments about whether the older players should be extended or not but they should know one way or the other. 

This situation has now demonstrably cost us points on the pitch - its no longer an abstract off pitch set of concerns about future seasons

It's difficult to quantify how it affects the group from here (some of it is intangible of course) but the idea that the plan is 'have our 3 best players unsure of their future during the run in and it'll be fine' is insane.
And yes the exec of the club got dealt a bum hand when they took over and had uncertainty to deal with but a) that's why they've been given some of the biggest jobs in football and, more importantly b) they've had MONTHS to resolve the situation.

I know this is a bit ranty but like most of us I'm obsessed with winning the league above other concerns.
We've been handed an absolute gift this season with literally all of our rivals having 'down' years and the idea it could go south, or even that it could be jeopardised by incompetence in the board room is nauseating.

Here's my hot analytics take .. fucking do your jobs and sort it out

Good post Jack.

Liverpool/owners/Hughes can be 'relaxed' all they like but we are now into dangerous territory.

I think atleast 2 will sign but they can also turn around and go to another club if they feel like the club aren't valuing them by letting it drag on and get to this point.

Then you suddenly have to replace some big players and also there are other areas of the squad that need strengthening, with owners who don't really like to spend money and it's a bit of a recipe for disaster.

I too just want to win the league this year and our fans actually get to celebrate properly, this could quickly become an unwelcome distraction and Trent's performance yesterday COULD be a sign of whats to come.

Just ridiculous how it hasn't been sorted yet and we are so relaxed that teams can now legally put contract offers forwards for 3 big players on our team.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9578 on: Today at 09:43:31 am »
Yesterday was so bad that it has kind of made me forget about the value we are losing out on TAA leaving on a free, and I'm thinking the wages we would save by not signing him could be used for Mo and VVD instead. Say what you like about those two, but at no point has the contract shite looked like it was messing with their heads. TAA's head has completely gone - he played yesterday like a man not wanting to pull a hamstring before his big move. We can't pick him until something is made concrete. Even if he was to sign a pre-contract with Madrid, maybe with clarity he could focus on the rest of the season and helping us win a trophy or two before he left. I'm just hoping it's the uncertainty that's affecting him rather than not caring about LFC anymore.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,605
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9579 on: Today at 09:45:07 am »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 09:14:58 am
I thought the same at the beginning of the season. Trent is a world-class player with the ball and a good player without itnothing more, nothing less. Ultimately, he is a right-back, and there should be a limit to what we're willing to pay for him. Its a straightforward take-it-or-leave-it situation; just announce the decision so we can all move on. Salah and VVD are a different story due to their immense importance, as they simply can't be replaced by just anyone. I'd rather any extra funds that might be spent on Trent be allocated to VVD or Salah instead.
Trent is World Class. Not sure what it matters if he's a right back unless you are Jamie Carragher and getting a little dig in.

Agreed that there needs to be a resolution imminently. It won't be good for us or him if this carries on for the rest of the season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9580 on: Today at 09:45:08 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:41:20 am
This will cost us the title. For that I am almost certain. It's effecting us on the pitch and right now it seems like we actively want them to leave

How is it affecting us on the pitch? Before today we'd won 3 in a row in the league scoring 14 goals. This is just pure reactionary.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9581 on: Today at 09:45:51 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:45:08 am
How is it affecting us on the pitch? Before today we'd won 3 in a row in the league scoring 14 goals. This is just pure reactionary.

You can't look at that Trent performance which was beyond your standard bad game, and say it isn't effecting him
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9582 on: Today at 09:47:03 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:45:08 am
How is it affecting us on the pitch? Before today we'd won 3 in a row in the league scoring 14 goals. This is just pure reactionary.

The noise will intensify now. Players get bids thrown at them, it spills into the media and into the crowd even more so. It absolutely will affect everyone. It needs to get sorted.

Yesterday was Trent’s worst display ever in this first team. This wasnt a coincidence.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9583 on: Today at 09:48:12 am »
Quote from: jediwarrior on Today at 09:26:24 am
It seems and I hope I'm wrong that the club feel that what VVD and Salah want is too much for their age and they will let them walk away and use the money to sign younger players. If that happens you lose a lot of leadership in the dressing room and a few other will wonder about the ambition of the owners. The fans will be in uproar if it happens.
Think you are right unfortunately. Would be a monumental error.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9584 on: Today at 09:49:29 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:45:51 am
You can't look at that Trent performance which was beyond your standard bad game, and say it isn't effecting him

He was similar against Fulham, for whatever reason some games Trent just doesn't turn up and he's not up for the dirty side of the game.. This is the guy who says he wants to be captain, for what? The prestige? Being captain brings so much responsibility outside of the title and I don't think Trent is up for it.

Every other player was busting a gut to get back after Trent gave it away in the 85th min, Trent was just jogging, unforgiveable that at any level and Van Dijk's stare made it clear what he thought of the lack of effort on that occasion and many more.

This inconsistency in application is why I don't believe Trent is the same level as Van Dijk or Mo, not even close, especially for wages.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9585 on: Today at 09:52:02 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:49:29 am
He was similar against Fulham, for whatever reason some games Trent just doesn't turn up and he's not up for the dirty side of the game.. This is the guy who says he wants to be captain, for what? The prestige? Being captain brings so much responsibility outside of the title and I don't think Trent is up for it.

Every other player was busting a gut to get back after Trent gave it away in the 85th min, Trent was just jogging, unforgiveable that at any level and Van Dijk's stare made it clear what he thought of the lack of effort on that occasion and many more.

Did he not win a single duel against Fulham either, and not just as an expression I mean literally, as he did not win a single one yesterday.

I am sorry but I am not chalking this off as a bad day at the office, yesterday was on another level entirely, that was someone either completely out of it, or looking to not exert himself, it was alarmingly bad
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9586 on: Today at 09:52:27 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:49:29 am
He was similar against Fulham, for whatever reason some games Trent just doesn't turn up and he's not up for the dirty side of the game.. This is the guy who says he wants to be captain, for what? The prestige? Being captain brings so much responsibility outside of the title and I don't think Trent is up for it.

Every other player was busting a gut to get back after Trent gave it away in the 85th min, Trent was just jogging, unforgiveable that at any level and Van Dijk's stare made it clear what he thought of the lack of effort on that occasion and many more.

This inconsistency in application is why I don't believe Trent is the same level as Van Dijk or Mo, not even close, especially for wages.

Yep, his attitude has been questioned loads in the past, he's had games like this before. For what it's worth I don't think it isn't an attitude thing, he goes into hiding when he's being skinned by a winger/full back. It's mentality more than attitude for me.
