Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9520 on: Yesterday at 11:29:53 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:08:13 am
While Richardson is not a local journalist he does a lot of work with LFCTV he's a regular on the press show, so it's not as if he's not known to the club.

I'm a big fan of Press Box, Jill. Not seen much of Richo lately. The Anfield Wrap, Red Men and some very welcome females of the species including the utterly brilliant Beth Lindrop frequent it a lot these days. Also, Steve Wilson from the beeb. I've always wondered why there wasn't a thread for it. Some really insighful stuff on there with Atko head and shoulders above the rest when he's on
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9521 on: Yesterday at 11:30:30 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:06:32 am
As someone said, the club may have pushed the story to a tabloid for maximum coverage so every red sees it.

Hopefully that person manages to find their way out of the 1990s. Push it to a journalist that writes in a newspaper that nobody buys any more or give it to Ornstein to tweet it to his 3.1m followers on twitter? Yep, the Mirror it is
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9522 on: Yesterday at 11:36:26 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:08:13 am
While Richardson is not a local journalist he does a lot of work with LFCTV he's a regular on the press show, so it's not as if he's not known to the club.

All the more concerning that hes clearly making articles up about Salah agreeing a contract (twice) then because hes not being fed that line by the club or player as whose interests would it be in to do so when it clearly isnt true?

As for Trent hes already been offered a contract as per Joyce and Ornstein so fuck knows what this latest article is about.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9523 on: Yesterday at 11:56:07 am »
Quote from: Markus_12 on January  4, 2025, 10:45:11 pm
We need a gif of Hughes doing the chat in the ear celebration Trent was doing
Heres the original of his goal celebration Vs West Ham for anyone who wants it

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9524 on: Yesterday at 12:00:41 pm »
Even if its just PR from the club, it seems an important move and one with implications for both Salah and VVD too. Especially Mo. You can say what you like in interviews, but you cant bully usif you want deals beyond a reasonable amount - the club can easily put out to the fans what youre being offered.

Im not saying thats what Mo is doing, but I still think the club had to show their strength in some form, if its true that negotiations have already been going on for a long time. Im happy to see it, but well see how authentic it is.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9525 on: Yesterday at 12:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:56:07 am
Heres the original of his goal celebration Vs West Ham for anyone who wants it

 :wellin

Did they return Emu to the wild on Rod's demise?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9526 on: Yesterday at 12:49:57 pm »
A good fair offer by the club. Still think Trent won't take it, he'll have communicated his expectations to the club already by now surely, and no reason to make this offer public if we were matching those expectation.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9527 on: Yesterday at 01:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January  4, 2025, 09:40:16 pm
Yes. He remarked that he despaired about the venal nature of late stage capitalism and its incessant consumption of media-driven speculation and vacuous analysis.
I concur.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9528 on: Yesterday at 01:31:08 pm »
The PR angle is a strange one. Who benefits from the club planting a false story about a contract? Wouldnt be it be exposed pretty easily so it backfires? Its either made up by the newspaper or its a genuine story and leaves TAA with a decision to make.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9529 on: Yesterday at 01:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:31:08 pm
The PR angle is a strange one. Who benefits from the club planting a false story about a contract? Wouldnt be it be exposed pretty easily so it backfires? Its either made up by the newspaper or its a genuine story and leaves TAA with a decision to make.

Pretty much

The PR angle is bizarre, makes no sense and wouldjust be proven a lie then making the club look dumb and piss off the player
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9530 on: Yesterday at 01:49:53 pm »
Could be Trents agent leaking it to put pressure on Real.

If Trent wants to join Real, he will use Liverpool for leverage, and vice versa
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9531 on: Yesterday at 01:56:58 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:13:51 am
doesn't anyone do anything for love anymore

Hes the Anti Meat Loaf.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9532 on: Yesterday at 02:03:33 pm »
If that is true, then surely it will be the result of the negotiations between the parties and not a starting offer?

Would not be happy with it being leaked though as I'm not at all a fan of the shenanigans that does happen around this. It should be a private thing. Who on here would want everyone to know what they earn?!?

Distasteful in the extreme to me and not how this club should operate.

They only thing that should matter to us as fans (given that we are all more than aware of how football has gone over the decades and know that this is the norm for footballers) is that he signs. It's nothing whatsoever to do with any of us what he or any player gets paid so long as he plays for the club and puts his all in each week when selected. Salary has no bearing on that as it's numbers beyond what you can dial (see if anyone gets that reference!) so wayyyy out of us working class's league, but then it's been that way forever and a day since Jimmy Hill campainged successfully to remove the pay caps back then.

In short, don't care what he or anyone else earns - they do put a portion of their wages towards charities and causes anyway as well as look after their families and loved ones so they're in essence no differnet to all of us in that respect.

Just get this circus over and done with ASAP and get back to the football FFS.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9533 on: Yesterday at 02:09:57 pm »
I referenced just PR in post above - wasnt meaning in terms of a false story/amount. Agree, that would be ridiculous.

Was referring to some saying whats the point in putting it out there - as makes no real difference to Trent, as he knows the offer and likely made a decision regardless. I think leaking offer amount is still a solid move from club (not usually, but in this mess of a situation theyve got themselves into) and not just about Trent, but more linked to the other negotiations. But saying that - still not sure if a genuine leak or just a rubbish source & non-story.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9534 on: Yesterday at 03:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 02:03:33 pm
If that is true, then surely it will be the result of the negotiations between the parties and not a starting offer?

Would not be happy with it being leaked though as I'm not at all a fan of the shenanigans that does happen around this. It should be a private thing. Who on here would want everyone to know what they earn?!?

Distasteful in the extreme to me and not how this club should operate.

They only thing that should matter to us as fans (given that we are all more than aware of how football has gone over the decades and know that this is the norm for footballers) is that he signs. It's nothing whatsoever to do with any of us what he or any player gets paid so long as he plays for the club and puts his all in each week when selected. Salary has no bearing on that as it's numbers beyond what you can dial (see if anyone gets that reference!) so wayyyy out of us working class's league, but then it's been that way forever and a day since Jimmy Hill campainged successfully to remove the pay caps back then.

In short, don't care what he or anyone else earns - they do put a portion of their wages towards charities and causes anyway as well as look after their families and loved ones so they're in essence no differnet to all of us in that respect.

Just get this circus over and done with ASAP and get back to the football FFS.
Pretty much This.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9535 on: Yesterday at 06:29:36 pm »
No idea if it's contract related or not as he's had these performances where he can't be arsed for so long, go back years to Napoli away etc but whatever the reason is it's not good enough, it's horrific from someone wanting huge money and supposedly captain. Not exactly leading by example.

I want him to stay but he's never 300k a week.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9536 on: Yesterday at 06:29:41 pm »
This is not a post match topic. It is a starred topic.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9537 on: Yesterday at 06:32:33 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 06:31:20 pm
We aren't allowed discuss player performances any longer?

There is a post match topic. This is a topic for the contract situation.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9538 on: Yesterday at 07:10:28 pm »
Whatever your belief is on who is to blame, if anyone, today is exactly the kind of occasion that rams home what an awful position this has gotten to. Trent was unbelievably awful today. It could just be that he's had a bit of a mare. But chances are all the talk can't be helping, it's a distraction that he and the club could all do without. It needs sorting before it risks derailing what has so far been a brilliant season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9539 on: Yesterday at 07:21:00 pm »
I wouldn't offer him £100k a week unless he can demonstrate more than a passing, fleeting interest in putting in some actual defensive effort. This isn't a response to today - it's been a feature of his game for going on 3 years now and it's not that he can't defend (despite what the media will say) it's that he regularly just won't. A handful of focused performances earlier in the season doesn't change the regular instances of jogging back when out of position or the downright infuriating lazy swing of the leg he does when he lets a player breeze past him or when he turns his back on a shot. The sort of half-arsed, cursory "oh I tried" that belays the fact that for long stretches of time, he plays like defending is beneath him.

He's a fabulous footballer on his day, one of the most gifted to have played for us in my time watching the club, and probably the only player outside of Salah where he can do jaw-dropping seemingly impossible things with a football. But he's not been at a high level with any degree of real, actual consistency for years now, with moments of brilliance regularly interspersed with moments of lackadaisical indifference. His attacking influence has diminished over time, and there's been a feeling for going on 3 years now that he's the obvious target for the opposition with varying degrees of success. It's hard because he can win you a game on his own, but I thought we looked a more balanced side with Bradley and by far the standout RB performance for us this season hasn't been Trent...

For £300k, hell, for £200k, I think you need to be a far, far more consistent performer than he is. If he doesn't want to be here, we need to replace him in January or we do possibly risk the wheels falling off this title challenge.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9540 on: Yesterday at 07:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 07:21:00 pm
I wouldn't offer him £100k a week unless he can demonstrate more than a passing, fleeting interest in putting in some actual defensive effort. This isn't a response to today - it's been a feature of his game for going on 3 years now and it's not that he can't defend (despite what the media will say) it's that he regularly just won't. A handful of focused performances earlier in the season doesn't change the regular instances of jogging back when out of position or the downright infuriating lazy swing of the leg he does when he lets a player breeze past him or when he turns his back on a shot. The sort of half-arsed, cursory "oh I tried" that belays the fact that for long stretches of time, he plays like defending is beneath him.

He's a fabulous footballer on his day, one of the most gifted to have played for us in my time watching the club, and probably the only player outside of Salah where he can do jaw-dropping seemingly impossible things with a football. But he's not been at a high level with any degree of real, actual consistency for years now, with moments of brilliance regularly interspersed with moments of lackadaisical indifference. His attacking influence has diminished over time, and there's been a feeling for going on 3 years now that he's the obvious target for the opposition with varying degrees of success. It's hard because he can win you a game on his own, but I thought we looked a more balanced side with Bradley and by far the standout RB performance for us this season hasn't been Trent...

For £300k, hell, for £200k, I think you need to be a far, far more consistent performer than he is. If he doesn't want to be here, we need to replace him in January or we do possibly risk the wheels falling off this title challenge.

He has been good defensively this season. Today he was poor all over. Every player has a bad game every now and then. Let's not overreact. He is worth what he has been offered, if the stories are true. You cant put a price on what he can do with the ball from his position. It's a very generous offer, again, if the news is true, and if chooses to leave then its one where money wasnt the reason.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9541 on: Yesterday at 11:29:47 pm »
I hope the offer is not true, he doesnt worth anything near this amount given his frequently awful defensive performance. If the contract is true and signed, wed probably have a player like Rashford in the team, lazy big ego but without the performance to match. When the defence was suffering today, he just casually walked around without purpose like he was leisurely walking in a garden after dinner.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9542 on: Yesterday at 11:33:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:21:28 pm
The noise is too much. We are trying to win the league here, we cant have this song and dance every season. Also all that shit hasnt started with Van Dijk and Salah yet. It will become a farce.

Pretty much. You cannot have three of your best, most experienced (captain, vice captain, and third captain) players on the last six months of contract and expect things to run smooth in a title race and CL knockout stages. It is a joke at the moment, will turn in to a circus and a farce as it lingers on without any clarity from the club. If they are not accepting the offers on table, then let that be that and announce all three are off at the end of the season. If you want to keep one, two or all three, then find a way to get the deals done.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9543 on: Yesterday at 11:42:31 pm »
Today's game changed my view on this somewhat. I still think it would be a reasonable bet that all 3 will be with us next season. And I still really hope all 3 will be with us.

But now we're in January this is the first game where it felt like this fucking circus has parked itself in the players' heads. TAA was so preoccupied I wouldn't be surprised he was worried he was about to lose his streak on Spanish duolingo. Salah didn't look quite himself (though as per the post match thread, weather does play a factor). Van Dijk did a job to be fair to him.

Previously I've thought, fuck it, all of this is going on backstage, but these guys are professionals working with Slot to get stuff done on the day. And happy days, they were doing the job. Now I worry that all the talk is affecting them. I don't know what the answer is, but I'd like a bit more certainty (even if that was confirmation of departures) so that whatever our team is next season, we can win the trophies we're capable of this season. If the rumours are affecting performance on the pitch, then fuck that. I don't ever want to see another performance like the one today from TAA, that's for sure.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9544 on: Yesterday at 11:56:53 pm »
I don't think Trent's performance was because of his head's turned. Maybe it was but point is he had that kind of performances in the past as well. But it feels like something should be done about it as there is too much noise before and after each match and it will pile on Trent if he keeps producing these more often.

And then we have other two where it is more civil but there are still no resolutions and it is not helpful to have so many key players in that situation.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9545 on: Today at 12:00:51 am »
The worry is that hed be captain once VVD goes. Nowhere near captain material for me. Compare him to VVD how they approach games mentally and its chalk and cheese
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9546 on: Today at 12:07:54 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:00:51 am
The worry is that hed be captain once VVD goes. Nowhere near captain material for me. Compare him to VVD how they approach games mentally and its chalk and cheese

He's nowhere near captain material for this club. And he never has been.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9547 on: Today at 12:10:38 am »
If it was announced he signed a new 5 year contract tomorrow then the news would be met with polite applause or tumbleweed at best...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9548 on: Today at 12:14:08 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:10:38 am
If it was announced he signed a new 5 year contract tomorrow then the news would be met with polite applause or tumbleweed at best...

Id be delighted. I want him to stay.

But I dont want any of this noise, its far to distracting and people cant be convincing me that its not affecting him, that was the worst performance of his career. In that case id rather we sell him now.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9549 on: Today at 12:26:00 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 11:33:42 pm
Pretty much. You cannot have three of your best, most experienced (captain, vice captain, and third captain) players on the last six months of contract and expect things to run smooth in a title race and CL knockout stages.

Every so often you see written down and you realise, beyond the noise how totally fucking insane it is the executives at the club have allowed it to happen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9550 on: Today at 12:33:16 am »
Not a captain
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9551 on: Today at 02:44:56 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:33:16 am
Not a captain

He's too mentally fragile, he always seems to melt under adversity.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9552 on: Today at 03:12:24 am »
I think it wise to just get rid, it doesn't matter what number we put on the contract if Trent's heart ain't in it then there's no more discussion to be had. I've seen this behaviour from him before, last season against arsenal, this season against Newcastle and switch off moments against spurs, and west ham.

Let's get rid of this circus before it derails our season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9553 on: Today at 03:24:13 am »
TAA is quickly becoming the equivalent of a keeper with amazing distribution skills but shit at saving.
