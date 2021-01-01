I wouldn't offer him £100k a week unless he can demonstrate more than a passing, fleeting interest in putting in some actual defensive effort. This isn't a response to today - it's been a feature of his game for going on 3 years now and it's not that he can't defend (despite what the media will say) it's that he regularly just won't. A handful of focused performances earlier in the season doesn't change the regular instances of jogging back when out of position or the downright infuriating lazy swing of the leg he does when he lets a player breeze past him or when he turns his back on a shot. The sort of half-arsed, cursory "oh I tried" that belays the fact that for long stretches of time, he plays like defending is beneath him.
He's a fabulous footballer on his day, one of the most gifted to have played for us in my time watching the club, and probably the only player outside of Salah where he can do jaw-dropping seemingly impossible things with a football. But he's not been at a high level with any degree of real, actual consistency for years now, with moments of brilliance regularly interspersed with moments of lackadaisical indifference. His attacking influence has diminished over time, and there's been a feeling for going on 3 years now that he's the obvious target for the opposition with varying degrees of success. It's hard because he can win you a game on his own, but I thought we looked a more balanced side with Bradley and by far the standout RB performance for us this season hasn't been Trent...
For £300k, hell, for £200k, I think you need to be a far, far more consistent performer than he is. If he doesn't want to be here, we need to replace him in January or we do possibly risk the wheels falling off this title challenge.