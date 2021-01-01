If that is true, then surely it will be the result of the negotiations between the parties and not a starting offer?



Would not be happy with it being leaked though as I'm not at all a fan of the shenanigans that does happen around this. It should be a private thing. Who on here would want everyone to know what they earn?!?



Distasteful in the extreme to me and not how this club should operate.



They only thing that should matter to us as fans (given that we are all more than aware of how football has gone over the decades and know that this is the norm for footballers) is that he signs. It's nothing whatsoever to do with any of us what he or any player gets paid so long as he plays for the club and puts his all in each week when selected. Salary has no bearing on that as it's numbers beyond what you can dial (see if anyone gets that reference!) so wayyyy out of us working class's league, but then it's been that way forever and a day since Jimmy Hill campainged successfully to remove the pay caps back then.



In short, don't care what he or anyone else earns - they do put a portion of their wages towards charities and causes anyway as well as look after their families and loved ones so they're in essence no differnet to all of us in that respect.



Just get this circus over and done with ASAP and get back to the football FFS.