Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9520 on: Today at 11:29:53 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:08:13 am
While Richardson is not a local journalist he does a lot of work with LFCTV he's a regular on the press show, so it's not as if he's not known to the club.

I'm a big fan of Press Box, Jill. Not seen much of Richo lately. The Anfield Wrap, Red Men and some very welcome females of the species including the utterly brilliant Beth Lindrop frequent it a lot these days. Also, Steve Wilson from the beeb. I've always wondered why there wasn't a thread for it. Some really insighful stuff on there with Atko head and shoulders above the rest when he's on
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9521 on: Today at 11:30:30 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:06:32 am
As someone said, the club may have pushed the story to a tabloid for maximum coverage so every red sees it.

Hopefully that person manages to find their way out of the 1990s. Push it to a journalist that writes in a newspaper that nobody buys any more or give it to Ornstein to tweet it to his 3.1m followers on twitter? Yep, the Mirror it is
Online Jm55

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9522 on: Today at 11:36:26 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:08:13 am
While Richardson is not a local journalist he does a lot of work with LFCTV he's a regular on the press show, so it's not as if he's not known to the club.

All the more concerning that hes clearly making articles up about Salah agreeing a contract (twice) then because hes not being fed that line by the club or player as whose interests would it be in to do so when it clearly isnt true?

As for Trent hes already been offered a contract as per Joyce and Ornstein so fuck knows what this latest article is about.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9523 on: Today at 11:56:07 am »
Quote from: Markus_12 on Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm
We need a gif of Hughes doing the chat in the ear celebration Trent was doing
Heres the original of his goal celebration Vs West Ham for anyone who wants it

Online liverbird_soph

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9524 on: Today at 12:00:41 pm »
Even if its just PR from the club, it seems an important move and one with implications for both Salah and VVD too. Especially Mo. You can say what you like in interviews, but you cant bully usif you want deals beyond a reasonable amount - the club can easily put out to the fans what youre being offered.

Im not saying thats what Mo is doing, but I still think the club had to show their strength in some form, if its true that negotiations have already been going on for a long time. Im happy to see it, but well see how authentic it is.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9525 on: Today at 12:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:56:07 am
Heres the original of his goal celebration Vs West Ham for anyone who wants it

 :wellin

Did they return Emu to the wild on Rod's demise?
Offline QC

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9526 on: Today at 12:49:57 pm »
A good fair offer by the club. Still think Trent won't take it, he'll have communicated his expectations to the club already by now surely, and no reason to make this offer public if we were matching those expectation.
Offline markedasred

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9527 on: Today at 01:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:40:16 pm
Yes. He remarked that he despaired about the venal nature of late stage capitalism and its incessant consumption of media-driven speculation and vacuous analysis.
I concur.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9528 on: Today at 01:31:08 pm »
The PR angle is a strange one. Who benefits from the club planting a false story about a contract? Wouldnt be it be exposed pretty easily so it backfires? Its either made up by the newspaper or its a genuine story and leaves TAA with a decision to make.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9529 on: Today at 01:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:31:08 pm
The PR angle is a strange one. Who benefits from the club planting a false story about a contract? Wouldnt be it be exposed pretty easily so it backfires? Its either made up by the newspaper or its a genuine story and leaves TAA with a decision to make.

Pretty much

The PR angle is bizarre, makes no sense and wouldjust be proven a lie then making the club look dumb and piss off the player
Online jepovic

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9530 on: Today at 01:49:53 pm »
Could be Trents agent leaking it to put pressure on Real.

If Trent wants to join Real, he will use Liverpool for leverage, and vice versa
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9531 on: Today at 01:56:58 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:13:51 am
doesn't anyone do anything for love anymore

Hes the Anti Meat Loaf.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9532 on: Today at 02:03:33 pm »
If that is true, then surely it will be the result of the negotiations between the parties and not a starting offer?

Would not be happy with it being leaked though as I'm not at all a fan of the shenanigans that does happen around this. It should be a private thing. Who on here would want everyone to know what they earn?!?

Distasteful in the extreme to me and not how this club should operate.

They only thing that should matter to us as fans (given that we are all more than aware of how football has gone over the decades and know that this is the norm for footballers) is that he signs. It's nothing whatsoever to do with any of us what he or any player gets paid so long as he plays for the club and puts his all in each week when selected. Salary has no bearing on that as it's numbers beyond what you can dial (see if anyone gets that reference!) so wayyyy out of us working class's league, but then it's been that way forever and a day since Jimmy Hill campainged successfully to remove the pay caps back then.

In short, don't care what he or anyone else earns - they do put a portion of their wages towards charities and causes anyway as well as look after their families and loved ones so they're in essence no differnet to all of us in that respect.

Just get this circus over and done with ASAP and get back to the football FFS.
Online liverbird_soph

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9533 on: Today at 02:09:57 pm »
I referenced just PR in post above - wasnt meaning in terms of a false story/amount. Agree, that would be ridiculous.

Was referring to some saying whats the point in putting it out there - as makes no real difference to Trent, as he knows the offer and likely made a decision regardless. I think leaking offer amount is still a solid move from club (not usually, but in this mess of a situation theyve got themselves into) and not just about Trent, but more linked to the other negotiations. But saying that - still not sure if a genuine leak or just a rubbish source & non-story.
Online Kundale

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9534 on: Today at 03:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 02:03:33 pm
If that is true, then surely it will be the result of the negotiations between the parties and not a starting offer?

Would not be happy with it being leaked though as I'm not at all a fan of the shenanigans that does happen around this. It should be a private thing. Who on here would want everyone to know what they earn?!?

Distasteful in the extreme to me and not how this club should operate.

They only thing that should matter to us as fans (given that we are all more than aware of how football has gone over the decades and know that this is the norm for footballers) is that he signs. It's nothing whatsoever to do with any of us what he or any player gets paid so long as he plays for the club and puts his all in each week when selected. Salary has no bearing on that as it's numbers beyond what you can dial (see if anyone gets that reference!) so wayyyy out of us working class's league, but then it's been that way forever and a day since Jimmy Hill campainged successfully to remove the pay caps back then.

In short, don't care what he or anyone else earns - they do put a portion of their wages towards charities and causes anyway as well as look after their families and loved ones so they're in essence no differnet to all of us in that respect.

Just get this circus over and done with ASAP and get back to the football FFS.
Pretty much This.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9535 on: Today at 06:29:36 pm »
No idea if it's contract related or not as he's had these performances where he can't be arsed for so long, go back years to Napoli away etc but whatever the reason is it's not good enough, it's horrific from someone wanting huge money and supposedly captain. Not exactly leading by example.

I want him to stay but he's never 300k a week.
Offline SP

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9536 on: Today at 06:29:41 pm »
This is not a post match topic. It is a starred topic.
Offline SP

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9537 on: Today at 06:32:33 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:31:20 pm
We aren't allowed discuss player performances any longer?

There is a post match topic. This is a topic for the contract situation.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9538 on: Today at 06:33:11 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:29:36 pm
No idea if it's contract related or not as he's had these performances where he can't be arsed for so long, go back years to Napoli away etc but whatever the reason is it's not good enough, it's horrific from someone wanting huge money and supposedly captain. Not exactly leading by example.

I want him to stay but he's never 300k a week.

Give him the captains armband. That'll lift him.

Needs to love over at what VvD constantly does to see where he needs to aim at.
Online Draex

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9539 on: Today at 06:33:16 pm »
I maintain Trent isnt in the same bracket as Van Dijk and Salah, not even close.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9540 on: Today at 06:34:05 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 06:32:33 pm
There is a post match topic. This is a topic for the contract situation.

Fair enough, open the Trent thread then?
Online Hazzyfizz

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9541 on: Today at 06:34:49 pm »
Contract noise clearly costing us points. Not only the distracted performance from Trent, but Slot clearly didnt want to sub him off until too late and risk upsetting him right now
Online theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9542 on: Today at 06:35:02 pm »
Trent should never kick a ball for liverpool football club again.

His head has already gone to madrid. Sooner the rest of him follows the better.
Online Kansti

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9543 on: Today at 06:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:33:16 pm
I maintain Trent isnt in the same bracket as Van Dijk and Salah, not even close.

When was he ever in that bracket? He always had defensive liabilities. VVD and Salah are perfect at their game.
Online theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9544 on: Today at 06:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:33:16 pm
I maintain Trent isnt in the same bracket as Van Dijk and Salah, not even close.

Cant speak comon sense mate, youll get shot down
Offline Raaphael

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9545 on: Today at 06:37:11 pm »
Future Ballon D`Or winner apparantly.
Online Gerry83

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9546 on: Today at 06:37:36 pm »
Not too bothered as id have taken 4 points from the 6 available against them.

Wont matter if we win the league and hopefully that taught Slot a few things about the squad and the players.

Btw credit to Utd - they went into cup final mode and as we seen against City away they are capable of an upset when theyre expecting to get battered. Its actually their identity now just as it has been for years under Ten Hag.

Nothing dropped in the race with Arsenal. Just need to make sure we win one of Forest or Bournemouth away and that point will be ok in the long run!
