Trent is a world class player who happens to play at right back. If you take him out of the team you are taking a world class player out of the team. I think people underestimate Trent importance in tight games even if he isnít directly adding a goal contribution.



Take him out of our team it doesn't cost us many points. Reinvest those wages into the squad(rather than just saving money) and it probably costs us nothing. It's not like if Trent goes we play with 10 men. We'll have another right back with is own strengths and weaknesses.Right back is not an important position and never will be. Now, if you're owned by a state and fiddle your books then spending £50m a pop on one like City or giving someone £350k a week is fine. If you're trying a maximize a limited amount of resources you don't do that in a million years as you'll get more bang for your book in actual important positions.