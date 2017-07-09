« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9280 on: Today at 09:34:17 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:32:41 am
I`m sure Trent will say (if he signs a new contract for Liverpool) that there has been a lot of talk in the media and by fans like me, without knowing. But I think he makes a decision with this. Maybe he will achieve to get more money, but he can`t at the same time expect unconditional respect from fans. At this stage he has done nothing to calm down fans(which says getting more money is more important).

The longer this goes on, the less of a decent vice captain I think he is. You might say these things only apply on how he comes across on the pitch, how well he plays. I disagree. In a time where footballers`  lifestyle has become further and further from fans, I think how you "communicate" with the ones who pay to watch you matters.

How do you view VVD ?

Hes the captain after all.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9281 on: Today at 09:39:53 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:34:17 am
How do you view VVD ?

Hes the captain after all.

VVD is 33 and committed his best years as a footballer at our club. He didn`t leave the best club in the world at 25. He could probably have gone to Real Madrid in many stages of his best footballing years if he really wanted to, but he decided Liverpool is where it`s at. A legend.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9282 on: Today at 09:40:35 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:39:53 am
VVD is 33 and committed his best years as a footballer at our club. He could probably have gone to Real Madrid in many stages of his best footballing years if he really wanted to, but he decided Liverpool is where it`s at. A legend.

But he hasnt signed a contract either.

So whats the difference ?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9283 on: Today at 09:42:01 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:40:35 am
But he hasnt signed a contract either.

So whats the difference ?

You really don`t see the difference? VVD is in his last years as a footballer. Maybe his last big contract. Trent is not. Also, Trent is local playing for the best team in Europe right now. Fighting for the league and CL. As a local. Why the hell are there any arguments to leave that for anything else than money and climate?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9284 on: Today at 09:42:22 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:02 am
Trent wants the PL title too.

There has to be a resolution soon as it cant keep dragging on.

Its boring.
I think it's already done mate. The contracts are there so take them or leave them.

Edwards is running the show now. Hughes has been less than impressive but he won't be the one signing off on the contracts. Klopp had Mike Gordon who was more willing to compromise or bend the structure a bit. Edwards isn't like that.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9285 on: Today at 09:43:25 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:42:01 am
You really don`t see the difference? VVD is in his last years as a footballer. Maybe his last big contract. Trent is not. Also, Trent is local.

But neither have signed contracts.

Thats your captain and VC.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9286 on: Today at 09:45:10 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:43:25 am
But neither have signed contracts.

Thats your captain and VC.

I`ve just explained the difference. If VVD was 25 years old and from Liverpool I would think the same about him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9287 on: Today at 09:46:17 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:42:22 am
I think it's already done mate. The contracts are there so take them or leave them.

Edwards is running the show now. Hughes has been less than impressive but he won't be the one signing off on the contracts. Klopp had Mike Gordon who was more willing to compromise or bend the structure a bit. Edwards isn't like that.

Any reason why you expect the club to be the one to compromise rather than both the players and the club compromising? I would say we gave Henderson a contract and we know what happened after that. Now the same people who moaned at the club for doing that are now moaning about us not doing the same thing again!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9288 on: Today at 09:50:28 am »
Henderson was never even near the level of Salah or VVD for us.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9289 on: Today at 09:51:39 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 09:50:28 am
Henderson was never even near the level of Salah or VVD for us.

And we also sold him on for £12m!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9290 on: Today at 09:51:42 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 09:50:28 am
Henderson was never even near the level of Salah or VVD for us.

It doesn't alter the fact that going beyond two years is a big risk for the club.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9291 on: Today at 09:53:39 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:51:42 am
It doesn't alter the fact that going beyond two years is a big risk for the club.

Its probably one year longer than what we would want, but is it a huge issue? Its only two players and we could still sell them for nominal fees.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9292 on: Today at 09:53:47 am »
Are there no reports of what the demands are? The uncomfortable truth might be we cant afford all three of them, especially if Van Dijk and Trent are wanting parity with Salah for example.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9293 on: Today at 09:53:55 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:51:42 am
It doesn't alter the fact that going beyond two years is a big risk for the club.

The bigger risk is the two of them leave in the summer.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9294 on: Today at 09:55:03 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:53:47 am
Are there no reports of what the demands are? The uncomfortable truth might be we cant afford all three of them, especially if Van Dijk and Trent are wanting parity with Salah for example.

I was listening to Delaney on an interview yesterday and it sounds as if the sticking point is the length of contract.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9295 on: Today at 09:55:05 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:53:47 am
Are there no reports of what the demands are? The uncomfortable truth might be we cant afford all three of them, especially if Van Dijk and Trent are wanting parity with Salah for example.

Well then we will have to let one go. But could we afford one or two of them?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9296 on: Today at 09:55:31 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:45:10 am
I`ve just explained the difference. If VVD was 25 years old and from Liverpool I would think the same about him.

Locality shouldnt change your opinion.

I dont think theres a better place for Trent to play his football but he will have others in his ear telling him about Madrid.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9297 on: Today at 09:56:13 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:55:03 am
I was listening to Delaney on an interview yesterday and it sounds as if the sticking point is the length of contract.

Hey someone reported Mo would accept one year.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9298 on: Today at 09:57:02 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:46:17 am
Any reason why you expect the club to be the one to compromise rather than both the players and the club compromising? I would say we gave Henderson a contract and we know what happened after that. Now the same people who moaned at the club for doing that are now moaning about us not doing the same thing again!
The players may compromise but I don't think the club will.

The Henderson situation is funny to me because that was Klopp going to Mike Gordon and was one of the main reasons for Edwards leaving. Thing is we actually got a transfer fee for him when he left instead of him going on a free when his contract would have ended. Swings and roundabouts.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9299 on: Today at 09:57:22 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:55:03 am
I was listening to Delaney on an interview yesterday and it sounds as if the sticking point is the length of contract.

Fair enough, Id imagine if someone like Salah was to agree a shorter one hed want a bigger wage. We are talking huge wages and agent fees here though, can see what they are all probably linked.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9300 on: Today at 09:57:25 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:56:13 am
Hey someone reported Mo would accept one year.

A lot of things are said in public, who knows what's actually happening in the negotiations?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9301 on: Today at 09:59:41 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:57:25 am
A lot of things are said in public, who knows what's actually happening in the negotiations?

No one does.

But I think most people want it resolved asap.

There is a league title to be won.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9302 on: Today at 10:01:12 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:59:41 am
No one does.

But I think most people want it resolved asap.

There is a league title to be won.

The title can be won regardless.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9303 on: Today at 10:03:29 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:55:31 am
Locality shouldnt change your opinion.

I dont think theres a better place for Trent to play his football but he will have others in his ear telling him about Madrid.

And? Isn`t he supposedly a born and bred Liverpool fan? Why should that matter?

Aren`t we all Liverpool supporters? Why do so many have this thought of......"but it`s Real Madrid. Then you listen.....it`s natural"....

Fuck it is.

If you`ve grown up as a Lverpool supporter and also the team compete for the biggest prices, which we do, there`s no logic in why you would want to go there.  We are not Sunderland(like when Henderson left his boyhood club). We`re a giant in world football.

Going from Liverpool to Real Madrid should be no different than going from Barcelona to Real Madrid or the other way around.


Maybe in earlier times it was. In the 1960s Real Madrid was very far away from English football. The world is in many ways smaller now, in the sense that European clubs compete more frequently with each other. We have been in two CL finals in the last decade against Real Madrid when one time they sent out a player to injure another(Ramos/Salah).
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9304 on: Today at 10:15:25 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:01:12 am
The title can be won regardless.

It can but the minute we have a wobble then there will be a lot of outside noise.

Plus if we sell Trent then it makes it harder unless you sign a brilliant replacement.

The group has been focused and together so far. Theres no reason why it would change but the players are now allowed to sign pre contracts so probably be more column inches than before.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9305 on: Today at 10:20:28 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:03:29 am
And? Isn`t he supposedly a born and bred Liverpool fan? Why should that matter?

Aren`t we all Liverpool supporters? Why do so many have this thought of......"but it`s Real Madrid. Then you listen.....it`s natural"....

Fuck it is.

If you`ve grown up as a Lverpool supporter and also the team compete for the biggest prices, which we do, there`s no logic in why you would want to go there.  We are not Sunderland(like when Henderson left his boyhood club). We`re a giant in world football.

Going from Liverpool to Real Madrid should be no different than going from Barcelona to Real Madrid or the other way around.


Maybe in earlier times it was. In the 1960s Real Madrid was very far away from English football. The world is in many ways smaller now, in the sense that European clubs compete more frequently with each other. We have been in two CL finals in the last decade against Real Madrid when one time they sent out a player to injure another(Ramos/Salah).

Thats how fans think.

Players dont necessarily think the same way as us. Its a job to them.

I dont understand why Trent would want to leave when we are doing so well and comprehensively beat Madrid. But where he was born shouldnt mean you have a different opinion on him than the others ?

What if VVD went to Madrid ?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9306 on: Today at 10:22:32 am »
Both VVD and Salah are in last contract territory so probably want a bumper offer. I get that. I would also say that if their form dropped slightly both wouldn't be happy sitting on the bench.

So for me we still have the option to sell them on a 3 or even 2 year contract if their performance drops. Even if it's only for a nominal fee. I would have thought Salah will eventually end up in the Saudi league anyway and if they got him for a nominal fee I am sure they would cover his wages. So certainly in Mo's case I don't really see any risk in giving him 3 years unless of course he does get a career ending injury (but that applies to all players).

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9307 on: Today at 10:24:09 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:22:32 am
Both VVD and Salah are in last contract territory so probably want a bumper offer. I get that. I would also say that if their form dropped slightly both wouldn't be happy sitting on the bench.

So for me we still have the option to sell them on a 3 or even 2 year contract if their performance drops. Even if it's only for a nominal fee. I would have thought Salah will eventually end up in the Saudi league anyway and if they got him for a nominal fee I am sure they would cover his wages. So certainly in Mo's case I don't really see any risk in giving him 3 years unless of course he does get a career ending injury (but that applies to all players).



But why do they need a bumper offer ? They are paid handsomely and already multi millionaires.

There needs to be a compromise like we have had with them before.

Both could have early more moles elsewhere in their careers but stayed with us.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9308 on: Today at 10:25:20 am »
Still not sorted by the club. I check daily and it's causing me anger and a lot of stress!! I can't be alone in that....
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9309 on: Today at 10:25:25 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:20:28 am
Thats how fans think.

Players dont necessarily think the same way as us. Its a job to them.

I dont understand why Trent would want to leave when we are doing so well and comprehensively beat Madrid. But where he was born shouldnt mean you have a different opinion on him than the others ?

What if VVD went to Madrid ?

I disagree. I think where Trent is born definitely makes it different. But I guess the coclusion is that it`s just a job to him and he`s not a Liverpool fan then.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9310 on: Today at 10:26:42 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:20:28 am
Thats how fans think.

Players dont necessarily think the same way as us. Its a job to them.

I dont understand why Trent would want to leave when we are doing so well and comprehensively beat Madrid. But where he was born shouldnt mean you have a different opinion on him than the others ?

What if VVD went to Madrid ?

Trent is meant to be a fan though. I think that's where the point comes from. It's easier for us to transfer our feelings onto him because you'd have thought he would think similarly to us, as in I'd never leave Liverpool if I was a professional footballer so why would he?

With the likes of Van Dijk and Salah, and many others before them like Torres and Suarez, it's not the same.
