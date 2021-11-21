you make some valid points, however for the purpose of debate I think we can also say what if Virgil and Mo drop off in the 3rd year and it costs us 20M-15M respectively... we have wasted similar amounts with Thiago, Keita, Arthur Melo, Oxlade Chamberlain without getting much return



So I think Mo & virgil's performances this season justify rolling the dice as what would we pay to sign them on a free.. like we did with Milner?

maybe 5-10M less but with the extra momentum, confidence and positive feeling they generate for fans across the globe we will probably lose a lot more than our best 2 players.



yes they are replaceable but we are a sell to buy club and I cannot see us replacing them with another two players under 200M with no incomings



I would rather we sold Darwin Nunez for 35M and extend Mo and Virgil.



I cannot see us splashing 400k a week on Trent -but hopefully I am wrong and deals get done.



I think the distraction every week until May is going to be very difficult to endure.



Good luck all tomorrow



I really want us to resign Salah and VVD on 2 year deals and fear for our ability to do the work in the transfer market wed need to do if we cant manage it. But, a bunch of those players youd listed illustrate the issue right? When weve blown millions on wages and have injured/ poor players taking up squad spaces without contributing much its cost us on the pitch. It was, after all, because we had 8 midfielders that we didnt sign anyone (but Arthur) in 22/23 for the midfield. Given our financial constraints/ caution, its taken us being nigh on perfect in recruitment to get title challenging squads. When weve not nailed it, weve really struggled at times. Perhaps weve sometimes struggled because weve been waiting in order to absolutely nail it, knowing we dont get multiple shots at it. Given we, perhaps, deal in such fine margins, it makes sense that the club are refusing to countenance 3 year deals (huge ones at that) for players they can be pretty sure wont be worth that money by their 3rd year. I suspect theyll still be contiributing but neither Salah nor VVD will be the players they are now in 2028.