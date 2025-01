you make some valid points, however for the purpose of debate I think we can also say what if Virgil and Mo drop off in the 3rd year and it costs us 20M-15M respectively... we have wasted similar amounts with Thiago, Keita, Arthur Melo, Oxlade Chamberlain without getting much return



So I think Mo & virgil's performances this season justify rolling the dice as what would we pay to sign them on a free.. like we did with Milner?

maybe 5-10M less but with the extra momentum, confidence and positive feeling they generate for fans across the globe we will probably lose a lot more than our best 2 players.



yes they are replaceable but we are a sell to buy club and I cannot see us replacing them with another two players under 200M with no incomings



I would rather we sold Darwin Nunez for 35M and extend Mo and Virgil.



I cannot see us splashing 400k a week on Trent -but hopefully I am wrong and deals get done.



I think the distraction every week until May is going to be very difficult to endure.



Good luck all tomorrow



I really want us to resign Salah and VVD on 2 year deals and fear for our ability to do the work in the transfer market weíd need to do if we canít manage it. But, a bunch of those players youíd listed illustrate the issue right? When weíve blown millions on wages and have injured/ poor players taking up squad spaces without contributing much itís cost us on the pitch. It was, after all, because we had Ď8 midfieldersí that we didnít sign anyone (but Arthur) in 22/23 for the midfield. Given our financial constraints/ caution, itís taken us being nigh on perfect in recruitment to get title challenging squads. When weíve not nailed it, weíve really struggled at times. Perhaps weíve sometimes struggled because weíve been waiting in order to absolutely nail it, knowing we donít get multiple shots at it. Given we, perhaps, deal in such fine margins, it makes sense that the club are refusing to countenance 3 year deals (huge ones at that) for players they can be pretty sure wonít be worth that money by their 3rd year. I suspect theyíll still be contiributing but neither Salah nor VVD will be the players they are now in 2028.