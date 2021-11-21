« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9240 on: Today at 12:43:49 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 10:58:30 pm
did he though? We used the coutinho money to buy alisson and van dijk and won the league

Again I don't think there have been too many if any, conplete fuck ups in terms of letting players leave 

Whos he? Jurgen?

Yes we used the money well but I dont believe the club (well Jurgen) wanted Coutinho to go, what did he say to him? Something along the lines of if you go to Madrid youll just be another player, stay here and therell be a statue of you. And the Virgil transfer didnt just happen after Coutinho left, wed been sniffing around him for a long time before, Im pretty sure we got in trouble for talking to him without the clubs permission about a year before we signed him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9241 on: Today at 12:45:29 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:34:56 am
I hate all this. It drives me mad. We are having an incredible eason and here are posters still bitching about the owners because our RB, a player who cost the club nothing, gave 9 years to the club and won everything he could win with Liverpool, may or may not sign a contract at the end of the season.
Exactly, like any player can be 'made' to sign a contract at any time. Giving players whatever they want is not always the best for the club as a whole, regardless of who they are. We've proved over the last decade/60 years that no-one matters more than the club and FSG have delivered us the best team in the world twice now without necessarily thinking throwing money at the wall is the way of doing it (see Everton/United). No, they are not perfect but would you swap with any club in the world right now?
(oh yes, and the capacity at Anfield up from 45,000 to 61,000 without much fuss)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:51:13 am by Black Bull Nova »
Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,371
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9242 on: Today at 05:28:57 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:43:49 am
Whos he? Jurgen?

Yes we used the money well but I dont believe the club (well Jurgen) wanted Coutinho to go, what did he say to him? Something along the lines of if you go to Madrid youll just be another player, stay here and therell be a statue of you. And the Virgil transfer didnt just happen after Coutinho left, wed been sniffing around him for a long time before, Im pretty sure we got in trouble for talking to him without the clubs permission about a year before we signed him.
he refers to coutinho. The question was have fsg got a history of making poor decisions when letting players go. The answer is no so surely they deserve some benefit of doubt until we see the end result for the current 3 players

Their model isn't perfect but it has won us everything there is to win. Even if some people refuse to accept that and say it was all Klopp, they hired Klopp! They've also hired Slot and I think people underestimate how hard it is to replace a manger with Klopps legacy. There's just never any trust given and to me it's incredibly spoilt
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9243 on: Today at 06:08:16 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:32:00 pm
I think the fact that you have to quantify it to 'since Klopp arrived' speaks absolute volumes. Quite convenient to ignore the season under FSG when we finished 6th, 8th, 7th, 2nd, 6th and 8th.

In the last 70 seasons the lowest we have ever finished is 8th. FSG has managed that twice.

Quantifying it as 'since Klopp arrived' is akin to saying that the Glazers were fantastic owners whilst Ferguson managed them. Or that Barca had great owners whilst Messi played for them. It is absolute bollocks.

Returning to Baseball you could say that Henry was a terrible owner as the Marlins won the World Series in the 97 and 03. Yet never even made the playoffs when Henry owned them between 99 and 02.

Do you not remember what it was like when the Cowboys were here? Maybe you're too young. But they left us in a bloody mess.

And comparing FSG to the Glazers is as daft as comparing Liverpool FC to Sunderland FC.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9244 on: Today at 06:17:41 am »
Im not overly worried about all this contract bollocks if Im honest.  In the case of VVD and Salah, Im not sure if throwing mega money at two players well into their 30s is safeguarding the clubs future. Its the kind of thing clubs like Man Utd and PSG do and you end up with players well past their peak still draining mega salaries from the coffers. With Trent, he can be a wonderful footballer when he turns it on, and itd be sad to lose a boyhood red, but Im more than confident a right back isnt the make or break for how successful we are going forward.

Obviously Id like Trent to sign long term and the other two to stay for another year or two as (particularly Salah), they still look on top of their game, but sometimes a rebuild in certain areas is needed and has to start sometime no matter how heart wrenching it can be.  I still dont think Diaz and Jota are as good individually as Mane and Firminho, but overall the team is a better one than when they were last here.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9245 on: Today at 07:19:39 am »
Dont think the team we have now is quite as gooas as 2018-2020

But its likely i think we will never get as good CB as VVD
for me he would be the priority.

Salah not far behind. Trent is very important too but not as crucial as VVD & Salah
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9246 on: Today at 07:24:20 am »
Quote from: Stan. on Today at 06:17:41 am
Im not overly worried about all this contract bollocks if Im honest.  In the case of VVD and Salah, Im not sure if throwing mega money at two players well into their 30s is safeguarding the clubs future. Its the kind of thing clubs like Man Utd and PSG do and you end up with players well past their peak still draining mega salaries from the coffers. With Trent, he can be a wonderful footballer when he turns it on, and itd be sad to lose a boyhood red, but Im more than confident a right back isnt the make or break for how successful we are going forward.

Obviously Id like Trent to sign long term and the other two to stay for another year or two as (particularly Salah), they still look on top of their game, but sometimes a rebuild in certain areas is needed and has to start sometime no matter how heart wrenching it can be.  I still dont think Diaz and Jota are as good individually as Mane and Firminho, but overall the team is a better one than when they were last here.

you make some valid points, however for the purpose of debate I think we can also say what if Virgil and Mo drop off in the  3rd year and it costs us 20M-15M respectively... we have wasted  similar amounts with Thiago, Keita, Arthur Melo, Oxlade Chamberlain without getting much return

So I think Mo & virgil's performances this season justify rolling the dice as what would we pay to sign them on a free.. like we did with Milner?
maybe 5-10M less but with the extra momentum, confidence and positive feeling they generate for fans across the globe we will probably lose a lot more than our best 2 players.

yes they are replaceable but we are a sell to buy club and I cannot see us replacing them with another two players under 200M with no incomings

I would rather we sold Darwin Nunez for 35M  and extend Mo and Virgil.

I cannot see us splashing 400k a week on Trent -but hopefully I am wrong and deals get done.

I think the distraction every week until May is going to be very difficult to endure.

Good luck all tomorrow

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9247 on: Today at 07:34:26 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 07:24:20 am
you make some valid points, however for the purpose of debate I think we can also say what if Virgil and Mo drop off in the  3rd year and it costs us 20M-15M respectively... we have wasted  similar amounts with Thiago, Keita, Arthur Melo, Oxlade Chamberlain without getting much return

So I think Mo & virgil's performances this season justify rolling the dice as what would we pay to sign them on a free.. like we did with Milner?
maybe 5-10M less but with the extra momentum, confidence and positive feeling they generate for fans across the globe we will probably lose a lot more than our best 2 players.

yes they are replaceable but we are a sell to buy club and I cannot see us replacing them with another two players under 200M with no incomings

I would rather we sold Darwin Nunez for 35M  and extend Mo and Virgil.

I cannot see us splashing 400k a week on Trent -but hopefully I am wrong and deals get done.

I think the distraction every week until May is going to be very difficult to endure.

Good luck all tomorrow


I really want us to resign Salah and VVD on 2 year deals and fear for our ability to do the work in the transfer market wed need to do if we cant manage it. But, a bunch of those players youd listed illustrate the issue right? When weve blown millions on wages and have injured/ poor players taking up squad spaces without contributing much its cost us on the pitch. It was, after all, because we had 8 midfielders that we didnt sign anyone (but Arthur) in 22/23 for the midfield. Given our financial constraints/ caution, its taken us being nigh on perfect in recruitment to get title challenging squads. When weve not nailed it, weve really struggled at times. Perhaps weve sometimes struggled because weve been waiting in order to absolutely nail it, knowing we dont get multiple shots at it. Given we, perhaps, deal in such fine margins, it makes sense that the club are refusing to countenance 3 year deals (huge ones at that) for players they can be pretty sure wont be worth that money by their 3rd year. I suspect theyll still be contiributing but neither Salah nor VVD will be the players they are now in 2028.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:39:25 am by Knight »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9248 on: Today at 07:43:29 am »
A little annoying that Mo keeps commenting on how far he is from signing. It means he is not happy with the offer, but at least it means there is an offer. Hopefully there is no drop in form in the few months.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9249 on: Today at 08:27:29 am »
Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9250 on: Today at 08:29:17 am »
Kenny being Kenny wrt Mo - whatever happens happens!

https://www.sportsboom.com/football/english-premier-league/kenny-dalglish-on-mo-salah-arne-slot-jurgen-klopp/

"Exclusive": Kenny Dalglish on Salahs Legacy and Slot Overtaking Klopp

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish reflects on Mohamed Salahs legacy, praises Arne Slots start as manager, and discusses Liverpools title hopes and Manchester Citys challenge.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9251 on: Today at 08:29:39 am »
I`m coming to terms with us losing all three of them.

Liverpool has had a tendency of letting players go for free if the wage structure could be disrupteded.

I don`t think the club will budge.

Trent will probably go to Real Madrid.

Van Dijk and Salah have the possibilities of a big pay day in Saudi-Arabia like Henderson and Fabinho.

 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9252 on: Today at 08:36:26 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:29:39 am
I`m coming to terms with us losing all three of them.

Liverpool has had a tendency of letting players go for free if the wage structure could be disrupteded.

I don`t think the club will budge.

Trent will probably go to Real Madrid.

Van Dijk and Salah have the possibilities of a big pay day in Saudi-Arabia like Henderson and Fabinho.

 

The positive with Mo and VVD is there are no stories about other clubs at the moment.

They have both stated they want to stay so would expect those stories to surface if they wanted out.

No knows what will happen but pretty sure everyone connected to the clubs wants this PL title.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9253 on: Today at 08:36:52 am »
Whatever happens I think the chances of Virgil or Mo ending up in Saudi next season have to be practically zero.

Just because they may offer the most money doesnt mean two of the best players in the world want to waste the end of their careers
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9254 on: Today at 08:41:32 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:36:26 am
The positive with Mo and VVD is there are no stories about other clubs at the moment.

They have both stated they want to stay so would expect those stories to surface if they wanted out.

No knows what will happen but pretty sure everyone connected to the clubs wants this PL title.

Its January 4th. That will change pretty soon and banking on nobody wanting Salah and Virgil would be a silly approach.

Im sure they all want the PL title (apart from Trent) so thats not a doubt.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9255 on: Today at 08:44:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:41:32 am
Its January 4th. That will change pretty soon and banking on nobody wanting Salah and Virgil would be a silly approach.

Im sure they all want the PL title (apart from Trent) so thats not a doubt.

Trent wants the PL title too.

There has to be a resolution soon as it cant keep dragging on.

Its boring.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9256 on: Today at 08:45:42 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:36:26 am
The positive with Mo and VVD is there are no stories about other clubs at the moment.

They have both stated they want to stay so would expect those stories to surface if they wanted out.

No knows what will happen but pretty sure everyone connected to the clubs wants this PL title.

I really don`t want players who don`t want to stay either. In the case of Trent, the flirting with Real Madrid(with not denying any of the rumours/no smoke without fire etc) I think he has ruined a lot of his reputation with me. Say what you want, but this is our vice captain in his best age not showing commitment enough to sign until at least he`s a free agent and can squeeze out as much money as possible. I don`t care. Great player, but seemingly overrating himself. I don`t want that type of player to be a future captain of Liverpool. No matter if he signs now some damage has been done. Maybe not to all supporters, but not everyone see it the same way. Gerrard had the same effect on me when he flirted with Chelsea. He`s not in my list of top 10 favourite Liverpool players. So Trent ca join Real for all I care and be a footnote in their history like Owen.         
« Last Edit: Today at 08:49:06 am by Raaphael »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9257 on: Today at 08:46:23 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:36:52 am
Whatever happens I think the chances of Virgil or Mo ending up in Saudi next season have to be practically zero.

Just because they may offer the most money doesnt mean two of the best players in the world want to waste the end of their careers

Who will pay their wages? PSG maybe.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9258 on: Today at 08:48:27 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:02 am
Trent wants the PL title too.

There has to be a resolution soon as it cant keep dragging on.

Its boring.

Not sure he does, or shall that be I think he wants the Madrid move over all else.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9259 on: Today at 08:48:40 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:45:42 am
I really don`t want players who don`t want to stay either. In the case of Trent, the flirting with Real Madrid(with not denying any of the rumours/no smoke without fire etc) I think he has ruined a lot of his reputation with me. Say what you want, but this is our vice captain in his best age not showing commitment enough to sign until at least he`s a free agent and can squeeze out as much money as possible. I don`t care. Great player, but seemingly overrating himself. I don`t want that type of player to be a future captain of Liverpool. No matter if he signs now some damage has been done. Maybe not to all supporters, but not everyone see it the same way. Gerrard had the same effect on me when he flirted with Chelsea. He`s not in my list of top 10 favourite Liverpool players. Sp Trent ca join Real for all I care and be a footnote in their history.         

But its all assumption.

Trent hasnt spoken in public and kept to his word on that.

If he spoke in public now then its not going to help anyone.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9260 on: Today at 08:52:15 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:36:55 pm
No, he got you there Mully. Admit it.

Hands up  :P
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9261 on: Today at 08:52:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:48:27 am
Not sure he does, or shall that be I think he wants the Madrid move over all else.

If hes distracted and not committed then he will be dropped. Slot said the opposite yesterday and Trent is certainly performing well.

You would hope Slot is speaking to the moneymen too so they are aligned on the best solution for this month.

Theres a title to be won and Trent can contribute to that. But if he wants out then the best resolution is to sell and get a replacement.

But no one knows if he wants out as he hasnt spoken in public.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9262 on: Today at 08:54:01 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:48:40 am
But its all assumption.

Trent hasnt spoken in public and kept to his word on that.

If he spoke in public now then its not going to help anyone.

Just because he says he won`t do it, why is that a good premise? Why does just because he has said that make it ok? Some(me for instance) would say it creates unneccesary noise in a season when we want to win the league. Also, you always "say something" by being silent as well. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9263 on: Today at 08:55:21 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:52:49 am
If hes distracted and not committed then he will be dropped. Slot said the opposite yesterday and Trent is certainly performing well.

You would hope Slot is speaking to the moneymen too so they are aligned on the best solution for this month.

Theres a title to be won and Trent can contribute to that. But if he wants out then the best resolution is to sell and get a replacement.

But no one knows if he wants out as he hasnt spoken in public.

Personally I would sell him to remove the noise. Its nuts how much this is a thing, no team going for trophies has had this much noise about the team being broken apart. The last two to three years have been insane for long goodbyes of players and manager and to be honest im sick of it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9264 on: Today at 08:58:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:55:21 am
Personally I would sell him to remove the noise. Its nuts how much this is a thing, no team going for trophies has had this much noise about the team being broken apart. The last two to three years have been insane for long goodbyes of players and manager and to be honest im sick of it.

But he might want to stay.

The players could resolve this noise themselves by reaching a compromise.

I used the Caicedo last minute deal as an example. If he signed then the contract would have been signed and agreed in hours yet we have three star players taking months to sort.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9265 on: Today at 08:59:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:55:21 am
Personally I would sell him to remove the noise. Its nuts how much this is a thing, no team going for trophies has had this much noise about the team being broken apart. The last two to three years have been insane for long goodbyes of players and manager and to be honest im sick of it.

Agree. I`m not even sure I`d be too happy to see Trent part of a league winning title celebration if he`ll go to Madrid. Would prefer us to do it without him now.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9266 on: Today at 09:02:06 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:59:10 am
Agree. I`m not even sure I`d be too happy to see Trent part of a league winning title celebration if he`ll go to Madrid. Would prefer us to do it without him now.

But him staying helps us win the league.

If hes committed then you keep him to help us achieve that. 

Its not an easy decision though.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9267 on: Today at 09:03:18 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:02:06 am
But him staying helps us win the league.

If hes committed then you keep him to help us achieve that. 

Its not an easy decision though.

Only the manager and Trent know how committed he is. If he wants to go to Madrid in January, is he committed?
