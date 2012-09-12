did he though? We used the coutinho money to buy alisson and van dijk and won the league



Again I don't think there have been too many if any, conplete fuck ups in terms of letting players leave



Lovren is the obvious example. Then you could look at signings in reverse was Mane's career at Bayern much different to his career at Southampton. I think we have to look at the Klopp effect when we talk about players.I mean lots of players have performed at completely different levels under Klopp than they did at other clubs or for their national teams. Two obvious examples would be Kagawa and Coutinho. Was it that it was a good decision to sell or was it a case that Klopp had an ability to unlock ability that no other manager got close to?Returning to Mane he was fantastic for us in his last season when Klopp switched him into the false 9 position when Diaz arrived. Personally I think Mane would still be performing at a much higher level as a false 9 here than what has transpired.