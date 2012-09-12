The Red Sox under FSG won 4 titles in the last 20 years after not winning a title since WW1. Not sure that's the best example.
Lmao yeah this again is just fucking ridiculous. People need to stop pretending they've a clue about baseball or that it has any relation to how they approach things with us.
To quote a post I made earlier this week:
The facts are laid bare, since Klopp arrived there has only been one club more successful than us, and that is a City propped up with oil money and fraud. Look forwards, backwards, or fucking swivel-eyed sideways, that is fact.
Listening to this forum, you'd think every club in the land was run better than us. Yet they've not come near us.