« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 227 228 229 230 231 [232]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)  (Read 431527 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,640
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9240 on: Today at 06:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:59:03 pm
It wasn't that long ago that the favoured journalists were saying that the club were relaxed and were confident that Trent would sign a new deal. How is that looking?

No one knows.

Its not been played out in public as per TAA.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,599
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9241 on: Today at 06:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:58:06 pm
;D

Someone has to the donkey work...

 ;D ;D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,599
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9242 on: Today at 07:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:59:44 pm
No one knows.

You were up for selling Trent a few days ago.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,640
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9243 on: Today at 07:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:00:27 pm
You were up for selling Trent a few days ago.

Correct.

I want him to stay but if the situation is going to unsettle a title charge then it is best solution.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9244 on: Today at 07:06:56 pm »
Whatever happens, regarding the media I doubt there's been a bigger narcissist to play for LFC than Salah, how many times does he need to go running to the Murdoch media to tell everyone about this being his 'last year'. In his post game interview after the game against West Ham he speaks to the journo and says he doesn't want to make headlines about his contract, less than a week later he has a sit down interview with the same Journo making headlines by repeating the same 'this is my last year' line, the guy can't help himself.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:19:53 pm by istvan kozma »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9245 on: Today at 07:08:28 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 07:06:56 pm
Whatever happens, regarding the media I doubt there's been a bigger narcissist to play for LFC than Salah, how many times does he need to go running to the Murdoch media to tell everyone about this being his 'last year'. In his post game interview after the game against West Ham he speaks to the journo and says he doesn't want to make headlines about his contract, less than a week later he has a sit interview down with the same Journo making headlines by repeating to same 'this is my last year' line, the guy can't help himself.

Happy to write that disgusting shit about a legend but won't have a word said against FSG, what a strange fella.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,499
  • ...All the best
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9246 on: Today at 07:09:00 pm »
I think the Ballon d'Or favourite is desperate to play for us which I find extremely endearing. I love it and much prefer it to people wanting to join our direct CL rival in the middle of the title race.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,040
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9247 on: Today at 07:10:36 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 07:06:56 pm
Whatever happens, regarding the media I doubt there's been a bigger narcissist to play for LFC than Salah, how many times does he need to go running to the Murdoch media to tell everyone about this being his 'last year'. In his post game interview after the game against West Ham he speaks to the journo and says he doesn't want to make headlines about his contract, less than a week later he has a sit interview down with the same Journo making headlines by repeating to same 'this is my last year' line, the guy can't help himself.

What the?

Salah is confident borderline arrogant like every single goat but narcissist? Come on thats a terrible take.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,621
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9248 on: Today at 07:11:45 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 07:06:56 pm
Whatever happens, regarding the media I doubt there's been a bigger narcissist to play for LFC than Salah, how many times does he need to go running to the Murdoch media to tell everyone about this being his 'last year'. In his post game interview after the game against West Ham he speaks to the journo and says he doesn't want to make headlines about his contract, less than a week later he has a sit interview down with the same Journo making headlines by repeating to same 'this is my last year' line, the guy can't help himself.

What the fuck has Hughes done to warrant backing him over Salah? Seriously?

Most fans will back the players over these unaccountable faceless suits.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,640
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9249 on: Today at 07:12:15 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 07:06:56 pm
Whatever happens, regarding the media I doubt there's been a bigger narcissist to play for LFC than Salah, how many times does he need to go running to the Murdoch media to tell everyone about this being his 'last year'. In his post game interview after the game against West Ham he speaks to the journo and says he doesn't want to make headlines about his contract, less than a week later he has a sit interview down with the same Journo making headlines by repeating to same 'this is my last year' line, the guy can't help himself.

I thought you were going to another thread.

This is also an insane take.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9250 on: Today at 07:12:46 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:08:28 pm
Happy to write that disgusting shit about a legend but won't have a word said against FSG, what a strange fella.
Get a grip.
Logged

Online TheMan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9251 on: Today at 07:12:55 pm »
2 things that people don't reference enough

1. The club were expecting a CL challenge at best this season. They were not expecting us to be favourites for the title in the New Year, and certainly weren't expecting VVD and Salah to have arguably their best ever seasons in a Liverpool shirt. This has weakened the club's bargaining position significantly and they will have to pay more than they perhaps had budgeted for to keep the players.

2. All three contracts are linked to one another. We have humans and ego's here, and all are looking at what the other players might be getting and who will be captain and so on. Never mind the brinksmanship between the players and the club, there is also a mini-game involving all three players with none of them wanting to blink first as they will give an advantage to the other twos in terms of having a frame of reference to work off. We are probably trying to do all three deals simultaneously which is probably a logistical nightmare.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,905
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9252 on: Today at 07:12:58 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 07:06:56 pm
Whatever happens, regarding the media I doubt there's been a bigger narcissist to play for LFC than Salah, how many times does he need to go running to the Murdoch media to tell everyone about this being his 'last year'. In his post game interview after the game against West Ham he speaks to the journo and says he doesn't want to make headlines about his contract, less than a week later he has a sit interview down with the same Journo making headlines by repeating to same 'this is my last year' line, the guy can't help himself.

I assume the interview is one that is contractual, what with our game against the Mancs being on Sky this weekend. Whether the club choose the player or Sky get to choose, I'm not sure. I imagine it's the latter.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9253 on: Today at 07:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:12:15 pm
I thought you were going to another thread.

This is also an insane take.
Says the person who wanted sold a year ago.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,027
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9254 on: Today at 07:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:59:03 pm
It wasn't that long ago that the favoured journalists were saying that the club were relaxed and were confident that Trent would sign a new deal. How is that looking?
Its looking precisely the samewere all still waiting and guessing and filling in blanks.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,621
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9255 on: Today at 07:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:12:58 pm
I assume the interview is one that is contractual, what with our game against the Mancs being on Sky this weekend. Whether the club choose the player or Sky get to choose, I'm not sure. I imagine it's the latter.

Apparently its a rotational thing within the squad.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9256 on: Today at 07:15:19 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 04:07:21 pm
Why do people keep wasting energy on this, we've a quadruple to win. Seems like people are addicted to cry arsing, if it ain't transfers it's contracts.

Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 07:06:56 pm
Whatever happens, regarding the media I doubt there's been a bigger narcissist to play for LFC than Salah, how many times does he need to go running to the Murdoch media to tell everyone about this being his 'last year'.

That changed quick which sums up the shit you post nicely.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,640
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9257 on: Today at 07:15:21 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 07:13:22 pm
Says the person who wanted sold a year ago.

Who did I want sold a year ago ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,599
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9258 on: Today at 07:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:58:24 pm
The Bobby thing is irrelevant, Salah is at the top of his game, Bobby was clearly on the wane when we decided not to renew and was 5/6th choice. Bobby himself is quoted as saying after he got a few mins at Wolves he knew he was leaving.

Not everything is this attritional war of FSG v's Klopp, Bobby leaving was best for him and the club hence why we didn't offer him a contract, it's not some huge drama some keep trying to push as part of their standard agenda.

Considering same said agenda poster tells you Gakpo and Nunez were Klopp Ljinders signings as "FSG had taken their eye of the club" ironically means Klopp was moving on from Bobby himself..

Maybe we should look at the actual timeline of events.

The club allowed Origi to leave on a free. That meant we were then in the position of Mane, Firmino and Salah entering the final year of their deals at the same time. Mane had given us a years notice so we brought in Diaz in the January.

There was a standoff between the club and Salah. So we brought in a traditional 9 in Nunez. We were in talks with Firmino and then Gakpo became available at a cut price because PSV were in financial trouble. We then cooled our interest in giving Firmino a new deal. So we ended up with a horribly imbalanced forward line.

As for Firmino you are chatting nonsense.

In his last season in the League he scored 11 goals and got 4 assists in 1211 minutes. So a Goal or assist every 80 minutes. He was incredibly productive in that last season.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,493
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9259 on: Today at 07:15:51 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:08:28 pm
Happy to write that disgusting shit about a legend but won't have a word said against FSG, what a strange fella.

indeed...some weird cats on here for sure....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9260 on: Today at 07:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 06:45:57 pm
If Salah was 'desperate to stay' then he would have already signed the contract that the club have offered him. It's surely fairer to say that he wants to stay, but is demanding that the contract is equal to what he believes that he is worth (money and years). It is probably also fair to say that the club wants Salah to stay but is only willing to offer what they believe he is worth (money and years). How far apart those valuations of his 'worth' are and how willing one or both sides are to adjust those valuations will determine whether a deal gets done or not. Maybe one day we will find out the details, or maybe we won't, and I'm guessing that both sides will have different interpretations of the actual events if he ends up leaving.

Yep.

I'm as critical of the owners of just about anyone on here, but it's difficult to blame them on this specific instance without knowing what the different parties are expecting/offering. Virgil and Salah keep coming out constantly talking about how much they love it here and how much they're desperate to stay, but yet here we are. If it later comes out that we've been outrageously lowballing them both then I'll be the first in line to fire into FSG, but if we've offered something somewhat sensible and they're not signing because they can get more elsewhere then that's on them isn't it. I wouldn't judge them or criticise them for it to be clear, but it's their choice. What's your motivation, ultimately? Because they'll be making 10s of millions either way.

There's clearly monetary value in the intangible stuff - the club, the league, the level of competition. Otherwise Saudi wouldn't need to be offering players 2x/3x their salaries to go there, and the top players would have all taken the bait. Can they both go and get £100k+ more a week elsewhere? Probably, and that will be their argument. The club however aren't going to be swayed by what they could get elsewhere. If Salah wants to make £400k+ a week, he can go to PSG or Saudi but he'll be doing so knowing no-one will care about foregone-conclusion French titles or a league with empty stadiums.

If they don't extend I'm fulling expecting an all out briefing war from both sides, so there will be plenty to chew over yet.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9261 on: Today at 07:16:21 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:15:19 pm
That changed quick which sums up the shit you post nicely.
What's your point?
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,027
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9262 on: Today at 07:16:24 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 07:06:56 pm
Whatever happens, regarding the media I doubt there's been a bigger narcissist to play for LFC than Salah, how many times does he need to go running to the Murdoch media to tell everyone about this being his 'last year'. In his post game interview after the game against West Ham he speaks to the journo and says he doesn't want to make headlines about his contract, less than a week later he has a sit down interview with the same Journo making headlines by repeating to same 'this is my last year' line, the guy can't help himself.
Narcissism is a psychological disorder. Youre making light of something very significant while giving a legend a good kicking. Absurd.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,640
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9263 on: Today at 07:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:15:40 pm
Maybe we should look at the actual timeline of events.

The club allowed Origi to leave on a free. That meant we were then in the position of Mane, Firmino and Salah entering the final year of their deals at the same time. Mane had given us a years notice so we brought in Diaz in the January.

There was a standoff between the club and Salah. So we brought in a traditional 9 in Nunez. We were in talks with Firmino and then Gakpo became available at a cut price because PSV were in financial trouble. We then cooled our interest in giving Firmino a new deal. So we ended up with a horribly imbalanced forward line.

As for Firmino you are chatting nonsense.

In his last season in the League he scored 11 goals and got 4 assists in 1211 minutes. So a Goal or assist every 80 minutes. He was incredibly productive in that last season.

A horribly unbalanced forward line that is top of the PL and CL.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9264 on: Today at 07:18:34 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 07:06:56 pm
Whatever happens, regarding the media I doubt there's been a bigger narcissist to play for LFC than Salah, how many times does he need to go running to the Murdoch media to tell everyone about this being his 'last year'. In his post game interview after the game against West Ham he speaks to the journo and says he doesn't want to make headlines about his contract, less than a week later he has a sit down interview with the same Journo making headlines by repeating to same 'this is my last year' line, the guy can't help himself.

Well as it stands it is his last year so he is factually correct.

There is no getting away from it Salah is one of the biggest names in the world so he cant really escape questioning he might think its better to talk to a journo to control what goes out ?

Im fairly confident that Salah and Van Djik sign back up.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9265 on: Today at 07:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:16:24 pm
Narcissism is a psychological disorder. Youre making light of something very significant while giving a legend a good kicking. Absurd.
Another person who needs to get a grip.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,640
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9266 on: Today at 07:19:46 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 07:18:42 pm
Another person who needs to get a grip.

Maybe have a break for the rest of the night.

It has to be one of the worse takes you see on here and thats saying something.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online TheMan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9267 on: Today at 07:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:14:38 pm
Its looking precisely the samewere all still waiting and guessing and filling in blanks.

I work in behavioural economics and specialize in game theory and predictive modelling. People pay me a lot of money to predict the outcomes of events. In short, I am a Billy big bollox (check out my username). 

My current predictions for each player to sign a new contract:

VVD 91%
Mo Salah 77%
TAA 46%

I must caveat these predictions by saying I haven't carried out any rigorous analyses nor do I have access to key sources of information. I do however have an enormous brain.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 227 228 229 230 231 [232]   Go Up
« previous next »
 