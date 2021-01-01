If Salah was 'desperate to stay' then he would have already signed the contract that the club have offered him. It's surely fairer to say that he wants to stay, but is demanding that the contract is equal to what he believes that he is worth (money and years). It is probably also fair to say that the club wants Salah to stay but is only willing to offer what they believe he is worth (money and years). How far apart those valuations of his 'worth' are and how willing one or both sides are to adjust those valuations will determine whether a deal gets done or not. Maybe one day we will find out the details, or maybe we won't, and I'm guessing that both sides will have different interpretations of the actual events if he ends up leaving.



Yep.I'm as critical of the owners of just about anyone on here, but it's difficult to blame them on this specific instance without knowing what the different parties are expecting/offering. Virgil and Salah keep coming out constantly talking about how much they love it here and how much they're desperate to stay, but yet here we are. If it later comes out that we've been outrageously lowballing them both then I'll be the first in line to fire into FSG, but if we've offered something somewhat sensible and they're not signing because they can get more elsewhere then that's on them isn't it. I wouldn't judge them or criticise them for it to be clear, but it's their choice. What's your motivation, ultimately? Because they'll be making 10s of millions either way.There's clearly monetary value in the intangible stuff - the club, the league, the level of competition. Otherwise Saudi wouldn't need to be offering players 2x/3x their salaries to go there, and the top players would have all taken the bait. Can they both go and get £100k+ more a week elsewhere? Probably, and that will be their argument. The club however aren't going to be swayed by what they could get elsewhere. If Salah wants to make £400k+ a week, he can go to PSG or Saudi but he'll be doing so knowing no-one will care about foregone-conclusion French titles or a league with empty stadiums.If they don't extend I'm fulling expecting an all out briefing war from both sides, so there will be plenty to chew over yet.