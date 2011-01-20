« previous next »
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9120 on: Today at 05:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:18:27 pm
Can you link some?


It depends what you mean by has been offered a contract though. Do we send them a proposal or do the club and his agent go back and forth on wages, term, bonuses etc? If its suggested that weve not indicated terms that we would find agreeable then thats stupid, theres clearly been discussions and those would have indcluded LFC indicating a position. Whether that amounts to a fix offer I dont know (though at this stage it would be very odd for the club to have made no offer whatsoever).
Online Redric1970

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9121 on: Today at 05:22:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:15:40 pm
The bottom line is none of these players are lasting forever, they will all have to be replaced eventually. I suspect you have followed the club long enough, to know we've had to replace a lot of incredible players. Surely, you remember Sir Bob and how ruthless he was? I wouldn't be against giving him a two year contract, but I wouldn't go any longer. Besides which if we aren't giving opportunities for other players to shine, we're damaging the team long-term anyway.

Ive followed this club my whole life and had a season ticket on the kop for nearly 40 years, mo is a freak and is the best player in the world and will probably still hit ridiculous figures in a 2-3 years so offering him a 2-3 year extension is a no brainer, its less of a risk than blowing £85mil on Nunez or £66mil on keita, mo has apparently (and this is just something I watched on sky sports) missed 12 games thru injury in his career at Liverpool which you would imagine is again freak numbers, the same with Virgil who is again probably the best defender in Europe, quoting they are old is a joke what more do people want from them.
Online istvan kozma

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9122 on: Today at 05:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 05:00:52 pm
So we are now not agreeing a contract with the worlds best player it seems absolute joke, and there is no positive to take from the salah interview, absolute disgrace, and if anyone says hes old and we dont give better terms rubbish, we have never had a 32 year old who is without a doubt the worlds best player.
You've changed your tune.....
Quote from: Redric1970 on June  2, 2022, 03:31:04 pm
I would sell him now and get what we can and move on, having this uncertainty doesnt help anyone and watching him sign for a rival for free turns my stomach.
..... ::)
Online Le Westalero

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9123 on: Today at 05:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:17:42 pm
Mo's agent at Anfield this weekend.

Thank you Samie.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9124 on: Today at 05:23:54 pm »
Imagine if Trent gave that interview..

People would be round his trying torch his car
Online Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9125 on: Today at 05:24:21 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 05:07:36 pm
As long as he stays for this season & his form continues that's all I care about. We all know the likes and you and others will want to sell him the moment his form dips after AFCON next season, you only have to look at Robbo to see how fickle people are.

Not sure I want to sell him.

I have always maintained there must be a compromise.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9126 on: Today at 05:25:06 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:21:57 pm

It depends what you mean by has been offered a contract though. Do we send them a proposal or do the club and his agent go back and forth on wages, term, bonuses etc? If its suggested that weve not indicated terms that we would find agreeable then thats stupid, theres clearly been discussions and those would have indcluded LFC indicating a position. Whether that amounts to a fix offer I dont know (though at this stage it would be very odd for the club to have made no offer whatsoever).

Details of the offer were revealed by Ornstein here:

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5976974/2024/12/08/mohamed-salah-contract-liverpool/

Online Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9127 on: Today at 05:25:07 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:23:54 pm
Imagine if Trent gave that interview..

People would be round his trying torch his car

The Mo interview ?

Hes literally said its his last season as things stand whilst smiling.

Online DTRed

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9128 on: Today at 05:25:39 pm »
Re: Salah, weren't there doubts and similar statements during his last extension negotiations? (albeit from his agent last time). Then all of a sudden he signed.

Seems like nothing has changed since his last statement and he has a current stock reply to all journos that he is using.

EDIT: If his intention was to go, we'd see bids coming in now from all over.
Online theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9129 on: Today at 05:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:00:32 pm
Was convinced Salah was staying the last few weeks, but less sure now after those quotes.

The best player in the world, in the form of his life, no signs of slowing down, wants to stay at the club...there's just surely no way


The quotes on sky sports are taken from an old list he made in the summer. The article states that and says its uncertain if he will stay or go

Its a non story
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9130 on: Today at 05:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:25:07 pm
The Mo interview ?

Hes literally said its his last season as things stand whilst smiling.



And people would react differently. 100%
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9131 on: Today at 05:26:45 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:21:57 pm

It depends what you mean by has been offered a contract though. Do we send them a proposal or do the club and his agent go back and forth on wages, term, bonuses etc? If its suggested that weve not indicated terms that we would find agreeable then thats stupid, theres clearly been discussions and those would have indcluded LFC indicating a position. Whether that amounts to a fix offer I dont know (though at this stage it would be very odd for the club to have made no offer whatsoever).

I agree both sides would have outlined their opening positions and then presumably they negotiate to find a compromise. However, as Firmino found out that isn't always true. A player can only agree to stay though when they are formally offered a contract.

At the weekend Salah indicated that both sides were far apart hopefully that gets resolved. Though Salah now being able to negotiate with other clubs may complicate things.
Online theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9132 on: Today at 05:29:19 pm »
Although im starting to wonder if klopp was informed last year that they wouldnt renwew all 3 and thats why he f**ked off

Who knows
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9133 on: Today at 05:29:50 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:25:06 pm
Details of the offer were revealed by Ornstein here:

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5976974/2024/12/08/mohamed-salah-contract-liverpool/



Ornstein made it clear that all three players had received proposals. That is not the same as a contract as Firmino found out.
Online jillc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9134 on: Today at 05:30:02 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 05:29:19 pm
Although im starting to wonder if klopp was informed last year that they wouldnt renwew all 3 and thats why he f**ked off

Who knows

He explained fully why he went.
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9135 on: Today at 05:30:14 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 05:29:19 pm
Although im starting to wonder if klopp was informed last year that they wouldnt renwew all 3 and thats why he f**ked off

Who knows

Jurgen would have relished that challenge - refresh 3.0
Online Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9136 on: Today at 05:30:23 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:26:38 pm
And people would react differently. 100%

His situation is different as a team are bidding for him.

Mo has stated he wants to stay.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9137 on: Today at 05:32:27 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:30:14 pm
Jurgen would have relished that challenge - refresh 3.0

I think he said that refresh 2.0 and the responsibility knackered him out.
Online Jean Girard

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9138 on: Today at 05:34:07 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:26:38 pm
And people would react differently. 100%

Yep. He's held to a completely different standard to anyone else at the club.  He is when he plays well. He is when he plays less well. Is when he thinks about his future.

He was called a Judas in here two days ago. All without ever saying a word. 
Online SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9139 on: Today at 05:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 05:34:07 pm
Yep. He's held to a completely different standard to anyone else at the club.  He is when he plays well. He is when he plays less well. Is when he thinks about his future.

He was called a Judas in here two days ago. All without ever saying a word. 


Agree, it's a total double standard. Some of this RAWK lot would be like the Ev were with Gordon, chasing after him down the street. Been some proper mad posts, the "judas" one included.
Online Gerard00

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9140 on: Today at 05:37:24 pm »
I'm annoyed by the latest Mo interview just because of the deliberate references to the 'last season' and 'last 6 months' etc... also talking about wanting to win the premier league is grand flipsake - its January - downplay it lad! Not sure why'd you put pressure on the squad and manager like that. Of course if you poke the bee hive long enough like the journos have predictably done, then you're going to get some honey (quotes to use, twist and blow up which could have a derailing effect) and the potential of a few stings!

I hope i am understanding this right - they're humans in a job and are using the media to their advantage. For me the club is always bigger than the players so i'm more inclined to be stubborn and let them come with realistic terms and stand firm. The issue is we don't know the ins and outs so its only a slight against the club if the terms are seen as somewhat acceptable or in line with policy. Anyhow, how much money can they need anyway fs?

Annoying that this will rumble all now with constant stories like this before big games.
Online WillG.LFC

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9141 on: Today at 05:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:17:18 pm
That is incredibly counterintuitive though. The closer an Elite player like Salah gets to the end of his deal. Then the less risk there is of injury and his negotiating position gets stronger and stronger by the day. Now he can openly negotiate with other clubs so that position gets even stronger.

not if no one offers him better. There aren't many clubs top of their league and Europe. If he wants titles and he clearly does there's only a handful of teams he can go to

Man city
Arsenal
Chelsea
Psg
Bayern
Real madrid

Of those I'd doubt he'd want to join another prem side. Psg can offer the money but it's a lower level of league. Possibly Bayern? Madrid have mbappe, vinicius

It might be part of the ploy that to win now it makes more sense to stay with us. If he's after money it will be evident by any clubs he chooses

I think Mo knows he should stay here and maybe taking the same or slightly less is the clubs stance. 
Online Lycan

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9142 on: Today at 05:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:06:42 pm
The fans are calling him greedy, when its the club not budging for 6 months, Id be doing the same.

Which fans are calling him greedy? I've not seen any fan call Mo greedy. The vast majority are blaming the club/Edwards/Hughes.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9143 on: Today at 05:38:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:32:27 pm
I think he said that refresh 2.0 and the responsibility knackered him out.

Give it a year or two and Klopp 2.0 will be the work of Hughes by proxy.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9144 on: Today at 05:42:14 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 05:37:51 pm
not if no one offers him better. There aren't many clubs top of their league and Europe. If he wants titles and he clearly does there's only a handful of teams he can go to

Man city
Arsenal
Chelsea
Psg
Bayern
Real madrid

Of those I'd doubt he'd want to join another prem side. Psg can offer the money but it's a lower level of league. Possibly Bayern? Madrid have mbappe, vinicius

It might be part of the ploy that to win now it makes more sense to stay with us. If he's after money it will be evident by any clubs he chooses

I think Mo knows he should stay here and maybe taking the same or slightly less is the clubs stance. 

You missed out Barca and Atletico plus Italian teams. Or he could go to the MLS or Saudi. As a Club we cannot rely on being able to low ball VVD and Salah because they want to stay or Trent because he is a local lad. We have to make competitive offers.
Online theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9145 on: Today at 05:43:19 pm »
11,000 hospo tickets a game
Club challenging for things regularly

Theres no way fans will watch all 3 walk out the door and not react to the owners / directors.

This is a shambles of a situation. Lets hope it gets sorted
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9146 on: Today at 05:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:38:10 pm
Which fans are calling him greedy? I've not seen any fan call Mo greedy. The vast majority are blaming the club/Edwards/Hughes.

A poster literally two above your post just said how much money does he need for fucks sake??

And thats just on here.

Not sure how anybody in their right mind thinks on balance the club are getting this right.
Online Redric1970

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9147 on: Today at 05:46:20 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 05:43:19 pm
11,000 hospo tickets a game
Club challenging for things regularly

Theres no way fans will watch all 3 walk out the door and not react to the owners / directors.

This is a shambles of a situation. Lets hope it gets sorted

100% correct I cant believe there are people on here sticking up for the club in this mess it doesnt make financial sense etc, disgraceful we have got ourselves in this position when all we should be concerned with is how good this team is. And lets be honest its only a matter of time before this does start affecting the team.
Online Nick110581

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9148 on: Today at 05:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 05:34:07 pm
Yep. He's held to a completely different standard to anyone else at the club.  He is when he plays well. He is when he plays less well. Is when he thinks about his future.

He was called a Judas in here two days ago. All without ever saying a word. 


People will over react but most people have been sensible with the discussion.

I dont think many people can understand why he would want to move.
Online WillG.LFC

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9149 on: Today at 05:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:42:14 pm
You missed out Barca and Atletico plus Italian teams. Or he could go to the MLS or Saudi. As a Club we cannot rely on being able to low ball VVD and Salah because they want to stay or Trent because he is a local lad. We have to make competitive offers.
barca are skint and can't register Olmo. Atletico madrid don't really have the financial model or history to attract someone of mo's Level

Mls and Saudi clubs means he can't win the champions league and personally I think mo is the type of player that wants to still play in that comp to win it

The club would happily sign all 3 in a perfect world wouldn't they. So this is clearly negotiating tactics and we have no experience in dealing with such levels of negotiating. How people can say we should be doing x or y is beyond me
Offline Sangria

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9150 on: Today at 05:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 05:34:07 pm
Yep. He's held to a completely different standard to anyone else at the club.  He is when he plays well. He is when he plays less well. Is when he thinks about his future.

He was called a Judas in here two days ago. All without ever saying a word.

TAA's mate Judas plays for Madrid.
Online Yesitsanextender

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #9151 on: Today at 05:48:42 pm »
If we dont keep all three do we blame the club or the players? Obviously without taking into account the conditions of current negotiations, I dont give a shit how much they ask, I am a liverpool fan not a FSG fan.
