I'm annoyed by the latest Mo interview just because of the deliberate references to the 'last season' and 'last 6 months' etc... also talking about wanting to win the premier league is grand flipsake - its January - downplay it lad! Not sure why'd you put pressure on the squad and manager like that. Of course if you poke the bee hive long enough like the journos have predictably done, then you're going to get some honey (quotes to use, twist and blow up which could have a derailing effect) and the potential of a few stings!



I hope i am understanding this right - they're humans in a job and are using the media to their advantage. For me the club is always bigger than the players so i'm more inclined to be stubborn and let them come with realistic terms and stand firm. The issue is we don't know the ins and outs so its only a slight against the club if the terms are seen as somewhat acceptable or in line with policy. Anyhow, how much money can they need anyway fs?



Annoying that this will rumble all now with constant stories like this before big games.