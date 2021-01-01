« previous next »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:31:32 am
Nothing to see here. I wouldn't read anything into that. I watched the press conference and it was a typical Slot response. He is giving the media nothing. No different to how Klopp handled difficult questions.
Yep, but looks like Lynch was grabbed at the end of the PC to clarify the situation. That Slot comment may have spooked a few.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:34:29 am
Hence he isn't going to announce it. Like I said the best thing for Trent to do is keep his mouth shut and long this out for as long as he possibly can or announce that he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season. That way we as fans can only speculate even if we think we might know his final decision. We still wouldn't be 100% certain until it's confirmed.

Right but thats the point, he doesn't have to announce a thing. There's two clubs who will be looking to serve their own purpose. If he's decided to leave, our mouthpieces and Reals mouthpieces will both be trying to make ourselves/themselves come out of it positively. We're not going to have another six months of 'its not clear if he'll stay at Liverpool or join Madrid'.
That first question on Trent at the PC had me chuckling. I guess it established that Arne was still talking to him, so fair play. The fellow up-s at the end were a lot more daring and direct, trying to catch Arne out. He has been amazing (in press conferences) so far but his response was interesting at the end.

I would have expected him to not say anything, but I guess he just wanted make sure everyone knows it is business as usual with Trent, but if he really wanted to respond to the January transfer speculation, he maybe could have said that as far as he knows he is expecting Trent to continue but that it is not his department. Or maybe it actually is (he is involved in transfers to some extent) and he'd rather just not mention it to avoid the difficult questions.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:40:14 am
Yep, but looks like Lynch was grabbed at the end of the PC to clarify the situation. That Slot comment may have spooked a few.

Slot will ultimately decide

If hes focused then he will remain a LFC player
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 11:42:46 am
Right but thats the point, he doesn't have to announce a thing. There's two clubs who will be looking to serve their own purpose. If he's decided to leave, our mouthpieces and Reals mouthpieces will both be trying to make ourselves/themselves come out of it positively. We're not going to have another six months of 'its not clear if he'll stay at Liverpool or join Madrid'.

Hence we should know if he has actually signed pretty soon after. If he signs a new contract, could/ would Liverpool (and Trent) keep quiet about it considering the amount of speculation. Maybe, but probably not. If he signs a pre-contract with say Real Madrid, would you expect them to keep quiet about it for any length of time, even if Trent ask them to? Maybe, but unlikely? So even if he's made his mind up or has a preference, chances are nothing will be signed until just before we hear about it, which means there is still time for him to change his mind, meaning all possibilities are still possible, which includes staying with Liverpool.

On the whole Liverpool have been a well run club over the last several years, so you'd have the back the people in the know know what they are doing, and only question them once we see evidence of mistakes. At the moment the league tables don't indicate any problems on that score nor does anything else I can see and frankly some contract negotiations without any conclusions yet certainly aren't a reason, especially if in the long run the decisions reached prove decent.
Slot and Trent seem happy enough in this clip

https://youtube.com/shorts/S3AdUOry4g0?si=4L9i_RjsRH7Y0Jl4

I think the big change is we no longer have control over the narrative nor the leverage we had to negotiate 1 on 1 or 1 on 3 ...

Now it will every tom dick and harry, click bait to serious players all wanting a bit of our top 3.. and they will make their offers public like PSG have done with Mo

and Real have with their bid for Trent

Maybe some have already approached Virgil

Hughes, Edwards and FSG will really need to earn the confidence of agent and player without control of the media narrative.

Plus every Press conference will about contracts and not the team, tactics, opponents etc.




'Real Madrid are confident but Liverpool will keep trying'
published at 11:26 Greenwich Mean Time
11:26 GMT
David Ornstein
The Athletic's football correspondent on BBC Radio 5 Live

Quote
I don't know about an offer just yet. They are fully permitted to speak to Trent Alexadner-Arnold and his representatives because he is in the last six months of his contract. Let's see. It doesn't just take place overnight.

We don't know the exact reasons for their approach, was it out of courtesy so Liverpool have an option to get something for him? Real Madrid are confident but Liverpool will keep trying to renew him.

Haven't heard it and nothing new really but thought I'd post it anyway as its from today.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 12:09:33 pm
Slot and Trent seem happy enough in this clip

https://youtube.com/shorts/S3AdUOry4g0?si=4L9i_RjsRH7Y0Jl4



Practicing for the Utd game they do love conceding direct from corners
that's from a few weeks back, isn't it?

the clip, i mean....
Quote from: blamski on Today at 12:12:48 pm
that's from a few weeks back, isn't it?

the clip, i mean....

oh so things have changed  :o

it was in my YT shorts so dont know the date
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:40:14 am
Yep, but looks like Lynch was grabbed at the end of the PC to clarify the situation. That Slot comment may have spooked a few.

Yeah, people will read things into it. Thats to be expected at this stage.

To me it was just his way of saying thats not my job - ie his job begins and ends with preparing players for the next match. He could have phrased it less ambiguously but people will pounce on anything, so if it wasnt that line it would have been something else.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:16:54 pm
Old video that.

so they are no longer happy  :(
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:12:01 pm
'Real Madrid are confident but Liverpool will keep trying'
published at 11:26 Greenwich Mean Time
11:26 GMT
David Ornstein
The Athletic's football correspondent on BBC Radio 5 Live

Haven't heard it and nothing new really but thought I'd post it anyway as its from today.

Its so obvious that he is gone. How we keep up this media charade for 5 months is laughable.
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 10:43:47 am
Must have hit the celebrations a bit hard.

Apparently he only eats Turron these days the swine.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:19:48 pm
Its so obvious that he is gone. How we keep up this media charade for 5 months is laughable.

Its not obvious.

Its more likely than him staying but no one knows anything.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:12:01 pm
'Real Madrid are confident but Liverpool will keep trying'
published at 11:26 Greenwich Mean Time
11:26 GMT
David Ornstein
The Athletic's football correspondent on BBC Radio 5 Live

Haven't heard it and nothing new really but thought I'd post it anyway as its from today.

Real being courteous to another club is the most absurd bit of speculation I've seen in a while.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:27:59 pm
Real being courteous to another club is the most absurd bit of speculation I've seen in a while.

As bad as Merson making a good point.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:22:03 pm
Its not obvious.

Its more likely than him staying but no one knows anything.

Only if we have never seen how these things pan out. It seems pretty obvious and it didnt take long for January to turn before the speculation ramped up.

Thats just one player, we havent even had any for the other two. It will become a farce once that happens.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:42:08 pm
Only if we have never seen how these things pan out. It seems pretty obvious and it didnt take long for January to turn before the speculation ramped up.

Thats just one player, we havent even had any for the other two. It will become a farce once that happens.

The other two have indicated they want to stay.

Trent has said he wont play his out in public.

The journos linked to the club have said we are in talks with all of them.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:44:52 pm
The other two have indicated they want to stay.

Trent has said he wont play his out in public.

The journos linked to the club have said we are in talks with all of them.

They have, but are you saying there will no offers or chat of offers if no contract is signed? We need them signed sharpish otherwise this will become a bigger story than the fucking football.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:48:05 pm
They have, but are you saying there will no offers or chat of offers if no contract is signed? We need them signed sharpish otherwise this will become a bigger story than the fucking football.

It will only be a story if clubs think they can sign them.

That doesnt appear to be the case right now.
I presume there is no movement on Konate's possible new contract either.

Maybe the club forgot to add in "renew key contracts" in the job description for Hughes? Or maybe he's looking for keys.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:50:21 pm
I presume there is no movement on Konate's possible new contract either.

Maybe the club forgot to add in "renew key contracts" in the job description for Hughes? Or maybe he's looking for keys.

Lets not derail the thread anymore.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:49:32 pm
It will only be a story if clubs think they can sign them.

That doesnt appear to be the case right now.

They have not said they will stay at any cost. It'll be more harder now that other clubs can openly talk.
Well Sky Bet reckon it's 3/1 that Trent will join Real Madrid in January, but personally i think he'll go but it won't be till the Summer.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:19:48 pm
Its so obvious that he is gone. How we keep up this media charade for 5 months is laughable.

Yeah, been obvious for a while, wish he'd just have the balls to come out with a statement and let us crack on with the season instead of this dick dance causing disruption and souring the atmosphere.
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 01:06:45 pm
Yeah, been obvious for a while, wish he'd just have the balls to come out with a statement and let us crack on with the season instead of this dick dance causing disruption and souring the atmosphere.

Yet none of this is affecting the players, which is why we are currently sitting in top place. Perhaps we all need to stop letting it bother us, and concentrate on the football. We have a title to win.
Yeah, bookies seem to have it around 70-80% that he'll go in the summer. The other two I'm more confident in staying. I think when one signs, the other will follow. 1-2 year extensions.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:12:01 pm
'Real Madrid are confident but Liverpool will keep trying'
published at 11:26 Greenwich Mean Time
11:26 GMT
David Ornstein
The Athletic's football correspondent on BBC Radio 5 Live

Haven't heard it and nothing new really but thought I'd post it anyway as its from today.

Liverpool will keep trying for what? More money to release him early or to get him to sign a new contract.
