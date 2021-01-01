Not a fucking chance I believe Trent would want to give up potentially winning a second League title, and first in front of fans, just so he can move to Real Madrid 6 months early. It would be absolutely ridiculous.
He's already qualified for a title medal but
1. We have not yet won the title and there is a lot of season left
2. The club get 40 medals and distribute as they see fit, we've got 21 players who have qualified for 1, a couple more who will/may qualify and 29 staff associated with the 1st team