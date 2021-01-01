« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8840 on: Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Yesterday at 11:45:20 pm
Considering his brother is his agent?

Stay until June. We havent got a fit right back.

Leave, youve done it all. Won it all. Leave in July you soft bastard.

Still think its a bit much. All agents try to get the best deal for their clients, and by association themselves. Bit much to suggest  hating his family. Only Trent can ultimately decide what he wants
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8841 on: Yesterday at 11:55:12 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:43:09 pm
Yep Im yet to be convinced this is done and dusted. Its just the dance he needs to do to get himself the best deal. Its different for him than the other two who are at a later stage in their careers
Thought it for a while and I havnt seen them but Claire mentioned a bit back aboot how happy he seems in vids or something, with regards to the club and Slots tactics etc.

No point me posting that on here that i think hell stay though cos Victor Frankensteins castles getting burnt to the fucking ground. And rightly so.

#FreeBillyCorkhill

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8842 on: Yesterday at 11:56:50 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:44:51 pm
You think we should hate his family if he goes?

We talking full extended family tree or just up to fourth cousins and spouses families?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8843 on: Today at 12:03:19 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:32:45 pm
Not a fucking chance I believe Trent would want to give up potentially winning a second League title, and first in front of fans, just so he can move to Real Madrid 6 months early. It would be absolutely ridiculous.
He's already qualified for a title medal but
1. We have not yet won the title and there is a lot of season left
2. The club get 40 medals and distribute as they see fit,  we've got 21 players who have qualified for 1, a couple more who will/may qualify and 29 staff associated with the 1st team
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8844 on: Today at 12:05:22 am »

Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:56:50 pm
We talking full extended family tree or just up to fourth cousins and spouses families?
:) exactly its going a bit far over a game of football isnt it
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8845 on: Today at 12:06:06 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:56:50 pm
We talking full extended family tree or just up to fourth cousins and spouses families?

Full on burnings of Introducing the Hard Line...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8846 on: Today at 12:06:53 am »
Get the clans involved...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8847 on: Today at 12:08:22 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:32:45 pm
Not a fucking chance I believe Trent would want to give up potentially winning a second League title, and first in front of fans, just so he can move to Real Madrid 6 months early. It would be absolutely ridiculous.

Agreed- no way he goes in January. I also think there is an impasse with us doing better than expected this season

I think since Klopp announced he is leaving Trent has thought he will leave, but with us doing so well domestically and in Europe plus him seemingly really enjoying playing under Slot I think he is reconsidering everything and can't make a decision.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8848 on: Today at 12:11:59 am »
Why bother with a team 2nd in a smaller league, 20th in the CL and have to play most of next summer in glorified friendlies
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8849 on: Today at 12:32:46 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:11:59 am
Why bother with a team 2nd in a smaller league, 20th in the CL and have to play most of next summer in glorified friendlies
Maybe he doesn't worry about trophies but the threat of a downturn is there, it happened after 2018 and it can happen again. They could easily win the CL again but they could also crash out of the playoffs. Despite all he's won Carlo would be toast and Xabi would be brought in. Whether he would be able to fix the Mbappe/Vini problem remains to be seen.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8850 on: Today at 12:45:00 am »
has trent factored in that in Spain he will certainly be nailed for tax evasion at some point??

this is a biggee!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8851 on: Today at 12:48:53 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
I think hes staying. Theres something about how hes been with the fans like hes more appreciative of them this last season. Like a sincere manner

I bumped into him at Alton Towers and I said "Hi, Trent" and he replied "Hola". Make of that what you will.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8852 on: Today at 12:50:52 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:48:53 am
I bumped into him at Alton Towers and I said "Hi, Trent" and he replied "Hola". Make of that what you will.

Taknig the grannies to Alton Towers? You want to kill them in the Bumpy cars or Nemesis?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8853 on: Today at 05:25:33 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:48:53 am
I bumped into him at Alton Towers and I said "Hi, Trent" and he replied "Hola". Make of that what you will.

Was he outside Zara with an arm full of bags?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8854 on: Today at 05:32:37 am »
Rumours are that he also once ate paella. The bastard.
