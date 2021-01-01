Why ?



He said he wouldnt discuss in public and thats what hes done.



Im not sure what some people want him to do. As he said, negotiations are ongoing and he is not going to comment. None of us know what is going on and what his intentions are which is pretty normal.Trent is arguably one of the best right backs in the world and he certainly provides something that almost no other right back can do. That means his value is very high and he could probably get a much higher wage. He knows what he wants and that may be well outside what we are prepared to offer him. If the club genuinely dont believe they can give him what he wants without having to rethink the whole wage structure then they are going to dig in and let him think he either has to take the offer or leave. On the other hand he will keep rejecting the offers thus putting pressure on the club. RM have probably told him what they would offer and that then adds evidence of what he could get. RM may be offering him 75% more than he is currently on which is a significant increase.Why would Trent say anything publicly as its not going to help. Yes we would all love him to state that he is staying but if he does then FSG will not increase their offer. If he says in public that he is seriously considering leaving then that wont help. My guess is that he will stay if he gets the right offer from FSG but if not then he will probably go. Making public statements is actually disrespectful, whether it is done by Trent or the club.Thats just the nature of negotiations and anyone reading stuff into what is going on is just guessing. Getting your knickers in a twist about it is a waste of time as none of us can influence things.As a general rule, most players want to maximise their wages and when you have other clubs waving big offers in front of you then its going to make you ask if your current club will match the offer.In the background you have all the media headlines that jostle for position for clicks and reads. His contract negotiations are big news as far as sport is concerned and so hes going to be asked for comments everywhere he goes but even if he gives no comment then that will be twisted into meaning something.We will know from the club or coach if he has signed for us and if he is going to RM then no doubt they will leak it just to gloat (most clubs wouldnt leak anything).