Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 03:28:32 pm
He is only staying silent (IMO) because he is trying to potect his image and doesn't want to admit he wants to leave.

Bingo
Quote from: rutlandred on October 19, 2010, 02:24:46 pm
If it acts like a cock and a banner appears on the kop with its name written down the shaft of a cock, it probably is...

Liverpool FC - Toronto Supporters Club: http://lfctoronto.com/

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:26:45 pm

What happens if you need to bring in a specific type of player say a Tchouameni or a Zubimendi and you can't get a deal across the line?


Sign no-one and proceed to absolutely batter every competition you're in  :wave
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:58:33 pm
Gonna be a lot of people deleting posts when he signs a new deal  ;D
I'll be the happiest guy doing so if that happens.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 03:24:28 pm
If Bradley was consistently fit I think they may have shared a lot more minutes already.

I remember he took Trent off most games at the start of the season. I know it was probably managing minutes but, knowing what we know now, was Arne trying to send a message?

Wasnt Trent one of the players back late cos of the Euros? So he didnt have that long a pre-season. So likely more a case of him being eased back in, and a chance for a new coach to give minutes to a back-up player who he wants to see play.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:08:54 pm
Whist I'm not dismissing the attraction some people have of living in a different country and experiencing a another lifestyle, it still does feel strange to potentially leave your boyhood club at a time when we're looking like the best team in the league, and arguably Europe.

And that, for me, is precisely why I can believe its still an ongoing negotiation. Its not like the McManaman and Owen situations where we knew fairly early that they were definitely going - not least because of the state of our club compared to theirs at the time. For Trent, the evidence suggests that its a much harder decision, and the attraction of Madrid is much less clear cut.

To me, its telling that the line coming from Madrid is that they are confident he will sign. Not he has signed. If he has definitively confirmed to them that hes going there, they wouldnt be shy about letting the news leak out. And it appears LFC are also of the view that he hasnt committed to them yet either.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:19:24 pm
Firmino I'd probably agree with you on, that was a deal which in hindsight could probably have been done in January and the club would have been better off had it been.

You keep referencing the likes of Can, Wijnaldum etc though whilst ignoring how much those players added to us in their final season which wouldn't have happened had they been sold prematurely.

Both Can and Wijnaldum left in the summer immediately following very narrow CL qualification (2018 and 2021 respectively) in both cases CL qualification was confirmed on the final day and both players were instrumental in achieving that (I think Wijnaldum was the outfield player with the most minutes in 2021 and Can was in good form up until the injury he got prior to City in 2018). It's not a stretch to say that at least one of those qualifications wouldn't have happened had we cashed in on both (especially the 2021 season) and that has got to be worth near enough the value of one of those two as a minimum.

Again I agree with some of what you say regarding the current contracts not being sorted but I think generally the club have got it correct with which players they've sold and which they've allowed to leave on a free when you consider what's been achieved with those players in the seasons immediately preceeding their departures.

The thing is when you cash in on players like Can and Wijnaldum then it gives you the funds to replace them immediately. A good example would be the Fabinho and Henderson funds allowing us to bring in Gravenberch and Endo.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:28:30 pm
I get that but if so why didnt the club start negotiations much earlier then? I cant get around that fact.

I feel it is a fallacy of sorts to say these contracts take 6 months or longer when many other contracts get signed much quicker. For me it is much more likely the club are low balling the shit out of them and they are holding out to see if the club offer something more reasonable.

The reason I say that is we all know Salah and Virgil, the two best players in their positions in the world right now, have never demanded oil money or to go way above our wage structure, when, especially Salah, would have been well within his rights to do that.

So it is reasonable to assume, 3 and 4 years older, they would not all of a sudden, when they have less leverage, start demanding more or silly amounts, that just doesnt make sense. Which leaves the much more likely scenario that the club are offering much less not the other way around.

This scenario leaves me quite enraged with the club and makes me wonder why they are playing around with amounts that selling Nat Phillips a year ago would have covered. Yes all players can be replaced but why do that when these guys are already here and will likely be performing for at least a couple more seasons.

The whole thing just smells bad and if the club decides to continue being stubborn and the season is affected it really will not go down well.

In the case of Salah it was the right decision to wait until this season to start talks given how he finished last season. Now obviously we all want him to stay, but warning signs were there, and general fan sentiment was quite different.

His salary is also already well above what I think our wage structure would ordinarily dictate - he gets paid over £100k a week more than any other player. Obviously warranted, but again it's not what you want to be paying him if his form post-AFCON continued.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:32:00 pm
Wasnt Trent one of the players back late cos of the Euros? So he didnt have that long a pre-season. So likely more a case of him being eased back in, and a chance for a new coach to give minutes to a back-up player who he wants to see play.

He has also being carrying an injury this season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:06:46 pm
Except it is now being played out in public, he can end that

But so can the club by offering Trent what he feels he's worth. He may be a scouser, he may have been with the club for 20 years, he also may be earmarked as Liverpool's next captain. Does that mean he has to agree a contract he doesn't feel is fair? Do people think Trent is some sort of Scouse knobhead? Maybe, just maybe, he's listened to what those pricks at Madrid have offered and is using that as a bargaining chip. He's maybe had that offer a while but can't divulge because that would be 'tapping up.' Liverpool now know officially what the offer is and there is probably a rather large differential including a whopping signing on fee. Maybe, all Trent is saying to the club is 'pony up.' Get somewhere near that deal and I'm ready to sign for the rest of my career including a decent signing on fee spread over 5 years. It's all speculation but I kinda p[refer this one. Trent and his brother are not dickheads
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 03:29:42 pm
Sign no-one and proceed to absolutely batter every competition you're in  :wave

Or finish 5th and miss out on the CL. Then abandon plans to sign Bellingham and sell off part of the club to Dynasty to be able to sign players.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:35:50 pm
Or finish 5th and miss out on the CL. Then abandon plans to sign Bellingham and sell off part of the club to Dynasty to be able to sign players.

Exactly, swings and roundabouts (although not sure Tchouameni would have saved that particular season)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:19:24 pm
Firmino I'd probably agree with you on, that was a deal which in hindsight could probably have been done in January and the club would have been better off had it been.

You keep referencing the likes of Can, Wijnaldum etc though whilst ignoring how much those players added to us in their final season which wouldn't have happened had they been sold prematurely.

Both Can and Wijnaldum left in the summer immediately following very narrow CL qualification (2018 and 2021 respectively) in both cases CL qualification was confirmed on the final day and both players were instrumental in achieving that (I think Wijnaldum was the outfield player with the most minutes in 2021 and Can was in good form up until the injury he got prior to City in 2018). It's not a stretch to say that at least one of those qualifications wouldn't have happened had we cashed in on both (especially the 2021 season) and that has got to be worth near enough the value of one of those two as a minimum.

Again I agree with some of what you say regarding the current contracts not being sorted but I think generally the club have got it correct with which players they've sold and which they've allowed to leave on a free when you consider what's been achieved with those players in the seasons immediately preceeding their departures.

Id agree with both of you. The club have made quite a few missteps in transfer/contract dealings in recent years but I feel the balance is slightly in their favour and things could have been a lot worse.

I think they would admit that the current situation with these three contracts counts as a misstep. One with potentially big consequences. But Im willing to wait to see how it plays out before making any firm judgments. They may yet redeem themselves!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:32:32 pm
The thing is when you cash in on players like Can and Wijnaldum then it gives you the funds to replace them immediately. A good example would be the Fabinho and Henderson funds allowing us to bring in Gravenberch and Endo.

Possibly yeah but only if the players that they wanted to replace them with were actually available/wanted to come at that point.

The reality is that the season after those players left we went on to win a European Cup in 2019 and come within a hairs breadth of a quadruple in 2022 so I'm not sure that any replacements at those points would have improved very much. You can argue that the 2023 season would have been better had we signed one or two a bit earlier but the reality is that it's one bad season in 4 now assuming this season continues it's current promise so its reasonable to identify it as an outlier.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:39:19 pm
Id agree with both of you. The club have made quite a few missteps in transfer/contract dealings in recent years but I feel the balance is slightly in their favour and things could have been a lot worse.

I think they would admit that the current situation with these three contracts counts as a misstep. One with potentially big consequences. But Im willing to wait to see how it plays out before making any firm judgments. They may yet redeem themselves!

I think that's the conclusion most reasonable people would reach. Like everything in football, some things go right and some things go wrong. All you can hope is that the balance is positive!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:32:46 pm
In the case of Salah it was the right decision to wait until this season to start talks given how he finished last season. Now obviously we all want him to stay, but warning signs were there, and general fan sentiment was quite different.

His salary is also already well above what I think our wage structure would ordinarily dictate - he gets paid over £100k a week more than any other player. Obviously warranted, but again it's not what you want to be paying him if his form post-AFCON continued.

I agree he had a bad patch last year but he still finished, goal and assist wise, around on par with many previous seasons, so for me that would not be a good reason to delay it at all. They could have started earlier and still had the option, and leverage, to stall or not improve an initial low ball offer if his form got worse come August / September.

We will likely never know what the reasons for the club not getting this over the line but as mentioned in my last post, for me, it is much more likely they are low-balling them and digging their heels in considering past negotiations and demands.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:58:46 pm
Yep that is the alternative.

I suppose the reason I'm saying this is because I've got a weird feeling we're going to get a random article from Ornstein saying he's signed a new contarct within the next couple of weeks but I'm repeating my previous point to myself to make myself realise it's unlikely.


noooo, keep believing ;D choose life not the madness in here!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:43:51 pm
I agree he had a bad patch last year but he still finished, goal and assist wise, around on par with many previous seasons, so for me that would not be a good reason to delay it at all. They could have started earlier and still had the option, and leverage, to stall or not improve an initial low ball offer if his form got worse come August / September.

We will likely never know what the reasons for the club not getting this over the line but as mentioned in my last post, for me, it is much more likely they are low-balling them and digging their heels in considering past negotiations and demands.

You could flip that last part though and say that the Club have been willing to meet the players demands in previous contracts, so they must be asking for too much in these negotiations? Definitely not saying that's the case, but there is just no way of knowing at this juncture.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:58:33 pm
Gonna be a lot of people deleting posts when he signs a new deal  ;D

I will delete the whole thing as soon as it's all resolved, just like we erase all evidence of twattery in the transfer threads.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 03:33:48 pm
But so can the club by offering Trent what he feels he's worth. He may be a scouser, he may have been with the club for 20 years, he also may be earmarked as Liverpool's next captain. Does that mean he has to agree a contract he doesn't feel is fair? Do people think Trent is some sort of Scouse knobhead? Maybe, just maybe, he's listened to what those pricks at Madrid have offered and is using that as a bargaining chip. He's maybe had that offer a while but can't divulge because that would be 'tapping up.' Liverpool now know officially what the offer is and there is probably a rather large differential including a whopping signing on fee. Maybe, all Trent is saying to the club is 'pony up.' Get somewhere near that deal and I'm ready to sign for the rest of my career including a decent signing on fee spread over 5 years. It's all speculation but I kinda p[refer this one. Trent and his brother are not dickheads

Trent and his brother are not dickheads - and he is entitled to look at other football clubs as his contract winds down - that is fact.

I would also suggest Trent, in his right-back role, is not the kind of transformational figure in an Arne Slot system that merits Mo Salah money, or even close.

Slot's midfield takes care of creativity as well as pressing, they are not on their arses, looking for help from their right-back. Trent is talented, a great player but we may have concluded we don't want to give him £300-400 K a week (for 4 years), or whatever the insane number actually is. He can leverage all he likes using Real Madrid but the fact may well remain that we will pay that money for a Mo Salah, or a VVD; because they are 'Best in Show' in goddamn football, and he is not that but a talented contributor.

The path to ludicrous money may only be available to Trent in Madrid. I'm actually okay with that.

I am however, only okay with Trent leaving if Liverpool have lined up everything else, and are ready to take a ruthless, ambitious shot at the transfer market as well, this month maybe but certainly this summer.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Its a crucial juncture now because at what point will the club be sounding out replacements? We saw what happens when you enter a transfer race right at the end and dont have a limitless budget to tempt them.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:10:57 pm
Why ?

He said he wouldnt discuss in public and thats what hes done.

Im not sure what some people want him to do. As he said, negotiations are ongoing and he is not going to comment. None of us know what is going on and what his intentions are which is pretty normal.

Trent is arguably one of the best right backs in the world and he certainly provides something that almost no other right back can do. That means his value is very high and he could probably get a much higher wage. He knows what he wants and that may be well outside what we are prepared to offer him. If the club genuinely dont believe they can give him what he wants without having to rethink the whole wage structure then they are going to dig in and let him think he either has to take the offer or leave. On the other hand he will keep rejecting the offers thus putting pressure on the club. RM have probably told him what they would offer and that then adds evidence of what he could get. RM may be offering him 75% more than he is currently on which is a significant increase.

Why would Trent say anything publicly as its not going to help. Yes we would all love him to state that he is staying but if he does then FSG will not increase their offer. If he says in public that he is seriously considering leaving then that wont help. My guess is that he will stay if he gets the right offer from FSG but if not then he will probably go. Making public statements is actually disrespectful, whether it is done by Trent or the club.

Thats just the nature of negotiations and anyone reading stuff into what is going on is just guessing. Getting your knickers in a twist about it is a waste of time as none of us can influence things.

As a general rule, most players want to maximise their wages and when you have other clubs waving big offers in front of you then its going to make you ask if your current club will match the offer.

In the background you have all the media headlines that jostle for position for clicks and reads. His contract negotiations are big news as far as sport is concerned and so hes going to be asked for comments everywhere he goes but even if he gives no comment then that will be twisted into meaning something.

We will know from the club or coach if he has signed for us and if he is going to RM then no doubt they will leak it just to gloat (most clubs wouldnt leak anything).
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
I posited this way back in the early pages - why not give Trent a 0.25% ownership interest in the club or something to show he is truly valued?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:47:48 pm
Trent and his brother are not dickheads - and he is entitled to look at other football clubs as his contract winds down - that is fact.

I would also suggest Trent, in his right-back role, is not the kind of transformational figure in an Arne Slot system that merits Mo Salah money, or even close.

Slot's midfield takes care of creativity as well as pressing, they are not on their arses, looking for help from their right-back. Trent is talented, a great player but we may have concluded we don't want to give him £300-400 K a week (for 4 years), or whatever the insane number actually is. He can leverage all he likes using Real Madrid but the fact may well remain that we will pay that money for a Mo Salah, or a VVD; because they are 'Best in Show' in goddamn football, and he is not that but a talented contributor.

The path to ludicrous money may only be available to Trent in Madrid. I'm actually okay with that.

I am however, only okay with Trent leaving if Liverpool have lined up everything else, and are ready to take a ruthless, ambitious shot at the transfer market as well, this month maybe but certainly this summer.

Trent is still one of our main creators and you can see the amount of work Szobozslai is doing, so not sure its the midfield handling the creativity.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:50:04 pm
I posited this way back in the early pages - why not give Trent a 0.25% ownership interest in the club or something to show he is truly valued?

Because then other players will ask for the same thing?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:43:51 pm
I agree he had a bad patch last year but he still finished, goal and assist wise, around on par with many previous seasons, so for me that would not be a good reason to delay it at all. They could have started earlier and still had the option, and leverage, to stall or not improve an initial low ball offer if his form got worse come August / September.

We will likely never know what the reasons for the club not getting this over the line but as mentioned in my last post, for me, it is much more likely they are low-balling them and digging their heels in considering past negotiations and demands.



Again, these are things we don't know and we don't know if the agents said we'll talk in November or whatever. All we had was Virg saying he'd not had anything, didn't we? But then it came out there'd been something and it was only the first phase, so sometimes people say things that aren't totally accurate, it doesn't always mean the club is in the wrong.

If any of Virg, Mo or Trent happens across this thread, look what you're doing to me, can you please just sign so I can bin this shit and tell all these to fuck off.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:50:04 pm
I posited this way back in the early pages - why not give Trent a 0.25% ownership interest in the club or something to show he is truly valued?

Can't set that type of precedent.
