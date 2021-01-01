« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*  (Read 408467 times)

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,282
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8600 on: Today at 01:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:58:26 pm
Its not being played out in public by Trent.

Its still being played out in public and he can stop it all in an instant
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,444
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8601 on: Today at 02:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 01:15:37 pm
If Trent wants to leave then let him leave.

If we lost him tomorrow due to injury for the rest of the season I'd still be confident we'd win the league - I can't say the same for Salah or VVD.

With that in mind I'd take the £20m now and he can miss out on medals with us, let him lie in the bed he made.  I want him watching our parade and seeing our players adored, from his penthouse he can't leave as the Madrid fans haven't taken to him.



Given the workload involved, is it more or less likely we can win BOTH the Premier League and the Champions League with Trent in the squad and playing a fairly high number of games?

I think we know the answer to that.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8602 on: Today at 02:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:37:59 pm
Why hasnt he signed a contract then ?

A big part of the shitter of getting to this point, is that they're probably looking at being the three highest earners at the club. So getting Virg done first maybe then leads to Mo's agent going 'Oh right well if he's on £250k now we want a bit more for Mo' and then Mo signing maybe leads to Trents agent going 'Well if Mo is on £350k now we want £300k' and then Virgs agent goes 'Well if Trent is going to be on £300k we want the same' and then Mo's agent goes 'Right well we want £400k for Mo then'
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,183
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8603 on: Today at 02:00:46 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 01:36:31 pm
I dont see Trent dropping his performance like Mbappe did.  Im very confident his wants to win no 20 and no7.  I hope the fans in Anfield dont get on his back because i dont see how that helps the team performance.  Surely we all want to win.  If he goes he goes i will be disappointed but i will survive.

Feeling a bit better now knowing big Red Pete has guaranteed Mo and Virgil are staying phew

If he's dead set on winning the league and CL this season then why isn't he telling Real to stop bidding in January?

They'll only annoy him with the bids, unless they've had encouragement from him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,840
  • Believer
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8604 on: Today at 02:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:58:26 pm
Its not being played out in public by Trent.

And the quote I mentioned above is a statement where he is talking about his previous contract extensions and this next one i.e. it is linking past actions to what will be a future action. I am probably over reading it but it does say that.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,947
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8605 on: Today at 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:58:26 pm
Its not being played out in public by Trent.

Exactly.

If you're spending time worrying and posting fume and hatred, you're doing football wrong
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,026
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8606 on: Today at 02:01:31 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:58:33 pm
Gonna be a lot of people deleting posts when he signs a new deal  ;D

Chiesa? I know, its going to be nuclear.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,564
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8607 on: Today at 02:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:59:37 pm
Its still being played out in public and he can stop it all in an instant

How can he stop it ? By saying hes leaving ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8608 on: Today at 02:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Greg86 on Today at 01:57:48 pm
And the world cup in the Summer of 2026 which you'd expect Mo to be at. It does feel like International duties might be part of the sticking point where the club is concerned.

I tend to agree with others though, that Virg + Mo are likely to sign, but it feels like Trent is off.

It's actually a really good shout. Facing up to a world cup and African nations in the next 2 years of a 2 year deal is a big asterix beside it.

Liverpool really should be asking Mo (and Virg) to think about retirement from international football. Saudi (ala Ronaldo) is the best place for him if he wants to play week in week out for club and country.

There's no chance a schedule like that will not affect his club form
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,678
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8609 on: Today at 02:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:57:47 pm
Lets hope thats true.

Do you believe Trent goes ?

At this point, I am not sure. He is a local lad, will be winning more trophies with us, and will be our captain once Virgil retires. Also, he's been earning £180,000 per week since the age of 22, so it is not like he needs the signing-on fee from Real Madrid to secure his financial future. In any case, I would love for him to stay ...
« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:35 pm by PeterTheRed ... »
Logged

Online red whine

  • goes to my hhead
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8610 on: Today at 02:03:57 pm »
Be surprised if he goes this month. Won't be able to play in the CL as he will be cup tied plus he won't get as bigger signing on fee. I think Madrid have bid to show their interest is concrete and they don't want him signing a new deal with us before June.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,282
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8611 on: Today at 02:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:01:36 pm
How can he stop it ? By saying hes leaving ?

Either that or saying he wants to stay. The story is well out there in public now and only Trent can put an end to the speculation.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,564
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8612 on: Today at 02:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:04:15 pm
Either that or saying he wants to stay. The story is well out there in public now and only Trent can put an end to the speculation.

But he doesnt want it to play out in public
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,564
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8613 on: Today at 02:05:13 pm »
Quote from: red whine on Today at 02:03:57 pm
Be surprised if he goes this month. Won't be able to play in the CL as he will be cup tied plus he won't get as bigger signing on fee. I think Madrid have bid to show their interest is concrete and they don't want him signing a new deal with us before June.

Rules changed.

He can play for them.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,282
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8614 on: Today at 02:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:04:46 pm
But he doesnt want it to play out in public

Except it is now being played out in public, he can end that
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,545
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8615 on: Today at 02:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:04:46 pm
But he doesnt want it to play out in public

If he isn't going and never was going there is no reason to why he  can't end the speculation.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,564
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8616 on: Today at 02:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:06:46 pm
Except it is now being played out in public, he can end that

Not by him or the club.

Hes keeping silent as he said he would.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,585
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8617 on: Today at 02:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 01:52:55 pm
It's very possible Trent is giving Madrid encouragement in order to get what he wants out of Liverpool. This is a distinct possibility.



He surely must be, otherwise why would they bid?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,979
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8618 on: Today at 02:08:50 pm »
Does anyone have any insight into how players have played in the remainder of the season after theyve signed a pre contract agreement with another club?

Not when they have a expiring contract but when theyve agreed their next move
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,282
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8619 on: Today at 02:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:07:37 pm
Not by him or the club.

Hes keeping silent as he said he would.

You're deliberately being obtuse here. Whether its by him, Madrid or the club is completely irrelevant, he didn't want it being played out in public but for whatever reason it is now being played out in public. Only he can now stop that, silence only works when everything is still being played out behind closed doors. The longer he stays silent the more in public it gets.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,564
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8620 on: Today at 02:09:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:08:39 pm
He surely must be, otherwise why would they bid?

1. Because they are in desperate need of a full back
2. To piss us off
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,622
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8621 on: Today at 02:10:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:00:46 pm
If he's dead set on winning the league and CL this season then why isn't he telling Real to stop bidding in January?

They'll only annoy him with the bids, unless they've had encouragement from him.

Well i quite liked the theory someone posted earlier he/agent advised Madrid to bid probably knowing Liverpool would reject it.  So when he leaves it wont be his fault the club didnt get a fee.  Anyway it's probably bollocks and Craig has guaranteed now he is staying  ;D
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,564
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8622 on: Today at 02:10:25 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:08:50 pm
Does anyone have any insight into how players have played in the remainder of the season after theyve signed a pre contract agreement with another club?

Not when they have a expiring contract but when theyve agreed their next move

Mbappe downed tools.

Gini, Mane, Bobby and Can all performed for us.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,564
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8623 on: Today at 02:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:09:14 pm
You're deliberately being obtuse here. Whether its by him, Madrid or the club is completely irrelevant, he didn't want it being played out in public but for whatever reason it is now being played out in public. Only he can now stop that, silence only works when everything is still being played out behind closed doors. The longer he stays silent the more in public it gets.

But he might not have agreed a contract with us and wants a bumper deal.

If he says he is staying then he might not as big as contract as he wants.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,282
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8624 on: Today at 02:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:11:23 pm
But he might not have agreed a contract with us and wants a bumper deal.

If he says he is staying then he might not as big as contract as he wants.

Yeah of course
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,840
  • Believer
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8625 on: Today at 02:13:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:00:46 pm
If he's dead set on winning the league and CL this season then why isn't he telling Real to stop bidding in January?

They'll only annoy him with the bids, unless they've had encouragement from him.

Perhaps Madrid are now trying to force the issue because they are not massively positive that they will sign him on a free ?  Perhaps this could be the 'end game' of him signing an extension with us so they can appease their own fans ?

Christ knows. as always with top players and contracts, the relentless press coverage makes it all seem very messy.

Of all of them, the one that has actually been quite vocal about the whole thing is Mo.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8626 on: Today at 02:14:05 pm »
The fact that Madrid are desperately trying to sign him in January with bids as low as 20 million tells you from their side at least that they don't think he's close to agreeing a deal with us. If we have genuine encouragement that he's going to sign a new deal then we wouldn't entertain bids of 20 million so what would be the point in making them? You have to assume they've got wind somehow that the player wants to go there otherwise this is all pretty pointless, unless Trent is successfully using them to broker a decent deal from the club which would be great but feels the less likely scenario.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,979
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8627 on: Today at 02:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:10:25 pm
Mbappe downed tools.

Gini, Mane, Bobby and Can all performed for us.

Gini explicitly stated he wouldnt talk to other clubs .. think only Mane had agreed where he was moving too right?
I think I remember Macca back in the day not playing as well but not sure if Im remembering that right

Its not the same as having an expiring contract because with that situation youre still playing hard for the best next move
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8628 on: Today at 02:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:10:25 pm
Mbappe downed tools.

Gini, Mane, Bobby and Can all performed for us.

Think only Can out of those 4 actually had a new club lined up?!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8629 on: Today at 02:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:02:17 pm
It's actually a really good shout. Facing up to a world cup and African nations in the next 2 years of a 2 year deal is a big asterix beside it.

Liverpool really should be asking Mo (and Virg) to think about retirement from international football. Saudi (ala Ronaldo) is the best place for him if he wants to play week in week out for club and country.

There's no chance a schedule like that will not affect his club form

I'm pretty sure you'll find an insanely small amount of players willingly retiring from international football. Certainly not at the profile level Mo and Virg are (captains and the biggest stars for their country). I'd guess we probably have decent conversations with both international managers about limiting how much they play, but if we raised the subject of them retiring from international football as a condition to be offered a new contract I'd wager we'd already know that they're not signing new contracts.

Players aren't like fans. We don't generally give much of a fuck about international football. In terms of ticking the boxes for achievements in football, winning a major tournament with their country is pretty much whats left for them.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:16:16 pm by GreekScouser »
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8630 on: Today at 02:15:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:45:17 pm
Well, just before Christmas I have concluded a 55 million FIDIC construction contract. It took us 4 months to negotiate all the clauses and articles. And we've done it pretty quickly ...

Almost like we should have started it ages ago.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8631 on: Today at 02:15:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:14:05 pm
Gini explicitly stated he wouldnt talk to other clubs .. think only Mane had agreed where he was moving too right?
I think I remember Macca back in the day not playing as well but not sure if Im remembering that right

Its not the same as having an expiring contract because with that situation youre still playing hard for the best next move

Lewandowski is the only other high profile one that springs to mind and I think he carried on scoring plenty for Dortmund.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,183
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8632 on: Today at 02:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:10:25 pm
Mbappe downed tools.

Gini, Mane, Bobby and Can all performed for us.

Can did what Trent has been saying he'll do and kept to himself, didn't kick up a fuss, nothing played out in public.  Handled it really well.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,678
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8633 on: Today at 02:16:50 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:15:21 pm
Almost like we should have started it ages ago.

And we did, the first day Edwards and Hughes were appointed ...
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,840
  • Believer
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8634 on: Today at 02:17:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:45:17 pm
Well, just before Christmas I have concluded a 55 million FIDIC construction contract. It took us 4 months to negotiate all the clauses and articles. And we've done it pretty quickly ...

You've done well there mate. It took my wife 6 months to negotiate the purchase of a dehumidifier
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,622
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8635 on: Today at 02:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:17:04 pm
You've done well there mate. It took my wife 6 months to negotiate the purchase of a dehumidifier

were you advising her?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8636 on: Today at 02:20:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:16:50 pm
And we did, the first day Edwards and Hughes were appointed ...

Did we? Evidence?

Edwards was back in Feb.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,840
  • Believer
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8637 on: Today at 02:21:00 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:20:15 pm
were you advising her?

Yes. You need to undertake proper due diligence before making such a purchase
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,678
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8638 on: Today at 02:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:17:04 pm
You've done well there mate. It took my wife 6 months to negotiate the purchase of a dehumidifier

To be honest, I had a good team, and was mostly ironing out the differences between the FIDIC regulations and the local legislation. This is what I do for living these days. But still, I am very much involved in every stage of the negotiations ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Up
« previous next »
 