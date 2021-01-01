Why hasnt he signed a contract then ?



A big part of the shitter of getting to this point, is that they're probably looking at being the three highest earners at the club. So getting Virg done first maybe then leads to Mo's agent going 'Oh right well if he's on £250k now we want a bit more for Mo' and then Mo signing maybe leads to Trents agent going 'Well if Mo is on £350k now we want £300k' and then Virgs agent goes 'Well if Trent is going to be on £300k we want the same' and then Mo's agent goes 'Right well we want £400k for Mo then'