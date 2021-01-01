If he's dead set on winning the league and CL this season then why isn't he telling Real to stop bidding in January?
They'll only annoy him with the bids, unless they've had encouragement from him.
Perhaps Madrid are now trying to force the issue because they are not massively positive that they will sign him on a free ? Perhaps this could be the 'end game' of him signing an extension with us so they can appease their own fans ?
Christ knows. as always with top players and contracts, the relentless press coverage makes it all seem very messy.
Of all of them, the one that has actually been quite vocal about the whole thing is Mo.